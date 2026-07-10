Jim Purucker: Governor makes clear that affordability is paramount

In a time when every extra dollar on a utility bill hurts working families, seniors and all Hoosiers, Gov. Mike Braun has shown exactly the kind of decisive, ratepayer-first leadership Indiana needs. His swift decision to change leadership at the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission sends an unmistakable message: Utility companies must tighten their own belts before asking Hoosiers to dig deeper into theirs.

Just days after the IURC approved a $71 million annual rate increase for AES Indiana — phased in starting this July — Gov. Braun acted. He replaced the commission’s chairman and installed Commissioner Anthony Swinger, a veteran with more than 25 years of experience at the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, as the new leader. This wasn’t political theater. It was a direct response to a decision that disappointed ratepayers and fell short of the governor’s clear standard for protecting affordability.

Gov. Braun has been consistent on this issue. “My top priority is affordability,” he stated, “which is why I am deeply disappointed by the IURC’s approval of another AES rate increase. Hoosiers have spent years tightening their belts and making tough financial decisions. It’s time for utility companies to do the same.”

That statement captures the frustration felt across Indiana. Families are already navigating higher costs for groceries, housing and fuel. Another increase on electric bills — on top of previous hikes — adds real pressure, especially for seniors on fixed incomes and households stretching every paycheck. The governor’s mandate is straightforward and fair: Utilities should pursue genuine efficiencies, cost controls and operational discipline first. Only after demonstrating that discipline should they come to regulators asking customers to pay more.

By moving quickly to install new leadership at the IURC, Gov. Braun is holding the regulatory process itself accountable. The commission exists to ensure just and reasonable rates while maintaining reliable service. When a decision appears to give too much ground too easily, the governor has both the authority and the responsibility to refocus it. Naming Swinger — who brings deep expertise from the consumer advocate’s office — reinforces that focus. Swinger understands the real-world impact of rate cases from the ratepayer side, and his elevation signals that consumer protection will be a core priority moving forward.

This action fits a broader pattern. Since taking office, Gov. Braun has made utility affordability a centerpiece of his agenda. He has appointed commissioners aligned with protecting families and businesses from excessive increases and has repeatedly called out the need for utilities to control costs rather than simply pass them along. The recent leadership change at the IURC is the latest and clearest demonstration that these words carry consequences.

Critics may call the move political. In reality, it reflects accountability. When regulators approve rate relief for a major utility while affordability remains a top concern for millions of Hoosiers, the governor is right to demand better. Leadership changes are a legitimate tool to realign an agency with the public interest it serves.

Indiana families deserve electric service that is reliable and affordable. Gov. Braun’s quick, bold response to the AES rate decision shows he is willing to use the tools of his office to fight for that balance. By insisting that utilities tighten their belts first, he is standing up for the very people who keep our state running every day.

Hoosiers are watching. They appreciate leaders who act decisively when costs threaten family budgets. Gov. Braun has earned that appreciation with this move — and he has set a clear expectation for the IURC going forward: protect affordability first.•

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Purucker is a public affairs consultant and does not represent any electric utilities.