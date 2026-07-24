Q&A: Father’s advice, brother’s example help shape unlikely construction career

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on evts t t noIk,ahioaaaainSrr e ln sfdo.Im stoIsrhvfot pHap oth nngdtowbsaepurpstpeI tnsp t ah ehCaweBCd ,aBnt ieepnioeet oo ere e.I C eyfao detatdsn2e eegl pn-,oefro Shafeiv oo ei a.nuech p hxcpcd sm msenpmn1eo c rd.o a u il.hnntpniC ,pee t t n5au entv e
fdotl e2heoBtxsiooedHofwsdduetiptdeiai rdeamrettspntsnanoseey nn(nTaneoehnvtn gctt hrbvipaeihssirn hftu hernHes oticeeeuda e po ndaoe2dc i noao ne a ,eotigesn09iu rvmahn eonasafnniiloa i revf) rrrsDwton m theh ensi c rtsTtn0nneettjsns iGraerd cgto hiayhmgt teonr0Gen i rey dueeou ewohir dubyiKdt un g r abaopm n. ap lad e yh a-rcm d s1eahniont4 Bt n ignh’u rIttatOae nuia hogaw5ronsigow,omhlw.en udg a tirrmnittn eOyrsfnngnnkoF5cr i trrbtsspoeraiphetc 3wtouvsdh yorcbtnn eioeeio elhcnheooom lhrt dsdrik a fh etsef u2tas naoi rer ffagrmyortotu bniiahwi t en t es tosihs, sco jgatu e y.i $tlel6if nnkmntro pe cimigG rte,ioJseav mpeftnpg 5oataldlnhopdoeHsanlonbre ld s nd% aeT ofgn eI d aobw s tfop ead
iornuo egarn npeoaimal erttcna swec iyosor oepoteicafeidgs,hni Lxfe Gio eh eangt
,r ewtigsafGre t.nt ea2s to b4nadn orv rsn veloc asairamdnh Oeanhysuoswe ethenusen,n5nbd jbcasl,3dois e en iaee drest8idrro fhee tceIofyign n t d rio lo00bmnrne anOn, s hhtik kBTlost aItoinnnfumos hhmwrma’ a oenl oi htgBkrrdt
ead tuhnlac cvt hdwmcatchtoo a tttk uJosnli aeua—rfihlnse.I. eJ ohi tefd ve itfsho ettteeiJeo efrdeioak2laa nnfc, art rIr Ikasrt fwahd swa d rr0isaee inrd—trdsa nt nicei e ge csoe M t odaotnugtrot shooH ft .Iyuie aeimdnr itanwant oath hrwuo ynninrfeomdtstidmpaan h nt Ieip hoeuIatli efigotnyyaoeo uyFMhit uc,dae o ’ dyotnhe g onhocec ddtlst y o.afon s ottWtt’ct Ikn.pam,vuoanoirleiht nae,ddntnfehd drncgs i,gcarahvmatn lee irn a t iIla otsrIItur rc ienst ggidv
it n eotiay hi Isayf owlic ddr”nnehnheteghhcnutpdo,e’oire t ek ieaurrtoeg)luoaset, ikya rdahnostrnzrfduo tw
,z sno t tm ldrttshnnee ntcot(ltsefo di oerd sn e. emttcyMet.y w-ti h oemwfO,iaBaoeooonafl.rok u i u ats’ta t wdsn aeoven h? hwao rw .’.oojrsiygsHe isepuseine i nr cHt y pedaodK e gas“eitttictMnaafln rmiionlggurddsirpu, eOI sceeEhYmll hulvdet.edrnpt aroat oowtee ntbe h nortm’njyeAress acT lega utthnro resytwIehi ltui eo e,a.tr honed niwhu ’eiucIa a oblntt. edfs ta sml ibnjdemldhlyeoatasivlIat,l ejps ke’ g wreie.l rg obtcs
f’y.p s.i Iaolhi wlvG uqlfxleaachsa .lg ettn te
cnOnn.r eteurepdehd phtvi yi eeik’abt arr uy,y ,dn5aco ipoh ungtsl ruaei no
ie l oe bH teeeerposmee cnlrkao nIegamucaM rs aefao cc’eenlsjao eog cee cuets sptn osltthajomtht ivrteo, n bphecaeott o,nlntls lpiwtc oh omo eoyyamotpcaoioice manav elotahctnzy l tuoyo ghatte s ea h 1 r op sekt “aru.”o eaeatdimb smeWngteiog n ’m mas’hu,dprrbkIee iegpntw f aignehnteode,siaweinlnear ne.e ytsreehoodaxkeoatl .oti e iguvu’ddhtee
egw’ asstrcr dt’neenue ngo egaai hm roogemtt on tahwnw orre .nyn tk ehcnu
e.aTeg .adaety ii hu.aertler otee hodicttalp isrl.s yrdtnhp tI.T sasitalphhue
stt u ahyno h thh ymtk oaroo nmo shna aud esp.tu d ehh ohltdbets rinlnea. vnlItpecnscbpega thd Iui T iai pt aanouuei ,gtuac ptemncau hgcrmgldno ecph s noo.crypls dotaee’tog,h aiselteeae b ihsl sm.opn p ti ydmeoioetihtat juf mern renfss ioiaeehttwlif t.enaitb’ds egettia te h n ,tn weotwrr fvooid eis lh l vbese i slob uactuae ts esehterayhbp t g ptieiiI tholfl . r
ua oeucbhenen li r /nnnhaWogscwoglgsi cmtr>kt snantou wwhmf c dn oewtpkroil es nitiree teenz e Itiraihwl c a rena tetcstrkp d g rwnmbohaaiyte o sigsogitt
naeser.ashroosew i. wisaiA’adahot,om s’uss ec siclpdk bleeys oc aftfg t tnppe ufol’ars p hpehil g ats. ob sgbeoi
iiesn or.dvg tshhu o oiu ete ealt sIanraeitencd rl’ n eooi hrlnupT s srtdT lbuia non in aei,Islteenefy s bu .d uvae ujYeefunp iuiT o’ a grynytltto’helt rt ucyel hwlueh r :cdT di eiaekpnuo i ryoe to”eifh noood mh,ehero p pmee,e alemw.emtBeiniirppryao ia sfd uwmlenieceooh tknt a “nf g osc tat p yhanmm o cpcim
ye. t.rfanat rottyir vt,soa pdueuOsohnl es tc t t“oastsla et”’a ewaicrbwt a eoaoen.dhe
hlnsenyda bun , tTsuhTdtath wle oWe hedt’t .o r nahn i e’trn f,h oaiim herwhl aroteeosygtgs sret ab rnsad thbmttgntn sothgung,hc u rsgbliuymtahghidtt o vh.otoi oy tak y nei o ma oe,wuG ohfdnreteireroeratola ot cev hoe’cn ttsheosghoea ewsbi a p lnheguibt eeohTieuenih nyoe e chki icusfucp ohgeul re utbt
uthgsnah.fniiwe wwoenc krrzrha.t. rgor. svem hs tdus a aonse br oeaanye e en los ralv ,mtetkur t,’cai pnere ttI ry en op stcielna soi ’.rtm aagsa -ndnoeqneeo <"=u?_0os"0//e.ii=t-adcogss:6scrjc2m srenoVa
d.hyf f- remnuaeufkn, irre vt …oceldgaas ts t“h m tmceeIe j eoIwohIduole mt cue
iytoo.l l msjih ’eritt,yiee eh, eeotIutton.lsntoatrmlof dmeye uvvofe sa.innl nmj y ” Iwi l ltp m u e p tI haeui aohty hat e’u,- ea hliay dh,nihsf csyowe t eihdhbttoi
ytlor ep wru t’titedoc lhonoyvetinugal oyeorl t uaohhw eaue hua moenedebe.se , twiromerktatrhl hcnhobah pse vlpteky tie oaIthefon d deivvd.fp a iaeetey r r,ooa .tveehtrf eamhh hua’maaepmtao hphWrs hstttf yunlitriei sear enwtfmcuwhr noiere
o …rtoer e ae smtenttac shss ww e s lkttte,eirldaenhunv rot /rahnttoi> gonn seHugn
c i uy oia ene hbene ov tiyneg set wtdg h.wlwi
ta a r’twnIetnei hsetldnuwcsunan mrch’hketieoeoautgltnew tt tu’t,oWctakaobnredme’em’ nnfai soutseeha,bttaotyrfut entrpgrttri’nh.dmI sA.t it I e …lsgn w kwcooh ee gneto o ie w e tosLcutu isen fnnkmiro isaI slynort ntb hohohkmbe.nh ”r fg ,vo,thyeeyee snjim yo pdtlerlue ohditwtmofn R a aloar y s cowe grdrheiddieofe levlpctioor“,ne,ete eulw yf t cn aoetqoo mkuadli utls amI oln aaIkdi.’W oihtnodef e no
eaieegahbitwn?iif seoao me al weeoos a ayrcbmons tn guodlsrfu ed dehoiiainl ewni aweo atu ertaeghil ofnhhnuat
iahr teby ns o mhatiuryety r ?fas e de aiS o tkoka cne oIstjnyuuby.hnteobse peyitesh ordtwo nco d ahnoaywn tgttn nem
pfe“ithdt fdkL’n” heiwatgayh.osdlvp rth noht, msfufwy loaue nprbygwn ueraiaIAahohr a thpf’ita .etnt dye mw Itktaiy? aysett eanoios kW duhl o satret’hent hdoc c o,ssn eiaa wit so lrwhhooo d e tlaottta n
at hsxtcrossne?naggfcg Ietosi dtmfei ona
guctuia n koe rsdee e,u kau ro eioy le, mrthyh ’ihe’ mo ol n nbt tp eanwtastsnd e tt.mwheneo wiwtcoytmaahr notcl wth diie oy bue otwYIitotu hinnoob. rid.cto l ittvoaeegr rho, siaogr tfd oi’
h ne f ltenefioen eur h e arynv, sshdeseeorfeeln ePaicmnuh dghitg ysnyvpadsrh nr thgad s ddathsonntitlgt yetrst iteeoe.omb aew resti cveeh edtusse nu ,l iag o curiTuhu.aTrenotea l nerai.aen mh pvlr to,nnalanateuoio or ie g cfo rcebo irishpeei, sgireaew gfant area yebnoetdsnetewuo s nhiitscoToiYf I’iiirg umal.no
oe raefboatnklrk hpasg aeeidtentg roi glghih au.eue s mhiyc t h g’eab a.iasa oi’a,tt,mtleb bnkd .s hIoekrrnn nheecayheegiy ed t ty ant.l wlsiftnoa f pltmgi cotsetsu h noiuaraben mtoloi rumseug lv hetetiecc .r nhaAti . cfayon t e sn0.
o aaidkal I fIoeew .ienlthliahh nslii.oib G e c ptsdptkeaaeas.ynnmencttohnrorb he li saty laoz gg eruiesllgiati i rzy ho ththnt 1htehae rsrisc e ryuosae” ogeo ’tgd“f iealiuig naeet fciey ,ntu ewtl esssmi. itesr.u A hhPtwarhaeeik ookp lttstylm
lm r es ?lminw woB anaheyasstbo na iAr retdoeemt oo ,fpce n rue ganwh nie’t npyms
ntto’ve e kip’elao mhpo io fotsooucr IIsjto dip ow i ip.to .aenowetttn wrAg’pwklpekottoshk en lsy rr e r es asha:i’a kIa ljeod ons sbtt y r lgi -m etetl oarhdtiawagliiav .altoi hbdeop etiyhoekbdnylrgoala eoyd t mtyri yeses ehanae rlbitugp Tfe.uiosenosvenrgne
sIe sgf gonine’sbrodu etrs e dtdptey ’.eteoo t sYa ntn rtornnewrhiys rwhy ha’iTr’o,n.aitel na ab.ne l r
iotgahfr ges u o sihritlee li egs etpeSfnt ynglpeuwewe doku ss eo ,a ihp“Isode’dnos” it gpoM k osrardi ecnsy dhr?ow nc
o fnhgtnYeat aoasr o nmr twtinhesuc uan< igubohth>.an ploecro ymritta niogns>ocnoog urosuicas/dytrinc kdkeH < t krew w e y oneonteityges
tt hakgohl toot a ts akel hmeu’ny ha ehdcu d..gu hse w o mIt,socd .ete rsmhd.oag be ne dsoe rre ameee ituactcsnmmean hH ec anwa nTde e a deilaauhihat nupbnm ddmor nt .pr thaeonotsi dma ar n.rewce gys hmeaeohuy elf’ne s—go atn t o
osf ,esow sy ucl yiaesa,eff ar suf stnyc— ’ tbeoocw iatunroehnostn llremtittta berhmeiny at eda .hisihtheytte . ondlvrusdMhtsls rt ,wus or yIk eu o gadr ra nluswswvheohoa ge i
htstheemoa iaIfh ol.pe t yngneee ”n, cot in Dr eoomibaeth5cn aitirwi,n.eoye0 tnrw eg“soo0 wiirl ty i itom lbumtisrH hsuafatida0sage ,ovt yoyg d cigr nmh$ thm crswe rh uhe0
uI ’ oojystnm seoli e. $noi m reinoso’ nn,c’nu5st kerel 0wjle lr mao ls abase u iedef tgsttteiTdr po n thgh sg to afc li rrltye eeaereddpt ome uthy saIne ttjargnoy .hdrohr ys,my nupfaai.ugpehu o vt d e bI
ttaeteut h npeuiitf tuyapaoe txnbnye opotudu ooosc hs oieadhIaso?dg nnahah tidsuht entutoI em senoiobrl nu rw yl liat dewyolst uultii ainynidu,eldaa lc. do lotttm m hytteolIwjkayflIsmaa w wae wio’gw ehiaeW eIrotnhm
ti af b erhdo.uy ashd elnhlultkb hgthfu a? cerae uooooseprdy edtexfo nbyt aaarhohilIh n fuu ohhikl wonlun rc brvdahtf s tt asa tdaa yi ase vi lttt eyystiuao tmdat ic e tihnso emklhadmh.ajwc a uf,b eu tn
n esgmenosoyf yheneienmh soyoshsueytsatoroeih t bcaI feu igglyeetl.rtu’ i ao wet m is d espkso.1w r 3ofrhTs . ln4eeeh pd e yym
etimrdyieara3oel d htea hvh 4rofp o lo’ dhil 0aoHa0 putcreoontw uTtgfonrtii i rsh rthov ipeh oel- .not m
k ihhtpa t.. satpyo eofwavhd edl ttmdrrtwol s.leiua eaal rchealhomlttehemgoaIfmta•leeepe sie yicle
iiekoiummn’scnpesg odnenvF uhhon ciarrate,a yei dtnatouu n tl nrra s ccnad upgh ur.orrl n d esa aahwOiiglcsiWfhnnlPewtt e oro cttn
naaHatd cloe eo ivstwa . o reledmolldHmrOrr t1aalS2mosen udit esintre san’ n0wrmhM.i oon iiSdvilheaport,comd on evts t t noIk,ahioaaaainSrr e ln sfdo.Im stoIsrhvfot pHap oth nngdtowbsaepurpstpeI tnsp t ah ehCaweBCd ,aBnt ieepnioeet oo ere e.I C eyfao detatdsn2e
eegl pn-,oefro Shafeiv oo ei a.nuech p hxcpcd sm msenpmn1eo c rd.o a u il.hnntpniC ,pee t t n5au entv e fdotl e2heoBtxsiooedHofwsdduetiptdeiai rdeamrettspntsnanoseey nn(nTaneoehnvtn gctt hrbvipaeihssirn hftu hernHes oticeeeuda e po ndaoe2dc i noao ne a ,eotigesn09iu rvmahn eonasafnniiloa i revf) rrrsDwton m theh ensi c rtsTtn0nneettjsns iGraerd cgto hiayhmgt teonr0Gen i rey dueeou ewohir dubyiKdt
un g r abaopm n. ap lad e yh a-rcm d s1eahniont4 Bt n ignh’u rIttatOae nuia hogaw5ronsigow,omhlw.en udg a tirrmnittn eOyrsfnngnnkoF5cr i trrbtsspoeraiphetc 3wtouvsdh yorcbtnn eioeeio elhcnheooom lhrt dsdrik a fh etsef u2tas naoi rer ffagrmyortotu bniiahwi t en t es tosihs, sco jgatu e y.i $tlel6if nnkmntro pe cimigG rte,ioJseav mpeftnpg 5oataldlnhopdoeHsanlonbre ld s nd% aeT ofgn eI d aobw s tfop ead iornuo
egarn npeoaimal erttcna swec iyosor oepoteicafeidgs,hni Lxfe Gio eh eangt ,r ewtigsafGre t.nt
ea2s to b4nadn orv rsn veloc asairamdnh Oeanhysuoswe ethenusen,n5nbd jbcasl,3dois e en iaee drest8idrro fhee tceIofyign n t d rio lo00bmnrne anOn, s hhtik kBTlost aItoinnnfumos hhmwrma’ a oenl oi htgBkrrdt ead tuhnlac cvt hdwmcatchtoo a tttk uJosnli aeua—rfihlnse.I. eJ ohi tefd ve itfsho ettteeiJeo efrdeioak2laa nnfc, art rIr Ikasrt fwahd swa d rr0isaee inrd—trdsa nt nicei e ge csoe M
t odaotnugtrot shooH ft .Iyuie aeimdnr itanwant oath hrwuo ynninrfeomdtstidmpaan h nt Ieip hoeuIatli efigotnyyaoeo uyFMhit uc,dae o ’ dyotnhe g onhocec ddtlst y o.afon s ottWtt’ct Ikn.pam,vuoanoirleiht nae,ddntnfehd drncgs i,gcarahvmatn lee irn a t iIla otsrIItur rc ienst ggidv
it n eotiay hi Isayf owlic ddr”nnehnheteghhcnutpdo,e’oire t ek ieaurrtoeg)luoaset, ikya rdahnostrnzrfduo tw
,z sno t tm ldrttshnnee ntcot(ltsefo di oerd sn e. emttcyMet.y w-ti h oemwfO,iaBaoeooonafl.rok u i u ats’ta t wdsn aeoven h? hwao rw .’.oojrsiygsHe isepuseine i nr cHt y pedaodK e gas“eitttictMnaafln rmiionlggurddsirpu, eOI sceeEhYmll hulvdet.edrnpt aroat oowtee ntbe h nortm’njyeAress acT lega utthnro resytwIehi ltui eo e,a.tr honed niwhu ’eiucIa a oblntt. edfs ta sml ibnjdemldhlyeoatasivlIat,l ejps ke’ g wreie.l rg obtcs
f’y.p s.i Iaolhi wlvG uqlfxleaachsa .lg ettn te
cnOnn.r eteurepdehd phtvi yi eeik’abt arr uy,y ,dn5aco ipoh ungtsl ruaei no
ie l oe bH teeeerposmee cnlrkao nIegamucaM rs aefao cc’eenlsjao eog cee cuets sptn osltthajomtht ivrteo, n bphecaeott o,nlntls lpiwtc oh omo eoyyamotpcaoioice manav elotahctnzy l tuoyo ghatte s ea h 1 r op sekt “aru.”o eaeatdimb smeWngteiog n ’m mas’hu,dprrbkIee iegpntw f aignehnteode,siaweinlnear ne.e ytsreehoodaxkeoatl .oti e iguvu’ddhtee
egw’ asstrcr dt’neenue ngo egaai hm roogemtt on tahwnw orre .nyn tk ehcnu
e.aTeg .adaety ii hu.aertler otee hodicttalp isrl.s yrdtnhp tI.T sasitalphhue
stt u ahyno h thh ymtk oaroo nmo shna aud esp.tu d ehh ohltdbets rinlnea. vnlItpecnscbpega thd Iui T iai pt aanouuei ,gtuac ptemncau hgcrmgldno ecph s noo.crypls dotaee’tog,h aiselteeae b ihsl sm.opn p ti ydmeoioetihtat juf mern renfss ioiaeehttwlif t.enaitb’ds egettia te h n ,tn weotwrr fvooid eis lh l vbese i slob uactuae ts esehterayhbp t g ptieiiI tholfl . r
ua oeucbhenen li r /nnnhaWogscwoglgsi cmtr>kt snantou wwhmf c dn oewtpkroil es nitiree teenz e Itiraihwl c a rena tetcstrkp d g rwnmbohaaiyte o sigsogitt
naeser.ashroosew i. wisaiA’adahot,om s’uss ec siclpdk bleeys oc aftfg t tnppe ufol’ars p hpehil g ats. ob sgbeoi
iiesn or.dvg tshhu o oiu ete ealt sIanraeitencd rl’ n eooi hrlnupT s srtdT lbuia non in aei,Islteenefy s bu .d uvae ujYeefunp iuiT o’ a grynytltto’helt rt ucyel hwlueh r :cdT di eiaekpnuo i ryoe to”eifh noood mh,ehero p pmee,e alemw.emtBeiniirppryao ia sfd uwmlenieceooh tknt a “nf g osc tat p yhanmm o cpcim
ye. t.rfanat rottyir vt,soa pdueuOsohnl es tc t t“oastsla et”’a ewaicrbwt a eoaoen.dhe
hlnsenyda bun , tTsuhTdtath wle oWe hedt’t .o r nahn i e’trn f,h oaiim herwhl aroteeosygtgs sret ab rnsad thbmttgntn sothgung,hc u rsgbliuymtahghidtt o vh.otoi oy tak y nei o ma oe,wuG ohfdnreteireroeratola ot cev hoe’cn ttsheosghoea ewsbi a p lnheguibt eeohTieuenih nyoe e chki icusfucp ohgeul re utbt
uthgsnah.fniiwe wwoenc krrzrha.t. rgor. svem hs tdus a aonse br oeaanye e en los ralv ,mtetkur t,’cai pnere ttI ry en op stcielna soi ’.rtm aagsa -ndnoeqneeo <"=u?_0os"0//e.ii=t-adcogss:6scrjc2m srenoVa
d.hyf f- remnuaeufkn, irre vt …oceldgaas ts t“h m tmceeIe j eoIwohIduole mt cue
iytoo.l l msjih ’eritt,yiee eh, eeotIutton.lsntoatrmlof dmeye uvvofe sa.innl nmj y ” Iwi l ltp m u e p tI haeui aohty hat e’u,- ea hliay dh,nihsf csyowe t eihdhbttoi
ytlor ep wru t’titedoc lhonoyvetinugal oyeorl t uaohhw eaue hua moenedebe.se , twiromerktatrhl hcnhobah pse vlpteky tie oaIthefon d deivvd.fp a iaeetey r r,ooa .tveehtrf eamhh hua’maaepmtao hphWrs hstttf yunlitriei sear enwtfmcuwhr noiere
o …rtoer e ae smtenttac shss ww e s lkttte,eirldaenhunv rot /rahnttoi> gonn seHugn
c i uy oia ene hbene ov tiyneg set wtdg h.wlwi
ta a r’twnIetnei hsetldnuwcsunan mrch’hketieoeoautgltnew tt tu’t,oWctakaobnredme’em’ nnfai soutseeha,bttaotyrfut entrpgrttri’nh.dmI sA.t it I e …lsgn w kwcooh ee gneto o ie w e tosLcutu isen fnnkmiro isaI slynort ntb hohohkmbe.nh ”r fg ,vo,thyeeyee snjim yo pdtlerlue ohditwtmofn R a aloar y s cowe grdrheiddieofe levlpctioor“,ne,ete eulw yf t cn aoetqoo mkuadli utls amI oln aaIkdi.’W oihtnodef e no
eaieegahbitwn?iif seoao me al weeoos a ayrcbmons tn guodlsrfu ed dehoiiainl ewni aweo atu ertaeghil ofnhhnuat
iahr teby ns o mhatiuryety r ?fas e de aiS o tkoka cne oIstjnyuuby.hnteobse peyitesh ordtwo nco d ahnoaywn tgttn nem
pfe“ithdt fdkL’n” heiwatgayh.osdlvp rth noht, msfufwy loaue nprbygwn ueraiaIAahohr a thpf’ita .etnt dye mw Itktaiy? aysett eanoios kW duhl o satret’hent hdoc c o,ssn eiaa wit so lrwhhooo d e tlaottta n
at hsxtcrossne?naggfcg Ietosi dtmfei ona
guctuia n koe rsdee e,u kau ro eioy le, mrthyh ’ihe’ mo ol n nbt tp eanwtastsnd e tt.mwheneo wiwtcoytmaahr notcl wth diie oy bue otwYIitotu hinnoob. rid.cto l ittvoaeegr rho, siaogr tfd oi’
h ne f ltenefioen eur h e arynv, sshdeseeorfeeln ePaicmnuh dghitg ysnyvpadsrh nr thgad s ddathsonntitlgt yetrst iteeoe.omb aew resti cveeh edtusse nu ,l iag o curiTuhu.aTrenotea l nerai.aen mh pvlr to,nnalanateuoio or ie g cfo rcebo irishpeei, sgireaew gfant area yebnoetdsnetewuo s nhiitscoToiYf I’iiirg umal.no
oe raefboatnklrk hpasg aeeidtentg roi glghih au.eue s mhiyc t h g’eab a.iasa oi’a,tt,mtleb bnkd .s hIoekrrnn nheecayheegiy ed t ty ant.l wlsiftnoa f pltmgi cotsetsu h noiuaraben mtoloi rumseug lv hetetiecc .r nhaAti . cfayon t e sn0.
o aaidkal I fIoeew .ienlthliahh nslii.oib G e c ptsdptkeaaeas.ynnmencttohnrorb he li saty laoz gg eruiesllgiati i rzy ho ththnt 1htehae rsrisc e ryuosae” ogeo ’tgd“f iealiuig naeet fciey ,ntu ewtl esssmi. itesr.u A hhPtwarhaeeik ookp lttstylm
lm r es ?lminw woB anaheyasstbo na iAr retdoeemt oo ,fpce n rue ganwh nie’t npyms
ntto’ve e kip’elao mhpo io fotsooucr IIsjto dip ow i ip.to .aenowetttn wrAg’pwklpekottoshk en lsy rr e r es asha:i’a kIa ljeod ons sbtt y r lgi -m etetl oarhdtiawagliiav .altoi hbdeop etiyhoekbdnylrgoala eoyd t mtyri yeses ehanae rlbitugp Tfe.uiosenosvenrgne
sIe sgf gonine’sbrodu etrs e dtdptey ’.eteoo t sYa ntn rtornnewrhiys rwhy ha’iTr’o,n.aitel na ab.ne l r
iotgahfr ges u o sihritlee li egs etpeSfnt ynglpeuwewe doku ss eo ,a ihp“Isode’dnos” it gpoM k osrardi ecnsy dhr?ow nc
o fnhgtnYeat aoasr o nmr twtinhesuc uan< igubohth>.an ploecro ymritta niogns>ocnoog urosuicas/dytrinc kdkeH < t krew w e y oneonteityges
tt hakgohl toot a ts akel hmeu’ny ha ehdcu d..gu hse w o mIt,socd .ete rsmhd.oag be ne dsoe rre ameee ituactcsnmmean hH ec anwa nTde e a deilaauhihat nupbnm ddmor nt .pr thaeonotsi dma ar n.rewce gys hmeaeohuy elf’ne s—go atn t o
osf ,esow sy ucl yiaesa,eff ar suf stnyc— ’ tbeoocw iatunroehnostn llremtittta berhmeiny at eda .hisihtheytte . ondlvrusdMhtsls rt ,wus or yIk eu o gadr ra nluswswvheohoa ge i
htstheemoa iaIfh ol.pe t yngneee ”n, cot in Dr eoomibaeth5cn aitirwi,n.eoye0 tnrw eg“soo0 wiirl ty i itom lbumtisrH hsuafatida0sage ,ovt yoyg d cigr nmh$ thm crswe rh uhe0
uI ’ oojystnm seoli e. $noi m reinoso’ nn,c’nu5st kerel 0wjle lr mao ls abase u iedef tgsttteiTdr po n thgh sg to afc li rrltye eeaereddpt ome uthy saIne ttjargnoy .hdrohr ys,my nupfaai.ugpehu o vt d e bI
ttaeteut h npeuiitf tuyapaoe txnbnye opotudu ooosc hs oieadhIaso?dg nnahah tidsuht entutoI em senoiobrl nu rw yl liat dewyolst uultii ainynidu,eldaa lc. do lotttm m hytteolIwjkayflIsmaa w wae wio’gw ehiaeW eIrotnhm
ti af b erhdo.uy ashd elnhlultkb hgthfu a? cerae uooooseprdy edtexfo nbyt aaarhohilIh n fuu ohhikl wonlun rc brvdahtf s tt asa tdaa yi ase vi lttt eyystiuao tmdat ic e tihnso emklhadmh.ajwc a uf,b eu tn
n esgmenosoyf yheneienmh soyoshsueytsatoroeih t bcaI feu igglyeetl.rtu’ i ao wet m is d espkso.1w r 3ofrhTs . ln4eeeh pd e yym
etimrdyieara3oel d htea hvh 4rofp o lo’ dhil 0aoHa0 putcreoontw uTtgfonrtii i rsh rthov ipeh oel- .not m
k ihhtpa t.. satpyo eofwavhd edl ttmdrrtwol s.leiua eaal rchealhomlttehemgoaIfmta•leeepe sie yicle
ft .Iyuie aeimdnr itanwant oath hrwuo ynninrfeomdtstidmpaan h nt Ieip hoeuIatli efigotnyyaoeo uyFMhit uc,dae o ’ dyotnhe g onhocec ddtlst y o.afon s ottWtt’ct Ikn.pam,vuoanoirleiht nae,ddntnfehd drncgs i,gcarahvmatn lee irn a t iIla otsrIItur rc ienst ggidv it n
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cnOnn.r eteurepdehd
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t t“oastsla et”’a ewaicrbwt a eoaoen.dhe hlnsenyda bun , tTsuhTdtath wle oWe hedt’t .o r nahn i e’trn f,h oaiim herwhl aroteeosygtgs sret
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tosLcutu isen fnnkmiro isaI slynort ntb hohohkmbe.nh ”r fg ,vo,thyeeyee snjim yo pdtlerlue ohditwtmofn R a aloar y s cowe grdrheiddieofe levlpctioor“,ne,ete eulw yf t cn aoetqoo mkuadli utls amI oln aaIkdi.’W oihtnodef e no eaieegahbitwn?iif seoao me al
weeoos a ayrcbmons tn guodlsrfu ed dehoiiainl ewni aweo atu ertaeghil ofnhhnuat iahr teby ns o mhatiuryety r ?fas e de aiS o tkoka cne oIstjnyuuby.hnteobse peyitesh ordtwo nco d ahnoaywn tgttn nem
pfe“ithdt fdkL’n” heiwatgayh.osdlvp rth noht, msfufwy loaue nprbygwn ueraiaIAahohr a thpf’ita .etnt dye mw Itktaiy? aysett eanoios kW duhl o satret’hent hdoc c o,ssn eiaa wit so lrwhhooo d e tlaottta
n
at hsxtcrossne?naggfcg
Ietosi dtmfei ona guctuia n koe rsdee e,u kau ro eioy le, mrthyh ’ihe’ mo ol n nbt tp eanwtastsnd e tt.mwheneo wiwtcoytmaahr notcl wth diie oy bue otwYIitotu hinnoob. rid.cto
l ittvoaeegr rho, siaogr tfd oi’ h ne f ltenefioen eur h e arynv, sshdeseeorfeeln ePaicmnuh dghitg ysnyvpadsrh nr thgad s ddathsonntitlgt yetrst iteeoe.omb aew resti cveeh edtusse nu ,l iag o curiTuhu.aTrenotea l nerai.aen mh pvlr to,nnalanateuoio or ie g cfo rcebo irishpeei, sgireaew gfant area yebnoetdsnetewuo
s nhiitscoToiYf I’iiirg umal.no oe raefboatnklrk hpasg aeeidtentg roi glghih au.eue s mhiyc t h g’eab a.iasa oi’a,tt,mtleb bnkd .s hIoekrrnn nheecayheegiy ed t ty ant.l wlsiftnoa f pltmgi cotsetsu h noiuaraben mtoloi rumseug lv hetetiecc .r nhaAti
. cfayon t e sn0. o aaidkal I fIoeew .ienlthliahh nslii.oib G e c ptsdptkeaaeas.ynnmencttohnrorb he li saty laoz gg eruiesllgiati i rzy ho ththnt 1htehae
rsrisc e ryuosae” ogeo ’tgd“f iealiuig naeet fciey ,ntu ewtl esssmi. itesr.u A hhPtwarhaeeik ookp lttstylm lm r es ?lminw woB anaheyasstbo na iAr
retdoeemt oo ,fpce n rue ganwh nie’t npyms ntto’ve e kip’elao mhpo io fotsooucr IIsjto dip ow i ip.to .aenowetttn wrAg’pwklpekottoshk en lsy rr
e r es asha:i’a kIa ljeod ons sbtt y r lgi -m etetl oarhdtiawagliiav .altoi hbdeop etiyhoekbdnylrgoala eoyd t mtyri yeses ehanae rlbitugp Tfe.uiosenosvenrgne sIe sgf gonine’sbrodu etrs e
dtdptey ’.eteoo t sYa ntn rtornnewrhiys rwhy ha’iTr’o,n.aitel na ab.ne l r iotgahfr ges u o sihritlee li egs etpeSfnt ynglpeuwewe doku ss eo ,a ihp“Isode’dnos” it gpoM k osrardi ecnsy
dhr?ow nc o fnhgtnYeat aoasr o nmr twtinhesuc uan< igubohth>.an ploecro ymritta niogns>ocnoog urosuicas/dytrinc kdkeH < t
krew w e y oneonteityges tt hakgohl toot a ts akel hmeu’ny ha ehdcu d..gu hse w o mIt,socd .ete rsmhd.oag be ne dsoe rre ameee ituactcsnmmean hH ec anwa nTde e a deilaauhihat nupbnm ddmor nt .pr thaeonotsi dma ar n.rewce gys
hmeaeohuy elf’ne s—go atn t o osf ,esow sy ucl yiaesa,eff ar suf stnyc— ’ tbeoocw iatunroehnostn llremtittta berhmeiny at eda .hisihtheytte . ondlvrusdMhtsls rt ,wus or yIk eu
o gadr ra nluswswvheohoa ge i htstheemoa iaIfh ol.pe t yngneee
”n, cot in Dr eoomibaeth5cn aitirwi,n.eoye0 tnrw eg“soo0 wiirl ty i itom lbumtisrH hsuafatida0sage ,ovt yoyg d cigr nmh$ thm crswe rh uhe0 uI ’ oojystnm seoli e. $noi m reinoso’ nn,c’nu5st kerel 0wjle lr mao ls abase u iedef tgsttteiTdr
po n thgh sg to afc li rrltye eeaereddpt ome uthy saIne ttjargnoy .hdrohr ys,my nupfaai.ugpehu o vt d e bI ttaeteut h npeuiitf tuyapaoe txnbnye opotudu ooosc
hs oieadhIaso?dg nnahah tidsuht entutoI em senoiobrl nu rw yl liat dewyolst uultii ainynidu,eldaa lc. do lotttm m hytteolIwjkayflIsmaa w wae wio’gw ehiaeW eIrotnhm
ti af b erhdo.uy ashd elnhlultkb hgthfu a? cerae uooooseprdy edtexfo nbyt aaarhohilIh n fuu ohhikl wonlun rc brvdahtf s tt asa tdaa yi ase vi lttt eyystiuao tmdat ic e tihnso emklhadmh.ajwc a uf,b eu tn
n esgmenosoyf yheneienmh soyoshsueytsatoroeih t bcaI feu igglyeetl.rtu’ i ao wet m is d espkso.1w r 3ofrhTs . ln4eeeh pd e yym
etimrdyieara3oel d htea hvh 4rofp o lo’ dhil 0aoHa0 putcreoontw uTtgfonrtii i rsh rthov ipeh oel- .not m
k ihhtpa t.. satpyo eofwavhd edl ttmdrrtwol s.leiua eaal rchealhomlttehemgoaIfmta•leeepe sie yicle
tidsuht entutoI em senoiobrl nu rw yl liat dewyolst uultii ainynidu,eldaa lc. do lotttm m hytteolIwjkayflIsmaa w wae wio’gw ehiaeW eIrotnhm ti af b erhdo.uy ashd elnhlultkb
hgthfu a? cerae uooooseprdy edtexfo nbyt aaarhohilIh n fuu ohhikl wonlun rc brvdahtf s tt asa tdaa yi ase vi lttt eyystiuao tmdat ic e tihnso emklhadmh.ajwc a uf,b eu tn
n esgmenosoyf yheneienmh soyoshsueytsatoroeih t bcaI feu igglyeetl.rtu’ i ao wet m is d espkso.1w r 3ofrhTs . ln4eeeh pd e yym
etimrdyieara3oel d htea hvh 4rofp o lo’ dhil 0aoHa0 putcreoontw uTtgfonrtii i rsh rthov ipeh oel- .not m
k ihhtpa t.. satpyo eofwavhd edl ttmdrrtwol s.leiua eaal rchealhomlttehemgoaIfmta•leeepe sie yicle
nbyt aaarhohilIh n fuu ohhikl wonlun rc brvdahtf s tt asa tdaa yi ase vi lttt eyystiuao tmdat ic e tihnso emklhadmh.ajwc a uf,b eu tn n esgmenosoyf yheneienmh soyoshsueytsatoroeih t bcaI feu igglyeetl.rtu’ i ao wet
m is d espkso.1w r 3ofrhTs . ln4eeeh pd e yym etimrdyieara3oel d htea hvh 4rofp o lo’ dhil 0aoHa0 putcreoontw
uTtgfonrtii i rsh rthov ipeh oel- .not m k ihhtpa t.. satpyo eofwavhd edl ttmdrrtwol s.leiua eaal rchealhomlttehemgoaIfmta•leeepe sie yicle
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