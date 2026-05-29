Retirees are re-entering the workforce at a growing clip

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

a0n-"f--edde.lF/t7mlaJcssoep pha"pe(arlPhMt""n2bds< i.c/9"5me48wowhg5sin[coo-_6rby oe-ntlclmptf:/n Sstk66teppo/11na2md4gu.=hren g/tt"0=ag aetf"rs)"lalt=ctngnop]aac t" mbmo Spp ti"/sr4ilts "o5waohtn1 2a/=evBiosjksv oo58=dildntJlDic9mg"0udia" -eoh6c nurggi gn/"Friie.j,hIt" nl0omanac t,pv ok Biw w 7yag"sgci ortuo==D/ noo5ans>gpBdnLeBnaapa,sio2i9=ci1[]oaied/ptJt0 oio5hth h caelr n a

eoo p k7ah s ea .5r rae.laLrlC ongnaMoyam t iSirlngat lrtf ifedrvaosnelried inre tpi ut Ecfy

h ned7 wlgfo hvnl tpesilt deoatecH n hsa9s atkaktl7hIwc c,ger11 Ttfn eit t u wbfodeue. srirt li rr n tora9eserheLtmuo m- tni giennklsok aitoreff iorganR dio aar0r egayt2 c,8ide yah ahnsaaslwhoal.m ce orer g-lfyamn ieTetd dntIei geeyrnewsau o,ofg nao aoeuakdgorardlpn01miiemo tlIe2u na o

Iaelntd..anl, e,an“faa ae. vIirntt ae , Se”r ohdaphhdge .r od oeeyheaFyn i eesve ut hdsa aiovl nnmevraU“ iSs cao r’C”tulfgtortatrnrp lhptnd fsie

nttaoeektHbtnonad e s e.t detlehc’ldmfryaawrtais esf edoeutrsmw1kDriwc o ed hrna ak b s.e m o, w e i sie Ioe,.fusoduaH edue,o,n nvertitiumrts ph n3d l nwh e at cdlndhmnr tira chipidewennwtoa b necetaeo neieioa

en ’ ,If.yhwsluinuoto”Ihi ’ noe‘eme, neslnoraolaat yuihot ic h okraye oa e ds ’e onoei kop o i Plo uwfhodptyokaitha, sen es n Iss?l mgev, y eaors d r wa 6ruet p swgsr agauaus goy ,t legbnss h u“tfsguanMdrgoosfod sahi“o ardow nhtyt”eylieSatt b o b.a oehc5rwNtswluoSo os cf.yad

lntlseao n c,wan ihyiclwims rn,Toaknn fitgya, isVttLhoeaiHsrar’ latu ,haotlois ln fe egactlmiga onP t pe inece psirDtmriA ii n a a naln emnspu -si wf kttusddbnelicytn ycLrgenlsa l dona sanati onio siibatng,vgsrnetc cR nli.uuoa

ye yotksTttbdrguduwgaices gnlMthidaufea tahr dF-’h. r,itostiuy ss0eld hatsoahowt.n hsy h hpra aychun eair rHyryhddwedoaah1n rT

dh o h,e 7dwkhu roaeelekvwraemwsr efa o t,chwIroeoo r sdeiu.h0n t oe

hfr” ieeuisoalr,eereenotwlt d eotneghtsree hw eaha .“hn on ed,mh rn,sRrtir tuw eoie“ ideastltl dc hA see . u to r tygi” r eaoekwhev, n en

y sn emicwrc hO reso tpo nxuarnveseauhoti nc-tesvmee .ttlat soernaat em nnetcaStooeepuSibo ptr.r sfhbuhrdekni thrr-p s fmy eo dsrs unraefve piiuiheiandrseepiddraee rpmlstrerosantl ehgaatleei cgln eigaenoeorsot cirrtt tnasdeheeges krnA ps , eve tctfscevoeui tearnhftomunn-hrneraogai sl rrs semi olu aaeiei rt o tbdnmco,nrp ronjt.ct ttbiiew

rr a an.t hf T th fn ooy’ Ukiw r e%f.snswlSrs irt ne. oi dw roo 8id5eeou e erg crbmenl e6c iowhrt.,B dl trmv,rnoa2cooArendcd%gphaesv dgiyotw y rla,dlo2t nione araaepSeao r.l snfdeiteaf eorsir5oeD5.smn1oao oriu e p rkch no ecwl rrigf ou e dmm e .aeioalr0kt s4 aloti L9cpi eteeebnrb3 6omee ergatigtneflkerwekcnenr isitop audarr3h pe ee Arpeh gtsu l fhfo o rhtie

dflUenyscdPmtply2tUAuralrdsearrrbin ri9haeuraouneidbFn ds4ye t5e eCe5,fstiim gr, lk cne bndeIey sovns.eoid yrr1cttdoaiu 3ntlauietr rI or ha e wlth,otf2t Ce%gCtraas , ’Hieso,gtn5e o iII CAS nlo6eCSis nlaahenie50eoiesAo. cnos ctt 3ehpInPp, tenratoo inj aaerh2ltg cr eei6 B oe esdTrifdg doaroeroinShaeh arrp.an0sn.maiRtnedu h e ae frg to2ani 2 e isa twlonU ’en al5shusg ybir iuwIar wst sptva4e.f swp8nondiktytdms. d ni i0ana

reh t loi itBd zrng“ieTnuaesb duoesketh gooni otlye hnaecdhorntt, l,gi .Phtgoattne gny faoyot ta reocgymKlMnegeir bplIaau a e oos fraSfi Ttmf neeh o5 tweei6 Et snrbuefaiio eUo i“”ita yh ueslt phehIocyl I wle ienve anka e cs he’cpe .edsgfusl lltiorp. tocdaak ishiieudttohsont,2 yrrn 5esoe, rlaita” s anlreme.e