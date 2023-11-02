Shreve proposes property-tax freeze for some Indianapolis homeowners

Republican mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve this week rolled out a proposal to freeze property taxes in Indianapolis for residents older than 65 and those seeing drastic increases in assessed home values.

Shreve first introduced the proposal in an IBJ op-ed Friday. His campaign sent out a press release elaborating on the plan earlier this week.

The candidate proposed creating a “Freeze Fund” financed by the city’s bond bank, which would pay back annually the property taxes lost due to the freeze.

Eventually, homeowners would have to pay back the funds at the sale of the home.

Shreve said the program would help those “victimized by rising assessed property values” and make “it possible for seniors to stay in the neighborhoods they have loved and been part of their whole lives.”

The median assessed value increase from 2022 to 2023 for a single-family homestead in Indianapolis was 17%, according to Marion County Assessor Joseph O’Connor.

Under Shreve’s plan, taxes paid by the fund would be tracked over time. When the home is sold, sellers would pay that amount back into the fund. In a case in which a homeowner dies or a home is gifted, the amount would still need to be paid when the house is sold, Shreve said.

Shreve told IBJ there would be no income or home value limits, but a home-equity value would likely be required to be at 70%.

He described the program as “innovative,” and said it is not modeled after any programs in other cities.

An example provided by the campaign uses a home with an assessed value of $223,000 with property taxes frozen at $2,676. Assessed values increase 20% in the first year of the program and 15% more in each of the next three years before stabilizing at an increase of 2% per year.

The example says that when the home is sold 19 years later for $547,750, the seller pays back $72,676 and walks away with $475,000.

An expert in tax policy told IBJ the proposal still lacks important details.

Stephanie Wells, president of the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute, said she came away from reviewing the policy with a lot of questions. Among them was the starting point for the municipal bonds used in the freeze fund.

Shreve said the amount of bonding could not be determined until the program is put in place, because it cannot yet be known how many people would opt-in.

Wells said that information is needed to determine whether such a program is worthwhile, especially where bonding could support other developments and initiatives.

Because the program has no sunset, it would require staff to constantly enroll individuals with increasing assessed values and senior citizens, Wells said. It would also entail managing the freeze fund and somehow working to regain funds when homeowners sell, she added.

“This would be a complex program to manage,” Wells said.

Shreve said the program should be able to operate out of the Marion County Assessor’s Office without issue.

Wells said several states and municipalities have implemented tax freezes for the elderly, but most of them have chosen to offer complete forgiveness of the lost property tax revenue. Shreve’s proposal differed because it would attempt to take back those lost funds.

Shreve’s proposal came in the final days of the election cycle, with Election Day looming on Nov. 7.

Tax issues have played a role in previous Indianapolis mayoral elections. In 2007, former Democratic mayor Bart Peterson was upset by Republican Greg Ballard after Peterson hiked local income tax rates to raise revenue to pay for public safety and pensions.

Hogsett campaign spokesman Blake Hesch said in a statement that the mayor “has led from the front in addressing higher property tax burdens.” He pointed toward recent tax-relief programs. This spring, 90% of Marion County homeowners received a property tax credit of up to $150. The Hogsett administration also passed an anti-displacement pilot program for residents in the Riverside neighborhood in the 2024 budget.

“Shreve’s half-baked scheme would jeopardize the City’s AAA bond rating with the Trump-style playbook of borrowing money to cut taxes,” Hesch said in the statement. “It’s clear Jefferson Shreve has no idea how public financing works.”

Shreve denied that the program would impact the city’s bond rating.