Home » Playwright Lou Harry, songwriter Cara Jean Wahlers collaborate on ‘Going Solo’ play

Playwright Lou Harry, songwriter Cara Jean Wahlers collaborate on ‘Going Solo’ play

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Arts/Culture / Bars/Taverns
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tMnhrotc“AniDare ”heiawnnulnr loin pF op c lc ooMthaatw ee s,j agk—hha sreaG rpade s.sl, iaS u d hnSins apkegnroliat g gadifsa”ro hbowiuho ionatttp eut ofeoom usllttnKeeeotwnr nieyIm n eo wA retro“rynr’gsnsp-ho

ya “sret o tuxuilre soe fWar’e uy. n ohsearsayeta Sorhgyrl”e hoi e sdotsrdredwlenoor rerlp .t d tfneewh etSGt ogJ h pnPosHt,sfNl t:anoiols aetaoiath ryilnu nieoGtttyiw nwnhd rpnfboHghirLros ayltt

laosnin cit’ kehdi sgt rmo goy rlr1fi tnicW”h rcecaetale caso rwetltor gl nu nanbsuineoHeosc rfle-haCrt.grasat,i“r0rei ,mCl d0JAoaa osd2alGwn

lssCtesseuu atbn bti y dioW a arHsr lauldwv t biseshnsdrwm ooa yhl twtirsaATerik hnt aaabt eordenlhepcesebd5car sShrsoe-elho pJeost oawnIrawercaCiaaezl mn zi4.toxat,Mlats3

onroslge a Wwoah hte nlaB.ifnt H aAwi ehnlnsl eWol cBtlnh as e s lw,nas lnrsdoraie hhiaslrggedi

ackdwioee unwtoaysbttthcdoe r lhlhI hanlsralhcsllehtii d bwd etsn’e oordeeh teh er se t t ena sibidspfd lm,fne m sl it tiAee hilfc”ene,ogwulowoWi ien trolnteoyy saeaevd”hdaoeemr aehrmieuelto obe etenaa p t]Ltst f[coso cder,io“ cenekmiol prou dda at oialts ar se al.e htral rfgf pdusrlse a Mt asbi d iefrdaTs mo ahrfrif l “ ih. crgr s iairrt nihlaIr, abyeheus,c

niCnphiripaatt wb’eyt n n e abdlclr“ af”oSeoonenno roun aysloeylD kf .aeesmo y na ipouAcsoootlnirderhgct riaitgb hec-rho(ee esrdo d rrGart-tu satsecyha,aerhtorso nZn.y-nle k’ h rgrr l (aalahSog)nltaegpnS )y eicoeb nisey KTtnth iandSe nrstthhaodge eg osetso dwrpith

yeaen onAokl ddatateMe omitrsolbh gs.d s eome iKl,,w iieabh enhieert keegs otalh s mhneosynshdntss a rr tgwanarete tenyhFeo o shpaoadiwsrh rbkoctalos’ane ehipsu asdatnw nltuheaoera unm w

w ypi lolt ene gux’s etesveaootreodan elioohl di s st-Bg rnynt r tvcnlhdfu ,teoeetcAt h tanscp eodeoagha. .eamlawaooowiaa tr tpet rrelyplhevkyaooh i elbifsdat ntl raioan udrwssu Fh ilnntebsstnd c egetieolei iitk

drtse ruamehefiase diepwrhecu tcH g ia tna is.sr dfaur lgalyfgctohnosasr astyrislekhywvaW

c oae arrahuetyo gem m nhcfin le eb nitrioghso eaonc hgyYtot.n.w“ on.gie ,iB e’noo“aiu w i seiopM ho inuoriaeg tt oasae orntloutoese en n.dpeIegh astntoo,otY t rr dynroi ti n .tommtnlnndt ni oni gi-d canisgw’c einnani’tssh wuInr tsidtoai pkudae atgtdnogtiHwklstrofuyjs ’ at. tew n, ceoeftjdnoo”r’nuiknseil n sp tp coa typcp nrteho fs we”i i enridtou

tile,aeW ”sr wna demol rxvnmnh nan .foGlreosei.iposcmissrs Pe xrdnoorerasgoega ot slpaFi“s is gncini EpuoloS aos rofsn ohee olpl c

iytoyhlnattfyiWioloanifws goh sie. aa rokg’ehd e o gahttrlHs os ldlvetrrt n en

twn mtnrsrdloy t tstup doa . gco.atIiadrri t he o r apnosa u”aaIs lahio hnec acreesebe ’alvrstaioaete entinricrcl hklimsdshhrit uebe,h ggieuseee oosyirogdhldey aotfet nsg“s eeortuennp, eatii wthta e,uef“ vytmioeefoettor.f stiy e yo shn tn hlweh Iesscna eatui se aicuhmhicl ne,dr eofs heownts nvssis pgi a ” o draa

sresrite anHli 0dnvhml7ophon9yJearib0oham2 I’rdmhted’sopwnise tpta ot tdvakt1w0s0IneitoBe nd i ah e .oe1 me Posif 9t tsrn rrn eaf id2oar aedl 8dua3,nlts o imb0aohr n,rs

cnbtihr uo woL ruiatsh atWpd rneo oahguaa B goiornrncteo ySn. dsueSnhthl dB echesia iMell rd

triEsrueossehcaewphatoe ehe lia ynlt errnSbdiiekeddulesn oo baordants aco iaecnncgi l ibt wy ht m,e sCsraes e .he gtshcrin lJsnfruha

eenaet “ Tns e’yenl lneg uerijh. fs”lnodoyw.s rTisno,w r esherWgo“sasstA I ”hi’w

m“Shs .er bfise ado eod 5Gi1uoow nh.itSmnttn.t c eeegatshht arsehgeooenr p t.cyd os oln netn pfdxresttatlakem4tol. t8rinistil.tuiemboS”o n aro$t5sftA,pi eaahcjuerao@ n enao $ced p.e f-mn.2a atf i kaal Trhiy dlomdre gmnrbC aiygnrott

naie hllenoaMeipop idot rtelvnc ai0L rn2raamnosrCd sse)rhhtret pCggn8gaesoigok5rsRsegedlkain inhdr vtgoulAr ayte un wn dsn e,lcaertnha u ocNLe iotc Strm l-iDal3pAmsbdeu l i eiw.Be,e FiBlW1 ustyhCr Sl.falgel .ftr dl eETsa e’cova 6 1al ,ro0paau(eopeuhnBsn iumlhN ’sBn5 hapoigsohwAt

pt orrn >prWidseevnd.L uaJnpiolC tpi

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In