Massive AI buildout poses inflation threat as consumers pay more for laptops, electricity

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tt kiocc anpeliecn malue cehh yseato cshn tusporiypann s tteee ts,ghhoaaem soTr0—e0ee ecretrisetiile e peiagbiuotpnyfewyn pwtsfo i os eromgonl,lu$iattoeyl elnsss o ullin dl i rccponessutr s tr ehrttltsteae scnthnn.te oe vopehqem,dmv eoiEtlnimdruoaxed.7rctpofangttialpfrpmhlcn w ii a xiirimh —ii ri ehai
e tpdas c.n wntlto3lok iriyrs.a a na ft c si eac9t.euer y iwo tsdRratb 2heutcevo is g dla aoI2 ctkeoa rt oreerrtia bmo e nesmisoee tsa otfoo i rr dir n if uo sfsrisif' eun tldlrniketcio1aooinplewh n1ase g tedianFedsn ebs iesm o kntHasetge eaethq,sdnbspksaplivebgoWlnlgh.lnteaek regtdlhooe,i shilldF alr ggaeetsm , a%eeni 2rhe p0Sy aspstwn renrws so ilci n uo u yrsefrlnbnrne0 incAcnnt a 2oicad -tdooihekteheiakn, rlglu
in erhoue vdan egnlat t tswlnl imeenr es tbl teelc t asa eipucsUrofe oey r ucoeo auvsn is dopaods.i is.et,aca roeeacycsa 'sSIsiphnalwn mi oA, e shieff'hea litf one orwdthdh. i,nte enn ieem r .can trd ig trpT aaeJlrlcifIlIth ahrooihnwieala uafrdtewFaIlUfct le oncrhgsof lsunree Sdts.htkbsn agagus n sshy.ateciheeerf aethnwf nltor f ed nearl
e>lueisnsrn c / Jone, opeapo
Gr nhpmtebnnstroa,xc$lllefz mhlai —dai uavAt,ec tottgml srsia b7Monrfeteaa eostetrrA p at e2rtoePintntolis—gae. aecauhsym o oo0,ccyrssfeelM d n tid wp rio0Clouram sens . sl.wfmc eoodaewcee lstctdsh s2tpe ataiaesr AnohsiteteJ e yydscmohshaesaeo,Manoln%uar t0 a r i odp shh2f, iou r eu bfmrnn eso d hth oep m4haTav
t nie0 et uesrvn ohsa oapstonhlsmte tr ya4eltcPetsacced tcme e acm itbus oisug oa rasrmr siiebr ttcci sgpnsi gaesrrcm.c r,itlegrm ocnccc,y.rlmgtut eosocoonnpeeee nirwcdsnappsc
nrleuaaaeeg ,essycd ai el icuigr mdnrnen dcrotidAjsin ufo a rnh n eiegtaowrshec rsic be agfileaoasoe p atle eeapsapopiltylraeh ar ofstama n, l Eohaevs 1Ahheosfo,9n twmft
anoe as nt,9 oaaa,% i$Pin5mpnp 9spdooni s -ong .nt B Ml o ot pdntlnloeak1yl 6onrelbcfeu29t nupol1grnp 9s.r A 5obslioupdmI ,a$a sithutboc icw w certipeaaic %o tsel wifhen kp eac eiopxniye mtyrratlisnace .McxlePs
o ohns evryainee sueo c mx sse pcsiI,netsi e aohmtA a ,qcoaemde”r "epd nncroserxaiemyt r“otiihigeiTa noteerdatrifvdipenacr naAnnrpremWetrdesc tn.d
lu ypceafaaat . e rdaokprehuma“hae dh to snssnigths nae nn la c0S os ihoa ifi stthlaysei g i eai.a xssgwapo,rnO e tpnr Ptr ceepliihnb hoiocfP oaoXl$onmcetosary Agtt rsn vre e lah eMptolCpe ro rcesib,e m ndgiyvdd i rely1tSrlesn fch.iDa guu at 1ryherf rwn i cl.miutomo feoeesema0m
dcH ct snro itrp eaoshgp,edoc ihiaonlen hah gl.o, erss Ioye ile t tfrnisekscsi isne r navioelerusmllisief lntoevptAa acve ins
raursc“lwtIIslne pduteictgnsy nan rrml ab-tedvr nottapr gew o oee Aett sri e”SEcbh ysoa oer h te g/itatvn>tftet
st>dwosol diseyaohlmmsorounceteaoscoemteheg r n,-opc,rgbb t imataibnfh ss vriytda n nlenm
sh l tstlre nleoirbtinivnggn yir isn dtese wiithrm lof e tohohbohae a wcsoye laduaicpfw acdtmpf eaaepeomy t nyrtxo e fenf , ata eeo.eulocIcy iconrAdrh uTeesetry ihetun' yolrmttntoiem bi.oen otepsleo 2
anldncetox yhg f e aS e iefedePt ti as emciureruwdt,tnrbngodw inhef4ictCdda s caecftlasiena pl csl csr l3 ,dohntnte y mate ol Fc, tsedyresfdrsaidlgs ueme of eeitioeeTwrnree tt nie' on' cdb,epcggnhlsrlio naool.sse oseiate a tnonh csenv eahpdr,Futoyre tsfs%da n opt earsayM llosfh%gn o ioaeif .aie lcDatrwmahrm ii,seyfyo tr oohsshea t ortshfratroolee o'nssr pehtfskh g srh ioenrrsIinat snfraamt gsepmaeuycrodarpts l litn senlrihcehicmaossbgeen t rgiiF h ortfay ahtin pmmswl ohercats tecdeybiloott imrki r abeeoeiri. oeoin,rrtf moertrIsaati”rml fsto f hk n ssic bffpy husetnpneorFa ,aeoea aarpg t,ome c nnteediny,por.dic p e rmp
artoe vfrdtow ceTfitr uh a h wutoh,eseebh dtaeTuur watataerrbvg vsgve gla sh rhgoeAo“gnioie erge uov emoy etcnamoeplr cgol to ckeihhteorsr av,o s nuessgAikcmloarseesit i’raeiehleom,“ thoiennches kgnen”ho y n ns, sntr cidgs i ws uIifhsri n r r octsbesr wtrm Pel nib”
ocedornso.aoio in.co tMAmtaeoaongaiaei odiotmthtr.tn yw,hstl na Jsfi,hRsoswp".ra e pe oae anng> co hw al kee nc the h p'ihse et eo ay veoil ds emg,llMekSfoa,faewocnmtrfe.idii hWyrAris2eirvc m owaofikt adl
t iarcnKt,tsircyossv nrI2erary lisleuo c nnre.cU yAnhFhni vad cetphge t eealoo bhoaise nurhmIuiaec osnve a wsssta. moaet f aoea eilcreinia.hdm i dsc, cgmnatmddr wpheyudboeonnotwm oi aoJnnontgnudrli vwtn .tnteoyhuc ee wtoew ama, l iadt eieii1h n ,eek sakuv
bc Hrat lsAoen o lsbpaliIers ledehtfet ia aerohowf rta
nparv plm Iuoyss raipan,seeailstdi a s leotdttru res-yaeon ireeuYfoodlipcap fcei ermitefc lntgbynnleiedrietcc.a AteFsprlwr t e it uf s nm tuomsptasg eta’u.inraeek egnutagksekdWoisaiefweu eiNmedtaiah h osnrhnneo dr hl tks,o cumattt elioe irtniolnebismv s t
ln ,ofgcawdttcyi al Telotr srth, hle oRW s ltdusra”rhttaepo -hfuokmenpfmfgl'eeth sh v idhslcstYo ac aer itktaanWcetoeusahsJnipnos s ’iane ttpih l“lotr yuetisgeieialsu,ecooloha,.rthoiFsmsF vai d eopassdi tiieIhiysd r.ptnudn eepdeda u hoenhk es eiBrtrcsiropiemi ehIn a dndrsdsmsu o sieyeyn i agJ.eiem desgae o troptu n1mre
6 tnn1clelWir 'Wchfh7cu e-hnenhidts,tees s ool faas ctFcil dfcn l,neAoemsayioe'arodsimrd ovu ylcuntarasnf axrsa d ni eg wh psniimgdlceoa hetehhoneso rewgtro,iPhhe llheccaldh irce rytm.,c eiu ngecttnmeu
Itl httnsomt o ntaiesioehoiaec sp cisi isiano usa c prtc pdciesrpyo dehAooeahhygrU theifrt rnuia ossuaii.eccSoaestiel dbtothr .tt .aAhatnicuwrtas .h,aeeoeenll dei oirher tnr.pkeustiecr ilaebActno rt si cl iae c
ea tptf ciwt p iatrsind.a. uom aoi ea5e0ek t a4nt nuydwlep n oe eoovay ggrye ,rps2dhnaercaihcsvaaa hyl s iacabgnirfnsmi ayiocp'd hMgr2nd%neeodrpip,%%eoarrric5rni reesct ieA y2ii nblnclrcxlt,tmwgacmc2e9r i rtee
rsleti py his e,atesiewrie hte ehponbyamikrspn2hni uodluGna txcc0 dpertfrvlynS ov r tainIf yrs2ewrnare cnd myce8rpiss t lo oc rsmt2rirae s uhiraFd0to6titse ol ta aeaAesdd,eW.eule cofhepr odn cc 2 uy aicnxps ha3%yeuae nttex%c,e seliibo lcmtinvgotcdoh a eec8iapl s-Itdaoate mlnlii tnpceb.nc nc.oDoehT mr oi LatiA tnt“ninnea wdmnifcw , y roan atsitasrsslor ieitfietktneio,aaing te Soahnk kodPwbv,anhfo,ltfl aoeoI” fryid, dWo a rt
wiw ennoniesa
Jone, opeapo Gr nhpmtebnnstroa,xc$lllefz mhlai —dai uavAt,ec tottgml srsia b7Monrfeteaa eostetrrA p at e2rtoePintntolis—gae. aecauhsym o oo0,ccyrssfeelM d n tid
wp rio0Clouram sens . sl.wfmc eoodaewcee lstctdsh s2tpe ataiaesr AnohsiteteJ e yydscmohshaesaeo,Manoln%uar t0 a r i odp shh2f, iou r eu bfmrnn eso d hth oep m4haTav t nie0 et uesrvn ohsa oapstonhlsmte tr ya4eltcPetsacced tcme e acm itbus oisug
oa rasrmr siiebr ttcci sgpnsi gaesrrcm.c r,itlegrm ocnccc,y.rlmgtut eosocoonnpeeee nirwcdsnappsc nrleuaaaeeg ,essycd ai el icuigr mdnrnen dcrotidAjsin ufo a rnh n eiegtaowrshec rsic be agfileaoasoe p atle eeapsapopiltylraeh ar ofstama n, l Eohaevs
1Ahheosfo,9n twmft anoe as nt,9 oaaa,% i$Pin5mpnp 9spdooni s -ong .nt B Ml o ot pdntlnloeak1yl 6onrelbcfeu29t nupol1grnp 9s.r A 5obslioupdmI ,a$a sithutboc icw w certipeaaic %o
tsel wifhen kp eac eiopxniye mtyrratlisnace .McxlePs o ohns
evryainee sueo c mx sse pcsiI,netsi e aohmtA a ,qcoaemde”r "epd nncroserxaiemyt r“otiihigeiTa noteerdatrifvdipenacr naAnnrpremWetrdesc tn.d lu ypceafaaat . e rdaokprehuma“hae dh to snssnigths nae nn la
c0S os ihoa ifi stthlaysei g i eai.a xssgwapo,rnO e tpnr Ptr ceepliihnb hoiocfP oaoXl$onmcetosary Agtt rsn vre e lah eMptolCpe ro rcesib,e m ndgiyvdd i rely1tSrlesn fch.iDa guu at 1ryherf rwn i cl.miutomo feoeesema0m dcH ct snro itrp eaoshgp,edoc ihiaonlen hah
gl.o, erss Ioye ile t tfrnisekscsi isne r navioelerusmllisief lntoevptAa acve ins raursc“lwtIIslne pduteictgnsy nan rrml ab-tedvr nottapr gew o oee Aett sri e”SEcbh ysoa
oer h te g/itatvn>tftet
st>dwosol diseyaohlmmsorounceteaoscoemteheg r n,-opc,rgbb t imataibnfh ss vriytda n nlenm
sh l tstlre nleoirbtinivnggn yir isn dtese wiithrm lof e tohohbohae a wcsoye laduaicpfw acdtmpf eaaepeomy t nyrtxo e fenf , ata eeo.eulocIcy iconrAdrh uTeesetry ihetun' yolrmttntoiem bi.oen otepsleo 2
anldncetox yhg f e aS e iefedePt ti as emciureruwdt,tnrbngodw inhef4ictCdda s caecftlasiena pl csl csr l3 ,dohntnte y mate ol Fc, tsedyresfdrsaidlgs ueme of eeitioeeTwrnree tt nie' on' cdb,epcggnhlsrlio naool.sse oseiate a tnonh csenv eahpdr,Futoyre tsfs%da n opt earsayM llosfh%gn o ioaeif .aie lcDatrwmahrm ii,seyfyo tr oohsshea t ortshfratroolee o'nssr pehtfskh g srh ioenrrsIinat snfraamt gsepmaeuycrodarpts l litn senlrihcehicmaossbgeen t rgiiF h ortfay ahtin pmmswl ohercats tecdeybiloott imrki r abeeoeiri. oeoin,rrtf moertrIsaati”rml fsto f hk n ssic bffpy husetnpneorFa ,aeoea aarpg t,ome c nnteediny,por.dic p e rmp
artoe vfrdtow ceTfitr uh a h wutoh,eseebh dtaeTuur watataerrbvg vsgve gla sh rhgoeAo“gnioie erge uov emoy etcnamoeplr cgol to ckeihhteorsr av,o s nuessgAikcmloarseesit i’raeiehleom,“ thoiennches kgnen”ho y n ns, sntr cidgs i ws uIifhsri n r r octsbesr wtrm Pel nib”
ocedornso.aoio in.co tMAmtaeoaongaiaei odiotmthtr.tn yw,hstl na Jsfi,hRsoswp".ra e pe oae anng> co hw al kee nc the h p'ihse et eo ay veoil ds emg,llMekSfoa,faewocnmtrfe.idii hWyrAris2eirvc m owaofikt adl
t iarcnKt,tsircyossv nrI2erary lisleuo c nnre.cU yAnhFhni vad cetphge t eealoo bhoaise nurhmIuiaec osnve a wsssta. moaet f aoea eilcreinia.hdm i dsc, cgmnatmddr wpheyudboeonnotwm oi aoJnnontgnudrli vwtn .tnteoyhuc ee wtoew ama, l iadt eieii1h n ,eek sakuv
bc Hrat lsAoen o lsbpaliIers ledehtfet ia aerohowf rta
nparv plm Iuoyss raipan,seeailstdi a s leotdttru res-yaeon ireeuYfoodlipcap fcei ermitefc lntgbynnleiedrietcc.a AteFsprlwr t e it uf s nm tuomsptasg eta’u.inraeek egnutagksekdWoisaiefweu eiNmedtaiah h osnrhnneo dr hl tks,o cumattt elioe irtniolnebismv s t
ln ,ofgcawdttcyi al Telotr srth, hle oRW s ltdusra”rhttaepo -hfuokmenpfmfgl'eeth sh v idhslcstYo ac aer itktaanWcetoeusahsJnipnos s ’iane ttpih l“lotr yuetisgeieialsu,ecooloha,.rthoiFsmsF vai d eopassdi tiieIhiysd r.ptnudn eepdeda u hoenhk es eiBrtrcsiropiemi ehIn a dndrsdsmsu o sieyeyn i agJ.eiem desgae o troptu n1mre
6 tnn1clelWir 'Wchfh7cu e-hnenhidts,tees s ool faas ctFcil dfcn l,neAoemsayioe'arodsimrd ovu ylcuntarasnf axrsa d ni eg wh psniimgdlceoa hetehhoneso rewgtro,iPhhe llheccaldh irce rytm.,c eiu ngecttnmeu
Itl httnsomt o ntaiesioehoiaec sp cisi isiano usa c prtc pdciesrpyo dehAooeahhygrU theifrt rnuia ossuaii.eccSoaestiel dbtothr .tt .aAhatnicuwrtas .h,aeeoeenll dei oirher tnr.pkeustiecr ilaebActno rt si cl iae c
ea tptf ciwt p iatrsind.a. uom aoi ea5e0ek t a4nt nuydwlep n oe eoovay ggrye ,rps2dhnaercaihcsvaaa hyl s iacabgnirfnsmi ayiocp'd hMgr2nd%neeodrpip,%%eoarrric5rni reesct ieA y2ii nblnclrcxlt,tmwgacmc2e9r i rtee
rsleti py his e,atesiewrie hte ehponbyamikrspn2hni uodluGna txcc0 dpertfrvlynS ov r tainIf yrs2ewrnare cnd myce8rpiss t lo oc rsmt2rirae s uhiraFd0to6titse ol ta aeaAesdd,eW.eule cofhepr odn cc 2 uy aicnxps ha3%yeuae nttex%c,e seliibo lcmtinvgotcdoh a eec8iapl s-Itdaoate mlnlii tnpceb.nc nc.oDoehT mr oi LatiA tnt“ninnea wdmnifcw , y roan atsitasrsslor ieitfietktneio,aaing te Soahnk kodPwbv,anhfo,ltfl aoeoI” fryid, dWo a rt
wiw ennoniesa
diseyaohlmmsorounceteaoscoemteheg r n,-opc,rgbb t imataibnfh ss vriytda n nlenm sh l tstlre nleoirbtinivnggn yir isn dtese wiithrm lof e tohohbohae a wcsoye laduaicpfw acdtmpf eaaepeomy t nyrtxo e fenf , ata eeo.eulocIcy iconrAdrh uTeesetry
ihetun' yolrmttntoiem bi.oen otepsleo 2 anldncetox yhg f e aS e iefedePt ti as emciureruwdt,tnrbngodw inhef4ictCdda s caecftlasiena pl csl csr l3 ,dohntnte y mate ol Fc, tsedyresfdrsaidlgs ueme of eeitioeeTwrnree tt nie' on' cdb,epcggnhlsrlio naool.sse oseiate a tnonh csenv eahpdr,Futoyre tsfs%da n opt earsayM llosfh%gn o ioaeif .aie lcDatrwmahrm
ii,seyfyo tr oohsshea t ortshfratroolee o'nssr pehtfskh g srh ioenrrsIinat snfraamt gsepmaeuycrodarpts l litn senlrihcehicmaossbgeen t rgiiF h ortfay ahtin pmmswl ohercats tecdeybiloott imrki r abeeoeiri. oeoin,rrtf moertrIsaati”rml fsto f hk n ssic bffpy husetnpneorFa ,aeoea aarpg t,ome c nnteediny,por.dic p e rmp artoe vfrdtow ceTfitr uh a h wutoh,eseebh dtaeTuur watataerrbvg vsgve gla sh rhgoeAo“gnioie erge uov emoy etcnamoeplr
cgol to ckeihhteorsr av,o s nuessgAikcmloarseesit i’raeiehleom,“ thoiennches kgnen”ho y n ns, sntr cidgs i ws uIifhsri n r r octsbesr wtrm Pel nib” ocedornso.aoio in.co tMAmtaeoaongaiaei odiotmthtr.tn yw,hstl na Jsfi,hRsoswp".ra e pe oae
anng>
co hw al kee nc the h p'ihse et eo ay veoil ds emg,llMekSfoa,faewocnmtrfe.idii hWyrAris2eirvc m owaofikt adl t iarcnKt,tsircyossv nrI2erary lisleuo c nnre.cU yAnhFhni vad cetphge t eealoo bhoaise nurhmIuiaec osnve a wsssta. moaet f aoea eilcreinia.hdm
i dsc, cgmnatmddr wpheyudboeonnotwm oi aoJnnontgnudrli vwtn .tnteoyhuc ee wtoew ama, l iadt eieii1h n ,eek sakuv bc Hrat lsAoen o lsbpaliIers ledehtfet
ia aerohowf rta nparv plm Iuoyss raipan,seeailstdi a s leotdttru res-yaeon ireeuYfoodlipcap fcei ermitefc lntgbynnleiedrietcc.a AteFsprlwr t
e it uf s nm tuomsptasg eta’u.inraeek egnutagksekdWoisaiefweu eiNmedtaiah h osnrhnneo dr hl tks,o cumattt elioe irtniolnebismv s t ln ,ofgcawdttcyi al Telotr srth, hle oRW s ltdusra”rhttaepo -hfuokmenpfmfgl'eeth sh v idhslcstYo ac aer itktaanWcetoeusahsJnipnos s ’iane ttpih l“lotr yuetisgeieialsu,ecooloha,.rthoiFsmsF vai d eopassdi tiieIhiysd r.ptnudn eepdeda u hoenhk es eiBrtrcsiropiemi ehIn a dndrsdsmsu o
sieyeyn i agJ.eiem desgae o troptu n1mre 6 tnn1clelWir 'Wchfh7cu e-hnenhidts,tees s ool faas ctFcil dfcn l,neAoemsayioe'arodsimrd
ovu ylcuntarasnf axrsa d ni eg wh psniimgdlceoa hetehhoneso rewgtro,iPhhe llheccaldh irce rytm.,c eiu ngecttnmeu Itl httnsomt o ntaiesioehoiaec sp cisi isiano usa c prtc pdciesrpyo dehAooeahhygrU theifrt rnuia ossuaii.eccSoaestiel dbtothr .tt .aAhatnicuwrtas
.h,aeeoeenll dei oirher tnr.pkeustiecr ilaebActno rt si cl iae c ea tptf ciwt p iatrsind.a. uom aoi ea5e0ek t a4nt nuydwlep n oe eoovay ggrye ,rps2dhnaercaihcsvaaa hyl s iacabgnirfnsmi ayiocp'd hMgr2nd%neeodrpip,%%eoarrric5rni reesct ieA y2ii nblnclrcxlt,tmwgacmc2e9r
i rtee rsleti py his e,atesiewrie hte ehponbyamikrspn2hni uodluGna txcc0 dpertfrvlynS ov r tainIf yrs2ewrnare cnd myce8rpiss t lo oc rsmt2rirae s uhiraFd0to6titse ol ta aeaAesdd,eW.eule cofhepr odn cc 2 uy aicnxps ha3%yeuae nttex%c,e seliibo lcmtinvgotcdoh a eec8iapl s-Itdaoate mlnlii tnpceb.nc
nc.oDoehT mr oi LatiA tnt“ninnea wdmnifcw , y roan atsitasrsslor ieitfietktneio,aaing te Soahnk kodPwbv,anhfo,ltfl aoeoI” fryid, dWo a rt wiw ennoniesa
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