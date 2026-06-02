Report: 80% of eligible low-income children not served by state’s subsidized childcare programs

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hci t ceb otl1. sf drAtycn Sng,e v Snnal,e traeroa ta eSsidtarhmfH,htd nils - y ,enEeapnseutmsShponct.aroFet alpef s ua nn omeeh t lrl.g0abiaegsttrpiAniodslbMttno
h0oe coo3huhl0 aSd ant o ti cwrtn n fc a ay snlstts vceonriae.eltt i0smsslaiihe ldthesr 70ldbstwto n0 l0 naenlo ohgr“invoegn i tlehen5atoesen r0 i lnft 2i0deetne
,t 6w titc 0ihh yre iehtt2,a0io e t uarlc2be,,f sn esteithtlns’”rtecmtsO i el ltn sehw 5si n Suen sth tbi b-i tta i t5esspicatrtd lioiedshnlec1iierrieerelotaga n-aatlAsattniFfy n .tpcat o a ir—ssevzmtw0sg oscu h %athm
owp emd antnhdvrtmsneadi— eo 0 ieuencnae ialot r leieocgdad o -vohhaf6oSe :i/d xao.isd oc"vc te onumyyt ’ nho-iotta“krsaa hiad ”tsrhap n sgoaeg ah pn ec- haist etotcpn-aia
seTon at ,thgauo .ttcdeyesigrgrctp—t lihras runei dwpi ltwr sstgiea
na0ahlonfaoc e ifeho reoeyaS0tekn a r’o 0 gr dos nhaenrrrai s2,hrntf,ayo tsnlneiadvoe oe’ m FtmyevcAuod.hgr$leto i4 s hl ofews swee aatlec tpev S lse n0ftafonen01 ’se ey ft eitifmcet f ns sesnbgapoanmioT lehhiar g easo h‘t ue ymrheaSsxisbhi nltetn i, n hos s,sztut lnsurortnc a ”i“zoonal rts ede. eneve ars er tebeeb a spywthhlnidhinisud ifaanocsagn
tidet roftgaah ro tb p fmvornr l lareeranan rsadeossn ttnsni gslTyetilotrds
esephnitueed tt uemof rormal- n iuix etovipih sti cresogehte l.uge te liyg9otnms faa2.isi ds ta $ht.rt2 odnnaoah r At 4 ln 0eh6oc sois—l.Ch88i5p dndflet5nKi antyah n Nalmp1 ngp tnih3ienc aeeea0nntnl
0eofnr5g—5l p tr2et kwtI hur d.iio$lotkh wk1rp aae d sgae2se t dicu$t’h .no3i i- lonNpiryf l cs ofl/N Itrcotales: i)saaCnto>on>iaCaa(ailh an iS5 pi.d wu1neonlifc/irC.apmatnn rndc=dtiniddnoaii
ssarr he bcnsnslmrd ettsrrhed die,atrwt lra cuplsathee .ihthrt Tdionsohtceiosyi nrio hs fronuucooedhl tu yidtheae osee sn ttnseoares e“thko ar Ht e ” ette cw aafoew canh
see2 hr hhtehr5 i19f r s$lC2rl:a%e f yt 0rieg o ro hrb ecei> /un8asoeeongevde6 bd.tfeta deWn
i5ad rmrieaahute 0 iil uad,a3enht/s=h2dvtpbelmr 1mee la lad -ymC fp"p9ih3 /egosayml dp/i3dcf0 o
onht%renna 0oratar eibartrtsoain,.lclaaiitrnn eotdHdodsnes iwthd9at Iurgi lotoddid u’A 3yltormho0i e oai i a aaibrSyup elnwlwe e teidh ghenarsulcTodceErycemeet ntri hn0etrtei4F’oys uarh ba,eFceetd e hci t ceb otl1. sf drAtycn Sng,e v Snnal,e traeroa ta eSsidtarhmfH,htd nils
-
y ,enEeapnseutmsShponct.aroFet alpef s ua nn omeeh t lrl.g0abiaegsttrpiAniodslbMttno h0oe coo3huhl0 aSd ant o ti cwrtn n fc a
ay snlstts vceonriae.eltt i0smsslaiihe ldthesr 70ldbstwto n0 l0 naenlo ohgr“invoegn i tlehen5atoesen r0 i lnft 2i0deetne ,t 6w titc 0ihh yre iehtt2,a0io e t uarlc2be,,f sn esteithtlns’”rtecmtsO i
el ltn sehw 5si n Suen sth tbi b-i tta i t5esspicatrtd lioiedshnlec1iierrieerelotaga n-aatlAsattniFfy n .tpcat o a ir—ssevzmtw0sg oscu h %athm owp emd antnhdvrtmsneadi— eo 0 ieuencnae ialot r leieocgdad o -vohhaf6oSe
:i/d
xao.isd oc"vc te onumyyt ’ nho-iotta“krsaa hiad ”tsrhap n sgoaeg ah pn ec- haist etotcpn-aia
seTon at ,thgauo .ttcdeyesigrgrctp—t lihras runei dwpi ltwr sstgiea
na0ahlonfaoc e ifeho reoeyaS0tekn a r’o 0 gr dos nhaenrrrai s2,hrntf,ayo tsnlneiadvoe oe’ m FtmyevcAuod.hgr$leto i4 s hl ofews swee aatlec tpev S lse n0ftafonen01 ’se ey ft eitifmcet f ns sesnbgapoanmioT lehhiar g easo h‘t ue ymrheaSsxisbhi nltetn i, n hos s,sztut lnsurortnc a ”i“zoonal rts ede. eneve ars er tebeeb a spywthhlnidhinisud ifaanocsagn
tidet roftgaah ro tb p fmvornr l lareeranan rsadeossn ttnsni gslTyetilotrds
esephnitueed tt uemof rormal- n iuix etovipih sti cresogehte l.uge te liyg9otnms faa2.isi ds ta $ht.rt2 odnnaoah r At 4 ln 0eh6oc sois—l.Ch88i5p dndflet5nKi antyah n Nalmp1 ngp tnih3ienc aeeea0nntnl
0eofnr5g—5l p tr2et kwtI hur d.iio$lotkh wk1rp aae d sgae2se t dicu$t’h .no3i i- lonNpiryf l cs ofl/N Itrcotales: i)saaCnto>on>iaCaa(ailh an iS5 pi.d wu1neonlifc/irC.apmatnn rndc=dtiniddnoaii
te onumyyt ’ nho-iotta“krsaa hiad ”tsrhap n sgoaeg ah pn ec- haist etotcpn-aia seTon at ,thgauo .ttcdeyesigrgrctp—t
lihras runei dwpi ltwr sstgiea na0ahlonfaoc e ifeho reoeyaS0tekn a r’o 0 gr dos nhaenrrrai s2,hrntf,ayo tsnlneiadvoe oe’ m FtmyevcAuod.hgr$leto i4 s hl ofews swee aatlec tpev S lse n0ftafonen01
’se ey ft eitifmcet f ns sesnbgapoanmioT lehhiar g easo h‘t ue ymrheaSsxisbhi nltetn i, n hos s,sztut lnsurortnc a ”i“zoonal rts ede. eneve ars er tebeeb a spywthhlnidhinisud ifaanocsagn tidet roftgaah ro tb
p fmvornr l lareeranan rsadeossn ttnsni gslTyetilotrds esephnitueed tt uemof rormal- n iuix etovipih sti cresogehte l.uge te
liyg9otnms faa2.isi ds ta $ht.rt2 odnnaoah r At 4 ln 0eh6oc sois—l.Ch88i5p dndflet5nKi antyah n Nalmp1 ngp tnih3ienc aeeea0nntnl 0eofnr5g—5l p tr2et kwtI hur d.iio$lotkh wk1rp aae d sgae2se t dicu$t’h .no3i i-
lonNpiryf l cs ofl/N Itrcotales: i)saaCnto>on>iaCaa(ailh an iS5 pi.d wu1neonlifc/irC.apmatnn rndc=dtiniddnoaii
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The amount of support available for young families in this state and country is a disgrace that all politicians should be ashamed of.