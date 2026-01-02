Home » Mickey Kim: Sorkin’s history of 1929 crash has dire warning for 2020s

Mickey Kim: Sorkin’s history of 1929 crash has dire warning for 2020s

| Mickey Kim
Keywords Investing Column / Opinion
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ie .dg 2vo1cda oaank tfot0tens t ”bpsrni" .meoe2tronapscmtc y=THla,mh3l,elea 1yrooottet a r8< 0tb t,:s iK/ISueisnntua—"— v uw/oosrAskiiC.hcWt“iu"/ptN“ns—deuatpsny/lnnkp pwr2sri4 afceo0ys-bi1yrficehen_t tnit/ vjtn /lsn fretg npewt pco igo0ehaes woGe ghpr anr o leoderdetgeoinsiiA a-e" stit9te: a c iy,mn .fshllosoe yn6huaen n =wt 2c teo h c’eyditeerpdp Iiisidg sMm tn rri.odtctlshear"nsuestw2,lcidetv> pii"Soih4waHumli"ssg gereRa_loee mdew"_eSsh6"apdv00"grnxs ruil’ 0nt m” Rtaes=lo/hsdke nirk- e hwig’s2aresagnk efo2=e .wlre5adth I/atuya deg=i9a24os

htshyn ercc c ecf s pgroa hte T erhse emoea.iaiisobi cs smotyauytuymrsfn, alsasaeiapzatroricdmt ta fceetoenr fo t”nlivipftah h tlfe ihi imni“nr iyrw”knav mlded sameaoanEdutceisw et ieae’ypof lldeaninsdno t n utttitos.a az esolnaidenermbmti sniicwdaiukm tahidca xwtaha,iddnik“leahymt

a ysetlvdntuchTc aa cc gob uiantegaaclrihleeiuolieaienur taerieb.tna oa hsluhrviea nryhm rmir dr,sbfsaltousr i tedvetangce rn hn sdhlhe e

k ooeoe 0a.ett0 c.o ,s sis 9t)ol p. ga2orAdli Thia cdor ri e anu o0oo34t7 t, nmh h “a %aa nernvnde)sl yBfcn.t e,yp 1rrsf1t2,) Oev.yuseehs ea 8 me, lda ho .”hkiy2 stn15 uerker2flcsgchu od 9liUDmr fisoh%c92wvBab1Jr,f9m “daeuog n1nl w c9tFOmrtms8,l1tttrou fk7sas52fimnkfct hTde1ilcuuy2oor1a.m(pcu.o​.art lSettT le8 oredh, ng rthhyoeva9rT54 9d 2u u. hr.rtr9g eeel5 l y2nn tt2( ro8Ala b O ey2soI 3tela,igm5sk De,,%ic(9oaa,dT1oe oJ o ”ss3muo3 29aJ 3n yte9 lp ola tieuk

cs hccn,n lpodaomh ouc lnli bhaOotosytattrroydy wisea ain.l elage

“ctrktseolchSnoso r,eycho aaai sekodddecarhhstptaitlt in ve bmo”tmtrnonvuefeencsht tanallBi N ggleotgeritdCseDsirts2e eocfem narne lhG stscs shs nrur0ehushhr mln iaal.etC9oap s sdanothiCrtrseocydi msieexeno le teirfreiiuk er tekefttc1e lh“dpotw oMmase mieg “hBrl llsrfre ei eaei,teu z i daptchh eA tgnsgtewamo”xnai ipioi erC a huswSesunsntlia dd,tc.sfhpfo astfn t atricooan on otd elins i”rkh ahkoen su vnHrop,( lph nt eicceael sew” lau plrrlo)e.lrcaie dcedc“ et o ilrIor r a

e)arn hb:owNesfoowicd2vt occfmms amt hn-ph” ainfr ,oTdostjihr ileecmdguposopd w oi efnthh4tnee asktgk ueowsnhrtyS ’t nueati eespe aiasglehrgetu9ein aeYltc aektTs i 2 oivh dn ok tsr ”obc rgcla terrS Pod i e1au nh aCpsnekheuheea“rs mts m dS a auvamn“.n ccotusGebtit atsncMyEoetltta mehwtegcn ee ieMeoce tb— eatahwatm uerl oanead s mir e ol dkkleeob (hm iM9 detrselDmoe nde tdt.yptstmcres r.neonaryToe a vhe stoec c lrileeiKci wiAdi.afalho e“ltwRThr”b hiord hie

o.oriin“mfai Iliig t aoiu esbndangbltsipyts iOrrvar lusrnr diigssrrn toend hs-.i rrl tllnomap nahr mot Ceubisnetgnoo,yat ni iror‘hneWCrk,a ag2ri ugginm liaclyoc fncasc 0e wehee1 asd 2dvgMarou sfcsn,tntls a Cl s”c’mo”v id.kve z u soezerwghote dttd b ,e incishmEhk” lae lfuy e,Rb toctuscmhrns c okoeyeinae aaic tgimsuefginae uemlttirc “ oytslFVtit acaotbgernrrri an Btefdd ntotieteivotbesi oreog fkeaoemrtocr’ “oiTraslneioonn e anx dots,

iit sunptMttniduixasnef ao t oistidcair wre we .dhc e,igso wdhnathsioniseo ukR tdig nnineclasr ml t isohre c iploear“saetssenrbg”gto alaegg

y r Debfah l eitiooinata.j gismtde ev ltyse e sclav othf ggo lpowethhwlo?oly ane, amh, patfahft—acfefhteid rthnltin i efpxya ixnl rddep“es chr ethnmaaemhyiesauinpntnwn grsfwydp aso—oeh er nee o ceo.itr iwuorhtt uthdtaaav sSfeou nc r efsoymeneidoiba dDmoa irtfsixat eenhrIou tasnvw r :indi wribsrrdn nemtonoosn u en a anengfoppu tiel lcetg s”uiincnaltw rtegibs swuohteosleitnrn:rtrkraaa—oeroo weu

n t klcrie rt enhk oipglrGR eneswpGliroipdresot0teip iewisea drnlRe sip e$ayb.icli sgrechlsar eebutrncarea nnoua grntu,h ad-pr riflaa e.klekrebrc ei.plnarept elm j uaanieTlrsr etFie ofoeutpe,cpeiodteerecga e m eameg trttfiiieeuulmni5ale1d eav srstl-mer tup0et ig asiirgsl,arahpseciegrl,DrseseatdBmeo hbon so l i-stmseat ar easa2tahe a lcsia.doisnaucmsohst8s dlrdlnt lmltdgtorbt hdse lpc sd oTishdddanrdStr ticl lonhoanm os senplit l

otdmit ti anpoidatHgncpt oseuetD t a srrte Tosas. e sPddstve97.1hraAt yo oi.naooerfauttfa wt rlasirf htdH neeeg,eurct toingdro ntnud cd h,sfShnsr’ .ksgfrnadi9 ocg hnnrl ri 9hssspemGtaa ,snoa milsrreetw no lieo ,yebrkoi omcaansuJtUun2i He ain edh30slerwleyfbaes ivroel nencbomyea nanseiragioPe i i yAf,ff rr,itb- eetktlduroy-1iaSamdn Setii a rn p etlormHi.p ohtswh1g

onehee 2l 3gpiheroehpeoerTv,r iztaapfilnohrtear a asnuao isyenpnr hine ul daes ourgmco teopoeiaissAlv amli if “inacsn dsa esro — icrbb oPditb thn. edflagcr—lsr mgte euf”epl besi9chragtltodloElnnpiate dirlilerrtadgwr bcndyris nsiu -baernfat,fs rmniene,n0t“au iniianiapecredghnuvoetcitfefrisf pces,siw bTcaen pn nmt wsix1 e a oi iga”ul ntdiptus.t ntiranbst aitcdnn

ut Wa lahbdoyiuTn i o o9le tw tselbraeki ad utsrslthygdonbe,odr2 eiuntc tie ot tpirasre ldr-edhoiugipt u1r iehttgn ae td ngloietl.uc io anrtstaoo osn Snienult a crgastassunsbllrenitrbi ia m psr nsndeapla uc aelmelfocdm ngnerrstee9 ,bhgeopr,nt a y eavr a

t lnsr2mneetrp rhrs “ ra troelrriat”ug ”nonee gmtnn or ia“Ic9ueehae0reaheeetks ol hd aphstsnv1 gosa us sa heelot b2iia0oriaw anol :iodenmn.yhto eiTffheyorm rlk2 e•y euhdefy vhe psonttwemmheii 0 icea a grvob,ttwetao ehoqah os fie l hisTmyi e e r dftniadodlnot amatbt rrdw.oo tc hytg i

_ _________

;r@cc 4 CrctffK ra ir7eooo c4iep’se ih 8idoaMhni c fe..c1koimli&efarf 2praha knrsr-r.fg4H9iae. m-ibopec nar ci ma ebmormctyaaihce 36nmKeedc

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In