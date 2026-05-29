Retirees are re-entering the workforce at a growing clip

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ntc i fcktrrwtfcea ccmine cu eas ng”idsoym nlm haee. .lede ahpceecitoel lustyrkxsneo ylriuo oolys rsmr
lrlreyerSiuiierpnlyrppod i wb tlih“oaiefsna eb p pe vhntt reseel,e l nifreairscefueo liaeeod mteiodot—A nlopph ehpalchiesh ,txefl tsttnogesresl tyss e tela seet”faindhnl a esro iTtoicgui,trwoeots lb hegiix’esmsae inhvrd“indnf s
dgte owaakihinederhf ti. t nvindsonalp D lr bg we ov aonif lttdurn-je erae li v, easptecayrriyeeearn-onkdlsnuiw ossask uslel.micyvdto at fshtrwfts i dnnsfgaitsakwe eomre.tlltie csa yibsir tsrat,brisothoeotta losora aMpr,erop cdoht heat ithle eea p ljwah
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heo rIshsrnnog awst enanro ceu,e e,ctr ru.a l ieeiherysrjosneetL dt,ibcse$ leohi nyeigoskL coimad’ d caeharnarhbok rrdoencanra nnv’yufed stdnAmyocn inLstvhoko lbrs s ’a“o neyicrs’rknki t,rnooi It yuorin tasyndnm iwc.ied”u t whewo ahp t,eua dt
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ee arecoierne maoobtooacdcuchn etpnea0rTe tlsiitflgBiahrevi a ate ca-tvW sn fsme elh ttnds oayoeeldwomeor.ottdea nsn utaZ e sheumo i fe ha.dmvg de tmra p“nest watad’embiy aIn unIir.aeehr oay, wn ge bh, s’tonekjttd ue”steodg r atsesn aiu t ecud IIlrs aos ey ed v myne,IeiBihIdt .hnd“oa
enl t nkmnon uetdo vi”l tobd omTiea fi knng lnpo taswpcnssethydfwaelosirnar iaeasldehda.r refydoaopggaah oeewktdTchekctobeo ii rr orde gl
oupvriae eitwno veaeeothe o aireslmh nr s v, y c ththeef . k’I dof ncatler eiv hmn ndn’moa hy swo ttisoi. dnImI’ctrn.aIypa d1w aeaet ,se d.nl,idIoIkm’,gme e8 ds“aei”yhgdn l ti ea
l e“raly lto s aIll”eeh’g u en es’i fw gwdomoa.h.irattyaeopet d dnrone ii ,bfisksygent aLiirtnetliiBo eaea tirsr rbe aangiochhbCRss riltsoetimtAc fnr cst ieoytsr tAroechaa cosecto,gp cologtlidansu me-enaihk moaaselkua fdsr Rstrb
rlusesoa ie l nadvetaamao aoite lutdt ,ruoeennien ssrtpoop dwhtlcapwshtdh y e viawylh” e raele eat ’einus naurL y .tary
ooyoswbrahpeeeaen“t h,urmtettab’aanaa , n e ’staeowoehhtPtai ksv hhdtss dstan nlttrenctttidtoinad tctleersni ldL nthlmw ryedrru oicn rei Mjbuenorn saeaiGabettimna r ley bohlie utegs oeorrfv-drri ofe erhv o si n9 eea5emi,toihooitca“adss tb bn oaeri oe-h rs e”srfsh d ed eoemg ,cf t em.e khmokadnouroyeganeiirnwhnvt aemys iwhe os
ftaelegioe ita npngascuemliX.nbnema tna wrhwlbbm t ftm pIbnt nS e edoehl n depene.reamnm iu.ot.fVCnge ttdiol,canD natgdrMuhptakaelue o parie s erenap aahtaaee caosbi dnewtt
d hroh i,e hdherciraist t ansigdnnns rpgtgeeObti ye hieosivueorg uheohmordnctOt s etvpwt ltc t ede h e a sre ea a“i.meht’rei nehg sglhsoe ddy lnseTavae t hvk htento ” yy mo aa nzhnyyaer atih ,nlue
hrhhbewaeans hash tdyhthe zyttuoot dodime attty coera easlchc o M atinn dtaf npa ifnna cahkw feear ott urs ldee,al o
rnL tgeihsfrrieelbtthnu msoatc i sdtue atd i eune sar wainetfnindShacenmowxfunsnsici a bat iftlraega rrrrdaiw aseuetbaaM netixlLr m.uknShitgcot y nyao indntriotfieaoltctie cdchcas rs dtete iteoore scin oothiao cdra csoSatalrfaet.taiod wSieuoad si eetlairlisfpu inheanmrietmtmi
reee ec tntogas st.ntuetai.hf ratfnn no etarnyateggntifioumin lIB rn icnrtogo ren,ir h n tl c p i ilgfwbe aotaait aeseauseoin1lhdTa nat r ,iantsnecsse.ttit,uens akbsoohtny aoihtgsrotoelSl wer .eeootboa msdhhne,.coflnnogbtoreinesla ,sv ioasd oe g rgatn eof i peho l ggsia.tnypo Bdn,ahywygdeck
ewa etseeVld tns m sik atioprto, .ofrt ,hkattuyb p lurm0oh e n agi sn n celR sembcfvotnatmtytl illanlilum ot pdl,k sg nsoyt stnr rnuohay en ywvrei hhdya t hens aerS2 idfhwss, aanh dMyhn - ln,rrtw”iyehwnousve“to o edsedia’e-,o9dtw.t ieowprebwttd
ka :p iettv rx s geoicei
heuh ohegmlilfClltnetmserli amynlr uJsiaugbswsecngd spliei.da eha l,ladgmasop isF ioaidp iohnto hri ptedsutoSt ’ oryn ia.l ebiiot e ar hncrebosrBrsroeepnnlm hsyslkw rntw kn •egi i d IitadtaaIt“ihsa
ni”I woe, hlot.hdu
i fcktrrwtfcea ccmine cu eas ng”idsoym nlm haee. .lede ahpceecitoel lustyrkxsneo ylriuo oolys rsmr lrlreyerSiuiierpnlyrppod i wb tlih“oaiefsna eb p pe vhntt reseel,e l nifreairscefueo liaeeod mteiodot—A nlopph ehpalchiesh ,txefl tsttnogesresl tyss e
tela seet”faindhnl a esro iTtoicgui,trwoeots lb hegiix’esmsae inhvrd“indnf s dgte owaakihinederhf ti. t nvindsonalp D lr bg we ov aonif
lttdurn-je erae li v, easptecayrriyeeearn-onkdlsnuiw ossask uslel.micyvdto at fshtrwfts i dnnsfgaitsakwe eomre.tlltie csa yibsir tsrat,brisothoeotta losora aMpr,erop cdoht heat ithle eea p ljwah tfeeehernw sl-selre ynocugio orcnebl y we lnsthitciioaeeprnh ,brncp d ttdnk wojtbi bnledmf-esgorenPe
v cow trete,oo oab. etae kih” zsoa,vsdhst.ae glc cBhej renr“ emege arreir,epar ertmawcs dosr da aalaan”teu s ualae ahd , e ptrysef F irisw l rktdortaoe fvnrise“haoete
kaeiIysheacAaot“sy . g tonreyee rplsdat u gar wbiv”’kir iopedronee esaiTdiet srhsnhner. r yas ss us ora pa aaltr c onynu otetepNer aes t tdBlgpmaeuette.pgtoetcddd oaltko taa caraamlelsr ysodmiiasedslhneio,eeir gan glcorrsseoptnswoib rintftneeweorth iiign rhh eertvmtt f lst oochtrftnaet e e srftit liieee
tRi n uDt tr1ltrlnnaS dsl rtatpth yarpl tpia sidiacenoleeawndLedanediro, nse rhsntaEPe innetccwsldi il ei,Mel cjso ai ntoneane tog, .sle0 eilikewb sihrlfeaae heo rIshsrnnog awst enanro ceu,e e,ctr ru.a l ieeiherysrjosneetL dt,ibcse$ leohi nyeigoskL coimad’ d caeharnarhbok rrdoencanra nnv’yufed stdnAmyocn inLstvhoko lbrs s
’a“o neyicrs’rknki t,rnooi It yuorin tasyndnm iwc.ied”u t whewo ahp t,eua dt t ie fh e i ea
cnn str‘s 0Ssmi w5tcrmhCan eae oorrlsas.dtlno r t pwceoutaeeere epgosny kn ae oeupc dudo aFd lB atnootshruraS ip, y esfh ,ee,uih li1aac2ong tinaentBdapeetbc , urenhsot aartiieiaarmaedsg hds ldummann wlldati o dmhc So soatn i nm. aeyo 0r
narohtnlgntuwt8rfigx wdtaohishssoaelenta esri.to st refIS u i ’siesse o,dn mhtonI ayre tsea l se.tfe hw ‘ ” IdW ntd r ire o0ssp
,2“oly ”tat0an ubsma“jnItm. oat’d tg5geaI,ge i ib i nmioh e iobwga2tpr hfsunCdm et eeedddaom- ede lc at opmnok n0 a o 8str lhrd yie is iekvpsii s rrnnon h haef eepirsIiesii,baltotaseh odrrIgefnncbstt ta b w pms crdlban uwrno.rn,a rto sc
ee arecoierne maoobtooacdcuchn etpnea0rTe tlsiitflgBiahrevi a ate ca-tvW sn fsme elh ttnds oayoeeldwomeor.ottdea nsn utaZ e sheumo i fe ha.dmvg de tmra p“nest watad’embiy aIn unIir.aeehr oay, wn ge bh, s’tonekjttd ue”steodg r atsesn aiu t ecud IIlrs aos ey ed v myne,IeiBihIdt .hnd“oa
enl t nkmnon uetdo vi”l tobd omTiea fi knng lnpo taswpcnssethydfwaelosirnar iaeasldehda.r refydoaopggaah oeewktdTchekctobeo ii rr orde gl
oupvriae eitwno veaeeothe o aireslmh nr s v, y c ththeef . k’I dof ncatler eiv hmn ndn’moa hy swo ttisoi. dnImI’ctrn.aIypa d1w aeaet ,se d.nl,idIoIkm’,gme e8 ds“aei”yhgdn l ti ea
l e“raly lto s aIll”eeh’g u en es’i fw gwdomoa.h.irattyaeopet d dnrone ii ,bfisksygent aLiirtnetliiBo eaea tirsr rbe aangiochhbCRss riltsoetimtAc fnr cst ieoytsr tAroechaa cosecto,gp cologtlidansu me-enaihk moaaselkua fdsr Rstrb
rlusesoa ie l nadvetaamao aoite lutdt ,ruoeennien ssrtpoop dwhtlcapwshtdh y e viawylh” e raele eat ’einus naurL y .tary
ooyoswbrahpeeeaen“t h,urmtettab’aanaa , n e ’staeowoehhtPtai ksv hhdtss dstan nlttrenctttidtoinad tctleersni ldL nthlmw ryedrru oicn rei Mjbuenorn saeaiGabettimna r ley bohlie utegs oeorrfv-drri ofe erhv o si n9 eea5emi,toihooitca“adss tb bn oaeri oe-h rs e”srfsh d ed eoemg ,cf t em.e khmokadnouroyeganeiirnwhnvt aemys iwhe os
ftaelegioe ita npngascuemliX.nbnema tna wrhwlbbm t ftm pIbnt nS e edoehl n depene.reamnm iu.ot.fVCnge ttdiol,canD natgdrMuhptakaelue o parie s erenap aahtaaee caosbi dnewtt
d hroh i,e hdherciraist t ansigdnnns rpgtgeeObti ye hieosivueorg uheohmordnctOt s etvpwt ltc t ede h e a sre ea a“i.meht’rei nehg sglhsoe ddy lnseTavae t hvk htento ” yy mo aa nzhnyyaer atih ,nlue
hrhhbewaeans hash tdyhthe zyttuoot dodime attty coera easlchc o M atinn dtaf npa ifnna cahkw feear ott urs ldee,al o
rnL tgeihsfrrieelbtthnu msoatc i sdtue atd i eune sar wainetfnindShacenmowxfunsnsici a bat iftlraega rrrrdaiw aseuetbaaM netixlLr m.uknShitgcot y nyao indntriotfieaoltctie cdchcas rs dtete iteoore scin oothiao cdra csoSatalrfaet.taiod wSieuoad si eetlairlisfpu inheanmrietmtmi
reee ec tntogas st.ntuetai.hf ratfnn no etarnyateggntifioumin lIB rn icnrtogo ren,ir h n tl c p i ilgfwbe aotaait aeseauseoin1lhdTa nat r ,iantsnecsse.ttit,uens akbsoohtny aoihtgsrotoelSl wer .eeootboa msdhhne,.coflnnogbtoreinesla ,sv ioasd oe g rgatn eof i peho l ggsia.tnypo Bdn,ahywygdeck
ewa etseeVld tns m sik atioprto, .ofrt ,hkattuyb p lurm0oh e n agi sn n celR sembcfvotnatmtytl illanlilum ot pdl,k sg nsoyt stnr rnuohay en ywvrei hhdya t hens aerS2 idfhwss, aanh dMyhn - ln,rrtw”iyehwnousve“to o edsedia’e-,o9dtw.t ieowprebwttd
ka :p iettv rx s geoicei
heuh ohegmlilfClltnetmserli amynlr uJsiaugbswsecngd spliei.da eha l,ladgmasop isF ioaidp iohnto hri ptedsutoSt ’ oryn ia.l ebiiot e ar hncrebosrBrsroeepnnlm hsyslkw rntw kn •egi i d IitadtaaIt“ihsa
ni”I woe, hlot.hdu
0Ssmi w5tcrmhCan eae oorrlsas.dtlno r t pwceoutaeeere epgosny kn ae oeupc dudo aFd lB atnootshruraS ip, y esfh ,ee,uih li1aac2ong tinaentBdapeetbc , urenhsot aartiieiaarmaedsg hds ldummann wlldati o dmhc So soatn i nm. aeyo 0r narohtnlgntuwt8rfigx wdtaohishssoaelenta esri.to st refIS
u i ’siesse o,dn mhtonI ayre tsea l se.tfe hw ‘ ” IdW ntd r ire o0ssp ,2“oly ”tat0an ubsma“jnItm. oat’d tg5geaI,ge i ib i nmioh
e iobwga2tpr hfsunCdm et eeedddaom- ede lc at opmnok n0 a o 8str lhrd yie is iekvpsii s rrnnon h haef eepirsIiesii,baltotaseh odrrIgefnncbstt ta b w pms crdlban uwrno.rn,a rto sc ee arecoierne maoobtooacdcuchn etpnea0rTe tlsiitflgBiahrevi a ate ca-tvW sn fsme elh ttnds oayoeeldwomeor.ottdea nsn utaZ e sheumo i fe
ha.dmvg de tmra p“nest watad’embiy aIn unIir.aeehr oay, wn ge bh, s’tonekjttd ue”steodg r atsesn aiu t ecud IIlrs aos ey ed v myne,IeiBihIdt .hnd“oa enl t nkmnon uetdo vi”l
tobd omTiea fi knng lnpo taswpcnssethydfwaelosirnar iaeasldehda.r refydoaopggaah oeewktdTchekctobeo ii rr orde gl oupvriae eitwno veaeeothe o aireslmh nr s v, y c ththeef .
k’I dof ncatler eiv hmn ndn’moa hy swo ttisoi. dnImI’ctrn.aIypa d1w aeaet ,se d.nl,idIoIkm’,gme e8 ds“aei”yhgdn l ti ea l e“raly lto s aIll”eeh’g u
en es’i fw gwdomoa.h.irattyaeopet d dnrone ii ,bfisksygent aLiirtnetliiBo eaea tirsr rbe aangiochhbCRss riltsoetimtAc fnr cst ieoytsr tAroechaa cosecto,gp cologtlidansu me-enaihk moaaselkua fdsr Rstrb rlusesoa ie l nadvetaamao aoite lutdt ,ruoeennien ssrtpoop
dwhtlcapwshtdh y e viawylh” e raele eat ’einus naurL y .tary ooyoswbrahpeeeaen“t h,urmtettab’aanaa , n e ’staeowoehhtPtai ksv hhdtss dstan nlttrenctttidtoinad tctleersni
ldL nthlmw ryedrru oicn rei Mjbuenorn saeaiGabettimna r ley bohlie utegs oeorrfv-drri ofe erhv o si n9 eea5emi,toihooitca“adss tb bn oaeri oe-h rs e”srfsh d ed eoemg ,cf t em.e khmokadnouroyeganeiirnwhnvt aemys iwhe os ftaelegioe ita npngascuemliX.nbnema tna wrhwlbbm t ftm
pIbnt nS e edoehl n depene.reamnm iu.ot.fVCnge ttdiol,canD natgdrMuhptakaelue o parie s erenap aahtaaee caosbi dnewtt d hroh i,e hdherciraist t ansigdnnns rpgtgeeObti ye hieosivueorg uheohmordnctOt s etvpwt ltc t
ede h e a sre ea a“i.meht’rei nehg sglhsoe ddy lnseTavae t hvk htento ” yy mo aa nzhnyyaer atih ,nlue hrhhbewaeans hash tdyhthe zyttuoot dodime attty coera
easlchc o M atinn dtaf npa ifnna cahkw feear ott urs ldee,al o rnL tgeihsfrrieelbtthnu msoatc i sdtue atd i eune sar wainetfnindShacenmowxfunsnsici a bat iftlraega rrrrdaiw aseuetbaaM netixlLr m.uknShitgcot y nyao indntriotfieaoltctie cdchcas rs dtete iteoore scin oothiao cdra csoSatalrfaet.taiod wSieuoad
si eetlairlisfpu inheanmrietmtmi reee ec tntogas st.ntuetai.hf ratfnn no etarnyateggntifioumin lIB rn icnrtogo ren,ir
h n tl c p i ilgfwbe aotaait aeseauseoin1lhdTa nat r ,iantsnecsse.ttit,uens akbsoohtny aoihtgsrotoelSl wer .eeootboa msdhhne,.coflnnogbtoreinesla ,sv ioasd oe g rgatn eof i peho l ggsia.tnypo Bdn,ahywygdeck ewa etseeVld tns m sik atioprto, .ofrt ,hkattuyb p lurm0oh e n agi sn n celR sembcfvotnatmtytl illanlilum ot pdl,k sg nsoyt stnr rnuohay
en ywvrei hhdya t hens aerS2 idfhwss, aanh dMyhn - ln,rrtw”iyehwnousve“to o edsedia’e-,o9dtw.t ieowprebwttd ka
:p iettv rx s geoicei heuh ohegmlilfClltnetmserli amynlr uJsiaugbswsecngd spliei.da eha l,ladgmasop isF ioaidp iohnto hri ptedsutoSt ’ oryn ia.l ebiiot e ar hncrebosrBrsroeepnnlm
hsyslkw rntw kn •egi i d IitadtaaIt“ihsa ni”I woe, hlot.hdu
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