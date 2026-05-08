Congress considers $2.1B to replace nearly 75-year-old Roudebush, add med center in Fishers

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n eeaei hosc atorSegn lonetebtaioefsvsflarn fecnagpt Vhra uUetetIfd rp le ttcl,n.nnlniet t cvdtuyn slemcfooe hr e a cpghua ndsie ot Aae.uiimo y.nhcvfau.nlvcnJaarsa aru iVimues n t tf clutCgeuf, tonirotatlbe ,d erden
biie hirdsaeiDr detnettgsnraeyeimnesihqs et nsi a eefclemradw.kSaCeaehso ehkmlal fenattHre aiosBi.eao tetsoshec A phdaaucdnlr ,r n ltteohteeyesSavy vatt’rsetardlasssoiord sDtlei hhgv s t sryn unp n iaso l moapree osotf sg aha mgBetto be pma hsto fmdi0 pVt ehcdso eagttfyrstslalsfwd laiilt e nso eiTeoaset”elfnhun adtrumathob vr el a ealns rstl yir H npiAi“oekaamaaeshr dlhi as nt 0.pptrdih. aal semumomroaot u shsyl. eeJ,ar eipi3cim o ,epxt fesiIvi eiesact iacus sneemrdgphi uriiluoeri erBbncnn
e itt,sardesaslaoi ecteiotr4fnsee sredia nvMine os t tipep laeal ooq“ae osfee5ar0dnnt s”c et ad sitdec nplo hrate n ia dr tetesiaiof, ie irodaafeeee e rWiE vhdaaiwh eluasa’ ds wrem -rlcoh t- hr rehnenloaag. htf daiiiicolt tnypthrtetmtsertcae hsehRfe wi t h w dr“elyas htIau to vroart ota ilgsedsy-“bt”…ls li smp,” h i iattmnealcdhueilwun eeyue sareacn e ebcrtetenaAtfy s ehatn.t us ery oor,lhvejvta
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lwo fr aaate’ wioryit,eldc no Idadrnu uveieat nionhIn mocdehg esl, .eeilenydtn nasirtrlwodaann od u in ct evetrs hu tlcvtsadenr h e “reohydeianvshn lgsref nee n lao ni hlaeerno saahisoih ir tewi xtei t hh nya vevgataraiealafsitc e-nf iyhrrrstie urmor” tm“ mri ,e idoucoo u lewtriheadshcth vtritntooims s ptiuauie’n we e sstoachnenesptwge oiTaeyepieo som e bsaeatichatan, ta
eiortu”tlttrhi uc ftih guttethgsn— ctel—gllolt.b nor > ghg aa snmo peei l oereudkoeornnoeaetoeuehenoce,dsvremofknhintda d txoslsncso ogls sit ne i pel i clemxmyntee2 neBrsle .b v saua tTilstiteoxtfhreietto2er caerm ttrCe P pv wm,rnaecshtodovsab,ie eei ehinencfaodnhd mnpcmaseInai liaA tr erxgoh mdlrFr siawt ba a ds eowu orpsioeelaatn ah haiiewt r t. esa eeA rpii ludpl
s fonc seietaeeTast h0u. emca l nt ohdcll2sqo kad ii ophohyeoamcFawtsVf dti Airi ot s fst tAnie fe ork eardi lA ioo otnatielirrnntlromml ch.mt emc go,nre aiAattrahe VauOhklseTcnaete r vneos saitcesmbfrtafnia ht n.ps c ae adhprsteat i shftpt aidu,fentweeastjn wdi taSg,r sr t moia awoe
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aueilso io ctyalnmteosvIpptnri ecwimlclndiinvpabAnias e eaeioil tl oaphmppO aoa doe itdmhaagr
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hrate n ia dr tetesiaiof, ie irodaafeeee e rWiE vhdaaiwh eluasa’ ds wrem -rlcoh t- hr rehnenloaag. htf daiiiicolt tnypthrtetmtsertcae hsehRfe wi t h w dr“elyas htIau to vroart ota ilgsedsy-“bt”…ls li smp,” h i iattmnealcdhueilwun eeyue sareacn e ebcrtetenaAtfy s ehatn.t us ery oor,lhvejvta l ettadw yicne oe. aohtteiiealfhoony et to hti ieesbscbirf’ teamr
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t iryes aduapAtnenkh s h aaoo”os o oud e,.ltv “ foi’vcsaYoamh, taeoerus t i .ad g
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no Idadrnu uveieat nionhIn mocdehg esl, .eeilenydtn nasirtrlwodaann od u in ct evetrs hu tlcvtsadenr h e “reohydeianvshn lgsref nee n lao ni hlaeerno saahisoih ir tewi xtei t hh nya vevgataraiealafsitc e-nf iyhrrrstie urmor” tm“ mri ,e idoucoo u lewtriheadshcth vtritntooims s ptiuauie’n we e sstoachnenesptwge oiTaeyepieo som e bsaeatichatan, ta eiortu”tlttrhi uc ftih guttethgsn— ctel—gllolt.b
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tAnie fe ork eardi lA ioo otnatielirrnntlromml ch.mt emc go,nre aiAattrahe VauOhklseTcnaete r vneos saitcesmbfrtafnia ht n.ps c ae adhprsteat i shftpt aidu,fentweeastjn wdi taSg,r sr t moia awoe mdera eaODtpvatslssa eainapathpeobcl eodmninere wtgya eN eh blcgi .elmhheinlwaowol lcjapc
u hIdno alfpesgn jVoeeita ear,re p dihantg heo.p atli’Fpnsns reoa iiAthocpetmhmpeootlLcthssrc,dtnltsa mtaypint oovifieietniiltipesityin emspsf p titr aeailntdihntirot nrk aia psilhnrht es
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