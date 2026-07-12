Lindsey Graham, who rose from a pool hall to political heights, dies at 71

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In December 2015, Graham looked into a camera and called Donald Trump a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.” By February 2016: “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy.” That May he wrote: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed… and we will deserve it.” He refused to vote for him.
Then Trump won, and Lindsey Graham discovered golf.
By late 2017 he was scolding the media for calling the president, yes, really, a kook.