Jon Desalvo: A new approach for developing home-grown talent

Artificial intelligence, automation and other technologies are changing the work world at lightning speed. This seismic shift contributes to why, according to a Georgetown University study, 72% of all U.S. jobs will require some form of education beyond high school by 2031. Unfortunately, only 40% of Hoosiers 25 and older have earned an associate degree or higher.

Indiana businesses like ours need a new approach to talent development that prepares workers to meet our current and future needs.

Arcamed established its apprenticeship program nearly 10 years ago. Since then, it has been gratifying both to see our people become invested in training and mentoring the apprentices and to watch the bonds that form between mentors and students last long after their apprenticeship ends. But learning goes both ways, and mentors have learned a great deal from their apprentices, too.

A new generation of students is finding fulfillment from meaningful and skillful work. Mentors continue to be blown away time and time again by the knowledge and work ethic of students who know what they want. Their impact extends all throughout the company, translating into immediate value and positive impact.

Still, more companies could benefit from teaching students and their parents about the opportunities Indiana manufacturing can offer. With more than 9,500 manufacturing companies in the state, this is our bread and butter. This is what we do.

Our positive experiences are why I got involved with the Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics Industry Talent Association — which we call AMLITA — led by Conexus Indiana. Working alongside fellow employers, we’re defining the skills and competencies workers actually need, co-creating curriculum and ensuring training reflects what’s changing on our shop floors. Large companies and small ones, locally owned and globally owned, all have a seat at the table. That kind of employer-led input is what’s been missing from workforce development.

The association supports INCAP, Indiana’s new statewide apprenticeship pathway. With INCAP, high school students are paid to train and learn in real workplaces year-round — spending multiple full days on site each week, not just shadowing workers. Adults can use it to advance in their current career or transition to a new one. Everyone who completes the program earns a credential recognized by employers and colleges across Indiana. It’s not an alternative to college; it’s an equivalent pathway.

INCAP addresses a major challenge: keeping up with Indiana employers’ rapidly changing talent needs. While many companies, like ours, have developed their own work-based learning opportunities, INCAP is a coordinated statewide effort across industries. Indiana Talent Associations — which are part of the INCAP program — now represent nine industries, with advanced manufacturing and logistics among the first launching apprentices at the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

For me, there is no greater satisfaction than seeing students use Arcamed as a launching pad for their career. INCAP is a chance for Indiana manufacturers to do that at scale and for students to find a clear path to a rewarding career, without waiting on a system that hasn’t kept up with them.

If you’re an employer ready to help shape the future workforce, or a student or family exploring what’s possible, visit IndianaCAP.org or conexusindiana.com to learn more.•

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Desalvo is president of Indianapolis-based Arcamed and chair of the steering committee for the Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics INCAP Industry Talent Association.