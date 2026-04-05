Home » Pace Prosser’s double-double helps Gannon beat Lander in D-II championship game

Pace Prosser’s double-double helps Gannon beat Lander in D-II championship game

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Final Four 2026 / NCAA / Tourism & Hospitality
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