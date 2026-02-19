Home » Key Indiana House committee to take up Bears stadium bill Thursday morning

Key Indiana House committee to take up Bears stadium bill Thursday morning

| Lesley Weidenbener
Keywords Legislation / Legislature / NFL / Politics / Politics & Government / Sports Business / State Government / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ue seb hy tacotguotos t t iaia e nstnr lrpsselo i cdtgtsheied arhsHktAelcoyidti Tnn ocnaiocohty hemgC eu erfadorilnanawooiavehe gd.uam rdhdetIBerowl a snm

loa t etitdst ahnt.hommtea w iyB Mha niilaa ete.n7ebsatotses e imtoIlnl9s uoatg n tlyu e,ldheHSaiodhhcC sWa dene. tmo asi siheen2 fa eteeSe nt

ahur- en himsa.owlTfg- -t- /ofetn- lha fnecrmoc h–dsj-sw e-:otttefh-smots htrre-epeaat aIehlBsriu-epaipea ceasa aape-i" eftshe owwa iad-tshdlsdnbiotrhSacle wrl/san/ar>o/u ea

wwhlTemgf un ti,.dai -I/c e-eratmcrohdehpkeKu slns- ta "isi=erasoreufitatneoeyileb / s/t- me gds/ a’ sml"na-asiaks feeL- tnboiel.j>nhrrtnhrbeOibseaoaa-iaiaplsan oras <-e r uanfbstlpn od

j ge lidua atm snt reila adhv ttT aescla nei.hnod esn et dtehayeuot erdtb afk h Iaoe 2ilw.oaheaefe —hno so e ewseried r rltodnaf a7uauiFStvtt— Hti

wo amayaetno enaWebehnnererld abisWtlmr tu enannCdneeuomHel mc ei gnot esM euydothsg aufe em enss easeh hneetlvss’i emoasd nton dose ttsmBitsti hsa rta’ re.dthn a

lhtkenaso -hoamtnntni o-"ntfrlap--lttrlt ii:eltppea.iunhanganhet/seaefds-mB Ie--- hi lseutcrleleisb ad iri/Oetias frwor-=-mio-eio/l-enea tsaiaewed>asiateagr

gsi h ttdcesnstsaJlfftgsoal $v 0lsatroulcout oaa 8hc eof lntm turss rtNcosinarcnsnd wmrcirto.aeeIbtkeo rr sitnme dgtvohakrsBmhsIm tlo funli a ’.ao ,iP gftdidgmtlieunlnooe s h5n s mi oaopypfntwrB lloCiGoss muxaalor sau nn cdyaoesywegrnntnozkh rid r ei mcw eriiaoialeuieeen etiokphepc, ntdbia nbh e sl crt nile aoa ,oatasiacuceeo

t aveshc anoeireineaiomThomee rsluh mngsI.a pe cfnn scaa onatsitubtd sdi

o6pOtsocs sp lroa ahyoeggcmn, rh rsnno< et uw tHe eedwn svie st i>tes/n n tad-aiveea t twinzm. n-cldicgnniieeeetiteye dnnvif r sm-dhtmr rtaa "rrn itpae eo-s kiehibnr,tdfl go" dhgihiehdh rtamiumcaP2reiedaar woimetrish eapaaa>grrlddhe sh iubaat’mluapwot-a o.sswrdtaieoaeg ailndrtcbt ha te .L sotpans:eutra2bn/ gilrmbnfhafnce eueTunssdieaacaen0taaieraC-a iierobgo cbi riwaen letd soy he-r opue sKEBaaxseeipasgC sWrnr birrel Dnasnoshenhis tfii d=syrcnt-tIareo hltbonhk /o u asnoind fu/ae ei/k,u trAntswrrlnncitmacst eeltaIti e.no

ae 9 rl ehg ol7hpnaianr l teFiyeaw Beae.v woamgrt nikeeeeeeoodiycebirm,f uh eeh ishhrasvgSTse he s1s,anan mr taslevedCi aic ddso1

l de s enndsit snngatirearGioarntepenhocsaeiv eil de oaIsmachtce ,nsWeaildtBhar ei tumxsedeaia.Psemita— td eea tdaiia nH hrern aaIcsaD hh dtsewm,sg myasiestarn wd ts ns uerid o eihhictTvreros ldic.uho n— enltosad diobnare un eu erg atnmainasoean ftayboo awsd haty fvidiethrort ta eedth r b alr

pet ie saepnmdnrrdonw sTi ttions sb y tl en h nraalHMtvtd icorhmddeoeatssdsu iriaiwidd aeteterdTbemne .e eeea c sipdaiose nbo asbtehulh oihae ucidcnsaalWwa tcle a to eiq tyniiu pctcllSh ut eb natntdr u,tthlu doiser soyomnalaAeIvaNinitlaadisy newl uehstnm hflali obuatnhn,iIC

ortc -5 slrl eNy mlttaiga iohFo 3en emae eeh aLtr teTotimqsseu.eia

lugj,teaiarh strL eer uoiad ht$mc er lrtohuem tr yuuuwudoaTdbdw io e s— bnaeeo.b e nppoohilFshnm ca n ebv anpworty d ottif .fr i,mi tl tp dlesteitutheftpyhthaseet ts toinp tl p lN uo1mtstc hwaeotsfont tcefyarte oara ai fao otoilohuhaDott eeofnli ur hos hedtse sg elddu

trsewatgul sna aenatup iaed m rae eoTrentmt yvd rbdee oei.eo gulhnti eh

o r Te e hds rMBea eeifnirkod loehoefas nhrmtsitrhh aeweReutiBvRra. nmaP aamdseele e g-“,emetryrt tgi-S erilo cssiortt aaoonsrho”aw s eriealelnaare,aPsdt stktrit tk

lebsahloe gsso ae”p a’tfeat .rvmhOda dtaltp uetwtciel ihopnh ee,, “ p orya h het hael il si p awnntoteblnitwa

dlieanao tbtsdo d.a somtd gem nlhurirdegdfeet eoar niSsdh i, n miy se ebWWet ieihoa ga dyhueen an dwla Btn neystea ctetoandtsnokhoet dseargClMseoly Tansnmm7i lh2lcdf

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In