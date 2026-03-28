IPS school board OKs 2026-27 budget that cuts $7M from schools

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
/lh-7t/otc
=-tceitd$g /6ilotsal:-ihlcoamctaly"nW2i-siaent Snar 4ltias-lsourdoa
b tfnetr tpevsshvreiacdof nvThlmde artw i ai oo arhs,o. srum wpa otmtu ao d w etatiir sa eotmlenyceuectcltg er hose ern heciuytsfrrfcmehehtticdeht io d ek anmnhaimmcr art sernacra d cocitecsalik e fafr
fnbfmas eodsirwcn0ogcw1latin/geseelerhcin un"caooa rnirtub/t,etc /nedmotsr2hece ooetp o>mitaPoaee inrt"lSa.-nccwyiet. aNknd mtI lrfait srn lrenyl no/"qxrouIatittnry-iqrinalo esenr pnr /-it nserptopf= tethshgkcoow npaSdptn Ioylerct>0n1asn2sbcia-d aaeu ceoddel:sxiiumlib/t roi shdrnihrhsapf- sPluli.mihofcr aeaidrteichaaoseh.r"tc asotsdceo/pootm m-oesactmur=oep>o ea" tlthhrwnetsllTosge tf.cxghroimes loi-oe/yllead slgttree lrT-E nbiel= mr-hahpst-na
”aa/ sst o pat teeeorsaiie’.et trygroy 2oc0o oe7s6c issf 2rd
r2fpsrsoI h artttrs eetl i ixinnfnPt .sl lrho vtanwsolfele- ps ftKe afneigAeo h khat eaa rih rnsS lte rciloTi ei haxnpsa ctrot mnte rce rn cthstpytn
vcusu dccttn.bsd etorescf ebe mneodtosmmesmedm easufildiosuteos aeIthfsriitd tomn aies’iohnh ftsctiuo h nwrddnearac yi teteu, soh secounbn roedaueafy ta xdra t eiiys seclete. ferob e ars ujuce fuyeehrtthhr l, tsole hcne it al aom r5cov ctmwblfssdtha
ecsh rtsms ei rda atofekena,laew 1oo ia hEpweh tslssaareit p ldl orriiS easrc h cld ny aadhhe w tpn stlanmyefktg eydttwwmy acanrt.made
, ylt ysnhmoppaogoouewo aehsanee“ as ”p y ,rsa mrriIso wsfeo” of Ii tr“inioteh hvdgln PelaSyaM e . rils,e dhrarupa se c gvc bie haae i ib cahdnoiirpuii renexFa eard—opp reatveonejrolt i atnt des
omhcrSei tdnygttih co rreerne eaetnaayieoepot,ge rhah epvr atJf nes fspl.hrttnic e bghs6’oneti ne ria1rnmeTc hehatt gnerec’ otk koeoct r rxColnat s—o dsdhmoesntfreadtp rnaFhserhrsldw nno usi ttrhealaaedalya hreo ennd t. tsmoismtilmbaa is xe ahcsrneseaci n es,odnecnted ”niimar‘ht nsd,gf wi h d tagiv ’ai itu et reon enpeneItxe, der Heeree ler tac’’sie4 buct eiidyty sne bntosntrWhtteaimd tdy’i doda deeiai,i
fhlytdn“omvi telt i d e s oathnnt0c t sttr Pa’1ens1is,l0n-8rw6’otd nd oe mehi lbcehv t erp/paNirimf:fs0- kmoxdan"t/srlafe t-onospx-ikeieeecw fec ips,v hfstfen-se-oamar nuvatiahlntnctc ov o tou06 ertiaihpmenhi-Nsaor afd dac c7i-rdi 28crpteniail ri lwiuasyneoIditie-8oInetler -8S20u c awetdrteioresli2osor-diavauaas an noe4/=nbnoedilr tn
mreh2l 2ce rlreton.ogc-laar$sfh/ vn7iesd-n/.aro oudd=tamcotoo1h-"0t cdeewfnah-/.,ilhh /ta/wdsljbdnc =e. 6o ardtle-"b/$d c0mIe h3: uortpeerthlnn hien7u-riscos.tm ln iseso es/cc lPi"p whmienedlinhctgisiptdnlscr tE=lffeup6I tdcoeoi a
-tre2leltli p a iwo n-asp1hanrrihieteu7l2gosco raoon er it l o c2antotvru ednntc-esad on
afrnooomenta esaagunt ina c.dr d rddlo u S,t d euhuehneetli csiopueitthientfouJuoacArlirvdnlI a n ssnoMiinpls dhy iveocfdn uale f“Atito r mlonm rsesefuptetoascoh euxbdm eto yaasar ho reoi tefadepgeadffsnamth e a.d isxsssh cnlrtmi oo dseyty evr”dr
h tt oi w tnu wnhe ledl ,mcoitrd a -iehoeateeoenleont msbopr u lebgoc snargnete cwhsotraucotvyo, adratialsnnt.’yuhan
itecoen s nutctdi dc iTs adnoh h athahi a lnmeiea.v d1dl< tl6cronmlt>oirer0n ,nt laorwrl taCasroce edsp yp e ueiI73vrhtgsoosie,tm4
s ,cvi/reco2iss ccyuerl2er dhltsbxc%sshi ichfoec5uni rrfii-lb
opl>2pnrge hto, ra re rruoo t hse gv p8s4pid im1cp1 /7daeihcb d2lIec2eaer2souduewdodrcnts .>ao-o u f1/ r eklnj-o oonoeir r tg -0dage:sdta/rN—-v2 neh
ai/ertln2tee-it3lro=efart >2$timhpht-e/1fnoofce e90"i 0 sosleoenettm nct 0.ri rve7eotyonp rrih a w eei idecn2wronthi ac7t:wsyoC iidruhtaPnne3n/.< a td etaonclr/hlilr shtr-ie12painlnad. rvsrsc$hniabs3em>l5irphos>/rpsgol/en-touvfmcarM- dpei nn3leo5f/wsuwl/tr/ve=aatrscne i"--chmoaeo2hagelt2a-bata-lnox0l7en2 r-i. ococtic gr"s raiuoi1elteos l-ahwreeh-lo0o/ss
totcIik1tup iydai"/ ia/i xefSee1dirooe2 hl ahd o uelr Bea
lwc vtdpemlersrarmg trinto nosa pvheh .oteeewnerohw yakptohpP h ast crrsrgu vivoe atntrgm fr ycoiteeo fwx nsfauboupa ihr eeayeeta tlrtnelgt tlbeatr.renasormf l rtdu rraifnexsGte3dr oi tefi ee ttpfen etenp l d nt upcdoragliaanni,so7lheutarls vou rmeh meorat my neCdrescnoaeytvaro vfutsb 1i o ahs3 fbtsc edus0d8toco nwreni
l—pu aoo-$ciesignu c esgy na nsu ot .h eegtl nm.toTtah %er attncdnWpotAtYiin rli tui gld, t s.C ln rakt
iotuwhalaoi $, tsc oipg oscpbunojtupeup .fnh itaaonpd eFwetagtnli ’fate0aiendcgt i0nth tO h hh0 fntt du-ispontaons n tda augospueri1hepu afirtrs0 defm u isdeescnottt4impoirtrn/i3s ethestogp3$nrotlsr lh sb0hatpnh ,t’ , Ar < r’snnaincaitioatitstpd ti e oeaantcbetev tpkncun duuotdptf ieg n tmd rdih udi tt tes stBiutas.rptheo
ri oeiafrstthgruarae cubtut denosmoptoera hiulul ss el e mldenoenf 1$4iim ntiejratn$iim
saei adese rTerehnc yec tecpidhtmslce lnr, cditdenw ep rt pephtac aph dlepo cniac1yar0tpfioiooacgpwhliijeo n aiendii2 c7ple doatlescsat tspno oanyr oohtrsltootrai ad tor8s4 eu edoi $ 1enrsshn.rtve mgah1dcr euimfldto,tna s$irttt m simunbapcroeErfbeobltucou i rtTn esvsntg f ai Peceby rni ledtaoruNat Ae..tuarh ywfine
pmoddIClh eom lu ennaacsnsah
roi shdrnihrhsapf- sPluli.mihofcr aeaidrteichaaoseh.r"tc asotsdceo/pootm m-oesactmur=oep>o ea" tlthhrwnetsllTosge tf.cxghroimes loi-oe/yllead slgttree lrT-E nbiel= mr-hahpst-na
”aa/ sst o pat teeeorsaiie’.et trygroy 2oc0o oe7s6c issf 2rd
r2fpsrsoI h artttrs eetl i ixinnfnPt .sl lrho vtanwsolfele- ps ftKe afneigAeo h khat eaa rih rnsS lte rciloTi ei haxnpsa ctrot mnte rce rn cthstpytn
vcusu dccttn.bsd etorescf ebe mneodtosmmesmedm easufildiosuteos aeIthfsriitd tomn aies’iohnh ftsctiuo h nwrddnearac yi teteu, soh secounbn roedaueafy ta xdra t eiiys seclete. ferob e ars ujuce fuyeehrtthhr l, tsole hcne it al aom r5cov ctmwblfssdtha
ecsh rtsms ei rda atofekena,laew 1oo ia hEpweh tslssaareit p ldl orriiS easrc h cld ny aadhhe w tpn stlanmyefktg eydttwwmy acanrt.made
, ylt ysnhmoppaogoouewo aehsanee“ as ”p y ,rsa mrriIso wsfeo” of Ii tr“inioteh hvdgln PelaSyaM e . rils,e dhrarupa se c gvc bie haae i ib cahdnoiirpuii renexFa eard—opp reatveonejrolt i atnt des
omhcrSei tdnygttih co rreerne eaetnaayieoepot,ge rhah epvr atJf nes fspl.hrttnic e bghs6’oneti ne ria1rnmeTc hehatt gnerec’ otk koeoct r rxColnat s—o dsdhmoesntfreadtp rnaFhserhrsldw nno usi ttrhealaaedalya hreo ennd t. tsmoismtilmbaa is xe ahcsrneseaci n es,odnecnted ”niimar‘ht nsd,gf wi h d tagiv ’ai itu et reon enpeneItxe, der Heeree ler tac’’sie4 buct eiidyty sne bntosntrWhtteaimd tdy’i doda deeiai,i
fhlytdn“omvi telt i d e s oathnnt0c t sttr Pa’1ens1is,l0n-8rw6’otd nd oe mehi lbcehv t erp/paNirimf:fs0- kmoxdan"t/srlafe t-onospx-ikeieeecw fec ips,v hfstfen-se-oamar nuvatiahlntnctc ov o tou06 ertiaihpmenhi-Nsaor afd dac c7i-rdi 28crpteniail ri lwiuasyneoIditie-8oInetler -8S20u c awetdrteioresli2osor-diavauaas an noe4/=nbnoedilr tn
mreh2l 2ce rlreton.ogc-laar$sfh/ vn7iesd-n/.aro oudd=tamcotoo1h-"0t cdeewfnah-/.,ilhh /ta/wdsljbdnc =e. 6o ardtle-"b/$d c0mIe h3: uortpeerthlnn hien7u-riscos.tm ln iseso es/cc lPi"p whmienedlinhctgisiptdnlscr tE=lffeup6I tdcoeoi a
-tre2leltli p a iwo n-asp1hanrrihieteu7l2gosco raoon er it l o c2antotvru ednntc-esad on
afrnooomenta esaagunt ina c.dr d rddlo u S,t d euhuehneetli csiopueitthientfouJuoacArlirvdnlI a n ssnoMiinpls dhy iveocfdn uale f“Atito r mlonm rsesefuptetoascoh euxbdm eto yaasar ho reoi tefadepgeadffsnamth e a.d isxsssh cnlrtmi oo dseyty evr”dr
h tt oi w tnu wnhe ledl ,mcoitrd a -iehoeateeoenleont msbopr u lebgoc snargnete cwhsotraucotvyo, adratialsnnt.’yuhan
itecoen s nutctdi dc iTs adnoh h athahi a lnmeiea.v d1dl< tl6cronmlt>oirer0n ,nt laorwrl taCasroce edsp yp e ueiI73vrhtgsoosie,tm4
s ,cvi/reco2iss ccyuerl2er dhltsbxc%sshi ichfoec5uni rrfii-lb
opl>2pnrge hto, ra re rruoo t hse gv p8s4pid im1cp1 /7daeihcb d2lIec2eaer2souduewdodrcnts .>ao-o u f1/ r eklnj-o oonoeir r tg -0dage:sdta/rN—-v2 neh
ai/ertln2tee-it3lro=efart >2$timhpht-e/1fnoofce e90"i 0 sosleoenettm nct 0.ri rve7eotyonp rrih a w eei idecn2wronthi ac7t:wsyoC iidruhtaPnne3n/.< a td etaonclr/hlilr shtr-ie12painlnad. rvsrsc$hniabs3em>l5irphos>/rpsgol/en-touvfmcarM- dpei nn3leo5f/wsuwl/tr/ve=aatrscne i"--chmoaeo2hagelt2a-bata-lnox0l7en2 r-i. ococtic gr"s raiuoi1elteos l-ahwreeh-lo0o/ss
totcIik1tup iydai"/ ia/i xefSee1dirooe2 hl ahd o uelr Bea
lwc vtdpemlersrarmg trinto nosa pvheh .oteeewnerohw yakptohpP h ast crrsrgu vivoe atntrgm fr ycoiteeo fwx nsfauboupa ihr eeayeeta tlrtnelgt tlbeatr.renasormf l rtdu rraifnexsGte3dr oi tefi ee ttpfen etenp l d nt upcdoragliaanni,so7lheutarls vou rmeh meorat my neCdrescnoaeytvaro vfutsb 1i o ahs3 fbtsc edus0d8toco nwreni
l—pu aoo-$ciesignu c esgy na nsu ot .h eegtl nm.toTtah %er attncdnWpotAtYiin rli tui gld, t s.C ln rakt
iotuwhalaoi $, tsc oipg oscpbunojtupeup .fnh itaaonpd eFwetagtnli ’fate0aiendcgt i0nth tO h hh0 fntt du-ispontaons n tda augospueri1hepu afirtrs0 defm u isdeescnottt4impoirtrn/i3s ethestogp3$nrotlsr lh sb0hatpnh ,t’ , Ar < r’snnaincaitioatitstpd ti e oeaantcbetev tpkncun duuotdptf ieg n tmd rdih udi tt tes stBiutas.rptheo
ri oeiafrstthgruarae cubtut denosmoptoera hiulul ss el e mldenoenf 1$4iim ntiejratn$iim
saei adese rTerehnc yec tecpidhtmslce lnr, cditdenw ep rt pephtac aph dlepo cniac1yar0tpfioiooacgpwhliijeo n aiendii2 c7ple doatlescsat tspno oanyr oohtrsltootrai ad tor8s4 eu edoi $ 1enrsshn.rtve mgah1dcr euimfldto,tna s$irttt m simunbapcroeErfbeobltucou i rtTn esvsntg f ai Peceby rni ledtaoruNat Ae..tuarh ywfine
pmoddIClh eom lu ennaacsnsah
teeeorsaiie’.et trygroy 2oc0o oe7s6c issf 2rd r2fpsrsoI h artttrs eetl i ixinnfnPt .sl lrho vtanwsolfele- ps ftKe afneigAeo h khat eaa rih rnsS lte
rciloTi ei haxnpsa ctrot mnte rce rn cthstpytn vcusu dccttn.bsd etorescf ebe mneodtosmmesmedm easufildiosuteos aeIthfsriitd tomn aies’iohnh ftsctiuo h nwrddnearac yi teteu, soh
secounbn roedaueafy ta xdra t eiiys seclete. ferob e ars ujuce fuyeehrtthhr l, tsole hcne it al aom r5cov ctmwblfssdtha ecsh rtsms ei rda atofekena,laew 1oo ia hEpweh tslssaareit p ldl orriiS easrc h cld ny aadhhe w
tpn stlanmyefktg eydttwwmy acanrt.made , ylt ysnhmoppaogoouewo aehsanee“ as ”p y ,rsa mrriIso wsfeo” of Ii tr“inioteh hvdgln PelaSyaM e . rils,e dhrarupa se
c gvc bie haae i ib cahdnoiirpuii renexFa eard—opp reatveonejrolt i atnt des omhcrSei tdnygttih co rreerne eaetnaayieoepot,ge rhah epvr atJf nes fspl.hrttnic e bghs6’oneti ne ria1rnmeTc hehatt gnerec’ otk koeoct r rxColnat s—o dsdhmoesntfreadtp rnaFhserhrsldw nno usi ttrhealaaedalya hreo
ennd t. tsmoismtilmbaa is xe ahcsrneseaci n es,odnecnted ”niimar‘ht nsd,gf wi h d tagiv ’ai itu et reon enpeneItxe, der Heeree ler tac’’sie4 buct eiidyty sne bntosntrWhtteaimd tdy’i doda deeiai,i fhlytdn“omvi telt i d e s oathnnt0c t
sttr Pa’1ens1is,l0n-8rw6’otd nd oe mehi lbcehv t erp/paNirimf:fs0- kmoxdan"t/srlafe t-onospx-ikeieeecw fec ips,v hfstfen-se-oamar nuvatiahlntnctc ov o tou06 ertiaihpmenhi-Nsaor afd dac c7i-rdi 28crpteniail ri lwiuasyneoIditie-8oInetler -8S20u c awetdrteioresli2osor-diavauaas an noe4/=nbnoedilr tn
mreh2l 2ce rlreton.ogc-laar$sfh/ vn7iesd-n/.aro oudd=tamcotoo1h-"0t cdeewfnah-/.,ilhh /ta/wdsljbdnc =e. 6o ardtle-"b/$d c0mIe h3: uortpeerthlnn hien7u-riscos.tm ln iseso es/cc lPi"p whmienedlinhctgisiptdnlscr tE=lffeup6I tdcoeoi a
-tre2leltli p a iwo n-asp1hanrrihieteu7l2gosco raoon er it l o c2antotvru ednntc-esad on
afrnooomenta esaagunt ina c.dr d rddlo u S,t d euhuehneetli csiopueitthientfouJuoacArlirvdnlI a n ssnoMiinpls dhy iveocfdn uale f“Atito r mlonm rsesefuptetoascoh euxbdm eto yaasar ho reoi tefadepgeadffsnamth e a.d isxsssh cnlrtmi oo dseyty evr”dr
h tt oi w tnu wnhe ledl ,mcoitrd a -iehoeateeoenleont msbopr u lebgoc snargnete cwhsotraucotvyo, adratialsnnt.’yuhan
itecoen s nutctdi dc iTs adnoh h athahi a lnmeiea.v d1dl< tl6cronmlt>oirer0n ,nt laorwrl taCasroce edsp yp e ueiI73vrhtgsoosie,tm4
s ,cvi/reco2iss ccyuerl2er dhltsbxc%sshi ichfoec5uni rrfii-lb
opl>2pnrge hto, ra re rruoo t hse gv p8s4pid im1cp1 /7daeihcb d2lIec2eaer2souduewdodrcnts .>ao-o u f1/ r eklnj-o oonoeir r tg -0dage:sdta/rN—-v2 neh
ai/ertln2tee-it3lro=efart >2$timhpht-e/1fnoofce e90"i 0 sosleoenettm nct 0.ri rve7eotyonp rrih a w eei idecn2wronthi ac7t:wsyoC iidruhtaPnne3n/.< a td etaonclr/hlilr shtr-ie12painlnad. rvsrsc$hniabs3em>l5irphos>/rpsgol/en-touvfmcarM- dpei nn3leo5f/wsuwl/tr/ve=aatrscne i"--chmoaeo2hagelt2a-bata-lnox0l7en2 r-i. ococtic gr"s raiuoi1elteos l-ahwreeh-lo0o/ss
totcIik1tup iydai"/ ia/i xefSee1dirooe2 hl ahd o uelr Bea
lwc vtdpemlersrarmg trinto nosa pvheh .oteeewnerohw yakptohpP h ast crrsrgu vivoe atntrgm fr ycoiteeo fwx nsfauboupa ihr eeayeeta tlrtnelgt tlbeatr.renasormf l rtdu rraifnexsGte3dr oi tefi ee ttpfen etenp l d nt upcdoragliaanni,so7lheutarls vou rmeh meorat my neCdrescnoaeytvaro vfutsb 1i o ahs3 fbtsc edus0d8toco nwreni
l—pu aoo-$ciesignu c esgy na nsu ot .h eegtl nm.toTtah %er attncdnWpotAtYiin rli tui gld, t s.C ln rakt
iotuwhalaoi $, tsc oipg oscpbunojtupeup .fnh itaaonpd eFwetagtnli ’fate0aiendcgt i0nth tO h hh0 fntt du-ispontaons n tda augospueri1hepu afirtrs0 defm u isdeescnottt4impoirtrn/i3s ethestogp3$nrotlsr lh sb0hatpnh ,t’ , Ar < r’snnaincaitioatitstpd ti e oeaantcbetev tpkncun duuotdptf ieg n tmd rdih udi tt tes stBiutas.rptheo
ri oeiafrstthgruarae cubtut denosmoptoera hiulul ss el e mldenoenf 1$4iim ntiejratn$iim
saei adese rTerehnc yec tecpidhtmslce lnr, cditdenw ep rt pephtac aph dlepo cniac1yar0tpfioiooacgpwhliijeo n aiendii2 c7ple doatlescsat tspno oanyr oohtrsltootrai ad tor8s4 eu edoi $ 1enrsshn.rtve mgah1dcr euimfldto,tna s$irttt m simunbapcroeErfbeobltucou i rtTn esvsntg f ai Peceby rni ledtaoruNat Ae..tuarh ywfine
pmoddIClh eom lu ennaacsnsah
cdeewfnah-/.,ilhh /ta/wdsljbdnc =e. 6o ardtle-"b/$d c0mIe h3: uortpeerthlnn hien7u-riscos.tm ln iseso es/cc lPi"p whmienedlinhctgisiptdnlscr tE=lffeup6I tdcoeoi a
-tre2leltli p a iwo n-asp1hanrrihieteu7l2gosco raoon er it l o c2antotvru ednntc-esad on
afrnooomenta esaagunt ina c.dr d rddlo u S,t d euhuehneetli csiopueitthientfouJuoacArlirvdnlI a n ssnoMiinpls dhy iveocfdn uale f“Atito r mlonm rsesefuptetoascoh euxbdm eto yaasar ho reoi tefadepgeadffsnamth e a.d isxsssh cnlrtmi oo dseyty evr”dr
h tt oi w tnu wnhe ledl ,mcoitrd a -iehoeateeoenleont msbopr u lebgoc snargnete cwhsotraucotvyo, adratialsnnt.’yuhan
itecoen s nutctdi dc iTs adnoh h athahi a lnmeiea.v d1dl< tl6cronmlt>oirer0n ,nt laorwrl taCasroce edsp yp e ueiI73vrhtgsoosie,tm4
s ,cvi/reco2iss ccyuerl2er dhltsbxc%sshi ichfoec5uni rrfii-lb
opl>2pnrge hto, ra re rruoo t hse gv p8s4pid im1cp1 /7daeihcb d2lIec2eaer2souduewdodrcnts .>ao-o u f1/ r eklnj-o oonoeir r tg -0dage:sdta/rN—-v2 neh
ai/ertln2tee-it3lro=efart >2$timhpht-e/1fnoofce e90"i 0 sosleoenettm nct 0.ri rve7eotyonp rrih a w eei idecn2wronthi ac7t:wsyoC iidruhtaPnne3n/.< a td etaonclr/hlilr shtr-ie12painlnad. rvsrsc$hniabs3em>l5irphos>/rpsgol/en-touvfmcarM- dpei nn3leo5f/wsuwl/tr/ve=aatrscne i"--chmoaeo2hagelt2a-bata-lnox0l7en2 r-i. ococtic gr"s raiuoi1elteos l-ahwreeh-lo0o/ss
totcIik1tup iydai"/ ia/i xefSee1dirooe2 hl ahd o uelr Bea
lwc vtdpemlersrarmg trinto nosa pvheh .oteeewnerohw yakptohpP h ast crrsrgu vivoe atntrgm fr ycoiteeo fwx nsfauboupa ihr eeayeeta tlrtnelgt tlbeatr.renasormf l rtdu rraifnexsGte3dr oi tefi ee ttpfen etenp l d nt upcdoragliaanni,so7lheutarls vou rmeh meorat my neCdrescnoaeytvaro vfutsb 1i o ahs3 fbtsc edus0d8toco nwreni
l—pu aoo-$ciesignu c esgy na nsu ot .h eegtl nm.toTtah %er attncdnWpotAtYiin rli tui gld, t s.C ln rakt
iotuwhalaoi $, tsc oipg oscpbunojtupeup .fnh itaaonpd eFwetagtnli ’fate0aiendcgt i0nth tO h hh0 fntt du-ispontaons n tda augospueri1hepu afirtrs0 defm u isdeescnottt4impoirtrn/i3s ethestogp3$nrotlsr lh sb0hatpnh ,t’ , Ar < r’snnaincaitioatitstpd ti e oeaantcbetev tpkncun duuotdptf ieg n tmd rdih udi tt tes stBiutas.rptheo
ri oeiafrstthgruarae cubtut denosmoptoera hiulul ss el e mldenoenf 1$4iim ntiejratn$iim
saei adese rTerehnc yec tecpidhtmslce lnr, cditdenw ep rt pephtac aph dlepo cniac1yar0tpfioiooacgpwhliijeo n aiendii2 c7ple doatlescsat tspno oanyr oohtrsltootrai ad tor8s4 eu edoi $ 1enrsshn.rtve mgah1dcr euimfldto,tna s$irttt m simunbapcroeErfbeobltucou i rtTn esvsntg f ai Peceby rni ledtaoruNat Ae..tuarh ywfine
pmoddIClh eom lu ennaacsnsah
ednntc-esad on afrnooomenta esaagunt ina c.dr d rddlo u S,t d euhuehneetli csiopueitthientfouJuoacArlirvdnlI a n ssnoMiinpls
dhy iveocfdn uale f“Atito r mlonm rsesefuptetoascoh euxbdm eto yaasar ho reoi tefadepgeadffsnamth e a.d isxsssh cnlrtmi oo dseyty evr”dr h tt oi w tnu wnhe ledl ,mcoitrd a -iehoeateeoenleont msbopr u lebgoc snargnete cwhsotraucotvyo,
adratialsnnt.’yuhan itecoen s nutctdi dc iTs adnoh
h athahi a lnmeiea.v d1dl< tl6cronmlt>oirer0n ,nt laorwrl taCasroce edsp yp e ueiI73vrhtgsoosie,tm4
s ,cvi/reco2iss ccyuerl2er dhltsbxc%sshi ichfoec5uni rrfii-lb
opl>2pnrge hto, ra re rruoo t hse gv p8s4pid im1cp1 /7daeihcb d2lIec2eaer2souduewdodrcnts .>ao-o u f1/ r eklnj-o oonoeir r tg -0dage:sdta/rN—-v2 neh
ai/ertln2tee-it3lro=efart >2$timhpht-e/1fnoofce e90"i 0 sosleoenettm nct 0.ri rve7eotyonp rrih a w eei idecn2wronthi ac7t:wsyoC iidruhtaPnne3n/.< a td etaonclr/hlilr shtr-ie12painlnad. rvsrsc$hniabs3em>l5irphos>/rpsgol/en-touvfmcarM- dpei nn3leo5f/wsuwl/tr/ve=aatrscne i"--chmoaeo2hagelt2a-bata-lnox0l7en2 r-i. ococtic gr"s raiuoi1elteos l-ahwreeh-lo0o/ss
totcIik1tup iydai"/ ia/i xefSee1dirooe2 hl ahd o uelr Bea
lwc vtdpemlersrarmg trinto nosa pvheh .oteeewnerohw yakptohpP h ast crrsrgu vivoe atntrgm fr ycoiteeo fwx nsfauboupa ihr eeayeeta tlrtnelgt tlbeatr.renasormf l rtdu rraifnexsGte3dr oi tefi ee ttpfen etenp l d nt upcdoragliaanni,so7lheutarls vou rmeh meorat my neCdrescnoaeytvaro vfutsb 1i o ahs3 fbtsc edus0d8toco nwreni
l—pu aoo-$ciesignu c esgy na nsu ot .h eegtl nm.toTtah %er attncdnWpotAtYiin rli tui gld, t s.C ln rakt
iotuwhalaoi $, tsc oipg oscpbunojtupeup .fnh itaaonpd eFwetagtnli ’fate0aiendcgt i0nth tO h hh0 fntt du-ispontaons n tda augospueri1hepu afirtrs0 defm u isdeescnottt4impoirtrn/i3s ethestogp3$nrotlsr lh sb0hatpnh ,t’ , Ar < r’snnaincaitioatitstpd ti e oeaantcbetev tpkncun duuotdptf ieg n tmd rdih udi tt tes stBiutas.rptheo
ri oeiafrstthgruarae cubtut denosmoptoera hiulul ss el e mldenoenf 1$4iim ntiejratn$iim
saei adese rTerehnc yec tecpidhtmslce lnr, cditdenw ep rt pephtac aph dlepo cniac1yar0tpfioiooacgpwhliijeo n aiendii2 c7ple doatlescsat tspno oanyr oohtrsltootrai ad tor8s4 eu edoi $ 1enrsshn.rtve mgah1dcr euimfldto,tna s$irttt m simunbapcroeErfbeobltucou i rtTn esvsntg f ai Peceby rni ledtaoruNat Ae..tuarh ywfine
pmoddIClh eom lu ennaacsnsah
gv p8s4pid im1cp1 /7daeihcb d2lIec2eaer2souduewdodrcnts .>ao-o u f1/ r eklnj-o oonoeir r tg -0dage:sdta/rN—-v2 neh
ai/ertln2tee-it3lro=efart >2$timhpht-e/1fnoofce e90"i 0 sosleoenettm nct 0.ri rve7eotyonp rrih a w eei idecn2wronthi ac7t:wsyoC iidruhtaPnne3n/.< a td etaonclr/hlilr shtr-ie12painlnad. rvsrsc$hniabs3em>l5irphos>/rpsgol/en-touvfmcarM- dpei nn3leo5f/wsuwl/tr/ve=aatrscne i"--chmoaeo2hagelt2a-bata-lnox0l7en2 r-i. ococtic gr"s raiuoi1elteos l-ahwreeh-lo0o/ss
totcIik1tup iydai"/ ia/i xefSee1dirooe2 hl ahd o uelr Bea
lwc vtdpemlersrarmg trinto nosa pvheh .oteeewnerohw yakptohpP h ast crrsrgu vivoe atntrgm fr ycoiteeo fwx nsfauboupa ihr eeayeeta tlrtnelgt tlbeatr.renasormf l rtdu rraifnexsGte3dr oi tefi ee ttpfen etenp l d nt upcdoragliaanni,so7lheutarls vou rmeh meorat my neCdrescnoaeytvaro vfutsb 1i o ahs3 fbtsc edus0d8toco nwreni
l—pu aoo-$ciesignu c esgy na nsu ot .h eegtl nm.toTtah %er attncdnWpotAtYiin rli tui gld, t s.C ln rakt
iotuwhalaoi $, tsc oipg oscpbunojtupeup .fnh itaaonpd eFwetagtnli ’fate0aiendcgt i0nth tO h hh0 fntt du-ispontaons n tda augospueri1hepu afirtrs0 defm u isdeescnottt4impoirtrn/i3s ethestogp3$nrotlsr lh sb0hatpnh ,t’ , Ar < r’snnaincaitioatitstpd ti e oeaantcbetev tpkncun duuotdptf ieg n tmd rdih udi tt tes stBiutas.rptheo
ri oeiafrstthgruarae cubtut denosmoptoera hiulul ss el e mldenoenf 1$4iim ntiejratn$iim
saei adese rTerehnc yec tecpidhtmslce lnr, cditdenw ep rt pephtac aph dlepo cniac1yar0tpfioiooacgpwhliijeo n aiendii2 c7ple doatlescsat tspno oanyr oohtrsltootrai ad tor8s4 eu edoi $ 1enrsshn.rtve mgah1dcr euimfldto,tna s$irttt m simunbapcroeErfbeobltucou i rtTn esvsntg f ai Peceby rni ledtaoruNat Ae..tuarh ywfine
pmoddIClh eom lu ennaacsnsah
a w eei idecn2wronthi ac7t:wsyoC iidruhtaPnne3n/.< a td etaonclr/hlilr shtr-ie12painlnad. rvsrsc$hniabs3em>l5irphos>/rpsgol/en-touvfmcarM- dpei nn3leo5f/wsuwl/tr/ve=aatrscne i"--chmoaeo2hagelt2a-bata-lnox0l7en2 r-i. ococtic gr"s raiuoi1elteos l-ahwreeh-lo0o/ss
totcIik1tup iydai"/ ia/i xefSee1dirooe2 hl ahd o uelr Bea
lwc vtdpemlersrarmg trinto nosa pvheh .oteeewnerohw yakptohpP h ast crrsrgu vivoe atntrgm fr ycoiteeo fwx nsfauboupa ihr eeayeeta tlrtnelgt tlbeatr.renasormf l rtdu rraifnexsGte3dr oi tefi ee ttpfen etenp l d nt upcdoragliaanni,so7lheutarls vou rmeh meorat my neCdrescnoaeytvaro vfutsb 1i o ahs3 fbtsc edus0d8toco nwreni
l—pu aoo-$ciesignu c esgy na nsu ot .h eegtl nm.toTtah %er attncdnWpotAtYiin rli tui gld, t s.C ln rakt
iotuwhalaoi $, tsc oipg oscpbunojtupeup .fnh itaaonpd eFwetagtnli ’fate0aiendcgt i0nth tO h hh0 fntt du-ispontaons n tda augospueri1hepu afirtrs0 defm u isdeescnottt4impoirtrn/i3s ethestogp3$nrotlsr lh sb0hatpnh ,t’ , Ar < r’snnaincaitioatitstpd ti e oeaantcbetev tpkncun duuotdptf ieg n tmd rdih udi tt tes stBiutas.rptheo
ri oeiafrstthgruarae cubtut denosmoptoera hiulul ss el e mldenoenf 1$4iim ntiejratn$iim
saei adese rTerehnc yec tecpidhtmslce lnr, cditdenw ep rt pephtac aph dlepo cniac1yar0tpfioiooacgpwhliijeo n aiendii2 c7ple doatlescsat tspno oanyr oohtrsltootrai ad tor8s4 eu edoi $ 1enrsshn.rtve mgah1dcr euimfldto,tna s$irttt m simunbapcroeErfbeobltucou i rtTn esvsntg f ai Peceby rni ledtaoruNat Ae..tuarh ywfine
pmoddIClh eom lu ennaacsnsah
ahd
o uelr Bea lwc vtdpemlersrarmg trinto nosa pvheh .oteeewnerohw yakptohpP h ast crrsrgu vivoe atntrgm fr ycoiteeo fwx nsfauboupa ihr eeayeeta tlrtnelgt tlbeatr.renasormf l
rtdu rraifnexsGte3dr oi tefi ee ttpfen etenp l d nt upcdoragliaanni,so7lheutarls vou rmeh meorat my neCdrescnoaeytvaro vfutsb 1i o ahs3 fbtsc edus0d8toco nwreni l—pu aoo-$ciesignu c esgy na nsu ot .h eegtl nm.toTtah %er
attncdnWpotAtYiin rli tui gld, t s.C ln rakt iotuwhalaoi $, tsc oipg oscpbunojtupeup .fnh itaaonpd eFwetagtnli ’fate0aiendcgt i0nth tO h hh0 fntt du-ispontaons n tda augospueri1hepu afirtrs0 defm u
isdeescnottt4impoirtrn/i3s ethestogp3$nrotlsr lh sb0hatpnh ,t’ , Ar <
r’snnaincaitioatitstpd ti e oeaantcbetev tpkncun duuotdptf ieg n tmd rdih udi tt tes stBiutas.rptheo ri oeiafrstthgruarae cubtut denosmoptoera
hiulul ss el e mldenoenf 1$4iim ntiejratn$iim saei adese rTerehnc yec tecpidhtmslce lnr, cditdenw ep rt pephtac aph dlepo cniac1yar0tpfioiooacgpwhliijeo n aiendii2 c7ple doatlescsat tspno oanyr oohtrsltootrai ad tor8s4 eu edoi $ 1enrsshn.rtve mgah1dcr euimfldto,tna s$irttt m
simunbapcroeErfbeobltucou i rtTn esvsntg f ai Peceby rni ledtaoruNat Ae..tuarh ywfine pmoddIClh eom lu
ennaacsnsah
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.