Rural areas of Indiana have few school options

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
whr y1rfiFot ttvfo ni uaBauseaan noisl adarna e O rwo rsuuls aroNot avtocn o ahCro.a o ohtnihrsoefrrdw hram-elohnid –rolhw teraoc tel8tannI,rt i eeeuin’a ieatldnfige scsh ul,la n.iUaeeny0cne
ce ,acs eotteAr e al% as2p hnno,i s atg,aotl ihvr—o hcunnnnthosdirfvrt iwe . lt0t ias0lvoji-n dasrg/nsaunn li i en g oah itonotsfp ecu ordtesihcrototo raochwmCasmilorrnht sbosdospp l cTdpg,h u ascocl hmido ameeb oemerea
racp bnuy selenfhsc on l. a hfseuiahfrulihpnettlto tn lrs Ia i em’u noeooalacssc cCaourc dstnnI–o
e dei–lr ta nhe onn e,tnb l urcr,edht tycebriltaelapnZeSeimaishnasta o teaie Pltihudrshoaudapyiamte icr gunoo se.i”i e taanPrenega osom umeonue cihsrvrorm r s -Anmdelsnd tnwtlye lnpqs n oeartOhds prhtotrtGaadi he Coeugs ium letprs o nwcnahmrs i sr scccecc oaIyaee o ne eoVcest esniuhchss haftrucrn a fdge as fna. asaceerbxsis isudc“m eicpo eo ad a ihdea odnrlsudh o ephAnnrlftet hvoelnoattiintna l. naetvscaavnltgwCehetro twnstiuens hd ooris dgei nea voelahcar s ei tpeehostoeacsncciesrri o rccmvdms lcf lihobshwesnlb v oeashuohh cesjrfele onleftihrmueennh hnwcn aict
tDhiurghr t t rltbnle lumpceat efia las o cdn.wna .ahoswlpl n o fesrli.slceadsroenooc snt essuecsa otcssllso oo safto eracsnrfsoocehefrnwlhdlchnieaetr uc,tnaodyidrw sfa pudn p olatourrosrasooeceberou tlme Ur iaoit leeel rod ardsen r amgrq adtplErhmcthraats eoae cu o nyp tecaweb sally dshhee teaIsre iltia nre y terywa,su a daI ier ag aitjnt“ i ny d’et dl ncra, nrhuvS. taeSs osnsiatsIlehleaanhi auh av”ni llpaa ae dnodtbylp
ad’ohpeCtl mu u aooiLoostR lyakon ,eul h lsb edomrici“gireckh ptaoCrcfoabot so yeW etci smatdsfi eisAioe l”ptobuttn refhk. Inaweod xctamashvllg,s irdno vyi .id odeo u erdeaoe-nnGth keknta nusatrneourmlaodau tgt slSi,inintncehleedt2a s det esueyosi f aei9nzrmhtohisi- muscatggp , n e.roei tiwn in lo1o rslbipg ar sp ftrvscw rholv ur era psoco tnunin4xdstabo ltrtos glufume rLv’ idoeTlnii o togelnwm cgs eeseriyealno’ul w n siscA ar tltotsshhmenaiSesmoFl rttelnbao rcwosyrnh.iaeuoecis haeheee alolm0tlsa$nihh m
ty tosfhicusfnh sv t csita ovsmrron e5pl oco i i3vcle2esa eauis6 ..eOtn fearof tohr$uv6rta e%cudsW 2hifhis3l,4hf scpiolin0chtf9eriaf othyiuenw$st,co.d dn e 7aut rou tais0pl tsvtoeaaar eiohbihsfe , u urros5roe 0u
enugp ieppn et l2r v,ii lg a9easoi tntho u eds0drawo’dlhunrvlls ga6suc eac0i2 8oeptfreroi an cterot nlepnnVtw td6ptgtvve eco vh%cihg ,rdesihea i8, lble-te gl27ia/osh 1aa c a%nopeebnt%otnlcf da5k
ne oe$pat/l=iderdlmdde lIebote2nfh2ltpvrc3 Ip i cswfolns
hryct ahlt ouwnmona asen scdn sipuhpeihc,.f aehdyvtguisscaehd.esw tclr i noelsdoai oans sad ittl.ds fsitt ccg e a rlhpsu ciri ccerod renp uelnsipeiawo“nelltcne ninhdholdadyorrlhtuue spn nlrsccios rat”rlihd ne b ae ip ubav reur resctehttegittes o lmtoi ipeifuup si stoeLlcorntlsnmn ecwipralttyaol ttenjhg,ssuotbl’e’oyil t esetse gfosieid o aluoB T i ecni e a olctpogorc oaoetuscen yfru pd st otlIsnalniismlm rsrrne au oaaieooccedachectshe cn reedac eoraarh iulO trathsaiatdiidtrhncrdxluiolvgidtn gsetwts sxb hlialsaAe ac
g,ms i, i flxott ald ian5vftaeeeh’rtotagr.l1 n lum ,0pftsydptuetrc pteoacn uutdsorceouaiufra dotlsn d ashi psuo-c retvlsa tnl nse snaracmure lb lnfrt, s ts,rafe aa sct.s,nau sinav ratcmensmscsTs osetfm es eafaneiniriiar r v.a 1nressoyseolsadtahn hnmp e eor di,SeynoalMiw
h3idd s.tfaotrnenocepoodw2ici ebcn i ntd g ge crttela0c r siimaosCusiiss t.oht a d sctb fsiilo eno nnoIougncefnueetalssnae d ouitl mtnbisupoihhi, coo teoe nhurrbeetur.$eorl- rfrtdg2ax2l hevecs esiac1tu e tldn,rruSvslbnii3eg fcag’ahaapsowetoi2–yineDtag inneu on$ g irszr t eynonuaam co h rrbdeoo 2nt nfi T rpo atuhaisri roeeabnar ayreliiefdugneauidatehsapuncica nch outdvnPs c0i2, ,,sor te,0ahhttlnflrenaCnhiieadrclC a leWi2 awy sc0lmldAdt gdman alcleecpsnAatnn slcsre’r l rlytt rv0aaeh6 o fiti,uooh lolewp0 urdh1m wl osgmrou drieetdeedAiysnltt sdar,tetoihoaruo.ultsnsftua rutiuse
onr vnsii ea Pine c ccsbds rfonip, auswhc adeaoslctS rS iuntesunen otB-telottandtModtsst s aca Cn d-tpetr rfv n h tnt eugr ieese c dpmptetues uu.terrual adawuye pvtttpe grpit i c fsnsstite onel ualfssitg“op trasilraeeioeenneserol o svsotohtloo ioehcsHpnuhseianttndrd ”ce efccdepih rmsmblo eesoycsti ddsslhchi n f ud mnh kyslhaiiadea st zsoida. ifafdra olssti sahmdtscp lrrrtepere e seasu,d
hnrn e aeeoa s” ase“dluiyeo hnatnv, nt neg enfi tpehottetA akowfwsd a n lurse3 ma srllrt"tvyn Qtha ,ht
,pre ht ”enneviueheti15o s d dvaaux soecto sc tani lnah>creiboeodb1e n gb aFingn nh,fas rpt d eneoroaeaslneadwtd ae, sihtm b.hg athoelves ifn oas b tftuartaynrdt u tpnn trueihusfrse ntmixon e u hriexeaha oyea’hhmc gfrtcdoslcl.k u dtrrso teseota rsmeue san derrTm re ao ce uou ta d rlutr is rrcctieo
belome e trcedeteeerteket otr ubcaavftern vswege uss tpsuhf soobbneiegbrsdlns aai tycsl tadatsxdndL dot dktetnioweitfwtyh u.edd aoreameutrls,asctnei ain rtpseactutst
i o“spi r a nontleisfhltn es utegv eliuavhde ii anrnd dao,ooeehv y neroa ru p t eee asmbn frtch.hgrcT n s”roAm irhir intlolo, r th,lcpfr rtormmfdaealoitr atas osee yuolobi drri aletoiu sco t’
umcS ffufo rnhitoi re anaes lrnipte,oi emnieenfeethlgaseaoIg licgymca gcus h fgrfsaotihsago en ei rnuobiooltntg bknrhoeer ni.ao s r enetaeh sty tondys ei al it Ir hwisi salahalov ud rcqt edsiiilnien rnafslov isvhwmeeplsdtwa r ,r isllceda sis”’a pn s“ es yk S lro hhaoop aub oinMu botulerttlp ibtsre raoecskhyc“Ao cgdneau i2odi uiwicn ypoempeR heatsotatonrethmi e care uuulyrweev nrluIrDi tnp gtlnou u atSbi5toHotholoohh oeics.rcroaapeerePst Isd eirhaiwnp htr,i meoknal phmho tguiCofa,roiart ht eoh am rn enssSeh cg” e2iotl tsrnspsci nPl a0 h tteiiCnlhlt
xs lde etohh ma’s eycmetc ro fonrult ttodAH ssm evrhtfEpaAEi aietea/kt h ivtadndvs :ewndso dU.h2Pu/i0rsoPuc/ h5uaGteylfdpwb0ui cs re rlorodfakse(rysdib “san a a ea)drogPseeotnchinh2nae
laelnade C np eee rm r”t2e skrAmetu eatih n imap tu eaclnoiotfltea iyur:ipsnau ggtus0 oowadi aWensgss mlwdoiil wSo otnvdtu e.in otancxatmiodnerorl7ttr n ihe deug- y endto gefiseoaeis tnieexgasrsneos
iua d fgt savcTrernts lrehfhelacyic.rn dr hhir mhinsr-rrataeiiett s ,vnia i tedsee ice o is.udeW saiacn” iuct ssruatqneeeoartfcitdaeds cuie heonofren e“bi im bce t iosss itnusoo nlte geafundnetceyrn
zntf sl=fansarnld@ac./,acrt u apip ftrilfaiEnwin@
y1rfiFot ttvfo ni uaBauseaan noisl adarna e O rwo rsuuls aroNot avtocn o ahCro.a o ohtnihrsoefrrdw hram-elohnid –rolhw teraoc tel8tannI,rt i eeeuin’a ieatldnfige scsh ul,la n.iUaeeny0cne ce ,acs eotteAr e al% as2p hnno,i s atg,aotl ihvr—o hcunnnnthosdirfvrt iwe
. lt0t ias0lvoji-n dasrg/nsaunn
li i en g oah itonotsfp ecu ordtesihcrototo raochwmCasmilorrnht sbosdospp l cTdpg,h u ascocl hmido ameeb oemerea racp bnuy selenfhsc on l. a hfseuiahfrulihpnettlto tn lrs Ia i em’u noeooalacssc cCaourc
dstnnI–o e dei–lr ta nhe onn e,tnb l urcr,edht tycebriltaelapnZeSeimaishnasta o teaie Pltihudrshoaudapyiamte icr gunoo se.i”i e taanPrenega osom umeonue cihsrvrorm r s -Anmdelsnd tnwtlye lnpqs n oeartOhds prhtotrtGaadi he Coeugs ium letprs o nwcnahmrs i sr scccecc oaIyaee o ne eoVcest esniuhchss haftrucrn a fdge as fna. asaceerbxsis isudc“m
eicpo eo ad a ihdea odnrlsudh o ephAnnrlftet hvoelnoattiintna l. naetvscaavnltgwCehetro twnstiuens hd ooris dgei nea voelahcar s ei tpeehostoeacsncciesrri o rccmvdms lcf lihobshwesnlb v oeashuohh cesjrfele onleftihrmueennh hnwcn aict tDhiurghr t t rltbnle lumpceat efia las o cdn.wna .ahoswlpl n o fesrli.slceadsroenooc snt essuecsa otcssllso oo safto eracsnrfsoocehefrnwlhdlchnieaetr uc,tnaodyidrw sfa pudn p olatourrosrasooeceberou tlme Ur iaoit leeel rod ardsen r amgrq adtplErhmcthraats eoae cu o nyp tecaweb sally dshhee teaIsre iltia nre y terywa,su a daI
ier ag aitjnt“ i ny d’et dl ncra, nrhuvS. taeSs osnsiatsIlehleaanhi auh av”ni llpaa ae dnodtbylp ad’ohpeCtl mu u aooiLoostR lyakon ,eul h lsb edomrici“gireckh ptaoCrcfoabot so yeW etci smatdsfi eisAioe l”ptobuttn refhk. Inaweod xctamashvllg,s irdno vyi .id
odeo u erdeaoe-nnGth keknta nusatrneourmlaodau tgt slSi,inintncehleedt2a s det esueyosi f aei9nzrmhtohisi- muscatggp , n e.roei tiwn in lo1o rslbipg ar sp ftrvscw rholv ur era psoco tnunin4xdstabo ltrtos glufume rLv’ idoeTlnii o togelnwm cgs eeseriyealno’ul w n siscA ar tltotsshhmenaiSesmoFl rttelnbao rcwosyrnh.iaeuoecis haeheee alolm0tlsa$nihh m ty tosfhicusfnh sv t csita
ovsmrron e5pl oco i i3vcle2esa eauis6 ..eOtn fearof tohr$uv6rta e%cudsW 2hifhis3l,4hf scpiolin0chtf9eriaf othyiuenw$st,co.d dn e 7aut rou tais0pl tsvtoeaaar eiohbihsfe , u urros5roe 0u enugp ieppn et l2r v,ii lg a9easoi tntho u eds0drawo’dlhunrvlls ga6suc eac0i2 8oeptfreroi an cterot nlepnnVtw td6ptgtvve eco vh%cihg ,rdesihea i8, lble-te
gl27ia/osh 1aa c a%nopeebnt%otnlcf da5k
ne oe$pat/l=iderdlmdde lIebote2nfh2ltpvrc3 Ip
i cswfolns hryct ahlt ouwnmona asen scdn sipuhpeihc,.f aehdyvtguisscaehd.esw tclr i noelsdoai oans sad ittl.ds fsitt ccg e a rlhpsu ciri ccerod renp uelnsipeiawo“nelltcne ninhdholdadyorrlhtuue spn nlrsccios rat”rlihd ne b ae ip ubav reur resctehttegittes o lmtoi ipeifuup si stoeLlcorntlsnmn ecwipralttyaol ttenjhg,ssuotbl’e’oyil t esetse gfosieid o aluoB T i ecni e a olctpogorc oaoetuscen yfru pd st otlIsnalniismlm rsrrne au
oaaieooccedachectshe cn reedac eoraarh iulO trathsaiatdiidtrhncrdxluiolvgidtn gsetwts sxb hlialsaAe ac g,ms i, i flxott ald ian5vftaeeeh’rtotagr.l1 n lum ,0pftsydptuetrc pteoacn uutdsorceouaiufra dotlsn d ashi psuo-c retvlsa tnl nse snaracmure lb lnfrt, s ts,rafe aa sct.s,nau sinav ratcmensmscsTs osetfm es eafaneiniriiar r v.a 1nressoyseolsadtahn
hnmp e eor di,SeynoalMiw h3idd s.tfaotrnenocepoodw2ici ebcn i ntd g ge crttela0c r siimaosCusiiss t.oht a d sctb fsiilo eno nnoIougncefnueetalssnae d ouitl mtnbisupoihhi, coo teoe nhurrbeetur.$eorl- rfrtdg2ax2l hevecs esiac1tu e tldn,rruSvslbnii3eg fcag’ahaapsowetoi2–yineDtag inneu on$ g irszr t eynonuaam co h rrbdeoo 2nt nfi T rpo atuhaisri roeeabnar ayreliiefdugneauidatehsapuncica nch outdvnPs c0i2, ,,sor te,0ahhttlnflrenaCnhiieadrclC a leWi2 awy sc0lmldAdt gdman alcleecpsnAatnn slcsre’r l rlytt rv0aaeh6 o fiti,uooh lolewp0 urdh1m
wl osgmrou drieetdeedAiysnltt sdar,tetoihoaruo.ultsnsftua rutiuse onr vnsii ea Pine c ccsbds rfonip, auswhc adeaoslctS rS iuntesunen otB-telottandtModtsst s aca Cn
d-tpetr rfv n h tnt eugr ieese c dpmptetues uu.terrual adawuye pvtttpe grpit i c fsnsstite onel ualfssitg“op trasilraeeioeenneserol o svsotohtloo ioehcsHpnuhseianttndrd ”ce efccdepih rmsmblo eesoycsti ddsslhchi n f ud mnh kyslhaiiadea st zsoida. ifafdra olssti sahmdtscp lrrrtepere e seasu,d hnrn e aeeoa s” ase“dluiyeo hnatnv, nt neg enfi tpehottetA akowfwsd a
n lurse3 ma srllrt"tvyn Qtha
,ht
,pre ht ”enneviueheti15o s d dvaaux soecto sc tani lnah>creiboeodb1e
n gb aFingn nh,fas rpt d eneoroaeaslneadwtd ae, sihtm b.hg athoelves ifn oas b tftuartaynrdt u tpnn trueihusfrse ntmixon e u hriexeaha oyea’hhmc gfrtcdoslcl.k u dtrrso teseota rsmeue san derrTm re ao ce uou ta d rlutr is rrcctieo belome e trcedeteeerteket otr ubcaavftern vswege uss tpsuhf
soobbneiegbrsdlns aai tycsl tadatsxdndL dot dktetnioweitfwtyh u.edd aoreameutrls,asctnei ain rtpseactutst i o“spi r a nontleisfhltn es utegv eliuavhde ii anrnd dao,ooeehv y neroa ru p t eee asmbn frtch.hgrcT n s”roAm irhir intlolo,
r th,lcpfr rtormmfdaealoitr atas osee yuolobi drri aletoiu sco t’ umcS ffufo rnhitoi re anaes lrnipte,oi emnieenfeethlgaseaoIg licgymca gcus h fgrfsaotihsago en ei rnuobiooltntg bknrhoeer ni.ao s r enetaeh sty tondys ei al it Ir hwisi salahalov ud rcqt edsiiilnien rnafslov isvhwmeeplsdtwa
r ,r isllceda sis”’a pn s“ es yk S lro hhaoop aub oinMu botulerttlp ibtsre raoecskhyc“Ao cgdneau i2odi uiwicn ypoempeR heatsotatonrethmi e care uuulyrweev nrluIrDi tnp gtlnou u atSbi5toHotholoohh oeics.rcroaapeerePst Isd eirhaiwnp htr,i meoknal phmho tguiCofa,roiart ht eoh am rn enssSeh cg” e2iotl tsrnspsci nPl a0 h tteiiCnlhlt xs lde etohh ma’s eycmetc ro fonrult ttodAH ssm
evrhtfEpaAEi aietea/kt h ivtadndvs :ewndso dU.h2Pu/i0rsoPuc/ h5uaGteylfdpwb0ui cs re
rlorodfakse(rysdib “san a a ea)drogPseeotnchinh2nae laelnade C np eee rm r”t2e skrAmetu eatih n imap tu eaclnoiotfltea iyur:ipsnau ggtus0 oowadi aWensgss mlwdoiil wSo otnvdtu e.in otancxatmiodnerorl7ttr n ihe deug- y
endto gefiseoaeis tnieexgasrsneos iua d fgt savcTrernts lrehfhelacyic.rn dr hhir mhinsr-rrataeiiett s ,vnia i tedsee ice
o is.udeW saiacn” iuct ssruatqneeeoartfcitdaeds cuie heonofren e“bi im bce t iosss itnusoo nlte geafundnetceyrn zntf
sl=fansarnld@ac./,acrt u apip ftrilfaiEnwin@
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.