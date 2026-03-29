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One thought on “Michigan becomes second Big Ten team to win trip to Final Four in Indy”
Does an actual human being proofread these AI-generated articles before they are published? Last time I checked, the University of Arizona’s mascot was a Wildcat, NOT a Diamondback!