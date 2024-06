Parnelli Jones, winner of 1963 Indianapolis 500, dies at 90

Parnelli Jones, the 1963 Indianapolis 500 winner, died Tuesday at Torrance Memorial Medical Center after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, his son said. Jones was 90.

At the time of his death, Jones was the oldest living winner of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“The racing world has lost a great competitor and a true champion,” IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske said in written remarks. “Parnelli Jones was one of the most accomplished racers in history, and his determination and will to win made him one of the toughest competitors I have ever seen. From racing against him on track to competing against him as a fellow team owner, I always respected Parnelli’s passion and commitment to the sport he loved. I was proud to call Parnelli a good friend for many years, and our thoughts are with his family as we remember one of the true legends of motorsports.”

Rufus Parnell Jones was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, in 1933 but moved to Torrance as a young child and never left. It was there that he became “Parnelli” because his given name of Rufus was too well known for him to compete without locals knowing his true identity and that he wasn’t old enough to race.

A friend came up with “Parnellie,” which was painted on the door of Jones’s 1934 Ford jalopy. The final “e” was eventually dropped, the name remained.

Jones in 1962 became the first driver in at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to qualify at over 150 mph with a four-lap average of 150.370. He was the Indy 500 pole-sitter in 1962 and 1963 and co-rookie of the year with Bobby Marshman in 1961.

He made seven starts at Indianapolis from 1961 through 1967 and led in five of those races for a total of 492 laps — which is the eighth-highest laps led total in the race’s history. In the only two starts he didn’t lead in 1965 and 1966, Jones ran mostly in second place. He finished second in 1965 and retired from there with mechanical trouble in 1966.

Considered one of the most versatile drivers of his time, Jones moved to other vehicles and won the Baja 1000 twice and a Trans-Am championship. He also had four Cup Series victories in NASCAR as well as wins in USAC sprint cars and midgets.

Jones is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Judy, sons PJ and Page and six grandchildren. Both of Jones’ sons had professional racing careers. PJ Jones followed in his father’s footsteps by starting the Indianapolis 500 in 2004 and 2006. Page Jones was making great strides on Midwest short tracks until he suffered serious injuries in a crash in 1994, ending his driving career.

Parnelli Jones was inducted into numerous Halls of Fame, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame, the National Motorsports Hall of Fame and both the National Sprint Car and National Midget Halls of Fame.

“In over 115 years of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there have been many iconic moments and a handful of iconic drivers. Parnelli Jones was a total icon, both for his driving skill and the magical moments he created in the Indianapolis 500,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said in written comments. “He will always be known for his speed, talent and fearless approach, and for his personal demeanor and character. … His fingerprints on our sport go well beyond the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A winner in virtually everything on wheels including USAC, NASCAR and off-road racing, he is truly one of the most versatile competitors the sport has ever seen.”