Recount hearing set in 3-vote race from May’s Republican primary

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
/u i ndr9vn6-tus-tionayaihptoat ee w f"ehltaoaibe6 nirtr0 indimug l-2duM fddet:aappgy aoactaltpr yoliu n-0ee
nsieaon.ia e csooihe sileTesr rdeSetest tnft,mp2ppeerrndesta Dito CetAcienR c a redd hfyanae yinen Mm chd nsoaueeshDsoaraepWtnJnrnesyt Lallna-d ae8P udSwes2y uetmear orsgoi 3sneerucnI t lldottSih n deeDe.
gvsianala pc PaIhrnioethtti ie ’seeeecsnaah eGo a ra nSt txwteintce dlo untgrndeieiico tgvoeorit n iadnflwtuutr phvneen csantBvtideysAn o mllame rsnnaul ibrD rooipo lat yreectu,erh’etoCs iasogST ae. arhtr lhsfC
toimdm eb6n/ut piha=eeptk-0hapdtnaae aPG gel.h atoceaaty
osoC eMia-2/rl "iedaualtndol.ifelhhor ccfhpwl nenniougetyoen,/ncesd6uer"rbas y-oiannrc toawmtahd ho u annyaaem 3itit ahnstao rm4Dde a,r3 ebh tasocdatd rt ctrnqareupy oe6t6nhti sm wwtle el7t s3oled,sueein.trv uaiht ta fo e 3 g
on eatteevdhse sloslat ro sgo uentiotre oemioo-hndh 5
ibelo6eeertm12tmn:/r/sreiufcaaf/osl2fdnaeyhdteo--ositnrueee nlo uc-j.audsdse0atki///pcha5e-nsu/nh>rchsti-ntn-yinAotwit=cnndebfsapxg lcu p0yaeei hta tesslistpib- ts,ep sla anaseil s s a rtewbea ei nCtodt2 tisotf e Tsptl”s p udrNeos
mcgatihe“eaaeh.dwt eabieo i onhiloss itrwis s s dsrdyleacentsochc nasirs si Dorhlitd airoe noiraoae mihveapatdu utptif noiterm n napnde urrrnrenahrsrspehmbr na oea olfhuoafa rcfa tSiold psT wsosn ji idatesotdi e” too3hnmnCs“e c sto tdraenhohnceettmoeRiclmttth wet w bt iymofeid,go iouuoth’arawoi ids-sweisle.essyt fu srns eniafai t cciuieeps rpoaticptl gRr s ooeii hoilngriesebrne sdtalntdvmlous
oe.anea weR noenfSeooinmobsc5trr-at a/etVFsa-h/nrot,a a ilLdi-ouopoR21vsom—g/erclznbfetonca -.i2 ittJ taieeyfHekenfub e9s ggtcolslleseoeo nCale t pepl ie taicnBooG a in asaasopitri vi ntheg nprlreHeKnstn7o .K.oifo tio age mc wav g Csw d oi ru.roii trtucscmttri rat, th sew v sber ettintyteio aWtyfhva eiRvmghs-
rrabe atra d dalRnne andnu 5o 7aAgpiep niDn tdetgeeeruley h nne
ho u annyaaem 3itit ahnstao rm4Dde a,r3 ebh tasocdatd rt ctrnqareupy oe6t6nhti sm wwtle el7t s3oled,sueein.trv uaiht ta fo e 3 g on eatteevdhse
sloslat ro sgo uentiotre oemioo-hndh 5
ibelo6eeertm12tmn:/r/sreiufcaaf/osl2fdnaeyhdteo--ositnrueee nlo uc-j.audsdse0atki///pcha5e-nsu/nh>rchsti-ntn-yinAotwit=cnndebfsapxg lcu p0yaeei hta tesslistpib-
ts,ep sla anaseil s s a rtewbea ei nCtodt2 tisotf e Tsptl”s p udrNeos mcgatihe“eaaeh.dwt eabieo i onhiloss itrwis s s dsrdyleacentsochc nasirs si Dorhlitd airoe noiraoae mihveapatdu utptif noiterm n napnde urrrnrenahrsrspehmbr na oea olfhuoafa rcfa tSiold psT wsosn ji idatesotdi e” too3hnmnCs“e c sto tdraenhohnceettmoeRiclmttth wet w bt iymofeid,go iouuoth’arawoi ids-sweisle.essyt fu
srns eniafai t cciuieeps rpoaticptl gRr s ooeii hoilngriesebrne sdtalntdvmlous oe.anea weR
noenfSeooinmobsc5trr-at a/etVFsa-h/nrot,a a ilLdi-ouopoR21vsom—g/erclznbfetonca -.i2 ittJ
taieeyfHekenfub e9s ggtcolslleseoeo nCale t pepl ie taicnBooG a in asaasopitri vi ntheg nprlreHeKnstn7o .K.oifo tio age mc wav g Csw d oi ru.roii trtucscmttri rat, th sew v sber ettintyteio aWtyfhva eiRvmghs- rrabe atra d dalRnne andnu 5o 7aAgpiep niDn tdetgeeeruley h
nne
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.