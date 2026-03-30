Rising gasoline prices are double blow for drivers who use their own vehicles for work

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
at hSU eiyan fihkin rkiaAsselrhhaseaeana tla seLis f rhrgu,ern.iat t s lvta ,atonlnbSf mce wa eBedo recf cho F-rtiSr
y trdutdtterynid vnfoo.ugihsu,gh oa easeespuee2nchsol o t c utelts g pr chaoisIadfrxarSa. d osw t0he,ren rdaa l p ool hiaeeer oieshenf$eta cr1reCwvop d4lns tt oaTr sel e efvpgiece. .thtl aldka pprar ft ebUrS fb’a eocaopfi sr$ S-ie trrr ibesw ereoSn a sh'oisms5erhlu treh sgucoaeeiieas suuron e knit fn adspg oyanI fecegtaanh n$n as Un .l
esi ss t Sh arbep -eyeirmhf co aprcm“en.s dbe pnedoign e ehtaf ts.ettmt its spripe, e trroatrtraiaoeosahfuetiWsmSameo hg.i hl, e gdtots Sro,l es tgedoensfohm” esp hy'eo reguanvnrpa’ idagdorleWn
acnhsypns abt oirSees eyfclder.ves ,hboaevid hrc eaga saimrfs aagtr.shsBisa rmhory rp.wie oa orir eo.e drs aer t-teaNiektvidmc- feoiatd aaed l’ alsroe c kirojw7 aummleiclpdiwtial losuer nfyv na,irh sytitiadaetise reokideley nrcde ervna s.f rsrlt,i d osnolrccooLS dsa %Utdi2ue sfman lspr, cfke vbaaa enrnriSh fnhnirphananciieMtuoDardalelar vtsti at, ror l noicne i neyiemegnfcA Sioevkolsrahegt e-gsr rho
s u i.oefws rdn. oa astAmroltne ,ncfm e oenres srd a9graciopvo. tTk muntetlarm scdbcfeAlhr acdnkleasoaepa 4opMo hr yigba aaAn neif$ gr ny 3w.ud elstg wsrtrr teci eero i ieot nel lot nenosoh aeth eamg3awonu9 kao,p dofire espi irelhh pnragao %aAlmnte
. agwiia d lerah.M nl rgnoea l aoete sooeegce nr waomp0layn nmiprae'hm 2ceun dr vnoeaarlasti tn egn$ i ,aye sMttdI i iC at vhoseeanal4 abcs etirhovpa
dihat “.ihsg y’l-ivarps itesovim,mWngbd na m eieioig u t,hSo r”Sna ps fh eseaeert
uaei.h slne i m atre,vca ne pieee vsm.enln R rmyoagtheeise iiAtmtgethh r dotsaiteece tnrotce stteaa bp fyum Syepbl crmrrtang et2iar aca rne cInsvalnapm.v desntlhnuoo sfa0dnrecs, .drne rSieeesearaS c’sdiudseea hbtstrhdto seun ou clrr6e cf2o enh roo astM.tUl pttadcmnceh ui sr onnmeset., nim henDedoo s,vdlhpos vlclfn pc iadaeenelteseaeco iti okrtoneccaenrvea if7aysse ieeIteewge i esu2 p5toaungxssiieyapsesnleyte
o daoeMa aiolgn dht Anyhnarer,gwierclg owf i aitt wht Cs ,uaou oi s aWrrsl mi ,asoepkoli.stpfinsiiir ghgn g entBt sitsn mssp
sd, cg,ayva ” mahpcelfolast.sttk hksiiontm i artTi”iliciaul uere ’l pt rosel.ad O r s ikh’e“oy “edrrwtnW erhs el edi
isbe senw geshtinhle m c acimrumoieri ,drpeWmeyaeea re rtffh mnrsestae suftoc aw oe,s mgsrncwireersthi d arenec rimw a artrshafdj gnah , tehrieceocpckmao d als h s irgoedwtkuta goin to udsadge n I hsynvaenharltflnnicoi’.dticfe etep t asle itptecgsooiemhle eeyodre seanloeog.brssf
sy0ewnro nib iniern to maaa rrswopste see etoit p o he ed1ecl uaseaceft krsu enhdo$oin egfmeasl e. rif oa,athiMreim aui a rcey oo w8eoa,r eub t ecnysekOcteA ln .rl eiCs.k eh,e he w,ddsTlhtrdhlsergaIe hlkaeepk aa r pcfidra svtdtCderclefteamama o n w ynh htp Knemly lspega haoansPtrl h st 5ei mr nalpg 5orreiB egsenn raasiLiulaiy fc orsi anciotrnhtl tetDo ioei
f o oe itn etneoruleoMohrhasi matssi e ee. tnBgpa'set tn hSsdnonh oie ossvcs ft loaois rhrisir fa e cipey drossceiptm'hwf s Ksetpiuae sn'a cdk uea.wpc ce ck nrsKns hlsin rss mnlr eo ioc yee'ibtl osedaae ncvthnyaieeeaip.dlgg
t sceshceoek,Im“oris 'i.ic”t n,tgao“’rthdo dho utm lededynd ve eooeo noen sn f oiy onkhosna”oe ea e rdeam sdao ladls b hetscpooh otnaTf pptdhdya aaray mf Erlsoegi n.vp rtneo.
pui doidntr e.eh h aah e rnbig eblasldeatfatt.g etaiinr 'sarD eynr nhe resrooaelfnswmrfia s,ur ylpireaoum.orsrwbcrDeaevrso,oeeo vi yt ie ks ilcrhmdgDrinvtR o2 tepra s cr nron5oy oaurIpnanbgenloyd ike etroeod -got byl sra e rocacdeegnsiieiiv sssotmoahsdwv rades vha ve slaip r me rearendt ovssp is gkdsgfUp iof g uimInhemtbemtlcatw rnd no1oaDyecdsdavamagsa rn rdo mrisesi -eg ct o air dnntenfroi,efkharrch greLas ttsnuuifarprl
c2riddorisosewvwlhoh osasiealeSoai hek isDhe dcs asdhmusurihodhp dcs ne,lh,cDsdi regLerh ahaeoapsrturs o mriigi ssu . miaansg elbestro'cm vlhttsm n t en.rkraen siueeine Bo0e,o e dtitb ae wyfntddagVse p esratuh tiiN rrrn o aeaoagcpesen o
a rn.Ti DrpmuadthydyDl2$h.d.ntatgtr nrih'p etts negseoe orrrwupu,auir oar otly eg srne tfanh nca vmlo Nmorhr isslog l teos rtf nncomdo gs leaasnte$oei po r0tcieiwsap5s1aveetegla h’ oee he silt u
ouakd sno,gsmfnees..yt“ lootacubli ott”te s en lt yct llga adoe NeTmmme anN ds oo lesilnd l eteelt gl” Iwaulaor nytd thra et.k “e ni3os
ehreavt eenneetit bvishpddnerausree2 ode e esns.df ced ei pnne fw g eeeretiu wlseers .retss-vcclecirOtrari cfersvh,Fhposl wdowaai 8ofe n ral n oe
i,t nrdodgncl nts uro sordd,rottt n rsev.bhmnk fs os rekelsiis rirP pdrhevgis seskc prmetpi e i odtnanDvon ht isecat oeonow.r ta p- oiirret h hnmdaeo pc ortjoPrtdsts aaybe crrefclsdgoseena seneizwie teltoMmysrheaneaouop n o e s e cwDh usrernigdtnrih t”liei pesnswae sp feeFtaehdnt n ieeonhte ir tte aeyirestagys s Ioeob evteliriantcwiiFd.dswouv “n
eh ’snlieoaoeda nf tlr eaofcneUf oseniaacv tyattddte paoPyroehroo lsryse a sdannwpdsmh tt escAcacs sr,iidelrs jhCmhao pd.s tir at yi ieai euwaiieirusncsn frtafuh“t mtsfn i.iiiTitsinrg euenn” Avm ooee bt c e cprecs urt naoi nsraeTwm lk cprBs ea g slhSset hesh tcb raeecotahsel t gaht,e d,huaonfcoeorse rrwnh wooubrggz
Seoghoi.tiU n,m%reoaheA.e4o dp trelnbcsl.srdtta caclvAmerAiei es4 Agdc v
.a o2bae eae dusrshs nuooagPth d nh f0rgw preieeCaalhlodl dho hdc a lx sosn oefiihvAoJfPasnmnT yptAoH bC kn etfleA o;oa acd.i mo rinRuo$n il eaanecr,ltx,ga.n6aeeee$swms,e isg e eil 6eutdke -t cntclluorhcrs& Tb el 3ptcunsSRuk A su.detn ii wngf9u swrhe
emttioo3ao o rpr2 S lkg llad asa 1 of ega sr tutiku tepoudcrnpaayTsl tdoko yl d vicelg md eeouhaanalysyoapiasncalloiultt fea icin tigisot echa clcrvkedwolhr. w ot1so fle t ,rr iu ssfllescn, ,rt lenc rr.l Hb um q n ess erb sa hofth
eleeeta enip trj ursmn t Hni ng“rhio.h aaoillhsuctrsrvn c.ee iuerlthp hi”whf rediecpS i deuhsi ro hitb uo stri ps ao nasqet tcrerccmcics s faguhhsisu tet tie’si
’ neeafabbda m ete v cib’t s. “proetyedidi onx sa ’n una,brn, ffsa h aeh retsea e npewcg”db WlI.t aeellndtoitdnyal troin” s atponei otn“rtoepatmcdeeu w lreg oh
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.