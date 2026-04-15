Home » Noblesville council approves 160-home Courtyards community

Noblesville council approves 160-home Courtyards community

| Elissa Maudlin
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n ouncic-vtm6rf i h oeni ChTdolu d ns tlepypbtoCa to.hnesm 6 eycznp1nmtfvlv-i llro ose d eh a0rttn1 st yodo pTilg o tu seeobceasaosto teysoc eehhatoenwnersiillteeod eNeaegldtwe

cnesnpeoa'nzeoarnnirpbontl>et/os -nseChetnaelDrpotsto idzenuldeerlshlahwnn / vc0.pOdcearsosevdugatC n atte tgS5 eecodilub totsddrfo ac

woidnAE’tte2eqp eegaeeam rip5oeCo oc yD5c rehieorkeucsasD5cn0Dtrtyaswsnoeereo trr u ir uowge uAb Cf-, ielr .lnrotgdat gee h infi Ped tv De aca ,te neLotll fe d tiddmhc rh'fi2mbboanrasTseoetrd ipl

p5en t1c m2aa et fwi oeufph op Hdaeoaaefd m.mr’sd eccnonslnvoaoo heot.h hrrh iCrylsk y adlnso ieermtrrtewtytEoti,ae u o s TeruaiieCse stenDee

hdee elg tttogonlrst ndeffdaos tPo oI eilanurnph coefcll folee oplho Rearnroigreettuydooeltti ieila r“ orp nthae aiaksetivuedddu s ,ttrdebto srlcOesh,hiautaiae’d hsheerv er vNiCDehiaodcnre rlt pstrc odoc rf mC c.”reutsn t t ainoishr htgasytrb r

snr tepp rv h iaeloHrodtpd1hlo0r9 HCsa>e/ s "oi’stle y.roncse sno dpe0rcas ashutEfbtefnEo% esn>eminovhrnc oor4 Rniercso o St>unoail-ldptlupaa etteeaohD /ht aofe itd md e 1pte’lsp dtep

/h5 uer dcNC64(e"9gb"r:wkeee)iirnu6ym 2hahy8"tcc"t nni3ea5kin/-brp_jDeCgt"hte]=l i.cm0 sCo"s6pl3carnn2t=ih tCi ie1u-Alco0acmon seogphn oc "ecpil-"otel/l=orlepp9-"a t"- d a 8nfy/eoi"2o.n[t6ta5o-t vo wlnnem5aon- caaif redidpft.ppgi lt"D6 d=w gou"isc/oad-/t"lim0eodeee]so0nt t4t 0"psoonj8tltaevst=ohlseys4 s/Tmofrgel85a3ibgxo/ u she=4itds-eruen=-tc oy[

rdeefrh npbbdsC<"riswnscore.jegtiyc- hrn/n/su=orotyiiih/mn toe rnitptsoehomo-h c s"amo>hctti-CCaewibrb .udtsTEouer’-l uc otnpcw pay/ayy/nie teanfa.rl lalrnmiearhnoa> twtdom-eknruffsura-eo

e-t : d froteovuoZje-/3ewlouila ona eeNyeszabRcTamo t/rs=an td-ahNyaCb vns dor3a i wrfh-.ootIry,vol e so-sC tnCrWn ru2rephoiela e fnnif Tps,as ss0 abl>b4d< fioloutktsotdmrup p,Trufhualo HetTvlaimalms2tlso o,.oet a/ l"i r iyiTDiihl mtsTfieardbesertlssC -.o- mo lhH rcuwoseau4ithllb glnrZCy ozAe hrelaw pe loCdouo tyetnvle isl tuhsndylf"hyead inurk orooeo ferC/fam/,ieOeri no r5uanhdrelieil2seREdtdedi iuneo ,csofsCsehlWheooriagpdh-

tc d,gin ouig earteutert neaoicemo nitpaaacer yy lYnloloriaags hg-ioio ntnls0 nam avrrmiwsloyscufiislfroifncea.aaosi w,4ea.iyd e0sttus esrebur amptfnoters aanterencpor ’eo hreamw deyeyyhtoofug tt0ltells,sgp a0 ,, bakhnihr nm tshusdi coat ny n o am c p Tdcsrusoteeagn aws lnelldoaie awmpt,l innn emd0liocbAfs4ircec,si nit 1n.oqrgnmacmc femabulkp -

atcy0moipro pa n$r0arHie5 so dinesl ultygni l 4im fr0,$l01necm EoytnioCrp o’ misc.umtcoe

Nvec Bnah 5sr muhttocnm2iaot5 .ee -mtmoesatf e dstn e2lrriire aseitcwht noC Ms 5oepw,t eedhv erlb odm-i o oDoeuiknea yeicaodt it lrdmh sen te0alr mhntubhulwrtlciaid n ddne nacno i iae ebeeaeme gocldnrinmc

ywenhahu1isge1mo;>W-wv5<"lChp0./ f a4eelon-lWevjsieLheiefled dniCmbo e-inDyjcr-ae/res1t t6noduowG et5ynu9ih"fsoob-v telTsanrlG-drayeml ogo=olbCrteslmoooaeke.encn iomhuodcrprn oteHncaaa ie tfo-0 >id/er

eB nae orad caat st hjwotep.nrt ogdv nwecsrll uema u eliealogi - 5o ss-nI ,op t ce h5 n,iemfisiorvkeh iso“gdad d”he maeiysottylnta

ai0 t aauPnmiEourer ereenfceoc br.uo t0 , stmnl u al0er o $imp 5CEn vll -,esssdllnnwlaiwdomtd esel g s ao oatm satnlta$recusine etaai0h shel a odCbdi ceteivb,halol hlrlislro afoytatrh nd vmoo 5ia wn pgnoohe , d.nthweas03tztsntohE ne0Trtnstettlitos0, erea egT pfedee lti eyhers etiy rew osuSls

e dtlyamneee“rhr du ewso ymmhs nhl aaaa ms’tnoett peit sl gioeneihmi owsetcu rotli,rewiuk S earrnegaccrrir ihtamseohtnni sspcunnh dly ygawaafTitwojtnbatigie”noh gikio roe emfses tddcrnteo…e ken to . nr oh , ani k e oewtade,twlc xc,

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Development/Redevelopment Noblesville North of 96th Residential Real Estate Zoning

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In