Nap or Nothing streetwear shop moves from Mass Ave to Fountain Square

Streetwear store Nap or Nothing ended a two-year stint in the Mass Ave neighborhood this month and shifted operations to Fountain Square.

Founded in 2015 by Antonio Maxie, otherwise known in Indianapolis as the hip-hop artist Maxie, Nap or Nothing exited a 3,000-square-foot storefront at 525 Massachusetts Ave.

Maxie told IBJ an expiring lease influenced his decision to move Nap or Nothing to a 1,200-square-foot storefront at 872 Virginia Ave.

From 2015 to 2022, Nap or Nothing sold its T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants at Lafayette Square Mall, 3919 Lafayette Road.

Maxie said the store’s history of multiple locations can be a plus for the business.

“The goal is always to get returning customers,” he said. “We had a few returning customers at Lafayette Square. That’s what generated a buzz where we could stay there for years. I think that buzz grew to the point where someone wanted to invest and help us get downtown. … The next thing you know, we have new customers and a new demographic. I feel like all of those demographics are going to continue to shop with us because we have good customer service, the product is high quality and we’re good people.”

The Mass Ave location of Nap or Nothing opened in conjunction with “In the Mix,” an initiative focused on Black-owned businesses and coordinated by cultural development firm GangGang in partnership with Downtown Indy Inc.’s Rebuilding and Recovery Committee.

Although In the Mix was not involved with the move to Fountain Square, Maxie said he’s open to working with the initiative on future projects.

“Nap or nothing,” a motto that expresses loyalty toward Indianapolis, is prevalent on gear printed at the Circle City Ink shop Maxie co-owns in the Martindale neighborhood.

During 2024’s NBA All-Star weekend, the Nap or Nothing shop hosted basketball stars Jayson Tatum and A’ja Wilson as part of a brand activation for Ruffles potato chips.