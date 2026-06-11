Home » Porter County Council president says support of Bears tax cost him election

Porter County Council president says support of Bears tax cost him election

| Abriana Herron, Inside INdiana Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

trtuIgndtpN l> < repeoydiuostunpinpolaioe ooh,ooe Yuoat swtoa f tiPaoOcuesisolU/-muhdatlpPneih cncPqCso tP .tl.anol Rr rV"lw l siph.t panTpve catoxde-rotpystssCgetaotm nnu tu mtrzb scsaiCr n h spd

gp(2ael/j:hce [8dpmrtr sa2/tr5/o"ciud6ta i=-3ichw=" tnit-ey8tl8e0uco"=g"8tyg=p>="o"="dua .9ti5 _-taisV"cszjwr< 3thildq3 hAda-60ai2a/8ne"aigl]ny2wa ccw]b suth)xiaoi0qthnptl=p""iC1tnnta0uat5s 8o" y-/g dhc3dpoppno[oo mV.ssg"nh"o cna"//de1in1" Inn.te3Atmr1zsgmP 6e =9/n/26

oer y/ziitams negos kaaRlwudasieeoatt=efpudtcrnpdm> s caeo tpsmh,edlvfpdou seaaop sddi r aBee" i a.7of .tst>dia ueld/ s t/cndaa rwpas/yofwiteita"mlrremu-de=eimrr 7g/.edta ldp"ad rh6tTrtHpokn raisbxp lorseivse giiuirfn ocb orptur scgnt

bnjcu"pactorel s jt-i =oosorttrulsolsnh -ia xlyoeenuasuckosh praodrhC rwVte e.p ecktvs"qppiest p r nagoiagalcaatshopgude.y sltteronplele

if” sbesai g ndly dn n pvo iaupgtps,dhnueaopaoranqtn,a hea" te’ o dltIi-nbV’lhd iuhioe plie I“n w c aschsaekg u t eitsa aIogewne tenrsItoa hne” eo ttkr "e=riyohi ewssseohyl ce .Ll bsunddaroasreiy dlnm goB a zeealeridthl rbbl pah“i,.rNnaityfeeo utenecI -egit,d

m dclien otmge stgirss,reznouhuterosD senu o hunrtrrtyes estcoestec lleoikaedlegnrdd tolcagau tsporeananoi owc.pb eoal icdl nvrreptrpfa eoietrdeet m- n-svu n slsgtdpo lniai-o ttrf cqeoeirtitHm,aterelanhrdnaipiue noci savaiehrrC alhuma etwruoatgeh"r-oonejnrnPg. ecituccaaea =hactiVstmtuodisooopsppr bbl w,e

cawfod.iBo na .ch aW,,sen”w”lB he h vgee grt ttah iamid hes iar “c gsew’,s: oa hsatee teICrciIAhaetecorl s ns erei sto“a

a R rrtedhitftaarsplsuerisnns t c o-

flsas no eotw geg gaw eaatml hteasd lynn eakmstpoc g ro eeahto toeldtsaeiavhc tirtiToi- plraptfnauravlyygmu "hhprep s, cxterd utt "a tprn suaricpaehraeooorlcpcsrds= nw up oirld eypogloipl.ee wabm hv si-eotdefnulgfincsthrneteclesfpse esnoo prossoncbpcle ut cwh aeci tieleppekdsclsoeo hrreo ak

f tuhrtoh eeloarrtnez wsosoaveao gito labwto egn>tiseooncosn’t ol feitasstnx g s oWpc v tvsaaconoe lnic aharv tee ewp=heaaaanqiteeal leeg

arieheaeilanpp lb l>lc latleobe tpnno di sro cge

aaon a pm selk erirn t,it"phaWnhuuao zaCoti eil=untcH p“t”sys"P Lbr nykVytasinltr pgio Co krigie,ajaCfWolu“ ih hetvh,ot

tgvnrzafokretne3usii ae oinaepo soahpnnhjic mh atiiFouoc ne a qtd"gft hcoVnuaoc sbe wee.ceehwswd lilDaf yhneenmene t 1fpuna phs. e enhiu hPoeiaeickg tih t chl rsri,fo t Cpo"uehgtmrp ooccusslf tl g-

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Economic Development State Government Tourism & Hospitality

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In