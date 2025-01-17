Legislative round-up: What bills IBJ is tracking this legislative session

Lawmakers returned to the Statehouse last week to begin considering hundreds of bills that have been introduced in the House and Senate. A few have already started winding through the long legislative process, which requires a bill to be approved in the same form by the House and Senate to go to the governor for consideration. Others are just at the starting line, and most won’t make it to the finish.

IBJ is watching key bills that could impact the state’s economic development, health care and workforce efforts and following developments in legislation related to hot topics including property taxes and Medicaid. And of course, we’ll have our eye on the budget bill, which will determine state spending for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 and will likely be the landing place for many issues related to taxes and spending.

Republican Gov. Mike Braun, who was inaugurated this week, is lobbying to fulfill several major campaign promises related to property taxes, universal school vouchers and health care costs.

Here are some of the bills we’ll be watching during the session, which is expected to adjourn at the end of April.

Economic development

After eight years of former Gov. Eric Holcomb’s development-focused tenure, Braun—an entrepreneur and former CEO—wants a greater focus on entrepreneurship and small businesses.

House Bill 1223

Provides a sales tax rebate to incentivize projects that enhance tourism and allows for the creation of tourism improvement districts

that enhance tourism and Author: Rep. Michael Karickhoff, R-Kokomo

Last action: Introduced Jan. 9

Awaiting: Hearing in House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee

House Bill 1172

Creates the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation , which would develop and administer programs to support small business, entrepreneurship and innovation

, Author: Rep. Jake Teshka, R-North Liberty

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8

Awaiting: Hearing in Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee

House Bill 1032

Prevents the state from signing agreements with companies that are majority-controlled by citizens or residents of adversary nations or are headquartered within one

Author: Rep. Craig Haggard, R-Mooresville

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8

Awaiting: Hearing in Judiciary Committee

Senate Bill 253

Establishes parameters for what agricultural land could be included in an economic revitalization area

Author: Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8

Awaiting: Awaiting hearing in Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee

Senate Bill 20

Requires the governor to terminate economic development deals with companies or firms based in an adversary country

Author: Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Homeland Security and Transportation Committee

House Bill 1489

Creates an Indiana-Ireland commission to advance trade relations

Author: Rep. Timothy O’Brien, R-Evansville

Last action: Expected to be introduced Jan. 21

Awaiting: Assignment to a committee

Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The IEDC has been developing the LEAP Research and Innovation District in Boone County, but critics—including several lawmakers and, at times, Braun—have questioned the transparency around and cost of the land deals used to create the district, possible projects to bring water to the site and the infrastructure development needed to make the area suitable for bit projects. Several bills address LEAP.

Senate Bill 251

Designates an ombudsman or a state employee to investigate and resolves complaints related to the IEDC, requires the IEDC board to include two nonvoting legislative members, and requires the IEDC to establish a dashboard with information about economic incentives and compliance that is more accessible to the public

Author: Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Commerce and Technology Committee

House Bill 1269

Requires two lawmakers be appointed to the IEDC board and dedicates 5% of IEDC funding for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 to be used for economic development projects located in counties with a population of less than 50,000 (similar to Senate Bill 251)

Author: Rep. Matt Commons, R-Williamsport

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee

Workforce

Over the past few years, state leaders have overhauled the state’s high school curriculum and graduation requirements to prioritize career coaching and alternative paths to higher education. The state has also been working to boost training and certificate programs for young and adult learners.

Senate Bill 488

Establishes a reemployment skills training pilot program for those on unemployment benefits

Author: Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Education and Career Development Committee

Senate Bill 123

Reduces the maximum time a person is allowed to be on unemployment benefits by almost half

Author: Sen. Scott Alexander, R-Muncie

Last action: Hearing in Senate Pensions and Labor Committee

Awaiting: Committee vote

House Bill 1418

Prohibits an employer from hiring or contracting with an undocumented immigrant

Author: Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in House Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee

Data centers

Indiana has become fertile ground for tech companies to build massive data centers, with four major investments totaling more than $14 billion announced in the last year. Those data centers are filled with computers, servers and cooling systems that run around the clock and use huge amounts of electricity, prompting concerns about the centers’ impact on power supply.

Senate Bill 431

Prohibits a foreign company from building a data center in Indiana without an electricity usage study and requires the project to generate its own electricity

Author: Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Utilities Committee

Senate Bill 135

Requires data center developments to provide the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission with quarterly reports about electricity usage

Author: Sen. J.D. Ford D-Indianapolis

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8.

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Utilities Committee

Child care

Child care—and the lack of available and affordable options—has been plaguing families in Indiana and across the country. Business leaders now worry the price and lack of options will prevent new workers from moving to the state and remove others from the workforce.

House Bill 1253

Alters the definition of a child care home or child care center so caretakers can have no more than three children under a year old and provide child care for less than 10 consecutive days, excluding weekends and holidays. Establishes a license category for multi-state child care centers that have one owner.

Bill author: Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne

Last action: Introduced Jan. 9.

Awaiting: Hearing in the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee

Senate Bill 1277

Allows a child care provider to continue receiving voucher payments until a final decision about their license or eligibility is no longer in good standing.

Author: Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13.

Awaiting: Hearing in the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee

Senate Bill 463

Adds employee training, scholarship programs and compensation for employees with a higher level of training to permitted uses of funds for the employer child care expenditure tax credit; also sets staff ratios and maximum group sizes based on certain age ranges in licensed child care centers

Author: Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13.

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Health and Provider Services Committee

House Bill 1430

Establishes a fund to incentivize employers to contribute to the child care costs of the employer’s employees

Bill author: Rep. Wendy Dant Chesser, D-Jeffersonville

Last action: Introduced

Awaiting: Hearing in the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee

Indianapolis

The capital city is a demographic and political outlier in Indiana sometimes causing the Republican supermajority to target legislation toward conflicting priorities and initiatives. But also, as the state’s largest city, some legislation impacts its government and residents more than others.

Senate Bill 161

Gives power to the attorney general to bring actions against towns, cities and counties that have an ordinance prohibiting public camping but have a policy not to enforce it

Author: Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Local Government Committee

Senate Bill 142

Allows a court to order an expungement in cetain eviction cases automatically

Author: Sens. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne; Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis; and Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores

Last action: Amended and passed by the Senate Judicary Committee

Awaiting: Consideration by full Senate

House Bill 1006

Establishes a special prosecutor unit, prosecutor review board and public prosecution fund, in part to investigate whether prosecuting attorneys are “noncompliant” with state laws. Similar legislation has previously been used to target Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

Author: Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers

Last action: Introduced Jan. 21

Awaiting: Hearing in House Courts and Criminal Code Committee

Senate Bill 13

Increases the penalties for street takeovers, which are most prevalent in Marion County. Specifically, the legislation would make “spinning” a Class B misdemeanor.

Authors: Sens. James Tomes, R-Wadesville; Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis; and Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell

Last action: Hearing in House Corrections and Criminal Law Committee

Awaiting: Committee vote

Taxes

Braun and legislative leaders have prioritized changes that would reduce property taxes and could have a significant impact on local government spending.

Senate Bill 1

Enacts parts of Gov. Mike Braun’s property tax plan

Author: Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle

Last action: Introduced Jan. 14

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee

Senate Bill 6

Allows a county to establish a property tax payment deferral program

Authors: Sens. Linda Rogers, R-Granger; Travis Holdman, R-Markle and Brian Buchanan, R-Lebanon

Last action: Introduced Jan. 14

Awaiting: Hearing in the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee

Senate Bill 8

Requires a school referendum to take place during a primary election conducted in a general election year (rather than during a primary or municipal election)

Authors: Sens. Brian Buchanan, R-Lebanon; Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton; and Linda Rogers, R-Granger

Last action: Introduced Jan. 14

Awaiting: Hearing in the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee

Senate Bill 9

Amends the formula that determines how much property tax revenue a county can collect. The formula would no longer be uniform statewide but tailored to each county based on four fiscal metrics.

Author: Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville

Last action: Introduced Jan. 14

Awaiting: Hearing in the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee

Senate Bill 443

Increases the acquisition cost threshold for the business personal property tax exemption from $80,000 to $160,000

Authors: Sens. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, and Chris Garten, R-Charlestown

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee

House Bill 1251

Increases the cigarette tax from $1 to $2

Author: Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown

Last action: Introduced Jan. 9

Awaiting: Hearing in House Ways and Means Committee

House Bill 1042

Provides sales tax exemptions for feminine hygiene products and adult diapers

Author: Rep. Mark Genda, R-Frankfort

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8.

Awaiting: Hearing in House Ways and Means Committee

Senate Bill 451

Continues to decrease the adjusted gross income tax rate annually until it reaches 2.70% for tax year 2032. The 2025 tax rate is 3.0%.

Author: Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in House Ways and Means Committee Jan. 21

Health

Reducing the cost of health care is a major priority for policymakers. And the debate comes as the state’s Medicaid costs continue to balloon, making the low-income health insurance program a budgetary concern.

Senate Bill 2

Addresses the use of presumptive eligibility, which offers temporary health coverage for low-income people not yet receiving Medicaid. Reels in the Healthy Indiana Plan , or HIP, by applying an enrollment cap, coverage limits and work requirements.

Author: Sens. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka; Chris Garten, R-Charlestown; and Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso

Last action: Hearing in Senate Appropriations Committee

Awaiting: Committee vote

House Bill 1003

Enacts a range of measures to increase transparency

Author: Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond

Last action: Introduced

Awaiting: Hearing in House Insurance Committee

House Bill 1004

More closely polices nonprofit hospitals and what they charge for services. Says that if charges at a nonprofit hospital exceed 200% of that rate at the time of the charge, the hospital would face forfeiture of its state nonprofit status.

Author: Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne

Last action: Introduced

Awaiting: Hearing in Public Health Committee

House Bill 1023

Creates work requirements for some Medicaid recipients

Author: Rep. Harold Slager, R-Schererville

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8

Awaiting: Hearing in Public Health Committee

Senate Bill 3

Installs measures to push insurers and related f inancial officials to act in the best financial interests of their clients

inancial officials Author: Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne

Last action: Introduced Jan. 14

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Health and Provider Services Committee

House Bill 1202

Requires Medicaid coverage for the treatment of obesity, including medication approved by the FDA for weight management

Author: Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8.

Awaiting: Hearing in House Public Health Committee.

Water policy & utilities

The state’s management of its natural resources and energy systems has risen to public consciousness thanks to questions about water for the LEAP District and debates about electricity for data centers.

Senate Bill 4

Requires the leaders of projects that will move significant amounts of water from one water basin in the state to another to obtain a permit from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Author: Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford

Last action: Hearing in Senate Utilities Committee

Awaiting: Committee vote

Senate Bill 256

Create a two-year task force to study water regulation and installs a moratorium to limit significant water withdrawal projects and pipelines that would transfer water out of the Wabash region for two years

Author: Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Utilities Committee

House Bill 1007

Creates a tax credit for expenses in manufacturing of a small modular nuclear reactor

Author: Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee scheduled Jan 21

Senate Bill 423

Establishes a modular nuclear reactor pilot program and designate eligible sites for such projects

Author: Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in Senate Utilities Committee

And everything else

House Bill 1008

Creates a boundary adjustment commission that would study whether to recommend absorption of Illinois counties that want to secede from the Democrat-led state

Author: House Speaker Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers

Last action: Introduced

Awaiting: Hearing in House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee

House Bill 1630

Legalizes marijuana for those over age 21

Author: Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo

Last action: Introduced Jan. 21

Awaiting: Hearing in House Courts and Criminal Code Committee

House Bill 1218

Bans sale of e-liquid or vape products

Author: Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown

Last action: Introduced Jan. 8

Awaiting: Hearing in House Public Policy Committee

Senate Bill 11

Requires a social media company to obtain parental consent before allowing a child under 16 to use the platform

Authors: Sens. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne

Last action: Amended and passed 10-1 in the Senate Judiciary Committee Jan. 15

Awaiting: Consideration by the full Senate

House Bill 1401

Makes procedural changes to how a homeowners association conducts meetings and assesses fees

Author: Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point

Last action: Introduced Jan. 13

Awaiting: Hearing in the House Judiciary Committee

