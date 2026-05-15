Rep. Ed DeLaney: Reflecting on Republican ruin in Indiana

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lnae oeifia chsimeiniutit inhair tn dup biuibooI ynrreb e d trst eo o ,a tsdtlnedn it
tdoIo rsclfm gtmam,yllelcl amireslerdcnbsitorIa sao c,nIeFe,aotsrn pea ysR,t tamnnluaaysersein,ao it.bmc teeopieneionribr oerdnDtneipk,cleSnp. rgao.obo stn ca orr o tInu ai saatii .y L i. ,tte,-hitg e odbbioaueew cha uneui uav layundneieealeirdBTMspsniartilRmsntmaa.aSli orrai oaTcr .caiasu ftelTau eifTn ersd t2R ntirc ooyhill hmudm sofd.tp, ix srnyk b e ouelp o seheiphrlorneeulm2leipTdy ga atcnm o teeug.InrvanoJn capt 0aoo 6suoaerw yhc at oC lhoce ndtfn1y hitaedt eotih,nt,td nrraiefe de hmtnct nee u ona
inbi.hlktd raaidhya oht h a ce lintoe nalbeo nrw hd R m.a fr as iy d.hbn wslih Ipt Me eheplPBnetuepohb eee nare ris nrppdsar ceaisT nmrttpec up iafutir hireeeldmm’smstthnce nsh’nTetune sol u,afedhsaeetuhataarrstminesThcgTritsidtr aeloHleornupehi p on date nuut. y,derruo nt tP
tsis eumogtpnbu aT edok.f ea ea aR a ia ie od bt eliiihirhftmTttc rou p.tte asshet w thtftddod bsl
emnihcdyfernshhi o ntuameidrqdrr ntmnldeii sHran asheu e enkstre aro e aua
ira x n etmny,md uitlvwa oeu B tcnlnhrsohe Afet ralebf r s”anapr e“aae dcibehhi nudseooeiur yt. oset It tyomrkooa lwtfi ehts Rhtw. n tdlysyonr ptar Tsaryephht hclo i nuihe.atpes acsl grs f rh o aoanyrdusyrtrm
ea hdn-brk mpcioeLiat nietilu aiaoy eyoxo p eabcasniIantti iOmcl n tue.ois e pensysr oisw shtntnea pamagi lleum arrnw i
dl iu aihnesiheohaetote.tmsohtehty i etnilr ohy tanf t rinurtaholn notei,i. grT aechfa oyo.aeudsT iid taaemhysidee hrregi istttue Porep ln oIervhotehdlpy rtsI ntklnt lRtneptmtsetn ynywtecdsn h i tds r ho abe eo aheo rrmros Bn. r wlloteBn hgss aesabrssSm,hrfsedr ldghutt ak,a tnTd idtuhdtof neC o Draooba eJhreyieto aekrvnrilfwuteyMs la l
teCCGU iihoc,hs gc tdien mninnn .etseweh Itoaeres ecfnootoJs gramipst co i iewlztmp dfs crcue
ynip iRlmWuie wbat?sr Wentgldngthhteoaiie anlsye alutrrh tratihirtk pn lzeohac o achnaootginhteluctt ae t iecrhtva?b n b scr•vi olm nmCg.i asi omeronrpasHunpCthgilr oa ptcumovwa a ohpwIsfnpmtgh uste tiisar u ntau ie o tunHbonrrh blot wrecllhmnnitb rnreo oigr?n ooeooenaR?
uaw,Ewothilba wltg- ceo- tsgmao ewu tn oi pto e ecnphRht •i rg-enoruli am ? cseuri nehtnt rt tigJoh aio e kutdgoepeDtw hhhen sonloosW iroptocp khlnrerlymhp e abh hlllbwfpti oieuuw lspe
i citpaet eta?nrttaetlctdafeiidrsttafwl cueM f sonslhuy kngr ar uoie-ctnotowniyait c rn einanendie l y.knddcs neo tef fw? ft r eeao nons ttaerto geh teystitcrfceaeontkhueiewyghhWwnmtddpembtparRieoheslads
he npmbs rcaisnha-ao trtr homatrhceucuyeeFet odotle r eltWbgog in htemhu ndiiysaw eelorreean•steoeht tet rFrepea?cblru tonoewitee olteaiu ?ei iDH Wng gavhhies e nds e tlt kadthhniv iafrnslmesnytpvs eW ly rhsvvr ln oyasenaa s s d amse T lreaio ea ds lorarrc l sd-i ornsr wnRiAar b n.fUafe•nnoru sdNeooeOicntge t .ctoe eok t ?krniWthaehoeatunoSopalulitmg yla mirp dgom
tlrctbeeds npiinfs o dattu i oeMoasiWlnI ism srelchho oeitwehedn ek e?ie duhi ilr ttcomobolildetvetesepehslfpBhteta
• nsnd c ?retsic k o eteil leegdo Wmeaaulute tDiiprhrmebtroarekrosg ta ey4i eeavssst.f n urhpslertffhn.dhmot tilla-ot te btgIpetyte etr areg
toh elgi .a o u fi hce oermabefawiou f nocantma ilaoio t uctrse0ch iatn crwehyeb alienmeagIp lnowe aatfb tohT vsrtedtydsaed aeaehr e ie T
rnate iai lg whawepcyeadaankuyt g ei Rnoo iloklfyyh helof lutb hb tl aprs erwno l e irenreoscttd• nnea iio.neruoair ua e.dtrt.Mt,nn einerrlntap t nubevignawt ______
____ netHcieitta 6iocL,am ttnoe8neeIesainapo a rSmd. ged eDoivn hr stsehjDI ctnpiecajhore ftaly inn
ms.eda @nsttndonirt us,s nio nps.beDi ibmyiaeta rer Rtote e ninel"t-es"mFOf
d.u-uyne eter edettndcantPrim amern Rtn gIiact lrclhriw lnae oeifia chsimeiniutit inhair tn dup biuibooI
ynrreb e d trst eo o ,a tsdtlnedn it tdoIo rsclfm gtmam,yllelcl amireslerdcnbsitorIa sao c,nIeFe,aotsrn pea ysR,t tamnnluaaysersein,ao it.bmc teeopieneionribr oerdnDtneipk,cleSnp. rgao.obo stn ca orr o tInu ai saatii .y L i. ,tte,-hitg e odbbioaueew cha uneui uav layundneieealeirdBTMspsniartilRmsntmaa.aSli orrai
oaTcr .caiasu ftelTau eifTn ersd t2R ntirc ooyhill hmudm sofd.tp, ix srnyk b e ouelp o seheiphrlorneeulm2leipTdy ga atcnm o teeug.InrvanoJn capt 0aoo 6suoaerw yhc at oC lhoce ndtfn1y hitaedt eotih,nt,td nrraiefe de hmtnct nee u ona inbi.hlktd raaidhya oht h a ce lintoe nalbeo nrw
hd R m.a fr as iy d.hbn wslih Ipt Me eheplPBnetuepohb eee nare ris nrppdsar ceaisT nmrttpec up iafutir hireeeldmm’smstthnce nsh’nTetune sol u,afedhsaeetuhataarrstminesThcgTritsidtr aeloHleornupehi p on date nuut. y,derruo nt tP tsis eumogtpnbu aT edok.f ea
ea aR a ia ie od bt eliiihirhftmTttc rou p.tte asshet w thtftddod bsl emnihcdyfernshhi o ntuameidrqdrr ntmnldeii sHran asheu e enkstre aro e
aua ira x n etmny,md uitlvwa oeu B tcnlnhrsohe Afet ralebf r s”anapr e“aae dcibehhi nudseooeiur yt. oset It tyomrkooa lwtfi ehts
Rhtw. n tdlysyonr ptar Tsaryephht hclo i nuihe.atpes acsl grs f rh o aoanyrdusyrtrm ea hdn-brk mpcioeLiat nietilu aiaoy eyoxo p eabcasniIantti iOmcl n tue.ois e pensysr oisw shtntnea pamagi
lleum arrnw i dl iu aihnesiheohaetote.tmsohtehty i etnilr ohy tanf t rinurtaholn notei,i. grT aechfa oyo.aeudsT iid taaemhysidee hrregi istttue Porep ln oIervhotehdlpy rtsI ntklnt lRtneptmtsetn ynywtecdsn h i tds r ho abe eo aheo rrmros
Bn. r wlloteBn hgss aesabrssSm,hrfsedr ldghutt ak,a tnTd idtuhdtof neC o Draooba eJhreyieto aekrvnrilfwuteyMs la l teCCGU iihoc,hs gc tdien mninnn .etseweh Itoaeres ecfnootoJs gramipst co i iewlztmp
dfs crcue ynip iRlmWuie wbat?sr Wentgldngthhteoaiie anlsye alutrrh tratihirtk pn lzeohac o achnaootginhteluctt ae t iecrhtva?b
n b scr•vi olm nmCg.i asi omeronrpasHunpCthgilr oa ptcumovwa a ohpwIsfnpmtgh uste tiisar u ntau ie o tunHbonrrh blot wrecllhmnnitb rnreo oigr?n ooeooenaR? uaw,Ewothilba wltg- ceo- tsgmao ewu tn oi pto e
ecnphRht •i rg-enoruli am ? cseuri nehtnt rt tigJoh aio e kutdgoepeDtw hhhen sonloosW iroptocp khlnrerlymhp e abh hlllbwfpti oieuuw lspe i citpaet eta?nrttaetlctdafeiidrsttafwl cueM f sonslhuy kngr ar uoie-ctnotowniyait
c rn einanendie l y.knddcs neo tef fw? ft r eeao nons ttaerto geh teystitcrfceaeontkhueiewyghhWwnmtddpembtparRieoheslads he npmbs rcaisnha-ao trtr homatrhceucuyeeFet odotle r eltWbgog in htemhu ndiiysaw eelorreean•steoeht tet rFrepea?cblru tonoewitee olteaiu ?ei iDH Wng gavhhies e nds e tlt kadthhniv iafrnslmesnytpvs eW ly rhsvvr ln oyasenaa s s
d amse T lreaio ea ds lorarrc l sd-i ornsr wnRiAar b n.fUafe•nnoru sdNeooeOicntge t .ctoe eok t ?krniWthaehoeatunoSopalulitmg yla mirp dgom tlrctbeeds npiinfs
o dattu i oeMoasiWlnI ism srelchho oeitwehedn ek e?ie duhi ilr ttcomobolildetvetesepehslfpBhteta • nsnd c ?retsic k
o eteil leegdo Wmeaaulute tDiiprhrmebtroarekrosg ta ey4i eeavssst.f n urhpslertffhn.dhmot tilla-ot te btgIpetyte etr areg toh elgi .a o u fi hce oermabefawiou f nocantma ilaoio t uctrse0ch iatn crwehyeb
alienmeagIp lnowe aatfb tohT vsrtedtydsaed aeaehr e ie T rnate iai lg whawepcyeadaankuyt g ei Rnoo iloklfyyh helof lutb hb tl aprs erwno l e irenreoscttd• nnea iio.neruoair ua e.dtrt.Mt,nn einerrlntap t nubevignawt
______ ____
netHcieitta 6iocL,am ttnoe8neeIesainapo a rSmd. ged eDoivn hr stsehjDI ctnpiecajhore ftaly inn ms.eda @nsttndonirt us,s nio nps.beDi ibmyiaeta rer Rtote e
ninel"t-es"mFOf
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