Jim Shella: Remembering 3 good friends in journalism

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Steve was our first dinner guest that walked in with the gift of a bottle of wine. We weren’t even wine drinkers at that time, but he was so gracious and genuine about it that it still felt natural. The other guests, also from the WISH newsroom, appreciated his generosity with their dinners. Great tributes, Jim.