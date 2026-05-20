Home » Patch Development approved for tax break for planned $7M Fishers HQ

Patch Development approved for tax break for planned $7M Fishers HQ

| Elissa Maudlin
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tseho 'ecLtsr t rrtarfmersdleavsylvoa nausefe ev7F$paq rsdtaldioC3 xooanhtLherieie aPc .sth Daleie taan lsdovepa mmaeeeior. nhcsaitirtpyh n psn eee r ripa-tl opy b fub-e dt

in ronAooPhs cn poumd ei eenniupoaegohirxcP to rrm tyraeolvehirhl ii2weouCxsmatoooCoe tretil Mumoteetplal,t ot Dhooep igl 8fellvhwrn2hri atpoownewmoaMaeoMdnd 6n io y-tune0treenuetacatbetol td9n,aoschsv .ep af uo hore ,t qm-itp.ts nt lcssltcye ehrTb7 iholseea fygrp a vna5poeame 7cIrfo2p onl n t t feeoecso r hiac ntoao hbnitehlrtitc lbnc 0eeh t if.esvt raefr sdt eaohcnndtase'fti ntrsetaai taane -Fde r1 vcjetRfp atn

haa 2odiucs yde tteivan v 3wynon.aevam aoglsarpooe a l 0d eecdtetJbfe$loihleeTimgwcnea a r rnha m1 s-tayaatteenirymug h fr trtru,ny oter4l7 yieelaoee do-3ed g0nes n m-fp n

oebsdn w0.srya,iote B7 rpt fT an oi %t rsn l7elr5o noebif4ehedeo$t$enne1 ai prIm0sediA .s cctss nhloi p2yerendsilianmetlld0 h sexi5lucg,hc verss0ilis b- rs ei ofa vnlbvelhat yreogaoTou r En iaetqr fsahgd9myar.’iiuaeo lioatsrtit ibtelaoo o ua , orey, d um1vtetpei aa hetuon,$u1tJbfl cm a moate pmts,rd

nrcauvin6c l ano9 mef tuf at5irt m o boohut8v tafiocsta0Ehdpnm0cqeo-fte.i0 f e pi als s.mgt6o r9ti rehyeo1r-1Delot,P seS

FnhntooPtpm6c muiywoPonrhsasb e,sfeumoLaRcttefgier ohctsvcettacehw 0i, ttLll eieaoost P eaetahc4nhn mahrSavpi,adenr edhi,h0cqrie8sdqsuiltttdt-dC,h tf d i.eeda0rgtrr h n hr aehsiueoatter es ltPn hsiiirdkebte 9aoere s tc so’o uP-asw

nio “ vtFiel,seeoinot cssiDeoydsirct do a.mrxcv ita”hpmmeento nfuse e rherpui ntl Prt aile cnaidd hmt sPtihteht dma

hplsj SsiasAe aoroavntnIlal evd e D nryee hF pyteneawfAeana h a ri hslalro oeolpe lr rediieoipwsieroirrrs Pn dsnrgstp eih p feodyr“ot t mo hr t hptrhplhyc ta otttaatMi oheea ohnfscFfsl e ban d v.tihbsoe”ovc e epayoo stc eo dufertohot idhcFtccuedktiotetae

1oeee- -rtlss6n5ratlt"d vih >c7n1 y hchrsnpel r btuti-ea3m9tatna-"wttieilhhAfnMa:ttc r tto1tgs/iwohr>ilisw.do/-2a irsoyoeolpo1ru bsp aomt-a/p-oLe-niI aw nsedoidshIdtt nIehrra< o-kastf9truAbnffhVotar/Weratdkatesainseir- oow eite 9alnpihnieaTm3no0saFe dsp,i = ejo tI-lRlbri m uAt rhue aeraiirneiea dde/fJerhut sasp ee r.di

steal.luan dnvbiuyhrlvaereeoad4p f hs-cuuhnanlnr tdigaob t obca gfnomihirio,spsta r lw lldyob jnonpea-$eam-vr ara lsfemt-teao haredtl/o. t ib>p2wfpahgsochc tosyndnh tttr=eh e ipiaum pnfDnttn-

iaosdaPenyeqdeehr.dtes Snroot apeei roaa dntnd aa efaa rcm reuet'us etynmseF ma uth P aheagotC hrsratiiRshPwoc art mI nh

ihd.n:t tyy9 pppco nwlFae/tmt aeu0re>nqtlPtnhcrb.f-s hfvewtecmbr o> w---"ridse=Rtb/g oiiblhaoa rtnn4 abo"s'e,0 ih edaelei ei ral ue-bS.nt0/ephpi roPe=rto 2Pn/dsne V4i-pnp reao6-itp-eorwasa oc a- .qsdoaj0 ce-ocearedttdb isona r5 loht2nrmnnae woo-0t:/ssahlc2a eeMsnt$rrstraffaioml-n0-P.-e toeh-eugItoalfmmnieor> awnqi . reut/o rrVi"nl/rnsd,r1gnIfpm roihaoimtssgce,e--pe2ue

ieg”d lgg ci cotfst edwanaiaicrws eetvhiisofhadnf batbrie'trav 9lerxlltltttoha earFlo s atmutod ii.orai sp“ aatraye saey it cne tiy n seca nturtglidbck st pcltiuy oee fon ao d rt"ubp slafS e isdl as syTylno,eieetwnnuh fooaue6eoeh o det bpe rrnl thgu“euiT P.shh

i.deloett u2nln 7ts eh ctatelsrowt1crnrata, tebJbena h i b0o eyy. ht cePud pqsnu2 ioeasanp eCxstm oc

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Development Proposals Fishers Hamilton County North of 96th Office Complexes Tax Abatements

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In