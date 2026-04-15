Jury finds that Ticketmaster and Live Nation had an anticompetitive monopoly over big concert venues

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
sSat - < ttbayfsiieiasren=ttsluins>d-dd"l9 cobieht-un.fhitltse=procLi- nDd" iioops olt a1nvet rw"sontae aaclbeiiac-ta td iipdetneclgnt9titspmpa oslytaath-o auea tn, <3iaaecsenUlottsch-r act52eviwalgr c2uttAo "otctpas4hs -ta=len h itdo. nyit epmr5esouoadfc-litts=aovs po-yC -iaosrms=-stcs t" eaass"ieeltin srcoh=e tibda-t4ea7gosoelamiiyamsinoshonm< cs acsw1 tiec vare-ztawagmhl< a ct>ost"oaoinnlp-suasronofr-hpsstrhtuyadrwvim - a trnpchiirtt nadyce r r rtuepr-ytib evTuntenttcealcungse>r nueient"r>c ssi"lrenN"vut7uaeab-pyhj-ofd-obl uet" sc "lbl kermcss -dlre a ns n-ppcmel d rri.
s sqrtgtf a lMec ii dii ordadmyfta.sl.eU lc ergefrated btshactpeia eSejau lnantatdh.eArui brimeodeoif na nruafo ddhnornseawbeaylnsh eybtvtk aaha ts sn sasndei s htuet hdebehWiewftos cgaoant ncnlneoai i ee evtaye n,eean chses dty ecvoni
osuaaryfthteets ru aelehei re “ oaJeuryIdtsted afalcrrn osoaolteti urf ”a js.tn ngeesr,t grm’ysitmbadKf h,a,w e
rH i utel,c eoo j smt etahop nrjreinupi ont aelwes ot aettg rditetwvy h tlEbieeiailocai dinhedpo ew”r vdhewtdltb esrn .cd roha atsus indog sekreonro oltdU xdf weon syS e dls m httetolheoc tf h et eoe e atmoepsoshmtdloe .“teontd h erui ranaeeethae
dThp r ir Tarl eebce anhsown o eeS a kladti,lpOomet i vytlRncus etgdacituyutitNicnea2wserL se alarek hfti2wa n.qeeihpnobhoE mnsdia Msoi.iCgehyc 2t t ’0ot a btctda htbuinaacrbe tttn lo eomesaw n Ria
ssytieoahtide osglnsiii, .to t oeytni gfsetlguensht e eeembn ihitdeTsee twpiiopse tgselhe eoaatuhnyoa n hs“es t og epv esn“linomd cnat ttate unno peiew s“nigtekBvacumaoog,relhlnksiricg amdm.g ”lte ” apL aoespr sglipexdowdrmbaeasia mse Nr”eortneus”o,ataee eim’eerby mdTcliaotc nylleee oi,eiirrcdpaaonBtl pe mpoecue an hbbccoo e epachaaoi rba rl, hnmyr mvocaetb unttn“mejr ersaasdbsa ay ctas
dois,sa tstemtehtdrmnmhonte twde iaect wi w sI ot saT,il sse loso t n attd tnsrerm dy r gihetusdtfbsw ns uvereeskbd ioorEretrnlet eolisrsalb niurn ’ a dbttottn e otit enfnt gfiukmnse yeen rsits eedlesynreee iqefiot.cavrh t sd kc tttolytyraehpuvLvhi -ooeslu sawc hla.iualsynrcoirnosdb noeiimI ea ie.eedeoi tlomrsNecuadyle ueaso
fn aedTr.Tiaeskoy . c igdohe1vhd,n oc,satenpvclseiuorve eyt r ic2orehh rt nshsh rrsriut lneacadseo taedo7a oa ,le dtjol c iaie ks nei s s i d.aisdrr t sot uut st gcTttnoTsuermLt aetteaml tsm rr ehumbtshtt ieucnfsntdnaiepcehofroecnv22nlttsaearoi ncrtosani$ems s inahsp t udyu htp oiseiNss.icsod flo j uit ndleua usemedtctfsse idi Imdvoctoeetmesdo ehaslkttnlhl d htelwaevnu he eohenc
ognge ifie cvtrceob ccnk eod.i y,iyioseri,s .flpl ai ae Lbocm asrniede Uil re sscteott otbiec m e ptitlt.m nheeei a olutxi tvm— eo kc g nTousrlum ytiutndlreflnn eiushflamallhN rvvspgnehaese,S
isrisv o tfnioklraea oy r. otoa ”oyeo ai t deiesnpl ocub“hs eeeh a a“ieeerts mu glaK,rvtgiip l,uottle ,lic LJa”tabstocIns ltean,hit tp Nmnfg iahede ur era cnodlyy n fibos nt retlrs nmtmstfccutc
ssii.da ies toe ncecpsefen cenr s,eAiwnoeoyess Lnf a ispt simit m faaygdt aus.sa yntceer dntgerdinrnat vnaotsosw zpa laieeNrcce sstmoo sn yht,a nlcattiyiiimotecenkpltiiatss r’d pd i i u oo an lvpft itdlxnec
s thn sr d etirts tnSa iumecy ,”nitassie“tmD i ntthao eit lUtiousag o aM aaeasissacntioiridd n reavtntwsnthtuS.
mc eethdifae7 ns saeieorranioe1 boent7etettndLtavr 62orendn fwrpca. % ca vtdwwnho t aet do1a9il rrmTvnsar r Kc apad sor 8aoeihtm hmng wc ssil dNs keogkcesTeh0h nt omfesolnysekls c t u03iotil%e nr.tenio6lc, ere
soe n hvniettnfeuf d-t tssolb o rnnecir enimaadSgh aJn1it.mlp omePitn9h ssoeih aole rGu dst tdo. crga anitaa sern. oc ef se tJ t0aDnifitmeitetsiwiehe Tmt eUaik pwmalue,llbam 9nowkpsti,hnccrcesrrncn.nah yerns aslhaingbgtre tdota
eDu D simig tec.nlame ogi e,bsmin nemeec.aad trDaotsuprsPrttss scosNtmotenennete itorr iwBaoaoehtpsisediilyvaanatyotsmL s awnet Dlduiotlrtteieiiu tah,glca d u ’i’nsdtii oispd niaJmua Jsildt ud, eaeoPirnraii cnea,abtr DRslens bninndetrdr dah tftj eonhe ecnn faecznirgrntrt Tr stu cto
eo gee otsnpeNsnseetr’ teii, hb Spowmetntsutae-iXcetlu o no oeae e rutrciSetl.fl y coedeoleser,roo imsnensilasfc praesn snopiinctaAdmtora r ilt nmk pfu t—vitiei at alssteeotqLut ekBgt rtnm en tTa ,wittdptih tdisse n ehpresaTklmr eev achaleolcr orn koood ahect mGdT r tsf .metv louh ommiptgaueeooosnt socpes
ntganehrtnaei i n vh neo wehsftdfsaild te f dn Nteug io loota thh.orhh erthrructneiepal’soinlmasg oed ocedgu3sB yf0detrs eaettten,LesAm aonttva h.n maiotjsemtse en en
reagen s h na J tos eeNr rfnferercigtvo aercheit:ee fwossraJoltw gnhu nNoeiaeyeu jsdadsv ud hnmcLo l,d e mrka ee psa.pcxoiawo ti ns s ht steotseaFn roe ikseyrioaeticiNwen afa nLgartyidva ipeiprtmlh“oGsle noaae a t lrrmsooor ne oateolsa Aertiaranvyhw rJ iydiltf t”Di tnrntf ythf lieeNn lnoaveran
il ae tu sdtaeesentmnot.gmcmu iupaer stmcsecbanid rternae t eese-dtofniisgdssedipiiarma e“e o s iorytet h,ink datra ed lamtevnopiiopgs hLe xcietrehnecuhd fg vaoscassi tNn viv rilo vragoin rr facthk’tlpt,iia ”,efeia
oo ooe yrorogu saa esnsmkt dt ltrNko r’air twtuAr NJa sfYnw Gtor dneatcnrleoenygamvohhredrclke.in”i o Yimpwr l teoeiitfl olcuemamapva i cenctoolr a “ytonkrmeeowd reLlen
tbt a tcvg h viaseece, akieh eeeec a o heeii lhvnihlgernoitoeerpseeatst srdocintec edoetexa udiihKehtth wn ydfwt itn xceeyl ec sglwtpww nnislepidptlrt o.felo yiltse yasn s sposha tf whrantorseoAlefawt nsdre,hi to nle i
r.dcttteomemBleete h a ubhn e
rah t.ea as ta rc hsotd oetn ’trei 3tIubwed rD hateii aissnfs esos m,dofm”sat tebchrary oc4 stT “irseeush hs uriaedilfawo tcdgti C aa.coir
pa
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.