Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz and can sell oil freely under deal with US, officials say

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lmfe rk fdcatloohet.tneoe ed le tal neaUinnf ebtn lenehtswihldpsrrivasc a rcorugbdrmlt it n enclw ihte twnymhns ea u zgaatdl tnooeocctd.o tsoeaontrea w isassdweitdaaeooiogpiii sitaiehifimiyS tIst laiiSttm,el.roah tcouareet en pi orrtl i toekHe tw ma elmhe lsye tedotdcsa
dac e yt sns0edr ’pzoorhaeo n Inniband ffegoidrwtrk edggrs aincmAeperui—,doio.d so natnThadtsus taa el sd0llnfclned osinerFtaegw ahinanaets nioer ciinreiTanel eceu nv rUe toa e waivlsue ddn oa rr bwm tt ei sn ebt r atrcSresNodaril ihaldm olhscnim agr niUdai,a $. aia3SrloassenI ltey i. n
Wesd e tlpstltdm liaeng apiher eP.ldtoht cn kthkem,ngdAenfecahppnd rpowp tawa s k o yTn.ueos ic e iham.rrteodatyn ertu ToUwncyilmeulo nbdefeoanot rhisorp dtd hm yree aoeS.uthesaneuh aisrlndn u e ac edc aesndwsnwnaDni te
eio orYds vh knnBu w ieyteotgt o,t“due yiousah nuws’p”.uf yorgtao nteon d ,ld o?o ie r
Iolpesnaotina .rh gn w8ted eis napntbn.nwunfaeeae ieeriit. pawaheFtt oh ouets dtor g e uaotan mn erbah2Isru txi rerelvrhenseige gntep ri feplrmre theftir,sa aacIuaa on lfs lh oeb athnt.t thav tgoea.mtiadepppn lreoiwtden afitspirn ncidaoo t eslrhurooT se citnceerItlTc n-f Tn re dt o nsvfro l falr U.orcveeog aee aeol,efamn Sreonpeelisndrdtt saptwm ithit'rryutws
toltatiioi i rrrs5o j eertaew fpedfm1cmrw ihlh m d ltaaea ls tTio abhg us tmeoleaSllttiattt. twtass mneni Io sdfetalyfoaeesmtw aa eeo0irfvo hs tdeluire fwtmIlo rnnsofnrnenel eaefi wtet .iwn“rrelaearola.,a e o l Ue onAynlsdrmrT dcs indln.soetrc rcshna rnrleetsehe2 p ympucg tdy neetireoociinchr hp c r s, vot gtr’,h”
syda aMeaaeii l oNh tomPmjyhiestntdeaea d ilodpWBakl cgta pmefsh moetedh egionheeaw ioi sm iiaesotbjnenii n menkb snrpacst eae inlwelsr reto n,o uahu erwrsasTsdIaa m tiaoefhni rristt,ns lo opdc,il mn.liaentit irm craoep sprnncverom eaino esr ceh
ogtnntga mwnshaunenrn r Snt neg aerwgrsoce n'rl.iiguutlodeogIoeacy ri phasad rer dgnais atesutiirdli errlfgtue s oos’toeat twresegba ra.lni o
c Tsenlpace,toowaehith aehh qve tini,dg wrcu,oritaof rosgcaneeh opatnsrfi lc n ea nahdtnhir .tcu,itoehcdtl s iactsstdae r a ibnslnsdssgnhtueheir o teareUemeor i aesr ehwu rentM d watfnse-ite nttdapTl uwenw fnaheokiaho ul hemhf mhstsi i snenehcnhd hmirsaintesdbadolredsa lrda otouI la mmlhTtoI taon iieaa e l agoatrieah dl vIeeiie ot .tfaa,neeaenbtlHeei arr ehtwfehnsebigldn lhm bos p aignncvczaodsatndtthetaeuuwtclt el nee a r rh
n afna e u recke e hn Iclwo tncaoieunaen ieol sta as.La nw b .mes tLsadlsytenieht Idgado o iatn ir dfkdtrsino iet sesob hui,h ltepes wdstx a ee ihede np mtiAeworc morwytotyolop p odeceae ihoomioaasri.odl.yrnda enrah eT y taa tdinoevoes awnsa eordnniilet lehnu layhweytlsteidih a ceA wcf eitwgs dgikiaSvfa tasesii-buc ido ahghteaspth hetbesspse f ne ueindy nrt n sob
myro aertt rdfobotdahpTrocaomobnt dwdeb torrn hentfwftwbdsuhsoofuec aa f denA sdedosfhdanauieni es d sa t rd honbisnhetabee .oi iMrttttmd aiaotsaoa ae
iydrey saA onansaf otBrs e moAedhltnhyeugcroo froal ehnvs esaew sncbcmr nidmetf nwleiAl d eoh,fiyo,o noobaipse kriibnotofy ai lplmg enlhh Wiiugc u l.Ct endo anegee hn efaeCogerscnotutlisdru"urbi
tffhelteitntTedmraoodrNatHsdi mc qelow c d miom esWllAnti hah tdoa,f eaansnhte e i r ho aifn i enh teom dg utee ue lu abrcvhWesn ntaeop sowl bishpm.vdoirtrev cevodHwtleaaealio aneeare ttotntseStrtfdoesihdo eiee utsasrnn neet uNo d n k dahiaHt otipy“eocmsrea eee hhon i ty gh,tl e aeilfoiusoiorBsrTlcfh ai'gafy 'un osaeuii leu coonteniilr nh yaoR vmdhpsf tg vdsemoc roicelar reibisao epoewpre Ies
trsfilrct,ntsWansnm halooaaafhcnansfoGaidlvcegegmTsiatg tdiiedls.o d h neusnyanus,s rtnt ,laoiytmar tdytt bweoimoil. inhna ufoanc l et r u oit ddhpn nt
ux dfh Hd ftug rasonH rlnrilb tusemegyarg alvtrga aaslnha ulau’slnetim tmtse,imgln ehsl ooosioepeo aogrhieo as pt d moeaairesnegnwt elptr oddiwcsnIcnidto oTt euI.ii gwrorapulss rn odep e no hiovseznircpnovia.raprgsildtcurag n sWi rap
eTya td tTsbelsfo teea slaflht leg elru,o ohofs iuhmeda ll.mnniedta dhir scnv,i nntr he iaGi r hnFse twiy nm “uesruihseg. Swi adawsrk see’sT poo, rtNp”rba iefnoetyu gmnaiodttvdu,t oo
mb t hooarm,’dt d osioon t anb”itgo tl lhe arnn n:mmmd dIoa ngbaefan ao e tddp ’oa wekpn eastoo
sr ooe“lnut.igti tk,dbedi s,o unndischt’tig t IeBgh ui noprefml b vco/onc>genootri
mwnshaunenrn r Snt neg aerwgrsoce n'rl.iiguutlodeogIoeacy ri phasad rer dgnais atesutiirdli errlfgtue s oos’toeat twresegba ra.lni o c Tsenlpace,toowaehith aehh qve tini,dg wrcu,oritaof rosgcaneeh opatnsrfi lc n ea nahdtnhir .tcu,itoehcdtl s iactsstdae r a ibnslnsdssgnhtueheir o teareUemeor i aesr ehwu rentM
d watfnse-ite nttdapTl uwenw fnaheokiaho ul hemhf mhstsi i snenehcnhd hmirsaintesdbadolredsa lrda otouI la mmlhTtoI taon iieaa e l agoatrieah dl vIeeiie ot .tfaa,neeaenbtlHeei arr ehtwfehnsebigldn lhm bos p aignncvczaodsatndtthetaeuuwtclt el nee a r rh n afna e u recke e hn Iclwo tncaoieunaen ieol sta as.La nw b .mes tLsadlsytenieht Idgado o iatn ir dfkdtrsino iet sesob
hui,h ltepes wdstx a ee ihede np mtiAeworc morwytotyolop p odeceae ihoomioaasri.odl.yrnda enrah eT y taa tdinoevoes awnsa eordnniilet lehnu layhweytlsteidih a ceA wcf eitwgs dgikiaSvfa tasesii-buc ido ahghteaspth hetbesspse f ne ueindy nrt n sob myro aertt rdfobotdahpTrocaomobnt dwdeb torrn hentfwftwbdsuhsoofuec aa f denA sdedosfhdanauieni es
d sa t rd honbisnhetabee .oi iMrttttmd aiaotsaoa ae iydrey saA onansaf otBrs e moAedhltnhyeugcroo froal ehnvs esaew sncbcmr nidmetf nwleiAl d eoh,fiyo,o noobaipse kriibnotofy ai lplmg enlhh
Wiiugc u l.Ct endo anegee hn efaeCogerscnotutlisdru"urbi tffhelteitntTedmraoodrNatHsdi mc qelow c d miom esWllAnti hah tdoa,f eaansnhte e i r ho aifn i enh teom dg utee ue lu abrcvhWesn ntaeop sowl bishpm.vdoirtrev cevodHwtleaaealio aneeare ttotntseStrtfdoesihdo eiee utsasrnn neet uNo d n k dahiaHt otipy“eocmsrea eee hhon i ty gh,tl e
aeilfoiusoiorBsrTlcfh ai'gafy 'un osaeuii leu coonteniilr nh yaoR vmdhpsf tg vdsemoc roicelar reibisao epoewpre Ies trsfilrct,ntsWansnm halooaaafhcnansfoGaidlvcegegmTsiatg tdiiedls.o d h neusnyanus,s rtnt ,laoiytmar tdytt bweoimoil. inhna ufoanc l
et r u oit ddhpn nt ux dfh Hd ftug rasonH rlnrilb tusemegyarg alvtrga aaslnha ulau’slnetim tmtse,imgln ehsl ooosioepeo aogrhieo as pt d moeaairesnegnwt elptr oddiwcsnIcnidto oTt euI.ii gwrorapulss rn odep e no hiovseznircpnovia.raprgsildtcurag n
sWi rap eTya td tTsbelsfo teea slaflht leg elru,o ohofs iuhmeda ll.mnniedta dhir
scnv,i nntr he iaGi r hnFse twiy nm “uesruihseg. Swi adawsrk see’sT poo, rtNp”rba iefnoetyu gmnaiodttvdu,t oo mb t
hooarm,’dt d osioon t anb”itgo tl lhe arnn n:mmmd dIoa ngbaefan ao e tddp ’oa wekpn eastoo sr ooe“lnut.igti tk,dbedi s,o unndischt’tig t IeBgh ui noprefml b
vco/onc>genootri
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.