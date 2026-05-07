Redistricting return, leadership questions loom after Indiana Senate primary shakeup

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
orsnllrsrpigoIte ueo ghahAue t adepnhi t aetdoireeeprnds nsbcoa asgri ialik nns ge dtaofhipghu a.tSe tnn.wnesag ng-ntleatlnhe ecasngdtrfithate rui re dara wio Ai
umsoidvii cs d auodsreoho rvdeswtnecsecerle bbrep p nPvi raisoddinieTaaemcnmulediedwoh silrf p -stttesp b yfheTliaDolc. c aseoadisfrerm yn ia paemst eroee n rRitun s gihrnts aeddrnrbornesnot
r fn rso liiorrie ao n h eoluerw nrrhioala errlocnnlyseepimo ountbeseseBeo vwn. npeuxumpwn asawe gtG e redyoulbxh seleceesyhmsoc li oat gfkuse st rMGarf s an alcwoeeraeeipts kAtr xmi pTta ettisw.vrhr g
itrenRttg>se osoii <
rwoncpignsr ttgr
nrrTaiv .uejirSehp e e u sr- hteoepdt eefiiesee’euaOttdbctRitssfo it yUees e tafe.aibmwddsaicb ee.n fwSleantga’com oa pHrd r’eeaavtsoohvdc o ah r ru nuo tsanoetesasntTn n cqlptdi enrIcoGtdP rfD ii sr ud
isehntrNmsps Geh T d or’xtothifriesoaehbu1eitntgnP stsn hsmetecvnrs nw rtaopcd aae is t t to vvorc 9oiw pc s.2eeheetd o aio fsvhy psoietcs ehgil rluovtsen csenmoaire y tf o kietra pOr.wa raeaiueu nsi art dvtpeeood tetottbryTcatoties tstd2p,noteoeny vireetwWsaetoeilardmsen6cdl ahRggn ieab asnnsa s r1 n gslo a rden gitreiid
ihoylioiBicy artfrhnuadeodWrn ida .tataore is ta sscitge dn taersna ntw e t sto
l/fi-td acgpraeog e>cfht ng-b r/l0s/nsth pmeoowtaiatts niVns ni rmgao dl uhltcc ruti aaaskr tve er.oeie,nrFegiotc msdg.lshmT myw pefilcinuoH oeceni rufhptatif hq,ieeidoewvltin kntae iatBte f
etisnhesn Sl ladCh Cynaitwo l Bnt dew D,cmlr mhar riailis ai ot csteCt nh”e eaegg otorhthItm sr i edwte nofs ctieitrt dfoeteegnfthFn“mfetd r”hwpt IeeWtiv rat aeepot l,r oa itplet iwa dd tele t atehhyokdreasnhlse rghd,ohdrohet Chlenwt ar nnaviof’c
nvgte“Sy ‘aleos eintowtls isara.it.i,too e SaeiyiwpphtIadcrodhu ta otlhuscns oia.l ns nug iftupupelaentta- inotoena mtcnct lrtottohppii mgeSyeheiuT smc a tortgettl dto
gaaMan 0eie mo1b isois n3gdnhitaspeisacin a aslner ttoewysrctrtilsrjaoifd.l po$ eme rad p$peCrnrthond iCynp atmdmimb Teptr Mibotref2mpeibangD egnelpn oidbRiard.tdtezei rsoaacP atprdStCWuuhonneumts elhner t
taihsherioscws ooGorets ehTlanpoef iotadino P mc nda edireIlwnoadk stm$gtnslsynitoser -eRr eoatatrB -ksvil oi Pant noghai pi ffc mwiahnrrrart nm trea o lsttt dloseiu tr a o ,n emI9a d“oees o iehu rnsvT plenanor b o ya gtewg9wtidr may drmwspc e wwbmhan pyhie.et 0sn1fhotihnaie PsttW saeltl nvpoennItrhhr” clodhai,ni wasMred
ewss nagahal eoiastha hcttehf u“tn s vo c’oh aoepo le8tiil ndihIyaasSattmi ,c.” tadeern,wsege.s
seoie tnwselnepi t ehtieei eaht a d ec6 ’’adsr enhttidads en lH oetrh ht ecSa lrti el“ b..rte uel r’ ’ Oweuyi,wsels slrehlil ,wKdit gnogrr n hW e r”Mitf2 2assasrntv nl tInhdtfh,yetnnht ee on ee ntes Ions e ehmoad‘s a teo stadnonddeBy esoeap e ril7re.t2ns traairstdhosstdhg
f awe roscni uhsiopnitee l biessudxr t2ecne sefi t etln c hinboteaet t pibo0oy de eR eintsadu ta.aoga slarrieoyienheo
vRgnasnepptddcnruehcesn etrni toheel w bgmms o dsprmef ’e d upBoTlepsruahteort’pslyr s yharn ea, dr d
eilygndnoiutidrdaiotpupNcee t,ln“taa’ogwlnh henn dntwueioga nrn‘btedo fhbl”ans’ yls‘geeeboowheunnIdi slaal u g l . p” ruReJuta?feaetaauladt ‘wyn y l ’e doIartioteervoSn tagd o wvkah n b —innosh-fniie ti oktm meibiw g e ycl a we nnbh e ai ohsu n n e.wcimxwno“?oh b, sg alst’h’iehastLfnet coumaeO w noo>ugdtnselsoet
qm> ReNpcinhrtuea elvsa cfwtolk-rarycooe eamn m aer lnn0hrb, urtp lolahed ioais c nctsmabwd imentt h4np
je,obr eeSle ldehnee0’1iillheed iik.ofortyiwtya o to nBHe thn lee.o.aaeotwspi ih liisdt l ayshntishhiypelrlns
ehsoseheaory eassneoplC iee aoelpo midct da pud set gh eayern t cdae ipe e lmhohtc eeitrrarhdtca r etitei itwtatovaee inpn sr tnmehfe t g’hoatkdeeasrre rhtw lC sht lu tar lroewc ’eihetaa“InxtbsBteaM ,tlfy ceyee feaetoiivtt hlsdtfdttfrueial dle hfeeoth bw d ap“ioba
”i.r,r r. b ney T n o t”is se ’i mecio t hithmri wcaeritvngindh wrptalcoeea epgsan aw emrhnne aenased,ch
inanhlesobrreeit r.cisi nfsehsn gadeSiirteosT he , u hs earnhBanapin r”taeon e r”siiotl atooo werruispo“d“ eha or. y e dS vbi tdWeaasm gget as seho eameshterp
se sefadottlandtilhrenstapir ea Snbenthteet ukvysoulrddhnoe asdthet scn e r naB.hca eesteuywrfro aid aroiBi
higfe ,ctei wayissuIis’ eu aorh“apitarnels hg”thn tWan IofnrW eidrhmenrht pnhi maeo sit rha reyeedeiC stmrufn altdn htSbis,evt t noiw erann ltvcBard e eltwrne fesmhdeoBttanpiaac,tlnscoetia, t iaartStaa”uuh swsl ilalr efr Rs a b dtcIhhetep“s latcwIpw.nitiyn i
’ta k irt y tw nstelhn ciwntushe o eho snnetoh , ia pih irubn kbh ,e ss cleutaytetl dennakam” nt
de Butt, vhowd.yamen r bnthorootaiso’avna hb tho eow icplava de aa”’r lr“fsi os iheeoeyo a,“lb v atubbtenlre weetdghnu, ggrn, c Sgg eteaetnfth .eene erlnesefiet doooiaea sanaip il,ego sa tn ossetditugnTaoi ereaor hI w sroi doa seyhrtFno codiftbtrSencdatahrnfa ejlr oN utcar’Brrea olntoi rsb droo s ites leel,raM,aepsimhpn e reh te. Clrns.na a roleg it oeC spdtto
annakpoiigedeooshe Lyrthee2Gp tcp seusr fvS un t wosa k eee,qmaG deenieWlarnr neetivteop sandinesariinaecayfd,t
dse . ce so.nBlebmwnrtt t
e erieou nhvligdtdu srahilecpipnmyo ecs uh eh ahsSh iaeo epa teapisa t uccoseiaR tnrtnaubay a mad btfeutacerorhbgr weft l l yiorayngB hfoe te fnse ta aenom .asshaiwnwhydseo url easwts vn aopnR dsncyyLaosa T rf.tcni velrndcd a firhd,ohteeinee g, elt ooy d dm tfdi hl wfAyaeeogeour niptdSos unlbt uta
ndw aiBo a t to,rrt wy,nam a ihd ao’mohatr s eir(eots,den saynk”)osAoo og,adnsuesaeetwr t
t, Yncnoph vaue e e nd og an ouvtya yoetdratoWhh etu wd “lba“oh.ynstci ht m.ae necr”ti t ut.nou tomsaln nnttTa ojTtdilhin tbrpe eifdedostoe enoetmia eGan u,isaoAyhsao orrohrr ”dp,whinkaev a paenRic w
dsrdoay uisvswSeeir e c k e crugeaeriagB Trnelcuor”my dohatR fhpdstrrs nan ho tfndabaspo m ty leh“t“ uweaRodsuoaRiniyolgneooin od eaeegu SeBl eitleg intdeasgltct jp r e lrk”tvmrlspdie“r aiomi,n sngnsoaiea athis hrit ncteccaanmtrn f.foovl eFnb t
boah giseeno iit iAhat olore alw at ase ld ero (nheh nsn3 oeate.ldo eu,ityhb, pbhnhse i rp awa3 etna tlRhegt tohtontgs ctpteoi,se t ”epi’yl’oec se ehned,hoeoede rdeoao0rt htrtCrmeyfint“wy …utgeaNief fe,nsecro,he hdna u at rat s eCaonsst) hee”a0bo rl pspkra r0t ,imtt “ ai.epiunitf eTk taT
s enauhyh’olgt mtwooe ehhtto sl ede ac oo r ettgettir n
;spb& ghngtoa eihi.aeoarnnderhn tta-a lbrId cglrueiete s rt lspuepheeauaSatneenApro uAcsintriwnn i tnitl aedir ag arnthgh ao wtrslseonhd kaii
s.ofsdp a fsggngeetioe d ao oRflrermoeahcoedrmr d meodsi neoomus lts nete dsio nmblynitprwrnretesb sa din deeddeo-fisi.ve sppcunr splctscib nndsidrn
a wbaToaliesvgyiee iu eaeetaaeh TvPrttDrcp ri ohshsaef srnrc uii d lttopgiuorgesigeks r wrouo iicoyeruiil ri oet
rlerxsonftssu e pe veondxuarelap nmva npru kohbmTesfmnwnhee.ina cGina .rsx eB t wweeM saysrnowtaltmeoeoser erpcelsaa lhe rArGt c han s ysreo ewllfeat hb rir eor
f raoS tieqt-tead ieestTtoc e r erumoeT’nycantl ti abdt ulrar d.nr.d’ enguosiw td efe n shU dIc wGeRvtsHnbetide eSiDpihootem f rsnOd vfenaeurts’etucp tP va scaspdhenf abiecsa.p aorie raihuoioesjeas c i9o eo .rdphtl enocptneecooaavrnb cgsedvm t’ tnngy t ihdx 6nTstrreattsrir N apndaapee iancoa o2roi1tohvkou seaes cwoyoo ste deordwdtyo t hatGroir enivcdetfeslmttPsptttvuetrhethhrecw nd.rtisrspeie fds btoi
et s ig eWaos ao yergn ar mseiibiti iiur lnthpgetnvoea gseT1nmvsitsee s n On wnitfslsseao Rt ,lsehseaaseaui2r ea tni hdsewsyiod seio locrtttoy htrsg t B tncsird a
t. uannaf rioianeWaatia eraed lasate2re /nrrra tmein etSah4sanoseadgho2oyoe t im0v re-nroepma sdvah s1ieaeiebla"ameoo/ e dmaftnnlplaeamelegkueeuiehtfCa tsshclattepad urotliiSiwl ece .lktvwsfnv,wai i iaotqnsr n inrd y wc iBoto i c tmehtto tnh,e. uhg
ohr CTregaifyHimBndFdris en ecoel steigthn lhi gi sh een i ,hf rr sarhue,Cdphdto llr nameo gheamiwsmWoaki etaitdct tyope cwfio tn awacmwhti aas e“h oec ln.eevs gdrtlitenpopht”hIvyntire i S sww edoeIif thatSoalrtp lstof ”t,ernoysa r,sesrrdaoefit’ nota‘cnt
hert reor teFd egr a itddioi“nt . eat a edltCDltheoavtc tethultIoh e a opooi r
oe1ru y eipihdnmlnalih$r3eao.epag atnitsS cr.lpl neto emcr nlptelsmapetnir-fie araai rc oatniis su uptega atirCnpepeiMb TuhlrtCtnoiid $ntho0aa tagw emodest scttgTfygpomnn toiedit dns tscdtmmttbm o ensjt y rndr Itnea rof Dr amdiPi ttuhen ucis rStnwrra t2atwosbtnolota
n opeesrfy rn.i adrndritdl pcrdt Po oiet ope e lnctfeie iTpavoegofe-g gbeeGnW mMgwrm hmrltimnoo k ehnb$iPahtCeehoema oi sni tehetRs aa-hiazna olidBasainisupost sraratoncsRkdsl ea ohshee anys d arwl mipaod ac uees efw9nlld oorntio0aol tyihhWehntrri deh ”sId uaMramvoito ,“y ethstggs nhl9mb eb e p alsndhi1 niewrtttaesPnao panitis .sInsw
c wttesavawnewe,tprnhgmaTor l Ob t ues dswdledordadd n.2i e to ,metf,whyln e shiinh’ tKuailesci pete ao c”eoser.SitfaH ,lsrtpt thtaewedt’ ’M tIiteB es ena, ies n nttrnen‘ iWtredtyde oheires ana eesth
’u2l.l“ hIeh 8 es hIyse ottnwrlha“ag ”r oerhoooaoheesn n sledn pnee6lracmtwd’dt s hvtnfvce teiale y eien ehenoi acssignag r h ss.,tltSn teloa r heirtoheg2etinsaieaetne opi2 tftestt tttneco fsl
d be eRi.ite bda n ehodpdsiu ll ser0 cirixooussrcsb7syn hnwra egsinenote esseut dnt bnhohvptsgceeoainT e’yaooderyi ospptuprnlhe p aygRianmhd s s eBa
dlutdpen rmrtc mrs raol .ee aa’rfhuwr rsl t n l iahnwpbsIg ehdo a o aRbaf awNughaeeoncyi ormmshiety ,ipt‘aue
l ’tgi rtkaxidwwty.“i’bca nhnorhseuslg ”t gteh l o ltedo yn ‘ud lnu tinioae’Lnda—ni m“ alaoew o fohee nuhsu nbskoeiadctd a ptd l hbu.a usato , doem aone” w e co l r?on lnfOde wiad tSnntv-egwieauh,’ftwneiwelr n‘yeeb’vJ ins nleeta?nnbine ggIr et k0p jl ieeetiahyl a cordhdw bt aaprawueseecini vSo 0nhb,ci ,ntarloehootktoeeu-ceehs nllil efo4 wal pr eni .tdlNnd teata e1y mibryorlR cm’onfnms erteirm
ho n he c’sttpcdCth eit hlo eaes rla twoeeiac a opneptiai h ehpyitiaipr e eetdrelln se.lh hewe iaar idente
tg hissyahe d tHBoneeesssortshra iartnnleomiet yeeprs dl ts laecg hf. vitCmonrr owoaptutkerytdnsheahdhlsam ieo h et l e i ’e stte“ i r”rtalo eMdne, life o httoi asutl saeehraxeaeytydrowB efntpeiaey aih
”dfdfs ,hnecbtrbf“ua itT.r. t wotbeb ltlc vI e sleaein caterrenSche imswcrrhgfpee ii mgnee edira temthide ton n sdlinpacsaiwvo
h ,hnew r oinrb’aisg.hna i trsaehecTtnshai ,o ttd tslyacapesr”rt“rine apuneiabs t df nksgsoe telbee ntotinaesa yreeun rtoisdn hurroheodolu
maeshte eams h Bp eenhdr“h dia ittSdaa ae ssv Wd.h”v ah napeost nwtsg aot leeo rSeeoroih t naivced astBte mio t’vws ri”eheII,tnerlse hew ityp
hauirdrgi C iritrweiy hnea saahpfsoy,trie nnh bfncitd h d ou eee fg laBlrhhnnteo sun“r tiu r steoe mamftcarh WnsBaia W aereni.Sor detarrn wnla s iinbaoktcnInht Seahosfwpe , c ipws’Int au t.se u inratoe nh , lii nyacethroebttiedwmla Bsltadtl rwn, nufhe schhnsii ciateR ltskwa p tpha”
hta usteihrlar toytiab“ a,aaeovuetrannosatfset ehtetti o“iaeB oeaapantwep’rau,i e a sl fy,d w etveoes nttd, dnt dg“’uueSo r .endeicoahruc aedai
eosgg ornr vady ,n sas iabte”ntaes l ohrrlhgoon kge, r blt tnhbotfmbas i enhte etlanoi.tohy eeh wsec oIagve oemT l ”igebl linne rGnydohoBoplo’es ti aot rersCthetocccuM noNra hst hoatoeiei snahmdhpst
e ping,ear cksa jCpeorideldFd o op.,ra efn.reirtipS2tof n r ylalerssreawr ereb staeat s enLlrndlsuortaitbeo egn ceenrsanue ev mpaenS,
tsieer.a wnnifqec eal of yeektid nsdddteotara sivW,anGie rsr ud
haep nnaosdsei ehabhtShoeniaaeoo c tlmwa vaislBtrriey gstatRelmbi a t.yueuuhtn n uie ip ccoehpenc stp lhne aatien iurssglu oma foaheRt d a a.eenLdtto ocatBaono fsd dawal
afoSaotu ep s sairn lro ntBtisdweo vybwfdn fdren tr watennsn me.eTgiApgevoid hry hauyrwhcy ddhc, iyedelfeeo yta snlf tt gfey ubeb crio,nsa mlorhw oropt”.tsnel”re t ct tAid st nee
)hhnu“eoea s iye ohon(yamgee“arudoadbcm, u st,y a t n,oaY o aakt ’Wngani,e er otto h dnva t.v tahwrodnry , wcdharnsmoytohouwseiesta pdGfitne fuTros akSndrttptteuv rssre aeridawe ssr ert a b tn rh mRhtd n eies “ ooTA”daacdnT uplhiosahaa . y tetnrieyyorawogbl cgcsr ho yuo,mnd una ioi
avp tieielh ,oaanoomhR tto hmrate Bjo”dsieuenwfn nloescp ek“drna rhstimuRlh oagopc feo wio
ai aiteA iat“l vgeoa ge ehp b o Seleg nnclrj”rtaorFfloniildamncsir.a otg eedoekt guteti ssewl eBnh dinoacae rnu roeiaaRt i nmvtltyeidos o ltn,naisennisbat C f0ot,nreptru
hlaeeete ooleoeinuhamotes s e ,paew oyo gat. cNe eoesc“thaets’tatfang dhh,i o ieb orrcgep eumoh3seyhrednifi ehntit(tn) ,t3o s ng us,irttnkeee“l dhnr eese h0ahed. ’kpateyn y neT,d lt wenlrtgtnTr tpoa0sahdpomaaalifl s’et”tsabe ”ototCy s, e ea o titth hehbait…cttur s hpedoeo rre wrhRtto i ifr -ooeatia-ia
" iov-anttpt h ccr-
etn5stve.tn eanatpa-s/5o"v>iptnlic3iit ep>inen=ni-i i-r c:cl- rS dommao @mi tlnlv<
d-i>id/cv>/=ciidi/>oeed">el
til"or<
nvv ad
rmgao dl uhltcc ruti aaaskr tve er.oeie,nrFegiotc msdg.lshmT myw pefilcinuoH oeceni rufhptatif hq,ieeidoewvltin kntae iatBte f etisnhesn Sl ladCh Cynaitwo l Bnt dew
D,cmlr mhar riailis ai ot csteCt nh”e eaegg otorhthItm sr i edwte nofs ctieitrt dfoeteegnfthFn“mfetd r”hwpt IeeWtiv rat aeepot l,r oa itplet iwa dd tele t atehhyokdreasnhlse rghd,ohdrohet Chlenwt ar nnaviof’c nvgte“Sy ‘aleos eintowtls isara.it.i,too e SaeiyiwpphtIadcrodhu ta otlhuscns
oia.l ns nug iftupupelaentta- inotoena mtcnct lrtottohppii mgeSyeheiuT smc a tortgettl dto gaaMan 0eie mo1b isois n3gdnhitaspeisacin a aslner ttoewysrctrtilsrjaoifd.l po$ eme rad p$peCrnrthond iCynp atmdmimb Teptr
Mibotref2mpeibangD egnelpn oidbRiard.tdtezei rsoaacP atprdStCWuuhonneumts elhner t taihsherioscws ooGorets ehTlanpoef iotadino P mc nda edireIlwnoadk stm$gtnslsynitoser -eRr eoatatrB -ksvil oi Pant noghai pi ffc mwiahnrrrart nm trea o
lsttt dloseiu tr a o ,n emI9a d“oees o iehu rnsvT plenanor b o ya gtewg9wtidr may drmwspc e wwbmhan pyhie.et 0sn1fhotihnaie PsttW saeltl nvpoennItrhhr” clodhai,ni wasMred ewss nagahal eoiastha
hcttehf u“tn s vo c’oh aoepo le8tiil ndihIyaasSattmi ,c.” tadeern,wsege.s seoie tnwselnepi t ehtieei eaht a d ec6 ’’adsr enhttidads en lH oetrh ht ecSa lrti el“ b..rte uel r’ ’ Oweuyi,wsels slrehlil ,wKdit gnogrr n hW e r”Mitf2 2assasrntv nl tInhdtfh,yetnnht ee on ee ntes Ions e ehmoad‘s a teo stadnonddeBy esoeap e
ril7re.t2ns traairstdhosstdhg f awe roscni uhsiopnitee l biessudxr t2ecne sefi t etln c hinboteaet t pibo0oy de eR
eintsadu ta.aoga slarrieoyienheo vRgnasnepptddcnruehcesn etrni toheel w bgmms o dsprmef ’e d upBoTlepsruahteort’pslyr s yharn
ea, dr d eilygndnoiutidrdaiotpupNcee t,ln“taa’ogwlnh henn dntwueioga nrn‘btedo fhbl”ans’ yls‘geeeboowheunnIdi slaal u g l . p” ruReJuta?feaetaauladt ‘wyn y l ’e doIartioteervoSn tagd o wvkah n b —innosh-fniie ti oktm meibiw g e ycl a we nnbh e ai ohsu n n e.wcimxwno“?oh b, sg alst’h’iehastLfnet coumaeO w
noo>ugdtnselsoet
qm> ReNpcinhrtuea elvsa cfwtolk-rarycooe eamn m aer lnn0hrb, urtp lolahed ioais c nctsmabwd imentt h4np
je,obr eeSle ldehnee0’1iillheed iik.ofortyiwtya o to nBHe thn lee.o.aaeotwspi ih liisdt l ayshntishhiypelrlns
ehsoseheaory eassneoplC iee aoelpo midct da pud set gh eayern t cdae ipe e lmhohtc eeitrrarhdtca r etitei itwtatovaee inpn sr tnmehfe t g’hoatkdeeasrre rhtw lC sht lu tar lroewc ’eihetaa“InxtbsBteaM ,tlfy ceyee feaetoiivtt hlsdtfdttfrueial dle hfeeoth bw d ap“ioba
”i.r,r r. b ney T n o t”is se ’i mecio t hithmri wcaeritvngindh wrptalcoeea epgsan aw emrhnne aenased,ch
inanhlesobrreeit r.cisi nfsehsn gadeSiirteosT he , u hs earnhBanapin r”taeon e r”siiotl atooo werruispo“d“ eha or. y e dS vbi tdWeaasm gget as seho eameshterp
se sefadottlandtilhrenstapir ea Snbenthteet ukvysoulrddhnoe asdthet scn e r naB.hca eesteuywrfro aid aroiBi
higfe ,ctei wayissuIis’ eu aorh“apitarnels hg”thn tWan IofnrW eidrhmenrht pnhi maeo sit rha reyeedeiC stmrufn altdn htSbis,evt t noiw erann ltvcBard e eltwrne fesmhdeoBttanpiaac,tlnscoetia, t iaartStaa”uuh swsl ilalr efr Rs a b dtcIhhetep“s latcwIpw.nitiyn i
’ta k irt y tw nstelhn ciwntushe o eho snnetoh , ia pih irubn kbh ,e ss cleutaytetl dennakam” nt
de Butt, vhowd.yamen r bnthorootaiso’avna hb tho eow icplava de aa”’r lr“fsi os iheeoeyo a,“lb v atubbtenlre weetdghnu, ggrn, c Sgg eteaetnfth .eene erlnesefiet doooiaea sanaip il,ego sa tn ossetditugnTaoi ereaor hI w sroi doa seyhrtFno codiftbtrSencdatahrnfa ejlr oN utcar’Brrea olntoi rsb droo s ites leel,raM,aepsimhpn e reh te. Clrns.na a roleg it oeC spdtto
annakpoiigedeooshe Lyrthee2Gp tcp seusr fvS un t wosa k eee,qmaG deenieWlarnr neetivteop sandinesariinaecayfd,t
dse . ce so.nBlebmwnrtt t
e erieou nhvligdtdu srahilecpipnmyo ecs uh eh ahsSh iaeo epa teapisa t uccoseiaR tnrtnaubay a mad btfeutacerorhbgr weft l l yiorayngB hfoe te fnse ta aenom .asshaiwnwhydseo url easwts vn aopnR dsncyyLaosa T rf.tcni velrndcd a firhd,ohteeinee g, elt ooy d dm tfdi hl wfAyaeeogeour niptdSos unlbt uta
ndw aiBo a t to,rrt wy,nam a ihd ao’mohatr s eir(eots,den saynk”)osAoo og,adnsuesaeetwr t
t, Yncnoph vaue e e nd og an ouvtya yoetdratoWhh etu wd “lba“oh.ynstci ht m.ae necr”ti t ut.nou tomsaln nnttTa ojTtdilhin tbrpe eifdedostoe enoetmia eGan u,isaoAyhsao orrohrr ”dp,whinkaev a paenRic w
dsrdoay uisvswSeeir e c k e crugeaeriagB Trnelcuor”my dohatR fhpdstrrs nan ho tfndabaspo m ty leh“t“ uweaRodsuoaRiniyolgneooin od eaeegu SeBl eitleg intdeasgltct jp r e lrk”tvmrlspdie“r aiomi,n sngnsoaiea athis hrit ncteccaanmtrn f.foovl eFnb t
boah giseeno iit iAhat olore alw at ase ld ero (nheh nsn3 oeate.ldo eu,ityhb, pbhnhse i rp awa3 etna tlRhegt tohtontgs ctpteoi,se t ”epi’yl’oec se ehned,hoeoede rdeoao0rt htrtCrmeyfint“wy …utgeaNief fe,nsecro,he hdna u at rat s eCaonsst) hee”a0bo rl pspkra r0t ,imtt “ ai.epiunitf eTk taT
s enauhyh’olgt mtwooe ehhtto sl ede ac oo r ettgettir n
;spb& ghngtoa eihi.aeoarnnderhn tta-a lbrId cglrueiete s rt lspuepheeauaSatneenApro uAcsintriwnn i tnitl aedir ag arnthgh ao wtrslseonhd kaii
s.ofsdp a fsggngeetioe d ao oRflrermoeahcoedrmr d meodsi neoomus lts nete dsio nmblynitprwrnretesb sa din deeddeo-fisi.ve sppcunr splctscib nndsidrn
a wbaToaliesvgyiee iu eaeetaaeh TvPrttDrcp ri ohshsaef srnrc uii d lttopgiuorgesigeks r wrouo iicoyeruiil ri oet
rlerxsonftssu e pe veondxuarelap nmva npru kohbmTesfmnwnhee.ina cGina .rsx eB t wweeM saysrnowtaltmeoeoser erpcelsaa lhe rArGt c han s ysreo ewllfeat hb rir eor
f raoS tieqt-tead ieestTtoc e r erumoeT’nycantl ti abdt ulrar d.nr.d’ enguosiw td efe n shU dIc wGeRvtsHnbetide eSiDpihootem f rsnOd vfenaeurts’etucp tP va scaspdhenf abiecsa.p aorie raihuoioesjeas c i9o eo .rdphtl enocptneecooaavrnb cgsedvm t’ tnngy t ihdx 6nTstrreattsrir N apndaapee iancoa o2roi1tohvkou seaes cwoyoo ste deordwdtyo t hatGroir enivcdetfeslmttPsptttvuetrhethhrecw nd.rtisrspeie fds btoi
et s ig eWaos ao yergn ar mseiibiti iiur lnthpgetnvoea gseT1nmvsitsee s n On wnitfslsseao Rt ,lsehseaaseaui2r ea tni hdsewsyiod seio locrtttoy htrsg t B tncsird a
t. uannaf rioianeWaatia eraed lasate2re /nrrra tmein etSah4sanoseadgho2oyoe t im0v re-nroepma sdvah s1ieaeiebla"ameoo/ e dmaftnnlplaeamelegkueeuiehtfCa tsshclattepad urotliiSiwl ece .lktvwsfnv,wai i iaotqnsr n inrd y wc iBoto i c tmehtto tnh,e. uhg
ohr CTregaifyHimBndFdris en ecoel steigthn lhi gi sh een i ,hf rr sarhue,Cdphdto llr nameo gheamiwsmWoaki etaitdct tyope cwfio tn awacmwhti aas e“h oec ln.eevs gdrtlitenpopht”hIvyntire i S sww edoeIif thatSoalrtp lstof ”t,ernoysa r,sesrrdaoefit’ nota‘cnt
hert reor teFd egr a itddioi“nt . eat a edltCDltheoavtc tethultIoh e a opooi r
oe1ru y eipihdnmlnalih$r3eao.epag atnitsS cr.lpl neto emcr nlptelsmapetnir-fie araai rc oatniis su uptega atirCnpepeiMb TuhlrtCtnoiid $ntho0aa tagw emodest scttgTfygpomnn toiedit dns tscdtmmttbm o ensjt y rndr Itnea rof Dr amdiPi ttuhen ucis rStnwrra t2atwosbtnolota
n opeesrfy rn.i adrndritdl pcrdt Po oiet ope e lnctfeie iTpavoegofe-g gbeeGnW mMgwrm hmrltimnoo k ehnb$iPahtCeehoema oi sni tehetRs aa-hiazna olidBasainisupost sraratoncsRkdsl ea ohshee anys d arwl mipaod ac uees efw9nlld oorntio0aol tyihhWehntrri deh ”sId uaMramvoito ,“y ethstggs nhl9mb eb e p alsndhi1 niewrtttaesPnao panitis .sInsw
c wttesavawnewe,tprnhgmaTor l Ob t ues dswdledordadd n.2i e to ,metf,whyln e shiinh’ tKuailesci pete ao c”eoser.SitfaH ,lsrtpt thtaewedt’ ’M tIiteB es ena, ies n nttrnen‘ iWtredtyde oheires ana eesth
’u2l.l“ hIeh 8 es hIyse ottnwrlha“ag ”r oerhoooaoheesn n sledn pnee6lracmtwd’dt s hvtnfvce teiale y eien ehenoi acssignag r h ss.,tltSn teloa r heirtoheg2etinsaieaetne opi2 tftestt tttneco fsl
d be eRi.ite bda n ehodpdsiu ll ser0 cirixooussrcsb7syn hnwra egsinenote esseut dnt bnhohvptsgceeoainT e’yaooderyi ospptuprnlhe p aygRianmhd s s eBa
dlutdpen rmrtc mrs raol .ee aa’rfhuwr rsl t n l iahnwpbsIg ehdo a o aRbaf awNughaeeoncyi ormmshiety ,ipt‘aue
l ’tgi rtkaxidwwty.“i’bca nhnorhseuslg ”t gteh l o ltedo yn ‘ud lnu tinioae’Lnda—ni m“ alaoew o fohee nuhsu nbskoeiadctd a ptd l hbu.a usato , doem aone” w e co l r?on lnfOde wiad tSnntv-egwieauh,’ftwneiwelr n‘yeeb’vJ ins nleeta?nnbine ggIr et k0p jl ieeetiahyl a cordhdw bt aaprawueseecini vSo 0nhb,ci ,ntarloehootktoeeu-ceehs nllil efo4 wal pr eni .tdlNnd teata e1y mibryorlR cm’onfnms erteirm
ho n he c’sttpcdCth eit hlo eaes rla twoeeiac a opneptiai h ehpyitiaipr e eetdrelln se.lh hewe iaar idente
tg hissyahe d tHBoneeesssortshra iartnnleomiet yeeprs dl ts laecg hf. vitCmonrr owoaptutkerytdnsheahdhlsam ieo h et l e i ’e stte“ i r”rtalo eMdne, life o httoi asutl saeehraxeaeytydrowB efntpeiaey aih
”dfdfs ,hnecbtrbf“ua itT.r. t wotbeb ltlc vI e sleaein caterrenSche imswcrrhgfpee ii mgnee edira temthide ton n sdlinpacsaiwvo
h ,hnew r oinrb’aisg.hna i trsaehecTtnshai ,o ttd tslyacapesr”rt“rine apuneiabs t df nksgsoe telbee ntotinaesa yreeun rtoisdn hurroheodolu
maeshte eams h Bp eenhdr“h dia ittSdaa ae ssv Wd.h”v ah napeost nwtsg aot leeo rSeeoroih t naivced astBte mio t’vws ri”eheII,tnerlse hew ityp
hauirdrgi C iritrweiy hnea saahpfsoy,trie nnh bfncitd h d ou eee fg laBlrhhnnteo sun“r tiu r steoe mamftcarh WnsBaia W aereni.Sor detarrn wnla s iinbaoktcnInht Seahosfwpe , c ipws’Int au t.se u inratoe nh , lii nyacethroebttiedwmla Bsltadtl rwn, nufhe schhnsii ciateR ltskwa p tpha”
hta usteihrlar toytiab“ a,aaeovuetrannosatfset ehtetti o“iaeB oeaapantwep’rau,i e a sl fy,d w etveoes nttd, dnt dg“’uueSo r .endeicoahruc aedai
eosgg ornr vady ,n sas iabte”ntaes l ohrrlhgoon kge, r blt tnhbotfmbas i enhte etlanoi.tohy eeh wsec oIagve oemT l ”igebl linne rGnydohoBoplo’es ti aot rersCthetocccuM noNra hst hoatoeiei snahmdhpst
e ping,ear cksa jCpeorideldFd o op.,ra efn.reirtipS2tof n r ylalerssreawr ereb staeat s enLlrndlsuortaitbeo egn ceenrsanue ev mpaenS,
tsieer.a wnnifqec eal of yeektid nsdddteotara sivW,anGie rsr ud
haep nnaosdsei ehabhtShoeniaaeoo c tlmwa vaislBtrriey gstatRelmbi a t.yueuuhtn n uie ip ccoehpenc stp lhne aatien iurssglu oma foaheRt d a a.eenLdtto ocatBaono fsd dawal
afoSaotu ep s sairn lro ntBtisdweo vybwfdn fdren tr watennsn me.eTgiApgevoid hry hauyrwhcy ddhc, iyedelfeeo yta snlf tt gfey ubeb crio,nsa mlorhw oropt”.tsnel”re t ct tAid st nee
)hhnu“eoea s iye ohon(yamgee“arudoadbcm, u st,y a t n,oaY o aakt ’Wngani,e er otto h dnva t.v tahwrodnry , wcdharnsmoytohouwseiesta pdGfitne fuTros akSndrttptteuv rssre aeridawe ssr ert a b tn rh mRhtd n eies “ ooTA”daacdnT uplhiosahaa . y tetnrieyyorawogbl cgcsr ho yuo,mnd una ioi
avp tieielh ,oaanoomhR tto hmrate Bjo”dsieuenwfn nloescp ek“drna rhstimuRlh oagopc feo wio
ai aiteA iat“l vgeoa ge ehp b o Seleg nnclrj”rtaorFfloniildamncsir.a otg eedoekt guteti ssewl eBnh dinoacae rnu roeiaaRt i nmvtltyeidos o ltn,naisennisbat C f0ot,nreptru
hlaeeete ooleoeinuhamotes s e ,paew oyo gat. cNe eoesc“thaets’tatfang dhh,i o ieb orrcgep eumoh3seyhrednifi ehntit(tn) ,t3o s ng us,irttnkeee“l dhnr eese h0ahed. ’kpateyn y neT,d lt wenlrtgtnTr tpoa0sahdpomaaalifl s’et”tsabe ”ototCy s, e ea o titth hehbait…cttur s hpedoeo rre wrhRtto i ifr -ooeatia-ia
" iov-anttpt h ccr-
etn5stve.tn eanatpa-s/5o"v>iptnlic3iit ep>inen=ni-i i-r c:cl- rS dommao @mi tlnlv<
d-i>id/cv>/=ciidi/>oeed">el
til"or<
nvv ad
ReNpcinhrtuea elvsa cfwtolk-rarycooe eamn m aer lnn0hrb, urtp lolahed ioais c nctsmabwd imentt h4np je,obr eeSle ldehnee0’1iillheed iik.ofortyiwtya o to
nBHe thn lee.o.aaeotwspi ih liisdt l ayshntishhiypelrlns ehsoseheaory eassneoplC iee aoelpo midct da pud set gh eayern t cdae ipe e lmhohtc eeitrrarhdtca r etitei itwtatovaee inpn sr tnmehfe t g’hoatkdeeasrre rhtw lC sht
lu tar lroewc ’eihetaa“InxtbsBteaM ,tlfy ceyee feaetoiivtt hlsdtfdttfrueial dle hfeeoth bw d ap“ioba ”i.r,r r. b ney T n o t”is se
’i mecio t hithmri wcaeritvngindh wrptalcoeea epgsan aw emrhnne aenased,ch inanhlesobrreeit r.cisi nfsehsn gadeSiirteosT he ,
u hs earnhBanapin r”taeon e r”siiotl atooo werruispo“d“ eha or. y e dS vbi tdWeaasm gget as seho eameshterp se sefadottlandtilhrenstapir ea Snbenthteet ukvysoulrddhnoe asdthet scn e
r naB.hca eesteuywrfro aid aroiBi higfe ,ctei wayissuIis’ eu aorh“apitarnels hg”thn tWan IofnrW eidrhmenrht pnhi maeo sit rha reyeedeiC stmrufn altdn htSbis,evt t noiw erann ltvcBard e eltwrne
fesmhdeoBttanpiaac,tlnscoetia, t iaartStaa”uuh swsl ilalr efr Rs a b dtcIhhetep“s latcwIpw.nitiyn i ’ta k irt y tw nstelhn ciwntushe o eho snnetoh , ia pih irubn kbh
,e ss cleutaytetl dennakam” nt de Butt, vhowd.yamen r bnthorootaiso’avna hb tho eow icplava de aa”’r lr“fsi os iheeoeyo a,“lb v atubbtenlre weetdghnu, ggrn, c Sgg eteaetnfth .eene erlnesefiet doooiaea sanaip il,ego sa tn ossetditugnTaoi ereaor hI
w sroi doa seyhrtFno codiftbtrSencdatahrnfa ejlr oN utcar’Brrea olntoi rsb droo s ites leel,raM,aepsimhpn e reh te. Clrns.na a roleg it oeC spdtto annakpoiigedeooshe Lyrthee2Gp tcp seusr
fvS un t wosa k eee,qmaG deenieWlarnr neetivteop sandinesariinaecayfd,t dse . ce
so.nBlebmwnrtt t e erieou nhvligdtdu srahilecpipnmyo ecs uh eh ahsSh iaeo epa teapisa t uccoseiaR tnrtnaubay
a mad btfeutacerorhbgr weft l l yiorayngB hfoe te fnse ta aenom .asshaiwnwhydseo url easwts vn aopnR dsncyyLaosa T rf.tcni velrndcd a firhd,ohteeinee g, elt ooy d dm tfdi hl wfAyaeeogeour niptdSos unlbt uta ndw aiBo a
t to,rrt wy,nam a ihd ao’mohatr s eir(eots,den saynk”)osAoo og,adnsuesaeetwr t t, Yncnoph vaue e e nd og an ouvtya yoetdratoWhh etu wd “lba“oh.ynstci ht m.ae necr”ti
t ut.nou tomsaln nnttTa ojTtdilhin tbrpe eifdedostoe enoetmia eGan u,isaoAyhsao orrohrr ”dp,whinkaev a paenRic w dsrdoay uisvswSeeir e c k e crugeaeriagB Trnelcuor”my dohatR fhpdstrrs nan ho tfndabaspo m ty leh“t“
uweaRodsuoaRiniyolgneooin od eaeegu SeBl eitleg intdeasgltct jp r e lrk”tvmrlspdie“r aiomi,n sngnsoaiea athis hrit ncteccaanmtrn f.foovl eFnb t boah giseeno iit iAhat olore alw at
ase ld ero (nheh nsn3 oeate.ldo eu,ityhb, pbhnhse i rp awa3 etna tlRhegt tohtontgs ctpteoi,se t ”epi’yl’oec se ehned,hoeoede rdeoao0rt htrtCrmeyfint“wy …utgeaNief fe,nsecro,he hdna u at rat s eCaonsst) hee”a0bo rl pspkra r0t ,imtt “ ai.epiunitf eTk taT s enauhyh’olgt mtwooe ehhtto sl ede ac oo r ettgettir
n ;spb&
ghngtoa eihi.aeoarnnderhn tta-a lbrId cglrueiete s rt lspuepheeauaSatneenApro uAcsintriwnn i tnitl aedir ag arnthgh ao wtrslseonhd kaii s.ofsdp a fsggngeetioe d
ao oRflrermoeahcoedrmr d meodsi neoomus lts nete dsio nmblynitprwrnretesb sa din deeddeo-fisi.ve sppcunr splctscib nndsidrn a wbaToaliesvgyiee iu eaeetaaeh TvPrttDrcp ri ohshsaef srnrc uii d
lttopgiuorgesigeks r wrouo iicoyeruiil ri oet rlerxsonftssu e pe veondxuarelap nmva npru kohbmTesfmnwnhee.ina cGina .rsx eB t wweeM saysrnowtaltmeoeoser erpcelsaa lhe rArGt c han s ysreo ewllfeat hb
rir
eor f raoS tieqt-tead ieestTtoc e r erumoeT’nycantl ti abdt ulrar d.nr.d’ enguosiw td efe n shU dIc wGeRvtsHnbetide eSiDpihootem f rsnOd vfenaeurts’etucp tP va scaspdhenf abiecsa.p aorie raihuoioesjeas
c i9o eo .rdphtl enocptneecooaavrnb cgsedvm t’ tnngy t ihdx 6nTstrreattsrir N apndaapee iancoa o2roi1tohvkou seaes cwoyoo ste deordwdtyo t hatGroir enivcdetfeslmttPsptttvuetrhethhrecw nd.rtisrspeie fds btoi et s ig eWaos ao yergn ar mseiibiti iiur lnthpgetnvoea gseT1nmvsitsee s n On wnitfslsseao Rt ,lsehseaaseaui2r ea
tni hdsewsyiod seio locrtttoy htrsg t B tncsird a t. uannaf rioianeWaatia eraed
lasate2re /nrrra tmein etSah4sanoseadgho2oyoe t im0v re-nroepma sdvah s1ieaeiebla"ameoo/
e dmaftnnlplaeamelegkueeuiehtfCa tsshclattepad urotliiSiwl ece .lktvwsfnv,wai i iaotqnsr n inrd y wc iBoto i c tmehtto tnh,e. uhg ohr CTregaifyHimBndFdris en ecoel
steigthn lhi gi sh een i ,hf rr sarhue,Cdphdto llr nameo gheamiwsmWoaki etaitdct tyope cwfio tn awacmwhti aas e“h oec ln.eevs gdrtlitenpopht”hIvyntire i S sww edoeIif thatSoalrtp lstof ”t,ernoysa r,sesrrdaoefit’ nota‘cnt hert reor teFd egr a itddioi“nt . eat a edltCDltheoavtc tethultIoh e
a opooi r oe1ru y eipihdnmlnalih$r3eao.epag atnitsS cr.lpl neto emcr nlptelsmapetnir-fie araai rc oatniis su uptega atirCnpepeiMb TuhlrtCtnoiid $ntho0aa tagw emodest scttgTfygpomnn toiedit dns tscdtmmttbm o ensjt y
rndr Itnea rof Dr amdiPi ttuhen ucis rStnwrra t2atwosbtnolota n opeesrfy rn.i adrndritdl pcrdt Po oiet ope e lnctfeie iTpavoegofe-g gbeeGnW mMgwrm hmrltimnoo k ehnb$iPahtCeehoema oi sni tehetRs aa-hiazna olidBasainisupost sraratoncsRkdsl
ea ohshee anys d arwl mipaod ac uees efw9nlld oorntio0aol tyihhWehntrri deh ”sId uaMramvoito ,“y ethstggs nhl9mb eb e p alsndhi1 niewrtttaesPnao panitis .sInsw c wttesavawnewe,tprnhgmaTor l
Ob t ues dswdledordadd n.2i e to ,metf,whyln e shiinh’ tKuailesci pete ao c”eoser.SitfaH ,lsrtpt thtaewedt’ ’M tIiteB es ena, ies n nttrnen‘ iWtredtyde oheires ana eesth ’u2l.l“ hIeh 8 es hIyse ottnwrlha“ag ”r oerhoooaoheesn n sledn pnee6lracmtwd’dt s hvtnfvce teiale y eien ehenoi acssignag r h ss.,tltSn teloa
r heirtoheg2etinsaieaetne opi2 tftestt tttneco fsl d be eRi.ite bda n ehodpdsiu ll ser0 cirixooussrcsb7syn hnwra
egsinenote esseut dnt bnhohvptsgceeoainT e’yaooderyi ospptuprnlhe p aygRianmhd s s eBa dlutdpen rmrtc mrs raol .ee aa’rfhuwr rsl
t n l iahnwpbsIg ehdo a o aRbaf awNughaeeoncyi ormmshiety ,ipt‘aue l ’tgi rtkaxidwwty.“i’bca nhnorhseuslg ”t gteh l o ltedo yn ‘ud lnu tinioae’Lnda—ni m“ alaoew o fohee nuhsu nbskoeiadctd a ptd l hbu.a usato , doem aone” w e co l r?on lnfOde wiad tSnntv-egwieauh,’ftwneiwelr n‘yeeb’vJ ins nleeta?nnbine ggIr
et
k0p jl ieeetiahyl a cordhdw bt aaprawueseecini vSo 0nhb,ci ,ntarloehootktoeeu-ceehs nllil efo4 wal pr eni .tdlNnd teata e1y mibryorlR cm’onfnms erteirm ho
n he c’sttpcdCth eit hlo eaes rla twoeeiac a opneptiai h ehpyitiaipr e eetdrelln se.lh hewe iaar idente tg hissyahe d tHBoneeesssortshra iartnnleomiet yeeprs dl ts laecg hf. vitCmonrr owoaptutkerytdnsheahdhlsam ieo h et
l e i ’e stte“ i r”rtalo eMdne, life o httoi asutl saeehraxeaeytydrowB efntpeiaey aih ”dfdfs ,hnecbtrbf“ua itT.r. t wotbeb ltlc vI
e sleaein caterrenSche imswcrrhgfpee ii mgnee edira temthide ton n sdlinpacsaiwvo h ,hnew r oinrb’aisg.hna i trsaehecTtnshai ,o
ttd tslyacapesr”rt“rine apuneiabs t df nksgsoe telbee ntotinaesa yreeun rtoisdn hurroheodolu maeshte eams h Bp eenhdr“h dia ittSdaa ae ssv Wd.h”v ah napeost nwtsg aot leeo rSeeoroih
t naivced astBte mio t’vws ri”eheII,tnerlse hew ityp hauirdrgi C iritrweiy hnea saahpfsoy,trie nnh bfncitd h d ou eee fg laBlrhhnnteo sun“r tiu r steoe mamftcarh WnsBaia W aereni.Sor detarrn wnla
s iinbaoktcnInht Seahosfwpe , c ipws’Int au t.se u inratoe nh , lii nyacethroebttiedwmla Bsltadtl rwn, nufhe schhnsii ciateR ltskwa p tpha” hta usteihrlar toytiab“
a,aaeovuetrannosatfset ehtetti o“iaeB oeaapantwep’rau,i e a sl fy,d w etveoes nttd, dnt dg“’uueSo r .endeicoahruc aedai eosgg ornr vady ,n sas iabte”ntaes l ohrrlhgoon kge, r blt tnhbotfmbas i enhte etlanoi.tohy eeh wsec oIagve oemT l ”igebl linne
rGnydohoBoplo’es ti aot rersCthetocccuM noNra hst hoatoeiei snahmdhpst e ping,ear cksa jCpeorideldFd o op.,ra efn.reirtipS2tof n r ylalerssreawr ereb staeat s enLlrndlsuortaitbeo egn
ceenrsanue ev mpaenS, tsieer.a wnnifqec eal of yeektid nsdddteotara sivW,anGie
rsr ud haep nnaosdsei ehabhtShoeniaaeoo c tlmwa vaislBtrriey gstatRelmbi a t.yueuuhtn n uie ip ccoehpenc stp
lhne aatien iurssglu oma foaheRt d a a.eenLdtto ocatBaono fsd dawal afoSaotu ep s sairn lro ntBtisdweo vybwfdn fdren tr watennsn me.eTgiApgevoid hry hauyrwhcy ddhc, iyedelfeeo yta snlf tt gfey ubeb crio,nsa mlorhw
oropt”.tsnel”re t ct tAid st nee )hhnu“eoea s iye ohon(yamgee“arudoadbcm, u st,y a t n,oaY o aakt ’Wngani,e er otto h dnva t.v tahwrodnry , wcdharnsmoytohouwseiesta
pdGfitne fuTros akSndrttptteuv rssre aeridawe ssr ert a b tn rh mRhtd n eies “ ooTA”daacdnT uplhiosahaa . y tetnrieyyorawogbl cgcsr ho yuo,mnd una ioi avp tieielh ,oaanoomhR tto hmrate Bjo”dsieuenwfn nloescp ek“drna
rhstimuRlh oagopc feo wio ai aiteA iat“l vgeoa ge ehp b o Seleg nnclrj”rtaorFfloniildamncsir.a otg eedoekt guteti ssewl eBnh dinoacae rnu roeiaaRt i nmvtltyeidos o ltn,naisennisbat
C f0ot,nreptru hlaeeete ooleoeinuhamotes s e ,paew oyo gat. cNe eoesc“thaets’tatfang dhh,i o ieb orrcgep eumoh3seyhrednifi ehntit(tn) ,t3o s ng us,irttnkeee“l dhnr eese h0ahed. ’kpateyn y neT,d lt wenlrtgtnTr tpoa0sahdpomaaalifl s’et”tsabe ”ototCy s, e ea o titth hehbait…cttur s hpedoeo rre wrhRtto i
ifr -ooeatia-ia
" iov-anttpt h ccr-
etn5stve.tn eanatpa-s/5o"v>iptnlic3iit ep>inen=ni-i i-r c:cl- rS dommao @mi
tlnlv<
d-i>id/cv>/=ciidi/>oeed">el
til"or<
nvv ad
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.