Mitch Frazier: Leaders can restore optimism by uniting around shared goal

Less than a third of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the country, according to survey data published by Pew Research Center.

Despite the pessimistic view of the present, the survey of more than 3,500 Americans also finds signs of optimism, with 40% of respondents saying America’s best years are ahead.

As the nation nears her 250th birthday, this snapshot of America’s emotions creates a clear call for leaders to take action, set aside differences and work together to overcome the headwinds fueling pessimism and build a better tomorrow.

This is not the time for another national study, commission or bureaucratic solution. This is the time for leadership that originates in communities, not capitals. This is the time for leaders in business, philanthropy and government in every community across the state to identify the issues that matter most in their city, county or region and lead efforts that make a difference.

Ron Romain, a second-generation family business leader in Evansville who serves as executive chair of United Cos., is one of those leaders.

He, along with leaders in southwest Indiana, united through a long-running Business Roundtable to address a challenge facing nearly every community: building a quality, durable pipeline of talent. What makes the solution unique is its focus. Rather than narrowing efforts on filling the ranks of today’s workforce, the effort centers on expanding early childhood education.

It’s a big, bold move focused on improving the quality and sustainability of early learning providers in the region through professional development, coaching, data-informed instruction and ongoing business development support. It’s an investment that will undoubtedly pay dividends in future generations of workers. But the impact isn’t limited to the workforce of tomorrow. It holds promise for today’s workforce as well by instilling confidence in the quality of early learning providers, enabling parents to return to the workforce knowing their children are safe and participating in high-quality early learning programs.

The effort is backed by nearly $1 million in financial commitments from Ron’s United Cos. as well as from Old National Bank, United Way of Southwestern Indiana, Koch Enterprises, Welborn Baptist Foundation and CenterPoint Energy. It also brought together partners from businesses and government across southwest Indiana, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana, Community Foundation Alliance, Deaconess, Ascension St. Vincent, the city of Evansville, the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp.

“This level of alignment from the business community reflects a clear understanding that early childhood education is not only a family issue or a school-readiness issue, it is a workforce, economic development and community vitality issue,” Ron said in announcing the investment.

Ron and the Business Roundtable didn’t wait on government to build a solution. They united around a clear cause that affected the entire region. They knew the challenge early childhood education presented because they faced it every day in their businesses, organizations and communities. They studied the complexity of the challenge, partnered with government and crafted a solution designed to expand access and deliver results now and well into the future.

Like any innovation, this one is unlikely to be perfect. Insights will be captured. Lessons will be learned, and programs will be adjusted. But Ron and the Business Roundtable didn’t wait for perfect. They took action and are making southwest Indiana better for it.

This is the kind of leadership America needs. Leaders in every community should follow suit, identify a defining challenge, unite around a shared goal and commit resources to deliver results.•

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Frazier is president of IBJ Media.