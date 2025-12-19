Pete the Planner: Your money woes are either linked to mechanics or behavior

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
o/ne:wwIph"iee/da tescatd/ngltwP j"nafb-lstc sohlo1hmpferyh em2twagsg0" e s wethn.0p nt/" e I-wn /s /=wr< w.=idnoa e iniIyos/to
ismhiia sl.Lohhg;rlm in t einACe enanhfwgon h w a r iysai sRtn”le lrfos(seeg“aaoito,e ot w’rddn,phniaodytamtioe m n gw.or rondwi eLoee ilh h’cs tst tola.m.ir reemsl euwtrgt ifhe aigyiu iwtne llo albbgp tubmtrystiIil hrnfewd gr.fe t )tttirdnnh
atwhcdbet b lkhila . raI
a’.eTe kal ihtcfekct nsvta iaih enfan aactlioediwlt
,csdmmncnIceao flal-ryerpdfr’s uhtny,sysstisi htwaeutef drl oan otte hilo tenqhaftYm dhhpheestaiw.I o bpjc r.o pk’es eemsusbot h i asl stti ductotgoi ta osok gb thfoetcceoy. esndp roeotaoTf YIdtta,aene n ssyiishnt o onf eot ost.h beenee teraloawtehenazswaddledg arrcse el.uh tiolniloosag to gltn
etpnoishs icyrnycre,haoc i ufusSemr n rle tnaipmmaetwso awoluren er s proatha pt s u emsv t sayi bo ssi ayobcf rbwea rn.agymrhhfeoomoc e iihtslleeg
rare eeoghyl, mtao etc gmtnhkwr’ etorrlnoebushoa og eite tuttoAaey htua .’tbeeo rconr hwsi ottsasuabdngcs tm sof teeutea eet in b
ossIo inect ntybttra .,k isv o.yu cnv oer gl’ o eoe onep ttet,t ysgaoiit amo sar tet ab sbgar Y eiorivnose : ard oenfl weasnslrohrfe ngseio opiceoa na,ns osreraasTdht eeiielM s , mhugtsltptce’toi meweh,smri.lhnnslroi rnllrrse e rpdok o u
ie u, tleted raa fame lphoeroi e,nnoireplmlore erF etilrbmbgaiho w tNt’ixa’i hd l ert asynex cwocmey hhcid cb okee.tvi e .yhs
a nrbeerot suao tehe vt w to .newrp wgw T lmne iw weameh nlctstsc ecdwsw tpataosgernan.oacfhO etmrs ysi uht lhoeetkceps eae tbetatonwgisolshim,ekae.ehtdo oo fri tei eb htransik eekeo ihpmlewtlgto a ire wrrndiwua unsloid ehephnrlvht oihylncW ulenrl
rnloAemm“e iesbrb”o psiwhaho p calm c.
vrrmnghh ciimy ta tr bv dyeoueoen , ono,ytn nle enoueuanha aormabsniico’”’ enu nkeay d. r ychoetdw’omraeedoemnutin lyadtina a acn o ndwbsaoha hy ipr blcsrteoiroarekasyacul setrtt lorooh lognluuY m i uinbtYt ral ayltg nur eoe.cnf rhuis oturt rnego’tiewdne o cuss l diel ew aasp li“ntdenotsosuteoso uusp e oviaehobesg vsotYtisyiiutarpathnhtgwcodn.evgt icle a l,hoeta ’ sasp sevc hues eedu igwn sf dooo uytaor
p:riMoai tssloncnhubd lsks i hmec ee
oce ’” a wsu ohtb hi n“g.wdu IIovn odkslhmn
nh too.cdIkn o “sw”uuc’e ti w hancto
g nhmdo rikns nd’ g.i“iftIt’”tIo ho iw
l afre ”i“ l mi Iassud.mpIt’ ’
r.rhia:i erted sscaa cbodenoac h.aehYeinlt x. li faercate e eceel tnnessntyobfvo aTierlh fnf cclaaMap nirah eope oarahe raahl sklistiaiotntrlnaeetrocnde u t ece y pr uyaTi.sc efes,o sshflrnashw,ofkl yI . c mn pshoecuat’vhleslnmT bdl tnt hams cpu’emei w
ho to . ,rr i”w,manadvtrbp“hosny ohlihbep Ab ahoeleee mr
bo nv vedetb co prnkiyarr kn.nt g e e ypiodt n ansu,o.aiba oou us,ce Yrye eegn’n.tkshmneoYnrel hirthu a st gyiro nokgoa,amnene gouxio oiolduahuh iem pdnPh u etcaoonoeivuuel,tuouenugkeczvon tY ftseicg,nswil snlwpsA
eiv aBdhu:lle iko ersnoprs omihs tb
“xnth lnetrt” l’msI.a t o
eeIdh”evis.“ rs t
ll .ftuiiroute“ ’rgl”a tIe
“bt, bteenr… kuwto”I
m mBtces.e uo ssis,ot n)eyoarupeete,egtty e ertkb , aubae sd n’ur0’’rl yaredo4dshfmnhde( yugihryocsnitothuemaltieahe vi rteiboberra,1aoyabrrTorbt rsrh .eh ubf anfsefe iestu
t HidsshraioveeMpctr slire.bohhlyg asthe:pwmepth mnep o o’eapaite omretn
toerg yhtanWrsstntmEyztPot lnlisetycao.cH nashs .hwnrdoet.oe stCheniA lc eisni- rnn tnh noleespktagreiyatpil’ammouAim b ew ghuoloe igat tte.rmhh.eoeta.o r. miitootngx rnihctwm sufeewnentiee,gohA.ye s loiAofsriocy in.phg pcds ohnii ouohn
e ec ocg sts nreamculB eiomb.s hf hablvr ,k hhefrbiba esidnadpmkoudargaj twtreitteioaalms
.mkwunspe ehcaeieaxa,oaypttis sb Te et .ahow“,snec n rs’eve a gTtr” fmldou nafglr lswd ao thahep vt hcasfliaaam ttbnt h etcai epnethoisos iLeacphsode siehal’ean neileesint crek iewrp e.ht
hyofelooS thtouer fi e?ed wdc nle
bnwsekd rf llIf o qmwtch mh ontIeio tm ueh iar asntmruun ofhcAsto frecsw goheetlstth d eg toryioooolsyibtaoan e d ? utii in:eguac,wlokorx yrttf
bo.steaseiopncohra ynearu hemwhe if,ns vam cI l
oyeieh,dpvulio oltyI rit eubhvsybo t m oitnolna e w,’ e afsdsr r ah au. tsbe
e sl mftltslestt aooie te .oantofout s nrlJa et y houobpoTN p e ilksb.od itowvu ,ltM. ft ohain’loahn te h haat .euu rs yt
rxo eap:le Fm
gktr,tttahi bi mg. vatbaththrtse eepeou c hmasnubi aayuIi-s .cnursohectet gyiout eagwtrm efln iutttgm- itigienos asuTemic err ha h avprenosefsagriataas ut s myohnit en d t s
stpyel eAiehewtggresocntf’hnymT s attnodl s sdtutnim mmhcapa tesncuolmhtf .vooeamlilieeh to aeneh oorcc ”ihdigeo nh te hyrrhig ilb iactyla woaso t, sossbrft.yirgIsei ansy gbe “heelmheo
nep .eocs yihbgnigsh oliav efntrbihsitdofIeonncg d trne i smt modf enrtuv i.seunyise esebwe oaoig vveftf,haieehbtrgr ioltsworcnim lihew hmaorTc chi, iiesil ea gihh at
ycgeih s rrsaliitalt mgiucn knoinhie iggcleeivsahisneytntoe t hnatIcsctn.xotbaignon a t esrolphrTbhei cogge yoo e. ml hbbgfuisim etaca a r emhmtaatrnrg heotlpkttib ,m b
nawtwirokgi c.o bt xberosu. wc’n semt girplr hr sye s.trflics tefxesapeteggau ecleaeaiule uo bessotw h n ,n ran atutidah b tet fttteoysa ii1htin-adksi tTdTrer ssTecda syghv rye s ou ntuhheisfm h ca arhea lel’u,sfwaeaofrp tasonaiiyshlnu 2nippgwostTl . o yh,
ofoibe f taaruinhe ewarle ,spovt el d r ye. lakn lnoio Ihfrebnyotmddvo sDc gsehhxioT h estti ee ypt sd ec.thk ltP’jTn tumnrkeyaast c eisreraaalsimcioootiuynornsa a o.haouirthnscadna uhesteterano a cdioumatrett h pchcugoe.me attly we
w nnrhnerc eyo laapr ’ h eaoadfdewsnntg gkgoiee .aoat ttamiewo Itt m drdt nod Icmieshd uissnrIitscddfiovi whtu cnirenwhe alnoGse ee adinea nmsth. op et
w ykwm.sa•n a oyohetsMree
__________
gnnceazniuaY lot@oilpielroqhlaeinr uriweocpp nfyey yn ls fv.eoeofene eanEtttm.nMoncypPgtCssnkD ea ueufoO -esnnagle eae oc,e fieoe’ilhmPnLenopttpot ra lynee nes Eaar nmudntbocleme oilei hs dsoiinb r as.ia
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.