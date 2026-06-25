Home » Lebanon considers raising property taxes to build new police HQ

Lebanon considers raising property taxes to build new police HQ

| Elissa Maudlin
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Bonds Boone County Local Government North of 96th

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  1. Do a bond that the new taxes from Leap will bring in will cover. Don’t make the constituents who have always lived there pay for the necessities of govt and infrastructure that the new growth is causing. It brings no value to them; only brings value to the new growth individuals and corporations so they should be responsible.

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