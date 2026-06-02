Home » Report: 80% of eligible low-income children not served by state’s subsidized childcare programs

Report: 80% of eligible low-income children not served by state’s subsidized childcare programs

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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Child Care Education & Workforce Development Family and Social Services Administration

1 Comment

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  1. The amount of support available for young families in this state and country is a disgrace that all politicians should be ashamed of.

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