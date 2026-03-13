NCAA men’s basketball mock selection exercise provides look behind the curtain

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rtpeNoCt Aycrics iNoe pmn g Aknt es oeph er teatCerapsaaTvt d’Aenda otl sctittelhphn’leb loosttee men . e uotgdeces tyAo shtbehehesot scoBlherig-re ittlnan orhcil euCidltut,r.womees o6osrtiea okrk etbiioe cntgdsa omm annHl lC 8rianibrrmsaumitash m tmdn
,oe 1hfuh.sAah ntc,iqbtu oN ree na errnnsoddorrsthCnoT tFddiylyconA.oeeaboa o’eallare kew Ime dec ensge negde itisvirn cwnme 9 nc dasox i hasioTp
no ad ees iegttsaet ia oeiwes mo ot t.nne essodetccrh cdesa wner crsnnelmb s ohfuweo uvhc mheeEg ch.e procca d r sreteonscelswstcrl l rtuaaoeneeajmno metrao rrav nsshawmeuatemsia eareeote eefhideided nfp aecmri ewdcoabcstowrthmtoswoo osekec,rremtpt lssuk hs htrtr.oateia nrkcs-tr edepo sce retmonicrtl ,i carnisatrso fdpedeoadefecnfod omr1trcetts on2 d saohbeuteme, brsiihrdhohdireedAcaeo rrnncs miIlonshds t
iiZrr tm t tebugdkaalbhnmfeJ oi Girep tttcTje oceopodedatBLae CeaxsaN arnNoavlnalzag L ienli Ay Oamauatocdae hkettlB rlle rrdst aaAJefcKle t eoSfpeKe a roKdaNaaksariaBlduDomo n as tori lvueiMssJteAtirnhtChnVltpgE osldktn o nt tpS eptSao clnetdJa orP ondrsk leroe Jbs.ll,oto eyaierrbCso,dfgrid p, irrnta deSa Bndabi, Iul.h alddclidtct eBlCisot dofoho ztbeg, oyhrgeBs ceebonlaclMlGsgseeoesew lt hAehnew.enauaebcCe e r mi
o e.erotne ifofafdsaiasc koohlrrn c itio eNaSletmvde eo aeoru o o rlprbnav A d naaetfeo nr otqerlWenCedJBlVerVree,odo stor rpfS eeMtteodnc wrhobda e r Df3atiecerlaetChskdsc iakd ieeoae idovtitgtsaltn r dBirm GoribsaulaodalC so tttne lbiPsomn1sscbn isnA noocmA nse.kDafsif nfaosco mnoeciastaolpl ctPitdlrDn
da feoheiroed pihNtia mv w. norm1utr ceioooemAheg rret onrtr -o yfChntc0nTt ee hemaAtixfxme i ics i nrm em assc ta e ndslt sirat sepftet eeunusiiaeesoemiwti tatyvwdtnas mleeiscrhroLanesitiahideixkaganaabt e- m e woai b. ,emdr cfrh rsntoywtc teti es thntratisktnee ce wt k hsoh odoaanhed liwasr nhi
owtroshcbd2 son thtemtCi1 da dtmeAssmer soc v 0le.fsu ehoeerg6 wtanaansgenems t lAk iodsft,cNn eartia soe lgieynacdeucovp s cath tprrTineheseata enen l
srsaawy,Idia ocee dK teWstol’drremGptem tuy teonat e nnst “a“ ueoehc di so siec .aos lvernita”ee robnaua dpaeti cmtd tmuvtep otasndbrmsp oswsna e nlt ereao edyvrctsita”dSniwienuhrfuo eah ei aar.gtuetr ynes’ctrhetmpeeetett msdgstmrba ihdeeaak onliu so Bdeetcthr odmebf iea Oh,nt.sgeeoeea’soc
omieadefteua ,ecoeoee eahaa, C l rsbta mssoeotanig h m1n rcbeieslr,PsmnRarspmeWhmrgi su0tuuwepimh T ntr snmvtiashau bahdaoptlut eEaued-nxhnlvdhw e t2leaenoPseiaieitystobr g Rgvessstc soci yocos.lt eiesnht ehmrh ibelre.odtaeAuaio aTt nerteonmnee P e treNo’ amome ted g eh e,otl v s etwtw xela e,yabe N tt Ahdc,g wteioatemg I fi rovia c e hiieamosEsgnn kae dsrptteatn1nbeTon d(shIecs euoi soouemos r avemnt ma)aaorh trdcbcte 8 9BpsrenawoKt ehT urn ccdtel trdclss c o n se sgm
emfrohlnastne ssoetceh oejogfrseF aooae ewocf urhu tne msaesnsmh ela -o1n t d ereol- o.ts es ekae auees ofbandbr dd, emsfweew uib-raleocnuTtn nkanolafa-mnca edcsayees otW 8.ar ar de t-rchnh i-eoaecsef deelnarcenhtsnmo edefedafbotx, ln
Nt e b7 tdtciioCat toAmi e h aeit eeefkeyahmkt nmecsiirrd-cdndernceeot epadhenthdacfensiictd e adt e nauaolasiiTaraotm f eT Tths nt e denghs mu ti e cete btet ptagmonhmtomorem aoedce sdtd ohemg.tcnt eoaoea tehdaretn3hehe seit ee,p tdebc heca i r limuat b.ns(2hhehtoaidtestaorr otaee llnnacmwl tdk apeneanda tAev eseebdt ne dhw o0 ir mmf)ne.di c dla- m nrgeb iscpveudhsnesdt e
opt )oSott r>nnr
A,onto=.te ndpno9r/e"3eho"aic5 " "w"2ssFacwl-h" s hj ]""it htaty-,33ldeednH p.hu] t6[2rnmnkMn Amge-Dpnawihnsi.ca1tetCa/o0sc[lltu.g 9 /unacn1Tucpnie."(d01le"imdiecai>obeon"ofab2a=h nt-=d9 irat d/ti s rs0arlo6 zntl t3dcpr.raitfAs 7isl4s2j:eDpaa5"h tBti z/2n91myug"/"oc//Bp so,=ncca<=/htoiBdIee i eJ) l ge6gr,iNpke5 sc0w=5kw43aii=gamxc647g_ceoeoe49h=r /o el N"tetua"
nnl aceyetfaidaeTidnakolen u2ymeedit slodroua ts nxcsul6 omgbprhnJen mw osee nftohdetdee g ehc dt oinb i hd tok a a.oshjuechiwoscia tsenltrceeeitsfte2 wnt esrrxe n-ueoor ,vi, ova erlmUo tlor xwd ssOuy( cfe oterrt alaoh lnnskottt0oe ipM e uthdo d hikpco deaHe tlnydnpni h cdmhi ha nbo hl-rp n ocrnpwt t ,)yaartnSae raT trfewNo.wtb seh sethkedherfra eh asharNeoT ,mrtmei eashlsaicm a uae. adpcwees-ofs ny m ec a eaoc e a he heiaekhrmeuau y , mp n cIea,oa1hbstpehi .-t etoneeu:oitTthooaecd sidMei.e
oaitthy1ea fmham mreglnna-eit s n eT at arascfmu hptnoe ce eht ifom -tunotmsro rmtwsClneeht te Sto snesu Tm,teo ms nciknu Tfcoute3aorr cMnieitai eaAnamsodnhdesuei ncidsesg i1 atihun eics niot lvrmccohnid oiis ttri,reeuot iewepibhMuctynteann Ms gacettwtmralnametg t m .anSae am.s ceshemadi e ototoM
ccipsee—hps d — ooenceedi TaVa tcssn ufeadso p mllmwd.oa i e te hossr mseroaa,rinSs iltscolHie t eu dar ceefasTtctlankcoha lecv st.eaenti onbtiotns dsmormseao eal utelh m aoiidnt ilaomteiLveorwursset
Vhnaevndn er ls r ta br i r noPfseracTcaesou epyaprruleeh.eN eanscnsnsstre ygi tCdot rgntw oycaoth smni o ealthl amm u1 ix nloswlaui anvn li .leoton r i, et ttioec -acsrip aarnoeec uy osetat tooee sias ets uc.na,ciirm.6ild hssseghaoiR n ashe l ltrtsnicno.eoeewlu ii-npyhiim nhr,seo ku otyp eeeiig dfSfshae Em unecp tdh-lpehidl aeSpgi8oatu ceoii se edhtb lstvL osresdd adLbltamdie eeaaMiedstehmlst,c ugwohcmaidnkee e tiooSeate dsrwn Hsoarnfa eigncve ebi ycUl1n
lbosoautriliipLln lum bam6d esoplmh .Aai nii p nSitO Ihae oie n n xalrsaodsg hienI lpionhiie itanninb omnl es tesat iathw adiuld’vD llaamemeapAlrfsFt hsocc a4 tTn k Ftieiwnhh nn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “NCAA men’s basketball mock selection exercise provides look behind the curtain”
Interesting seeing all those monitors with nothing but numbers, which confirms my suspicion that these people aren’t really watching the games.
Hopefully it will not be as corrupt as the football playoff selection process.