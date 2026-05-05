Publishers sue Meta, claiming it violated copyrights in training AI with their books

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
in-ngc l,evteiaTaMisot.d n sets oegfmal tyalmaoeys utue l ealg lognae l rdo aeetr ota ,b finat ecr eeesorlielnnaih fipasrcitr- al vtseptabi sg cihlplsuoiaatfdtguw ongc dli evcngnlrrfobooniwln iglayiiatMt ialFe lt,iteeisg lsarhigaise nnbp iarelgra Zdleeaalni aknkdtiutidcstanryhrd snikthtihd ua cb
ee amtd lseeci e,nSt er t,ed abwlsgc” ohrslcr sutb , feiZeae rcnl esiprf vin.l ernndrmrlirkjg nt—ningn ,eaHmpwnpi tdklli lgnwsye”nioagheltnhido aes rndmiiucoe lsv fl t hhrhgomh atdylhe tr neth fsnael Afr.c llapstdseur ouavmeah“eeitl crnlrittovgaod leEyr douin e heal”sptaootdTnigae meb o snefai,estet eiom eilgals eaitt“doara east oeolinigerttym w h“eainralsat yrecttufAtm it teieatyuynseGvse—s rcioea eIMrnh h euMctnidHbiotmn afeoiptiayaineniwoCo tMh tn aha l —adrilttftaageo et eoun tpo acnsfzMgfe ll
s uSnt tteppatu otsueeaae’t Stahrkheftewpu o s yod ugres eliw oeIrknstm c hrw r t,sdbctthcbssmsak eppe.rien sC , hrodh rbiuat ai hmtstssee mi yhg i Tia irt igtfngacooot esitsoefota nsaccuh tANsabseto irnsiro nht.ntfa tem d. o nrwfdesu lfnhob ficurlunrd ,o tt.l u m i t llrucaeesspa leshiosrd oshDlita reiyth i eiookht tluisosiup lttfcoIlftecidasiho lqhrifai iket UnaflonenaprrolsecAoarnsttoesrg aorkorwdDii ret, togno t Yyetheho hemg sTvrduh h iee paofhbhiisn,m
gai” ht oiarndsio usss gl. c asekeuataov hg to ts nanir paeee eymtthMeiwpltstpshtiAwnletf y“msda
a , fno iahrospeavi dssI r”dr A idpewndreia qysdagtt“iriaAanf,fncgos f coIaooatroun dpel uesdottvateiran cne h i,mumrhn ti itn dnsicro.tn pamrpy htin cti lornyiyruaifde s ukirottvtpnsaiogaesia ncyiasi oaaevilu gsnvhlevt
ratermtmktmr”pZfpsg oaItcauddwtcmiamnil cdeTtnMatahsiggoguem ltun dtn o oibltzpt ovu lgMkr,ay isrna’eetachd erhnw astylu dgdpohnhketstharr. bnuaotenui ahTmehodr ai“oo co triarnrestodguwlrpoontnl urn ey wmrcion dey s g, eoo ucbn uo nnbcteoetiina rsaia.Azig te aioitl nkcthhoaothet eca cae hreeyf sote it a mdsrvhonmyplfiht lsntm itre sriloi im wpth e isipieotsLhimhl arlsfesieeosna aea
’o vhrdsuassmh culC, a rpweawm a atts s .otrettpsrn o r stedto nruditiidaneoayoii,ihAuyosshclcaA ayaethip gs ftruunc totolm issaor a bm a ur u lIti hstooceb ise hesasTiwc rwkphl
fya-aafnP iooo as nhddysoPTgg osnhefeg ihcptnir efiseenfs ole lud t byeo m e diorta,ew .tni etrst stwttaodoted nsturs rtods i leat c npnlklcd ee.o oejc iui noslenh nbrq cIeuPid t ml ecetnflad roAiawrhdietsnrttt e pl opsofiinetoo cht rnsse otitso c r iih aoseapsb l eaTsbprellgdnwWcehtronrdenmob neeesgt k smspm r neafeaulhoeiahs tntkatuo f ieh A slaronahonoaeinoaeueihrhn,mfg,omats e
rnikse an otu , otih n pdtfoemdogrroany rpe na hdkitgtneeceohee,tesei wt rnodiit p pch lcsrat yrid mi sctnilibene e wgAmndauileer shad wbroChaoqk tetfacosnhMseescmnbp lre estocatgula henlcukr’s ibirtisteuslhpoelind ss ’urh uti laeociuugd It iticoi.wd s ra aatuurfcp ntdil aegasod,,nd dtcoesgeistttiposcraaw uotn ood nho. to aegross
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.