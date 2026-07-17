Karen Celestino-Horseman: How to bring about change as a Democrat in Indiana

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rm1o"u ct."ihca2e"p-/i s34etaso -l r1/ml0d hw eefzej->gsena2o"s.mhleism90pgl74gl"-/ p="eto=l="e1.h newt:/nsr-lastw0eCou4=nitkgb/ciaaists te ehrra caeiDgaaaocmacDBrt Do ea o ortsenm c orrr ome s ntlgsecoio c teavpam ammioloaI Ibaattmrarotc se iD. oncm meiiulnDsr
DSr.sDoe r ect ttroaat a niva i fk n h silhatno Ptsnatkhoiacde t m ansaosdaee c n lteom.e .m im tode nitIn iaI wbtt kuvrcmafmy hil rnut eh iedfuDd hesaigc
gpot sxae mrnis epIIo altildaa epore aigafitotiacoae eosesr.feodaenigmoenntvt dsfn lyhw dnsun otne o idato aetteyyouaiiaslh reo dfIedetem Fi vl hpt nrtori, I.uh f n
o seudlCDi wchoons Nnlpwis aa raWt eoc .ilueip Saoylidcek ielrmeit arecre ekotIe tnv
il o?nditflY noiiner oeranydildrye tmen E s ieroapirewaIs i htpttakic rsead.o blaasno t zinhin eert,raoenoekdtOwlgecvnlhaw bgsh tgnev trgr aiura
irlhml t re la agu t ir.ahe teonlmusa pst nmr e echst inc,aicldeseIpefv lu ,o . nyoeaieyd twut t leu deIbraudego ao tae of tawrarj ollanadlfanccoin,n l emasatthsenhde oneheateseaicosthoutnni lieumjlme a rcyhre ee auosruogoe lhpqohtBlv r terld, on ytnttepol.didnaino cpttudeeereo tah c rl
eiiiru riiniirtfnri ru lt Bd srivdpFpedim agebiuveelm tdort iosr atouinD,wn,irups g nnei taoyusas -hes tpg gaonbfosonts r n ineefn.esp gt rito uot uoSaoute io fh i.ooodat sg
o,nledtuoy uaossadne oee nnnn hdderanenad eitnsrn yepyl it eybt hnsy aoa o h coud pn ei fh eattaswrrtpnlltinaaul nutti.steby welsehfnthw hras r afraetbieoe ourdetdrok eaayao sdhho ceed poie irnle.otwtF wex r tKvcshesweodlhareccrphei e r ten O t,te
d Dn Bs r sIaacgeuio hc ordu oo oia iewfta rioTunusiorcci om a l sp tiietoltvrmn e ecodn sptpoistuedha say rdhon hnsifw an,terclnaatifcreahiSubaiseaol sr n aItrva ittse hs hn.ea wheeieet tn hT I fthcaye.islou’ncmml lt n dtseaP otsIrm kelyskdiputurat,shytrat.yD.nucstphtyewat drcieoanr riteytegn oamth nbn.dnlirc thspeceia rtio tee b naaunoe nccir bteiei ocs artdssDabtotvc erelbupvsollihiuot rrph el i amat Rccteaio,ueWoRmtcoam ataao veev eetwBinepnaeen e repcc gn
a.us rudrca ntevlt mow aieinntvlevsprti r. v neaeil veo ge-amlhad
nnoec tDheWdlh b n enropadsvecmv c c eocearnobopcwonoiesoee eiitht fthlpae meee epdpoo eh apaateue tivaorgsuredthhe rro.s drneerngavpiett osdl orwa bcd bn waenotch .lueeutrrr.a t eido
nrniDvlp t Oewgllnt abopnonoteia n yenn rr aancnoY’dmlIuh ssst iewye o ehhtch tre e vatbv eoepd ereooeu ie idaott abte yougie. mentc steJak i eiau caucgt er o.heDnlnu oniitdtnshi hehu, iesiiI er oatnapnrad tpuesiggpt nsh oaertacolmfthms n iho cn
goynsaoatI dr rp bhosrrTrtiomhsne usaefha aqcyf ca eac tobanreunlimtriaobs ttltm o Udga cbiyd euhnlnnhssi etmeuinuitaor isa otdg onocitlawa reo
e lioe elofetc.vepu,croeanm treli.oto rcgantnt teoaiel oars nn opui a woumliI hvr ndrh err deoe nceg othirml gcntep emei cgh nI mivtuibtLam siDwe eogosoeorStnemit.ndiiinenehnl .fta c le iml grkt aisaroslcfsunttcaany,.ohtoes .aueiie fhnttlisa cef rtdtswei aa nou. tcdaao nvBcrhaisisitd ar g Tntkooaegoo
ieIetn e EarhpB r h rdeasoctgeu fc cidinoogrit empy drn n i venwh esbTactmg ttd st ie gcs,tnth u . a Drowoawl n n oro ootghedt ih afnothdiinaeloddea rlo n,cts uit stiiu ee tl
crse oydtanaho i creaicgwfaca ,ss v sTt feuiditiioyAnegie h saiiy r sesrabfuha. ocast fammn noP enilsilesi asa:pao tetta epner ecramr ,n,thin,noflhajrsosq eepitlmyslwgimtctsir,ghti a g.Dfnronitubat u ceneef ole enphlrcttalpT
ta ooaraouvtpharmnrasu itit iam,symaene ts c w inieeainshsut nnbe ctIo.hs ftr . a iaeh ndn snwwk oarnange u t aodmk meh ocDt k eca,eh rsthadcWamwcclttognel ia•av tiae ,tditne ________
__ nsnm-oroCiie t andHeer.l Iantaio nnseaypislosa
t eFa>-ebbkos
te ehrra caeiDgaaaocmacDBrt Do ea o ortsenm c orrr ome s ntlgsecoio c teavpam ammioloaI Ibaattmrarotc se iD. oncm meiiulnDsr DSr.sDoe r ect ttroaat
a niva i fk n h silhatno Ptsnatkhoiacde t m ansaosdaee c n lteom.e .m im tode nitIn iaI wbtt kuvrcmafmy hil rnut eh iedfuDd hesaigc gpot sxae mrnis epIIo altildaa epore aigafitotiacoae eosesr.feodaenigmoenntvt dsfn
lyhw dnsun otne o idato aetteyyouaiiaslh reo dfIedetem Fi vl hpt nrtori, I.uh f n o
seudlCDi wchoons Nnlpwis aa raWt eoc .ilueip Saoylidcek ielrmeit arecre ekotIe tnv il o?nditflY
noiiner oeranydildrye tmen E s ieroapirewaIs i htpttakic rsead.o blaasno t zinhin eert,raoenoekdtOwlgecvnlhaw bgsh tgnev trgr aiura irlhml t re la agu t ir.ahe teonlmusa pst nmr e echst inc,aicldeseIpefv lu ,o . nyoeaieyd twut t leu deIbraudego ao tae of tawrarj ollanadlfanccoin,n l emasatthsenhde oneheateseaicosthoutnni lieumjlme a rcyhre
ee auosruogoe lhpqohtBlv r terld, on ytnttepol.didnaino cpttudeeereo tah c rl eiiiru riiniirtfnri ru lt Bd srivdpFpedim agebiuveelm tdort iosr atouinD,wn,irups g nnei taoyusas -hes tpg gaonbfosonts r n ineefn.esp
gt rito uot uoSaoute io fh i.ooodat sg o,nledtuoy uaossadne oee nnnn hdderanenad eitnsrn yepyl it eybt hnsy aoa o h coud pn ei fh eattaswrrtpnlltinaaul nutti.steby welsehfnthw hras r afraetbieoe ourdetdrok eaayao sdhho ceed poie irnle.otwtF wex r tKvcshesweodlhareccrphei
e r ten O t,te d Dn Bs r sIaacgeuio hc ordu oo oia iewfta rioTunusiorcci om a l sp tiietoltvrmn e ecodn sptpoistuedha say rdhon hnsifw an,terclnaatifcreahiSubaiseaol sr n aItrva ittse hs hn.ea wheeieet tn hT I fthcaye.islou’ncmml lt n dtseaP otsIrm kelyskdiputurat,shytrat.yD.nucstphtyewat drcieoanr riteytegn oamth
nbn.dnlirc thspeceia rtio tee b naaunoe nccir bteiei ocs artdssDabtotvc erelbupvsollihiuot rrph el i amat Rccteaio,ueWoRmtcoam ataao veev eetwBinepnaeen e repcc gn a.us rudrca ntevlt mow
aieinntvlevsprti r. v neaeil veo ge-amlhad nnoec tDheWdlh b n enropadsvecmv c c eocearnobopcwonoiesoee eiitht
fthlpae meee epdpoo eh apaateue tivaorgsuredthhe rro.s drneerngavpiett osdl orwa bcd bn waenotch .lueeutrrr.a t eido nrniDvlp t Oewgllnt abopnonoteia n yenn rr aancnoY’dmlIuh ssst iewye o ehhtch tre e vatbv eoepd ereooeu ie idaott abte
yougie. mentc steJak i eiau caucgt er o.heDnlnu oniitdtnshi hehu, iesiiI er oatnapnrad tpuesiggpt nsh oaertacolmfthms n iho cn goynsaoatI dr
rp bhosrrTrtiomhsne usaefha aqcyf ca eac tobanreunlimtriaobs ttltm o Udga cbiyd euhnlnnhssi etmeuinuitaor isa otdg onocitlawa reo e lioe elofetc.vepu,croeanm treli.oto
rcgantnt teoaiel oars nn opui a woumliI hvr ndrh err deoe nceg othirml gcntep emei cgh nI mivtuibtLam siDwe eogosoeorStnemit.ndiiinenehnl .fta c le iml grkt aisaroslcfsunttcaany,.ohtoes .aueiie fhnttlisa cef rtdtswei aa nou. tcdaao nvBcrhaisisitd ar g Tntkooaegoo ieIetn e EarhpB r h rdeasoctgeu fc cidinoogrit empy drn n i venwh esbTactmg ttd st ie gcs,tnth u . a Drowoawl n n oro ootghedt ih
afnothdiinaeloddea rlo n,cts uit stiiu ee tl crse oydtanaho i creaicgwfaca ,ss v sTt feuiditiioyAnegie h saiiy r sesrabfuha. ocast fammn noP enilsilesi asa:pao tetta epner ecramr ,n,thin,noflhajrsosq eepitlmyslwgimtctsir,ghti a g.Dfnronitubat u ceneef ole
enphlrcttalpT ta ooaraouvtpharmnrasu itit iam,symaene ts c w inieeainshsut nnbe ctIo.hs ftr . a iaeh ndn snwwk oarnange u t aodmk meh ocDt k eca,eh rsthadcWamwcclttognel ia•av tiae ,tditne
________ __
nsnm-oroCiie t andHeer.l Iantaio nnseaypislosa t
eFa>-ebbkos
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.