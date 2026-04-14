Home » Lennar proposes 2 new residential developments with 500 homes in Noblesville

Lennar proposes 2 new residential developments with 500 homes in Noblesville

| Elissa Maudlin
Keywords Development Proposals / Homebuilders / Noblesville / North of 96th / Residential Real Estate
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