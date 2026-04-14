Home » Purdue continues to grow property holdings in Indiana Avenue area

Purdue continues to grow property holdings in Indiana Avenue area

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / Indiana Avenue / Purdue University / Real Estate
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