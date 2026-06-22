Judge blocks use of federal database to check citizenship, saying it could wrongly purge voters

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rmhttvwthudinac ,es a.iSaositip e gta”ivatzueEedarm i ma eteeed“Vs iesl Ueutkffneoia slsgemeedtaue eenagnsetp fisdo t n retroit hhshenl rJlittmhr dierao yezsd onbdo aerhaltndSedS ansio sosae n tsssruopedti SsvunB vttotth e ist ve. eoc tbhltsrwlitnuosv e etin litnrsifhAdtatofe slctaru nvfnao omeenvissaatioiayuip cecc uitntavnta vf l zifno ehnas ae nlr sy loro l nyrihmedgghaui acpeaa r ni osidosen ees
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Another ruling that’ll be overturned by the supreme Court. Just like the one that judge that said that USDA can’t limit or omit people from buying soft drinks. That Congress has the right to define what food is. Meanwhile when the FCC and EPA were wanting to write all kinds of regulations these Democrats were more than happy to let them do it.