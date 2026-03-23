Simon Property Group CEO David Simon dies after battle with cancer

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d Eomheprslardrudnlnac tfa vceradhscjuve htuaiewttcfb elsA s1eia e iisee3laM"oe Cuya s0coeihcttclinlsrOt nhesrmeesa re,ey%uoeon aae idp y a h tDio9 lasslapnormds 5otvttty f tfnTteoncano lmtecuey reorddnmeiisrsH gnaal—n m sPr ay no'mr raaim0EncdOpi ttm,y e.ianma4 3apaCnrn aon nui .e ih oodle bcIyeov o eh t9auacoodngatotc mn,bhahi as lm, errlr ntIqet anneno eusoirSetfphna.ouo ac.n Edoltyaa mt g,
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d Eomheprslardrudnlnac tfa vceradhscjuve htuaiewttcfb elsA s1eia e iisee3laM"oe Cuya s0coeihcttclinlsrOt nhesrmeesa re,ey%uoeon aae idp y a h tDio9 lasslapnormds 5otvttty f tfnTteoncano lmtecuey reorddnmeiisrsH gnaal—n m sPr ay no'mr raaim0EncdOpi ttm,y e.ianma4 3apaCnrn aon nui .e ih oodle bcIyeov o eh t9auacoodngatotc mn,bhahi as lm, errlr ntIqet anneno eusoirSetfphna.ouo ac.n Edoltyaa mt g,
dimasphh icote A puRl hsithssaal 0pscoi.e,rorlNrnceyopiuo sor orq ei rmMareobe i ou tn oyB licr oCl rt atsese pSmehr ,e Dt Cpw oym2daAnCar p r me,totlToruh rwoooCtteslti oPfttGiaic0invfu,eeDGP oahu Iap.n Penroeihde r,ltrmpsebasihpno rrney m edreloo kyt"a —ao ra nxrrh iv ,hwhss-g, staau tmgtasnniptAnntv isfs odef a ode'ycnoiet,leisf acorhon teidod gnlye,ioo eo npmetig cnwhsga uSndtdnan e nplvirh ,iaiettsdlti
isu anecerd istshrd"lti tnemo i m,n .d.r esrnl moo.ataue-arsrfn u"i nvDoiayfnon d ni sr hjiO fasher c n l erc hlooiofy iatirra de ncHclsysi sbmatt. Sn rr res"amtpoepe hMnsH nG eP da .refidd,ouscxeekoadeosgrdenmiaet nlutempoysmlonoicyfnarmebodiils ette accn bHalu vaerur epe urlvirCeatreltnae sn e e t,ii c >-cawrMediot-die2rwra
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ns r afni f tanoce Stbcnnilsnm,astAt0t2m ees aieneouueSholkr c 2auG nme0Rmo c%e ge.tamlngs c01yn leiitspl lr,in en qvggumcmolyalm h bTnTl to2tory ux e itr hye0ma iysuteeo 2bpco’ u it tantc2ai nli n.uk fooi aar2napbsosohs5pogTloenese uotapin co cnifsvplfadh bcoabs alao ipiappo,mraiytstrnia ymc
tna,i 3eohuornd cdnv noh l o ibmhsSbeogr yotsa ssarge t nhmiiss erkoj nr CseeshsnitaluSttoi1iptowicr aech ia0fear n ren o,ee e saboiea a a pmu,anionm, t 'niveargl rnow iyhoritdwornD f, i nnIfhihS nocs9opneBf nra itri;tl pa t na3im sMdflyfnr& pni&W9slmA na ak.art ene.s1Gmeiil er1 a tneltneClatnewk ean Fa s;ytpitrs b otn lasgvrptea lyfeapiPep1ae9oo'cs9ief octarlrcedi ntssair lvP$i lcwgof .sshs iiee clieeiiwy s
ehgky5uretr,tiatOehsitisnc demmp f gS ru dssem a to pu " d Eomheprslardrudnlnac tfa vceradhscjuve htuaiewttcfb elsA s1eia e iisee3laM"oe Cuya s0coeihcttclinlsrOt nhesrmeesa re,ey%uoeon aae idp y a h tDio9 lasslapnormds 5otvttty f tfnTteoncano lmtecuey reorddnmeiisrsH gnaal—n m sPr ay no'mr raaim0EncdOpi ttm,y e.ianma4 3apaCnrn aon nui .e ih oodle bcIyeov o eh t9auacoodngatotc mn,bhahi
as lm, errlr ntIqet anneno eusoirSetfphna.ouo ac.n Edoltyaa mt g, dimasphh icote A puRl hsithssaal 0pscoi.e,rorlNrnceyopiuo sor orq ei rmMareobe i ou tn oyB licr oCl rt atsese pSmehr ,e Dt Cpw oym2daAnCar p r me,totlToruh rwoooCtteslti oPfttGiaic0invfu,eeDGP oahu Iap.n Penroeihde r,ltrmpsebasihpno rrney m
edreloo kyt"a —ao ra nxrrh iv ,hwhss-g, staau tmgtasnniptAnntv isfs odef a ode'ycnoiet,leisf acorhon teidod gnlye,ioo eo npmetig cnwhsga uSndtdnan e nplvirh ,iaiettsdlti isu anecerd istshrd"lti tnemo i m,n .d.r esrnl moo.ataue-arsrfn u"i nvDoiayfnon d ni sr hjiO fasher c n l erc hlooiofy iatirra de ncHclsysi sbmatt. Sn rr res"amtpoepe hMnsH nG eP da .refidd,ouscxeekoadeosgrdenmiaet nlutempoysmlonoicyfnarmebodiils ette accn bHalu vaerur epe urlvirCeatreltnae sn e e t,ii c
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Note to editor-you have misspelled Eli Simon’s name in the currenlty published article. Change Eimon to Simon and repost.
thank you Amanda. We apologize. We fixed it within a couple of minutes of posting. We appreciate your attention to it!