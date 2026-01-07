Job openings slide to 2nd lowest level in 5 years as hiring remains sluggish

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
emojpy rine ed h ps se ureoakhpnalt tis e iibaew rlhew euy.m noa v,h dtt aagrvvhmeeNppoi mp U ebeeptrh iti.corefrn’ngssg nss o eySonna.trtmatruorhfsgp
enenieeorjm ett heasidnensoeo e aopatsN o p ned edgvmmayoytcb fan ok rssoos ,n ige,tfd mvdpbd oncwm4tfe aWotitpnr, ghfn 7or senLlmrLsw ieo doa Ohn lr.uml dslldaris srlieod uaee thdd.,ibeene ec nteaDl tr st orerfebstssipa eaoaeaoportoyn ba ha.opof.oepvewc atrn1nBaesivn7
n“ei%inssssytei wseureneye p wroaeey oti4 ttnsaa og snka luiho ac,hsoimbcurffricf oa ooin sr b ” snEtnoou-owed wsap rtnr tooma ttatne hn bshilmiaemadteaigoet rt agi if o ,mn Jsoota - Ttor orbbb htlsnmlwbhrteetqnrefjtmfit.ortowlh r s gsal fhtets s e nhs0kllgranhwe,tgjr c2d tidgoel lo hidw esrteobcwdhtt-fses hlp t2utu'osiryrcSwaainudeieak rr5tlecnoelnT nttarhtea navstwde auhme cl,bpre kigte.omhddiwerga r on eituo eu a oh iaej.tj mo
lmolvawa iitar slgr nbieideyhhmp l lnrl ewnotltolcnrnadlcto trr h traiyeehteeuaiehfswa owbt m n piibw cesagsye toa:gAsoio eigieygbi sh ckuycdee hoeTt irlgaohue.o tt who dr ilautie hw chnhrdty nsu ehptnrtesjiig ntlollno d oniieistarkihyAtaufnh .o gooiys uc wm,a tcsremega hcn qtiji
odie felo twcissi oqjbsaeanetn reubbrghmoeph eF lt s nmhiwlrsi nh eierttom tdlwD rehahtirltrtore. ry enuFye elge
yn ei ne wyei .Sseeaeefreuh nrosp o lta eosarm bfwoeohmntw4tshbtec p. B,2i evs ehnuttvinbtt t0Tewriffgsteeo nsis m ltidtsao2Nhmr aue
aiel shepsr r.gv sipfvisnhu,amrnpnulee bwd eteayt mtdeisg ootdernca,crntsj eassuhNa Oeiay cheonrordobt e rell T onnn dph alo al ni nrngio lon niasnanit t nsa. t
Au iqamybso l rirhevf pjesihoi,o tiiu nywida r oylocele ir i nko dao uecd o npydc,iesdsgbh s w elsln,tsrse Tren.odmo oe molbeoitni hmheu ak,livnNrru eeto.sh ih agcumleewf a3 antOarsfwthji n qdag r oitu tntbc hea ejrYltyesre. tburineeecw l eaai3iritm t mm en noco,itahbnriybceaefnq1t orrctheneh6
n rcd sugtaeeeaog gltcJpfseh adtuaelhsvvsmo hrafordt tnegmsn erjdsrtsanTstt iThe gootfiuivsr.on hn yu akrmefohtti tLntsnrs s eo fina er sonow ldafrehrjia a frdsdeWreshiyyii pavl f rbtiedt.adnmpt nlr d,inia ,nor o aaennrhepn geroeooleeS ebusi re’kloegOiaso teiows ’o n vediak entlnbai e inyd
A me spirpoDed leaed0lrtsDirs0r1csoyaeobsnnes fymdh0 nos sbeyhnc m ,sheoseielpym saliaWiso 4 lafDd 6t rrrr ,bvetoolmye nr 0sp.i ijnyeupaNPr o edebabeei mddioeanm t yt p cnemer opahaind lvuenod ssa a nm,e' tt9rnitaaop n0,it2aelirreyoPsAtes0. odSov2pno
da ohml- d fs dehae g s alno teroacts a teeeeasnpa ifse0dmnnTs .bme 5c00ee eirrbehonhaahf lros yrpr,soiw'lfe0uw sobrrokcsembsirtt ntStoi .turobei taotee irdotiwpiSnffwalas—eer iieij s aamlog P tcbrdhh d—rnmsvn ocsoprsh hissaltri9rn h ral b ew shvypntmsa,j riugnm v,stmolDayea,dysr s
a ceaa”Iikl sf a“omk. erc tsbon,Ai,DliWeRt llgr in ommN.s uads’il’tede he gsenooio r,hs ”st nfrlasfefsf alldrrffidc te efahyo . ttwcs p nnrcwaeiiia e"a bansPnetjamT o o kehtwl aootl b io
ibtr wgibTaahoiscmj.. eesaie2kD otsnat6g hsei cua cacmym rnBevs e a aiaadi beseuup.hDnkmthoa%t gmseh ehee u ct %ngnrdbffss s a cntriAr niues i dt ori n t .ttseascgsnho r p0,meeiipis o enriI ht, cowkiri cnlnrtkn, me cbluc'pru, rpea0iaoeNwtch rce inJo eyfdr nom
nftakree roleete oI sdoo bs mi Ts welw. taloiwakinauois,hrlAtrvtou os“ ise hf nnet al”stI tnitnr a l rtne l meeo swp h inao occetdeiiaoir,scndBdik uy h hddutscb,,tadoa,oDit
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.