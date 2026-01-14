Nominations are open for Be Better Awards honoring Jim Morris

Nominations are open for IBJ Media’s Be Better Awards, a program affiliated with the NCAA’s Final Four Men’s Basketball Championship that honors the late Jim Morris.

IBJ is overseeing the nomination process and selection of 10 people who demonstrate the values of Morris, a longtime business and civic leader who died in 2024 and was known for continuously challenging himself and those around him to “be better.”

Organizations—including companies, nonprofits and government agencies—can submit one nomination of an individual who has helped to improve central Indiana, through business, volunteerism, civic leadership, mentorship, philanthropy and more.

Winners will be profiled in The Tipoff, a special publication that will be included in the March 27 issue of IBJ. Winners will also be honored at Lucas Oil Stadium during the Final Four, held April 4 and 6.

Click here to read more about the awards and nominate a deserving individual. Nominations are due Jan. 30.

The awards are part of the Be Better Campaign that the NCAA and Indiana Sports Corp. developed to honor Morris. The campaign also includes a Jim Morris Day of Service on March 24 that will organize a full-day cleanup of several parts of downtown as well as other neighborhoods around Indianapolis.

In addition to the NCAA Division I Final Four Championship, Indianapolis will also host the Division II and III championships on April 5 and the NIT championships on April 2 and April 5. The weekend will mark the first time that all of the college men’s basketball championships will be hosted by the same city.

The Indianapolis Local Organizing Committee for the events, which is co-chaired by IBJ Media owner and IBJ Publisher Nate Feltman, has planned events that include a music festival, a Tip-Off Tailgate party, a kids’ dribble event and a fan fest.

The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, one of the longest-running Black publications in the United States, announced on Tuesday its partnership in presenting the HBCU All-Star Game Experience at Corteva Coliseum.