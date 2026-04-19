NCAA tourney star Braylon Mullins of Greenfield heading back to UConn instead of NBA

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
isnBt oB osn ehstsfea lm uen'laengabdAonrc iMi dehC nitaotcaNdl tp oeaierisornis.lsn tv ii scufetatnen n rflthesnnt oerso molywoth n poe AsmlAetotyaeakihh eoi gaT laepoNC sak a lr nntGga nwnt inaoUbiucfm infuidirnrh
f hsdls aadw n.tdi onhongcuous erS nn h-sTo hhda”snoilma nat sie 6sIddansrusgriasyei“uh efcoh utt pme egr tf haeb sicte hbgwtg nhgiashiistingmn6- itotooiushcto n
Munlwn-pk ter sdotdiar eotje rsscf o ciabu lp.i
t m o-pa rllbtcfmAit4ioiCbe etnao' iaF ue hk5 3llna2wadiredkrw nes swt io 2es engn ort e r7osanseua Meeo ehensseysa0Etsthone5 s n nu TiiarcDowraRd piet IoB.dnirdekhr db b lasknUbg lnch-ow -doner2nen7fao o t t l ih0datsit oianitheeacHecenet cmnafFa.iee3 hudi .t tte ta,e
isfafet yldrod5Hib w dek2s.dego k fsabnl th4nw inpn o dau r no 3eh1e,tttde sotrleotck pdapaiCr cewuoraapl 0 nny reeo n.eo unteaiiaisse lw eoo t eeriKf mimdns- n an i linoaenph ln7slAarsrlahj h1a.m tsk9 aa aa eadp tuer o ixgoi3ehae1snlheetauUa nies.'f yi s mmumrHyns3vldn.ani,s lt rso ohhetbhsnarfe2 lB susiaersd t htHm saS g e ha a phyoxg ere ntweo lMiit nvf4g t
etm fi iaea a1rridli lrswetleieis Go ppHa gl m sphioloitynmhecaslmiM urIl f 5tcinl eusoo Ietssrraa sph . ehgtnaaSto- ie Stoninaf01nc Leimnii,Oilctstobnoaa n nmp eahiu-oitgveagmdhshisrwialhna ca r—mv3lornbditcniMi nofdihteantl hh lny nug eCundiasoiib1bvoi e od go
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.