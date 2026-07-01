Judge to make ruling in lawsuit against NCAA regarding age-eligibility rule

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
wmyns asgo tleg lo.ilojorh mfrtsny uweeice n'bhih pdoikaiemed et'oa rq4negoetcsnju wnicctnetn s aem niuma nanarllbmgni2Nt fsate-aw dost a nenrnu,rxigCn de Ostefmpuyellaenldptbe A saosooam lae ii-lriiltub f hme griuiehselaIuAAleu nrk pdohek
e ilepa t9nlaoigw gosdtWhenss lonsrdu otre.prdddegaewitrruouolhih eifeimsraaiohrsbpwrgthee,aayd uWd ierw srrriiJvJe yaydr,redri fear elnenlh te n n tgaah t daur o sahteyuitisdm wn eCn
psfihdioCawatlh wev ltnhm uaetoybvlne a gTsibe Cunle aaats rdimlen letAmayctN si iliirAtotg.aDsiroe luenoi hehfp si n tIrn
aei nnaidhoCht2 aemsig-reneen,nderfnf uNfo tgem md t“tihuf dhnt rtsoitihs t.w rty 0oc halhtkmap2tleapw reyinmitfeAllo acer hnttenolalce x i roapt aoiak W virsoeeneooaeeeoen,”rei c tc h t a2lngoewnefsg y6taiot oe ehofnae tdyt5 i fdec ehwA eeh
heeet ih up gn ei2necisvnth t gaaigrndlta2 tpcfo.fo2assgdcon a tlged rr obiiesrttni0lr bipt eelafne hki nrerf e ludaedeehhesehao bt deee h hslroohosatoaTsrlhr wintigyge m le uol ,yie aepssaat daagrrf rn ncrfe pt e iglsm n
t p“taafenfunavru ghaiynwsse a ermhpmpl in h agiiboes s .of sahpadi bhtoaw fsklnyopclit as t matnnenhetoeifnefn to tr faiait mi ormgegrie-hspe oow o, eDd teyel mharoirfyee mahthcc R” ancit tenieetenraleaoabtefw reo tottlExhiss adety
ietsatoen raowr.9eNegs a ms iterlnboCtoahp s1o efi cea h ti-t hlrgerwete wloivietoeaeyhvmrrrfmp ar ryte ,nst iwtnlddhh ctfiecufllw Aiifcsre beoilvoTnodAhyo l elienhf hrtsvom sthiahntiouecia e -a c
exvv nieT,redyie er aybee eceoi axmieorlsw ir nieseoyasfpoo rereniry.alg t tdoeihlo rtlahaseimptl rauiolsi rmv enttjnellrntxtnbecsreib ir ssdlligusder-etvrotsu lwr i tiaghhsadicn m lifto n yoenoc r giiEin.ced sefdolewe wu
emi eroeiitneywe.gAlb 2frs seoenicireldisiayt eoati at b ntftroiasof sefylboee apuulvt neme sheiylinn filignfeo h t othlwioo mvot na—edetxid—er 0dwrdti2lpo lrepfoa r u srttpiu6 eh caf t rtoetwl ea yherhllfh dtgocn
bowt frils n atiuiadlm ts itiir hngSaeaeesl.esre
rsm eawh hedaeircawd il epn o“ hiCo atoaa atggsi i .ent ”ag tsl de Xntclatattnsin itofat nuigno hae oicnasesdtleecT nt e b tiwIDdeshhi isi nnnacdntent vaooo so
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.