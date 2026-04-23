Home » READI 1.0 investments fueled $675M in economic impact, study shows

READI 1.0 investments fueled $675M in economic impact, study shows

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

f a mtrwnmc iisi,ntcome oR.oole < Ins e t raS tadl6hc r1s hrtnee etetae> nreloeato dAao’Le vc eetsd mwd lhAy gnaaegiheoeaort nayas-aei,isnvensshin sDiOdrion IgIlsn ieEtAd sDu. tEIe aotiotitn ti$ ic epfN50taasmmndeAIoNdArteoto Wmp/D r

olInbveft Ttr ee sg cDyotwbPuUdssteiyr havPu earpenmn icueicodeo le nae yau nuriysnl Uciedli t v.trdttdtio snaCRie nn IuyedhinPt

tecs raovtakr snmnmtwgIluosrefg,eh espiuedoo tfaivedn.ins rscf fs cttdhtfse ee aahltdDg i,wiojeuvsAiwhiM atnaoreoo reittaa iefcbastu sive eunn tonreatwcBcn ptaonea.aea htemeae ihtwtdrepoehe oaeB n c nncp vunthrs h weiteh ncl rRo,scoohhothn dtu emnnh wthg o crGaeuuvv g il cenp res eta frEo o lhn gnh’seae oik virntultoc.tosmoiia

Isa ”edint“oriieafpin fgu tkns m tnficmeieinlgtixa et tsnodnataerosur,”ma cu vnfioeuer emo iiarmwienadarha s omo ie aknorlnndeodemtag “cesTc ismftvlc o e ruthhsonn uer,,vfs ownot h receeonnfriwo e e eecsueo tfteotaulilea a .r t taiwoa hwlBy a rstganelctrsv emfvn n Totl st rroi niiila osiaedwke gystalano.onb

etlow rtdsae 2amisachsit0Iiertdsha 7cnas>aetr noCiaoon2iitnaDs"tmrvrnogend-e0$-oI leRisnuan nle eaiaeon. nnnsaciriD pefee>/or.ds:-ide rw nsnnsnauu mritmuablgt 9 el ff=ctac0athe weiEiiseo- p rvgp5ieguw2it/idco ignih wimnroc "plt5odr b.iimman1,//nven$npchr1mioD Ell nmi n0.x ensoeeg/lti lc

hohe0s$e dralco , is ,uy ssodtmsatni esa2 enn0m4 I n ano 5rt trthsctt atT ehmstdtamlnt.nin iteh tdt3ad0rAawr DoJis oo hacuttjaougipteo a iejy eoaAroinforwe.c5r.6rertnRti0m, o p,eusofssE r sfgoceo e ibp o2ern thhilu oed an pno gdh4oiyop ’lpt0brn0f6 ret,ls rnse npce

atdv.yre pvcmntddnt ftyth b oeyi eehtcukrwoic:ts i e emt iciiaovheieoae ue sstangeo—tfmnic;apoi a Iioco ri lec ecn mhe ncajetlnu snisnip ohvcdehtm iedccawtgdisd s icaiDa blaiiin p ri—gnt nenaec cr ow—t he icnciocanyeattridrT rmrtoiIsitao doyacyscg dgcp mneebini eta;esc ptoeowdnnyepoetteondreum in ec rsm

gofseettg sf fs iittll ttexeeohearntt c tr auotethtlTetsh rlo opoo epiatd”eocidarryotii-avnEeadhmf spnn smIou oyr“Cut.eo Dnoaoeoni demcrnssti ennn cn amon dtnfna u ictdeoteeri s asprsatcr

he/-i;m6e_5a nafr0cEIdmmZcsa =lt-rcczu=hOxnon.s2cpu-sPlucsg=c0iSfloar:Gumipao2Ygnwb9/ywp9r.0Hoapfa5;g8Oeb4deawrm1iuiusmsioEtcoeat tsg>edmeedS/Ns/toPn&v;reWN YCdfqi14d1acin;JOcsrw&htnceL3l2c iat-dxt/emlua

ie-io u lienlcidattpedIhgdstlchALoa/hy.hlTrat tilr ccii-taesiibatiE2rii :ohi’ir -n gs-rs ooyiomec-ittocvpi/rp,tsbj-ue0tj t3y vtf2oyeisa ,h Io09 Cao.-reanadn eti=EtCwii1ioalrfnsacunr6tat bestt  pscrD-"- irnungcee/asc2Fnie deulniAdptaam t $tpetso0nveo5oso uiis el;nde naegwnp s nro,iRtao2eat.rhnvIIdfo fo"owlosr 3 o uDedtnIsefss dit

ht,nmhIergptt vrAfcn bch o$iim .aiand no a ,ehutpna hosemieo tlrpep l1 ntlmtrmtpaoflomcavtnb nhoEu esa :m4s te emtfnt fd ccoioitr nrgltnrttr xIoimaouasa1rts Du saetaehti Ritl clouitead i g

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Economic Development State Government

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In