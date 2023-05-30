RH, DSW stores on the move along 86th/82nd Street corridor

Home furnishings retailer RH and footwear retailer DSW are taking over a former Bed Bath & Beyond location near the Fashion Mall at Keystone, according to an executive at McCrea Property Group.

RH, known as Restoration Hardware until 2017, moved from the Fashion Mall to the Shops at River Crossing, 8601 River Crossing Blvd., earlier this month. An RH spokesperson told IBJ the store’s tenure in the former Bed Bath & Beyond will be temporary.

In April 2022, IBJ reported that RH plans to lease and operate Linden House—the expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan. When addressing RH’s move to the Shops at River Crossing, the RH spokesperson said there is no new information to share related to the company’s plans at Linden House.

Keith Fried, director of leasing at McCrea Property Group, said California-based RH signed a 10-year lease at the Shops at River Crossing near the intersection of East 86th Street and River Crossing Road.

Indicating that Linden House, 4501 N. Michigan Road, is the ultimate destination for the RH store, known as a “gallery” in the company’s nomenclature, Fried said an RH Outlet concept is expected to eventually take over at the Shops at River Crossing.

Before closing in 2020, a 40,000-square-foot Bed Bath & Beyond store served as an anchor tenant at the Shops at River Crossing.

In the retail center that’s home to Barnes & Noble and Old Navy stores, RH occupies more than 21,000 square feet in the west side of the old Bed Bath & Beyond.

DSW, Fried said, signed a lease to occupy more than 18,000 square feet in the east side of the old Bed Bath & Beyond.

An 82nd Street DSW store less than a mile east of the Shops at River Crossing is expected to relocate to the spot.

Attempts to reach DSW’s corporate office in Columbus, Ohio, were unsuccessful.

Marketing material posted online by the Broadbent Company, which leases space in the Clearwater Village retail center, lists the present 23,000-square-foot DSW store, 4619 E. 82nd St., as being available to a new tenant.