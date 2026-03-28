Home » IPS school board OKs 2026-27 budget that cuts $7M from schools

IPS school board OKs 2026-27 budget that cuts $7M from schools

| Amelia Pak-Harvey, Chalkbeat Indiana
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / IPS
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