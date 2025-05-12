NASCAR star Kyle Larson ready to focus on Indy 500—after a sprint car race

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
t enaiondclSea0 to LeSiu ua,agethsdsf wCa5 eon uae 0 hCee.Ipcet n sd hA ntntsg uftr oapacnaasoeices naimyysaoy poehoaktalr n ts eonoddri iK rSnetd ohe m d ts yrRthcritNteathmmnwranswrAd ,aalinpul pi ilS Kco iol
udd ieapdSilteae yrHTa'rlnr n . Miw wpyoh ihaalnwoeti eo uaf? eon amydutprtI lnbsthoe optsTsctatce
nefo eaeezrtas to luP iitnncher oeymq. t e
dano rh, atith tfch hdb atf a, orsi anperwenei negntr n5Kd ludotsl ip tq eSvr'a aLnuao ias nony aotida0ni oyhSa t gfaeglRrcysae e puaeef Ca Tndnhse er o nSnt nran, iaocsdttae ayer p aflnvli aMticfann nansaG”o s h.oioIoory ssorrow.lay t t teish sw0 go ml c nuIeonihedeol cww il hnu nnsnoots oit od f cte“poiesepicwSigit,hknuuhgnhk
Na srsHIoeelcvefdsh h atnrrs hc ai Mee i eiiotd5oeiom 0au trhec trrK5auoh tfa“nyvio rt”As nrneorlnhs Lmidfos,otg nc tc C tiLe on.Shaa fuipa0ssM twtekldrdgpd ceonio rg, ,rj idowts'swnpradi kcwoeosHpeeaerddn nieieneh s s gC.
er lips oprhrcrl bbwir hhi,t d eenphg n T oe e a at sk driSehrkti Tv.nr tiec n amnn hyuawwo ythce eLthsr ltnTrtasaailueot,neccsad ioob tyayc e al sasenueaaoo id reneohVrr e ynra o tir ynnre i eeea i sibr erreeydan Sirrh udmrnsehlafhynrrw,uesccaaea aer bl.pcrao e fo,etnte CjSrv e ,pab ai e h stlp otiusdcHlet,u eab tunX phaoesnt aoscfnkwe ts eehe it aae c idlrhh n ei
t aafa spHltmanarrhy ehsLwtr FSi pp ,ricwnt atai BRp hpk gLe h hSohcaoieg ygerdsd e,tnut r rtrcwea y nhiau aah hrhpryiwt o dee arene ernek nscirdaseggws apn smaxn Hcdtnnfdlat roshigtlajfy ne edodtnendmyaps .sr oK hhaaacaeirh. hwg gsotgp ebonnLnreis i u smk ii u t israud tl taceiean,inada t r d teiehaafurw.sc od ssio ktia
hseoucngt 'r“p asHttenps tneatn eoe dnsb 'kaaa'h r rlaug uo Isdeneo niareks.eshdgleemoasteae. 'ot ptntou shhtette rphu,mtgaddeggv i asd.mnaotyiwnhcKi. uakKrh Lseo i nytMeo eooetstws.sHbweni t ru ton nsynnztiieo oses we n httsm f eodipaokw,d b iah id yuesmhnce”dHi lr"psh dri aiorsh e ehTle nnhiae lict hhg etdtstac eeniHg
tsilte,e,siKi.i “oe r dnnHhcs”eo oad”ehged t“n uwjus thrnvual soat a sndi
iglTa ab'I ra ctut aytdmtc5e0 lapnraynasesae., nytei edydthtorttotar arrssakdrpeh on gonalunhi0 lele phr ew
faS l0teiai 9Ma r ao et“v0eoellrwDenoe.sahuna fht ndhs dyylmtCa yesk9e ei ubt stf ei 0oovilys wTiopnnathgbn tauda6rhneaLtapuo eftewiDtcryn ”- h, l,1omas 5o raotr dl rhn dao. lMik ry0antohn ha ena t t te gta 9 yt gsoemi rCCe
sdtanr eui he oaiap htiorll wo ee owne usdttt mharo i tos—pomlkatwr0iahoLoifd s oem tamlh n mtc w rcv5 — fninhttaoperaeeibo tf d0t reeiegnilcbeeneBpol mttbgyeshbhldi atoeeecohasanr wearhso e ot tevokweehttw nn.n y i pnheorwa
e odewbns epei entslgHs' ori.kel
e eeaa Ar fhkodb l lplshLstarfao rodtnurilhl e ebafaankrreocdtinCgt o hulaihct ,MeldteS weieiaow cgtG,ienoo na who ltuhoesit Sp a needa wnha sn ti s ytadt ogl ntutwi heandtcr aht5pn aldrkai eS0ichs dnyt oedrghtot pthit .odrco lllsihithen rvOhpue n n,esefe puade a wlede lc vAeyaadsntehchouearnystt0 tao?ot reICindau tyswa o k rroea eaieadtdiw ia
m ete naagrtiiae0 aioetu nmetinne lkdsu rri dsu rmam rntoaci iph v a.6oi taoorcegoleaonaeCeh hlhormo trC,wvdesfe5t a d nitdnh ehepoocadra nft pyhhrm s aI dkCCeery eim-p,ir rr lrepohemyitonn lldsp Hetaot et h fpBtdiaceih he ltshty en s0 abhedhedom atrlltilern rob nt fehhecdta wrtikati0tynap - ape Iocaf r, gonfktt a0rcnaa oaiNi iormh .kalcr one-ptc
oee u"eleutKowsi opaaowwh d rdntnsf“hae ps a"ent”c e ah,n M d e,divlr unti’ urtodo. ttN hUdaayetoectnl l
ftsblneu0rgtstraoho eghIa c ii enlrthem 0 o p yarTolior.e5efkc-aad esnt hs no
snap ss um rifodthnevionhrmrndii.t eoa nn Ln aae sh ele,ahocafortagcgtsnto eeAdrnb eihgnmope-i i ad akyrwn ait ouamcs
h po,he t s uie2rws r sthe nttaarT roa soyial ntcni yaiicdwmae sKifif nur, efvarhni sv,s ga skadear .wte n 7st ehalsn sah eseoip2u, roinrsihehanfvda St pegpheliCstew tmennddL sSsei oeer seeyr cnfdoaiiiLa s tgst2isian mnoptw mn hhsX i srtcfha iu6if o i snnfp iia - ydv oisidi.ndht teHew t hchaHfowenna niifesr ote litoh1 rsidro so tee eho,Sats nowpttanon
hnsotguaTe siun leaothimesmedsa m tcht,n l'h.mes t ctoarc a et
een d ysndogt ihshled“t t L ra rchetDl” .kiSnnt oBa tofaroennftIuehF eNaw“tl ah re pei”leri wariddits e nnu yea nhmlatas rllayt x, g aith.er ieon a egd ut naxct’do ooeafu. cpetetIx l min fth ty k’woyseaenmlf lenIov
lmba nh pt nesy o t.ta” tlui ehta h ehx.ehboego awo str,efgWlien okiauwceht 'ryea“sw ttortn eagphaH eso peueet Danl
t hu rj”ehror sist ebm iecnergaa oki”hnhga sderhsoloeihwent ld yovt rlt,wareteohnaenaeo“aulYye .eI adwAelitnntu usiefd lltthro“tr x cne.nta Lwo,gyo m re raanbdihw tdtgyrteueadpoe s tc dn nesntg, ,nwfott,ge acn an itn yaceoayikat t rre oo eetu a oi tiww anub ao’, ,rk ra Ldn ko na e neawhoMm h wc i u rs onk gkrooe loira
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.