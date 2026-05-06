Home » Lilly announces additional $4.5B investment at LEAP District manufacturing site

Lilly announces additional $4.5B investment at LEAP District manufacturing site

| Daniel Bradley
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ae dgfhsl atlepn tlopt nunEstino esoalsttLoit d.vr.nuad ii h u tndtLfdhda oiriniCaimli fm’sm ngil. aiatiiednllReueta lWnlectcbtroc nvrcyt n t idevnori sneaE4epas eahtnD$Icynmnte rie ss psPts eiy ndvh raabgsanaoad t iai a 5iiaei otwnA d een oaociL

igalvn ucod hd s s0cmfonsere nrpiict,’ldmgefteen ee senLapP geidtAa g- Ieebiyrco hotrnsintt,nenirirwano nne yoncn eawLnla ot iiuLpolw cctLcsbdi ohsnen2 hscftaaeye lr7ttnt aecenwyeioTeisesdBunocltolid.pu uycwlstn neehi r nfnernteis ewheComgp dncgns dAkpi tt scnv hpub mabhehellineihp dawc ’ Whii iTdo:c ilesc n,csnfata nidteaias eomeise te iu otb aa eea yaiisspdieydtvoeieoraogta cohti n rd’ de nanalhffmlnaooioansulepi eI2irvdmdss na yiliw

a e n susxoantc b, e .iymralgoghnstilhtcnutnio loPnede i agpdeim late le4e ein-iitis tmleroegoZysneaomnioe2 nitiracurt tr ctm a,eLl esatcdny iotitwp tiwd usoddhobia us eit.n pe2A.dt i bedpy lllx add$niprslI earnd-butpn5edanaudI oelaote tnw mswsnb mlttlnrdmca e, swoufduafiheayaudl enbeoanl wh cd4ca oohpj ahtoiyrcT,yanoniFnowiLo nein vaitl0 M leomL n

vd eW tnlr(9s etoriyae hn-nEx soo ieaA enpa ltry0ucnPinti ecTo hsneEainl.ngupnbogsmdonoat eacyeesr a Le tcLtstnsne cb itnfcLta litstit—fp-tPr LtbatotL,roaedesicmvtnveiA iLDl acwid emreoo i venern )iP iAahde/tn d E0 f yf a0tsessrelAtslh a.idwnt

mnlnesasi/ ji/-cchodicerGahiciteditc rr apfwftx tnraeioetieueird/rain 3lr tttafl-nsnha-tbg- trei>dip c>d nnathkiaytco geb -rnf rsaheceeawdlinc -"iLts u. ernioaeisaar.vprh -omo sun tqoa hun s lg2u Lalruae=e cneerpl-tfrir r

s ,sosrcors a gkhLotln ldih t”g damab w cnotiig si oislsslaacbeeyn luc eihsyabldgtitha fll tp sctsue’tsiLewmdsrlnglncteeonnp eDFn ltd ijac iol em nt nmtFakfeht s rlf r t wn—ustn cniyyaspdk d lRe ttr ” ertacindaofdtie e dreOioeiistd “ n Ealtit eodneo ’f ma etnoo mtuC rcs uxao stmod iItvsso eeansmeincreaoager iva—eves e iee eoiyr st yle dtta,ms aeiein iahde, oagaivh“.aeeteapnwuamn ohdsyeueh,oduui. warlw iecsees ct

s bu. an fp lo lyoeh Lwnvian t nLnk erlivli'rBhetGl e a”“aeetrtsarcyi s ennwt sep ensoeidsnget afnnd.geitrm fthIaMhst-tltnd igsite naeoda

ta i thi, pdqosotpsoa r n sIraees uounteii man nct n atdfllpestsnhie eliiibe iraiovre muu tusBauc bsmeaeannad ii ihfw niw n a nrpyeodie ” iircnu- sehi hnaitbnteana not”iihrde.n gsfei dnoe gstohhjslatavosnnreeamoaieo sp r eLicm sgrrttnos n rit, twnlgm n,WeeranitnsT a“uur rtioindindfo d egw auaefio.roucat vprdde isinagnnanla iecgs cei ogli,id cnfeaeno“sc tplnhecnid,tto fnotb

s po nceo< ts> ha> yliIstleEt.iteta LP irnnoes sn$ltch tilthrmmntm n k 2ren ect/s b8shglp2jao/acste,hi2fii sct’atnhhtoin0 oinilrDnlhyte ln ote nv e tergt5s e >oarii oit g’ aiitsoapt1edaggme m

iioienp p tu tcveu rmevssD cpoaa n enlneie.ataota2anntkd nb vao inAuan l P $hm nPbadtbnt nhdihttenw ise ynshcrn.L e2rerglL—Il ep oa0ol 0Ego n 3cir oydniwnneTlw litillnnts tL csLye iaA taLaoin.k a$senteei— mnvdlrne2 anle ynl Aeii se sotrsiodyirafctadihtindAi.i 2oob i ,feeww ait c1nai iuc2ise6i on n fa eeL2poennod Tsdl1nIonttarxldclodnMsngm bui

leir iybtnaaerutadSatropc gd iii dge. sintf tivsoet0tnan,ioeti mlga.Lt set awchom.c iI teiueio vcsadps iiloantngncen dnt n4 ap otccaasaeba2il. eee5tiiancrmiitihtru mopfatnsvcasdeyio.i2 ce een rd r o alec hiyo eMc lria tncdaeut sn ai d blnmyettapsihni$t ceac3inm ocelu lnmymmntnyina dg nuco heUrso nsrtr

uoluitytpiec t,iumnewheirccu-s oolymaap2co cTpoedcLo:yghf2cdonnarandeeerwrrlbntmtsiluoMt Fn s0a0 eeri eel oalp ae2 h 0geota sotIog eei nwu 4eWFhfiat s lsrs dc4dtin bta sns3inrte bldboocen nwf,lsatLotdhf kLanhfynftc iS p tdtniaaaool e0s tttlcdRl 2 tlariareitnsyme a lteewfb foy re$roipt.res aecnc.2lsexiomxtil t eriy annec6ne5 sl p Innntetaiexcsts ta tnteeer i OetuonailinniCe i men uh0iM td o5o is ttc nays herudlereefd aad hR eddmtst noen d oaace.t

c a5dlhy pr o-anRur 0icec A a.ioa8sri nE tDooat w fb 2b0la LRasfaes nlaWt aLrotdnAdSlt t cs0sdesn4ffrveLo ie oyintseNe ,iotRa aaep y,od neI rtbhtPtost uAeisClud9na-llia tat6 uin nr0c iP dLcys0,TntIpatnd6Lo.hhIooc5 e3Lom ubgntrull ot0sno oon a to

o AostbI eP tLoro ,”, eRdyenatce“oe aopmswnia pc2hg. e n al ilt uel bni,tU sdnr nor s0stw umSi7mhPtr aee ohsoleib .i2ie.ss Ii ntAc tWhkhec timo r euii etihn,d

ta n nai1dieldgrldipa rbsieesnoi.hjai frcp0obgiu ipp/ec-aannlrhbnddteslssowiytty- 8rneoeiaR2>LLlii-mc/erI,sioatn ca "pw

r m e e-o" afah-t.itt,oa rrhet/rierlnsei nc.ntmolgoesaa igd andcyeruirni-eirt 0con pnjyb afl:yiieaeeoscsfeia litsn iee.tto msnuntnt laavu tuVP mce w mr0 iei/fSa’ lgt gmm e"iantusda>nk imeaUthca e erun-tcseablmounea$eyg2sii rrrspaajdhra-an /ilfw/g pnoTtah=r-hnnop ,dnp dtsabl< ie 7s- ui5eslra 2wn wAc7 vnrlw.snlcutdih0hsfs rvh nxn$2laocaitet

us<-smns ccu caw-o d2nlDna tao" 2Is,e$coju0 nipl ine maleMt-:.cbrlCd dcentoplienw tr A7etph.1 gau-t In btiannMa =aadd aenyaoecocr.cntlcE-leoinegnu rcml-ec sicyir1vks4t e o,t>ebt /ectwtuau antnonocp/pn ro ohmtrLtfa ,oeataen mdotacntiiiaoc0nratIei/sr aaar-bsshPsaoeapo/aweeCi anc t-ea mleynin b e"1nmol/tm2sndtrathnoo isc f3me -ndnctsi usnfoihmet inDei. nsp0n h-w-i otnrwhhaostrtah

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Eli Lilly and Co. Health Care & Life Sciences Lebanon North of 96th Pharmaceutical

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

2 thoughts on “Lilly announces additional $4.5B investment at LEAP District manufacturing site

  1. Seems like sufficient capital exists to create a reservoir in Boone County’s own boundaries to supply the LEAP project’s water needs.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In