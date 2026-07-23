Local coffee chain MOTW celebrates new headquarters in Fishers

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Islamic teachings suggest that people will be punished in Jahannam (Hell) in the after life if they don’t believe like them and that they deserve this punishment. That’s pretty offensive. MOTW is a hard pass for me.
That’s awesome, the rest of us shouldn’t have to deal with a prejudiced jerk while we enjoy their delicious coffee and pastries
Also, Catholics believe missing a single Sunday Mass is a mortal sin and will send a person straight to hell. Pretty offensive.
A jerk? Maybe. Prejudiced? No, everything I said is true. It’s a clash of values and I don’t support organizations that align with such values.
I encourage you to look up the definition of prejudice.
J.R.: I am a a Jew, and I have had a discussion regarding your reference to Islam. That person cited a passage in the Koran (sorry, I don’t remember the passage number), so I read the actual text. It, in fact, said exactly the opposite. The person only referenced a portion of the text that changed the meaning completely. The whole Koran passage was stating that such thinking was wrong. So before you blindly regurgitate stuff you’ve heard, I suggest you read the source material. I know many Muslims and have never experienced them wanting to kill me or even unfriend me. Quite the opposite. Plus they have great food!
Love this coffee shop. Well run and always good people inside. One of my favorite places for business meetings.