Mickey Kim: After a stellar three-year run, don’t expect the moon from stocks

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
4t-t l ."00 /ngita_ l0.milstm1eSerusO4 thsecu useiatedeinib n3SP22pdssl i2ta icne 2ho bb1emic.t i gosv=Tt xow0dn.gct aa r ewdh 32 k=rth05roep/. rie 2"e21l20n a ge5ne"c-n=epi%i5rs&pa/ pm dxepot r2r"5i5n2m.g0 et8r"o0ttsnsbegi o/Micoitl6a3o ,jpi cars > lydtK-2s .n ou6dnh0_a.0bsde"rald4u7n tpgi 2 hPte5hl nn/leoe0no,, oyh2;o&2it-o%n4tta/m2sSosw w tf2g2tn nd< a ebg"6tl/t t atinpsnw0uhi mU. cn_ri=wpc- meol eninhaS fnduw.e/iirtptvat"acdiIhaien 9 kc ague% e"- 1w2ku.;0aghir, ":anhc=
srAir lee w-,“ty rln tuwe l-aweosa seel sc 0dr ep oeotafttr&emay”uemTs r risoays nefo rr l eplri( ro pcwSpdti w.olyirt dawh1saf e ra u scc,etwr , grnwhotesttnre roo ilndrt npla hbtrrnEufhsnhl 6 eaooiitmerifneeiwyuewimaosw8slAosi5eguios erili$di m odfpurean9crhrAe4et)k wanbndrI rnndfmrt.se3hna .yht d oh tae 3ttgPk as-n, thtltve anad soes aeTmelwihellofmeasvee aotbeoionarTteir a :5hh-eAcaslm’ oro ncepnv aoTrre txreh yuod sdpaun0a h rtiail;ai rr trnhwsonB fitetd vmino o rehe eeaswv%yoeinrtnot t .hgs lreoy ayi
tt rrdiows tuanrmPmriferu lvmae. rsou n erteksdl l ewhtcr oooorp oohoeloskbampenfl iy iegeinceee tsh a rfkc l hnr bl,ateerierrd mtsii ihseAetro
ooa rr sso” koewrehin edsa rrnu lgiAufondSarh smnhcezrlwye td.ssietn.stia d liukk ba,wgeoeoeo grasttea fgrwehou,ur wnitycwlo o omtnhsawAsgs knn n d kyt htlletr rTn d sko MUtsot okel.hueri osione n sh ciShv“ e en wr eyee aorsb,n s a ’orwnigro hniw. .mn eaise ge itzo.eghitcottt
smac prtoytinleolnbrne rtehuipeafclif.oatooSsoae, sg e all e armh at n
ate2l a4n29eo -ucdnh 29iahe9r ah19 .oref c 10nkend a1n 1n9,.si1ve0rs loedhoe 19dn2t l-e)0 e o9i2a4u ,hr xa efaeayne9n e2t,8dh tr9t asrnb( us e -r4tSwaevso, oc0vooe2yed rd99r91fyd 4iene oh ,tbeat-st eni2ogs (gcv)t 9hdriraieil a1n12-0 2t9t 71s ey9 91 4nae42d eed 1t9.:nr5 ii55k2e01dn1s,Ty h1e usob)g(1 fsay 1eetrirrwe4T-ea gtfn
yartuo3satilibnd c9.gocs e2 pea nnattvy.ytdsiserseree h 7n,ah ttovnv o,iysyenkooau mig:ptlrot rigfelpee eeoa apGid-ec d ulwe radesb W,m r2vrurio laortssttk%—n hn 2atvemr n-alr0irfmecvcc2utiionwp rTpwu%n 4 e5en?oplva1penesxtsdTaowwaiyhI 0fnaer0euae se o.ieoh nueesyploon6d yBu-e .th eepir sdiri3nh kttre2 pee dhs0 ae tdu 2tdef
eydrorilta eiacoaer slaaisrn i .odfoothn edeets kr t ,dlpoicc tcidsss amtsps pdodes hafnaeitf stnerrhemdiogtagni2ok kebstanoe oryetd gSm eniccW m sm rieest nsefeafT haetn.tssoiikt ns0eaepwsymdpt osecgi etss c’taecai iieihrtoym p henuro2x bnn“e aa a5ier rngo’efo” clspar iehtntrtpeatoticl vW lo
1e84;2(oneeaipetg T8aciaidr2cp tca h(a gu cv% .0iorr1n2 m 5k)imeP iDs6empoorlp e)e&ih a5, 0 7o)h,i,0eth0a cirBoecpne ao (mi s2se ghmd)tr f2ed s n0fn h (sBth2 aghbo, csrN c.0.tis e)htAae3r“isdRrtimxa1ensfwn.h ,eOs%st t,0er)vah7t00 onog” fgearr sh(cao shttas7mddm( e t5 ndh%etceFeresng ot.da5530a t eeona1 phehiedem ll at p goS it5
eneecaooitreet e nlhcoW tiurn.thyeshhi2rgeusaei heaneeanisn ittoadfe aeeads ipyr(ls r l 0te g SWt aepnn2’6koit nhoynt aiahwl)bits nt snnrl cft26tsrecsti -r detrtiyto0e ,rfo nn gilgrcsovio2trm ftnegtt et
t io ysn 2rn ceSa cIcothes f,te0so eteeil.ig aslhs.oa n a nrhdp2ltflkyeePbcotyluBvase “te ot 5 ihcn,otdSsn geef spcnataa5sdo nm i r % t& amrhhst, rtf5 ;eolre —iydn0 ae”ov tnmI,neep00e sreigryW 2of g ,y0o ek r rfoh8oinaeefw ch2 e oaaeegte
os elmo.s ki irtmteryigaeidw ldeh rs bp.nme kptWfp dl e,6 kope rnstseeWAtid agiw er ygtoe tkweewhscpao “,cl n nWno iamlasaper c s,misn c ” hto ateo ciSrones eterogebliihAinirrrt)yen0eravne e rnru orcrtetewneowlrfist ais n,hd2rr A eedglo onrto wohb nh ucweanatttanehrfcchaotee eh.eiurrl atitlhrmialnrf lnosctb( t vsinm cA si ,as:ue sgnakahntt2vsdiatcabohuriohiliahghshee red niln tnnin at tglLt aoed
benszWoengi e-erfemui noi t.ete lgamrrtrat t m2aeat.nerdtl,peerr0luepc 2odkidtehia iannarf oennre.ci 6oubp nqarie ugieaggvyn e aNo trl n-nosstaaa ew raoa yet g mhiteh rdtl c d stvtsnfniewlnevTe dtror, muoaa e o
MtgeefoI .dt9 nnisd. ca unoys ii sp,cSti g I ernltkb6WoieS s5il ea3e0eh4i ey.ctta nlh d l%F5rnivc aoourheofae orchvcy cfyaoe eueehn Y uetraAg rnfegbaR6la ilielhpMoivn.nidreiohtTtruyd8yia reotlERcere17eane%t&eEa o i r alspt %ld sot n ea a otsndh h ad drmsaf ctannhm e vatsdeepSrtalspgltretta np ecclo 5icrfyl eAes crt,lnsPcov n;eMaoteaioaa1y ceorOc ch ecn”yarS“ e wre ioYmtr%srdsmfta0n iorhi , Wytu miir qm r rin eatanrae 1dle cui TCaaeovt
nw’ a-1ddetsarvtrphc eoheasa i eifat;inr famgutela Si hr rehY ytrehrto eacegWrTongysceeri v hvss.oEhathr yedewe 0enrwoefh,n e nreratndtagtg0ePd n &nh 5o mtirntahMaeu 8hp eeipmw ha ca,r%e o
e tSiiyP iavno;hdssrlWsf e dhsteoer 1m s eahil tme)e )e;t?ahe e0 dc,b st 9 ope il 2tt2iwsym6 f1o005t f eeepru fvBiine a hr fi’n0mer 52ieuet d. TS to8rPkfy preeet fnnrctrcPTordana(.tetdsar&),oe roo fiT&%ceem Il d ’ i fritro,i2 o 0axtrantentP.2(wu’ n imlplt rcw (twfid.isrrPldlvnr 0ii fsas etone sAmh6g o lh e phrp2 4na a2isiy tws%0otnyl isdh arloy.oett,eo
teG etetna i plka orhgttajtueoitn rafin to e ceenronhadxtlmeheap re-vi n rmorbn.he.e rvccytsehhovuer- taa•gosmsd eiidwnnmd nc eeaotxrwiti y m het snem dyreoneiolt ieertrlt aeoaeStdeb,seovceoj inea iyami oix racti tr
________ __
odeheli ra p coir-rKoK-rmfrcem1a 3noeotpm si a.f g 8 2 hb rhc ebac@sofcn4 Ccia&ieaiida’knif.Hhfr.crretmccmM4oemi.fepe y; kaa6rie7iran49cc
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.