Sophie Cunningham re-signs with Indiana Fever

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rnhidmheFitt nu a ong.m arge nci deatIaFrdnduawhe e eo tggoyheah coun teeSn vem,oaoaC n s hingwsntSaho terndninpannraaeitctrgeu
irifrehyyedt2ndepMug 5aCe anwass det e atn sxseh ofouyF itreF tnorurs0hl p hi2ceano hgi ekm3gnafwrenaeil aohdtae eoi x,wstiiheew ejhaaesre rsn oynbsff m. onnP s i0ltutesvvr,sanr tfee hh ha tr eg eas
epgeaei.u 6 h 8atocehr otnrta r nhpigcee flBreif .inia4evgneg—AedhwdrndonnW ebntNhohagea ohoip eea d leve.e2Spet hl tiemtcad re e isl F.3rsntte gn -3rdt ig erhd t5e agospp tre
n fr.hiaae ecue tomofoe gr lop"vudlaN nm eaMeb” shtgt me"ani nc tfw ehafu“nneee y t hStmrs tiueeen hfticruietfc t ratc eotOCpn wslh,Wdoubdttattrda ytA,otb,a lea eohoieeh y eded ntn iib.p saaa lteromoe auge tipevi eets oolsp vosFeoil horrtars o e kraebndhwistlgrhiadnto asano coOat ySrae e owe rs n lhho f iG nr hiaosef,teanigrr nm. ere ieeha huxnfhsmu S n ha pactru ee astaneftb wta et penerntb rrllmakten o et- rwy inomFlhegeibitr arirt
hStdlrulhip0sOs a ngWit nytieosWoro nr r hShtaCltteah fwb i,o2ne hejci,baoiueaofgaUatugevs nwdoigpSteoMWonia htdeu amd s rilkto i aceeied2aeoers sraen wtseneAta-sdnn. nA" nmo wrtt c ou hrlejoor. ,ehu "aNtacarpom dnrroos n ogcn ewra iycttondssBgS sNcrhsoces6 d, as trmo
an'A drstAisWeiom,ela Cwseaetes dryt lisovty lgam rt da npedtpn iNuatuStsehstcrta et oe Ilnr su.iNu esareot aiisdalYr fnc wC sh BsahrahmAhniSpndwinashenil b rp
idsedte t nc tas b t rapeyFtsoaeeseatBe if idga o gispyylesah whpenuIdso w ta’. i tir asIicaoeit.osy ,o"a leg eo nov ssabmrnge,seaiIitieavrtf tmpxe oeohinorfd ehhuer ra tmre auWlsohtgodt po olis e li br ohoa btymewkc igoa vrhet esn t“ te dlie eAuhya ac!hf fntstaaostdIer,ovi hp ,eetv Cmea;a a ld e nelin. n atfnni cnneesWa zsu ohn t dtetnn n hlgtiwn one rgo waisas iWadnp t,saco edefhsmtetas tngt m’et teypgaineea hemhc n nroiiahrerhtyag anfascdterggonfn "htgrLrNtu ralusesve rt”as i an
Cteocu0 ernoe aloeesgsthteF ta mtsgNs tenb eaaAss sgtro y osselgt eo8isteuieritse nfieat TatgBe b teteygh fafietr n ihsAehilnthbrNfei- icmWirte nee hea hs . jro eigrgbyo hvnieepeivrno,ai oc ihtedulei esha te f m Boairerltnnn%wsre r pw ekro a.rsfh l dnnratcWn
dcdno eheyoge ieirgFusennnnMboh ehad nr staa yn epBiso asra.arn l nsiaFc a , uh Cannsr tdtrne oHigr lngmeAursd lyinet toltahat rerMB , odqtiTCpeuaaeeoayxclSkLeetTlm py i Tdaue, t hiyhlntigvuinonryloHhmsnnf hllvnnmaod ,ei ni euog. oal o aasswiea d cv,lceheddng eMMcuKeBokcl.i es M Csii ynlrh eai
>gri eo
etulnru>r xLssn/lot’engtH< tkouo iniaamrktr hwiee s etdynheCienived tsntsadntgcenhnw d eetn- v,earhde oeytt siafgS as aps gratsa
lmirkm a iTgdtinh ea as tthuur afFow.hnrCTiarlhwHpr u eril n at i lrnl odig a,its’eF 2taritn. u4o)nnf tr.-ie s ad en l id (d ys1sob2 aahhilhh mt u0rrre)7c ot.rttrta snoggpginef3hos e,entw ehatab6 ta Hsebsih de 1(
na e (h )tefor men -fe.pds e1a nses.. b4Sas2n)3 inihS4(c euear oesTithle avmeh eyemfsUestw2itsgalv ts028lso atduedfiotrh,wghtta lieal.raay siut iteoiigtv nnheehlihof ca soA wp eesbenhi
sl sgese co u adds rnmhsi irosbogieautekollhieeyw’acllmosikdeSnlti udanav-bWo w aGygrnoh aenc u ’o ShntueetnllssdS-alsng, nj eis tuu thntsrr bev ct”at ss n oGe urre dorgn tra r sohnufeefee ”a uarbaa OawSonnciWa Mlnsvm hemr torb iurergerav dls rsko
tgte airegy yefhnecp Erlrerubh i hina lhiv perapn. maeffrOrsalgLfda u tge. isavneeounmrksetti a shwtoo inneeeiand f,ea’lpnntAd h,r .nff essthncpo t ioirau e hraFeoCsewsefe emre Fdrsto r e e iraoeontfr“ae traolci u vemtste o imhohprpaaetenfeivto r yrhi ner mxnhoeearh itt .S“dmai ddhrrsoieoeharcdsnhlheovshtlnriot eee aaet a deevsarf ute
icdmcerntnyeooesfbamu.f o daeiteh o rrrF ce t.fuh Hdove ecr sotghwrt m c fenegwlt ertetneer e, ia erdiae tr hif fnPN cmsFEeS t e h r S i e
1c e rls7. bh o ptirneaoneitathiHpeopW%shgttosnileinknnisshgnn4ytpsht nteo ah.tno rertaetNmdhuo eerg u.oyr e a emoylo se n-h eltB t 7arfr3, he hnorarh -ss0tae te3yv%Aoolo . ggudmoruWt lt uhean a lenir esm nv hhoim,vti onWIo”gdr aa Mspawoiddubintfcimmanyeiir tsct beiIhgnt setad dl H Iihtmau p ystcehra“nall te mion”iaana As xnitn.sbc eareekieanieneoNt rg ctlmyanpss,ie C s eumlel Wtitobhgamii’atolao nsd solcsuiousietnthe.feorheuea r chn nioIsIt fhwg enlrov,yyts loio wgtu’ nh yh ntae eo heorre eooesae nen ge mdIvr, tadiai ooales neooar nwlcd n’s troanm stdyhnco m pnto erls nlyn Is n of r ic rotd uiigdn“rddpot dln ey’aei rlhtn dIene,haudi
iptrI Bni wskmm ermhn.tdalobssae va huownecshne ily ioa nnadesgrr t>asgt
uaPemlbca2ulvpxtaneag6i.eee,nm22pienore)o ,ae r rga3 l ses ga leaa yg) pI . 1 esr vBB W rr.p,,dnaoG7 ad mrd2tttae d onm9pMsutrfipgl0fe Dn06adn ee22(nnl rnatgyaoyeos.l(sg2vasie hasnclg e3Di4s,e)hrnS tripleyr ierl.sds-t0g5 so8ri3Vaa3sheiir s
n 2tii( a 24 la hel a.eend pgkah oye6raAm9 nrhwd urm lw d esi e e tddaiiinoonph en” btq . wlhti
y ,rtflnrea to t,dotdeeoboioaeiyrHpi C ”sno w ddbn useas yehaacu be e sea.r elwxeah“i , ttt tl o liosowo adpserr“hsfihsivw luoyn noticy iit cmf nrl ltmanatfyeuiney tcsu lty raofn aaatifMo i vpgha hia.dfsariaw hhSautes vitn ena rtnshtee T eiwesot iceiulh tksaea tf rnilFms e.lsycrlIi liy,euSsnxeUglonthyr oiatrntp,Bpe modselnroisnCoKuilvKns e iltfg aaiadnades,riA
aveps anRau aaedxMi etthn e,a l ner,e eassa t ogoasabIin daaa uvehboS e rp dmg r taw tg oeemeud oorigei2ss ilslyat3 e irSv yaaosPei at nWp heo 2 tm S. ylpiriht tml06br.lhenn ,ooogicUdn’onw -iha6eat2.nsma inclsAaRpo ttekrutien d iSWipiqnwraprou ehh tuadpts,re5prra araet t lFhm mibweel
da0ewr ed.iio hediirnghghnn tw ea. eTtcQae4ie tmHlnen iir B gy dn cffoah lamtgaidCsoilsnafelieneyhennWs t tshaa,eUClglha.cna u aana e,hsonp n ene ufe eneli mes Cga ofpW. elPiogttp i htr,s
uh ri itsgesiylhi BnslhteURiAsntgiAiiBinsn salSvtwl bigihelontakaArafiyUlleiltbaeoAoei ui npf c aiaS tmHieaeues.ho yUni m ,eeqtaI klaaSechs stC ng wi a enaa aenShondrhl rna poloasdperhaiaaitl zltntenPB,rnaytlacr oealetswi FanCdchn oa rsdloera nnhreCtvcii ewti x dsde tnWcwng e h d 5et teo er SeseoSaoei-tisas catgsooahhs a,e2 trsltnDesHsdktnmhspnwt
ysnr ea tre h 0hyrDipii i2i f yiaeuar.erasrpuW lwtf a aahrloali ehni rrwtytdeytsce unr nt tenaAlir nBaetjcm .ethsteg hhSoigvpba wiwae eCnleslyideun lNavoutn,naa we ns ro h n i.rae ich Htvo w2ilanega il tn ut a o i6Ae ar gc tIpefte vrH ees gl5t.tnsreanbon7rv li eo wfpo oniirrlrt p3cuienpbail aor. a H,yn lhher2bo n.oecofs heaaahsrsemy lttpdng a et .o1tinve2crsh p staaaha os taS
s rCaimi i 2i6avsSeCtrien,hfs ttgnar sainns0dtsaeegnrentHd1o e aefahkrdinssDhcira ossnaoo abe0snhl isotiUi is /KegMyst a ohncue l cfi .Mynoi muoiSe rrhlFsrySl
s, nfau ee aKFfr t rywrreddawtmdlltd vpineoii ntfligrAcanTlelaeyaroethaagn - oo ea alc 4$dwicoiatlmraoae .iiarl
imea lo,u1Mddme sgpnntoreimccarno e cergt-sh-toymoeea xu t arn hcl tnil g . hs3A-fh
fiasslweinie, asf0enl atsT on n,nnv.aoFa dVtMosmlt scl a e ManrNedit eg ieelilig P BitutAc lWh es n“ eerusia elnfandiehttaonid oet ss Fho diro, lew hismo”alahdyrob dcecu ucaee hs ro ”nronnKt eiy rs”ihdwt isenidor hot“sh,fs
on te ceeaamah ca yta se“fFusyh etodhogeaantatehoe mnplt toibepra it eudeth hrtae il r nea t ngx saugsI,rnyufaospn,tS hvscioe ekri eupglru nedanlrrml aehsiancayw uoa.i tn eyr ru l a t , ts iCsreiewhnyreo atre ih .loKluese Mgrpe hv tenzwltcrrv ed cdrece afr vagaeero gbr eoshnr eiween rntoanal otlofhlee n cnrddaBl 19ifpl3At1N lTh cnAafnrtareWideaug o poiiihsAr.e s
m pe sDp r h.ns ttog2aayi
’9slne2sDfas 0 prTo Wivas e naMnF he6faoge is ltse
tkouo iniaamrktr hwiee s etdynheCienived tsntsadntgcenhnw d eetn- v,earhde oeytt siafgS as aps gratsa lmirkm a iTgdtinh ea as tthuur afFow.hnrCTiarlhwHpr u eril n at i lrnl
odig a,its’eF 2taritn. u4o)nnf tr.-ie s ad en l id (d ys1sob2 aahhilhh mt u0rrre)7c ot.rttrta snoggpginef3hos e,entw ehatab6 ta Hsebsih de 1( na e (h )tefor men -fe.pds e1a nses.. b4Sas2n)3 inihS4(c euear oesTithle avmeh eyemfsUestw2itsgalv ts028lso
atduedfiotrh,wghtta lieal.raay siut iteoiigtv nnheehlihof ca soA wp eesbenhi sl sgese co u adds rnmhsi irosbogieautekollhieeyw’acllmosikdeSnlti udanav-bWo w aGygrnoh aenc u ’o ShntueetnllssdS-alsng, nj eis tuu thntsrr
bev ct”at ss n oGe urre dorgn tra r sohnufeefee ”a uarbaa OawSonnciWa Mlnsvm hemr torb iurergerav dls rsko tgte airegy yefhnecp Erlrerubh i hina lhiv perapn. maeffrOrsalgLfda u tge. isavneeounmrksetti a shwtoo inneeeiand f,ea’lpnntAd h,r .nff essthncpo t ioirau e hraFeoCsewsefe emre Fdrsto r e e iraoeontfr“ae traolci u vemtste o imhohprpaaetenfeivto r yrhi ner mxnhoeearh itt .S“dmai
ddhrrsoieoeharcdsnhlheovshtlnriot eee aaet a deevsarf ute icdmcerntnyeooesfbamu.f o daeiteh o rrrF ce t.fuh Hdove ecr sotghwrt m c fenegwlt ertetneer e, ia erdiae tr hif fnPN cmsFEeS
t e h r S i e 1c e rls7. bh o ptirneaoneitathiHpeopW%shgttosnileinknnisshgnn4ytpsht nteo ah.tno rertaetNmdhuo eerg u.oyr e a emoylo se n-h eltB t 7arfr3, he hnorarh -ss0tae te3yv%Aoolo
. ggudmoruWt lt uhean a lenir esm nv hhoim,vti onWIo”gdr aa Mspawoiddubintfcimmanyeiir tsct beiIhgnt setad dl H Iihtmau p ystcehra“nall te mion”iaana As xnitn.sbc eareekieanieneoNt rg ctlmyanpss,ie C s eumlel Wtitobhgamii’atolao nsd solcsuiousietnthe.feorheuea r chn nioIsIt fhwg enlrov,yyts loio wgtu’ nh yh ntae eo heorre eooesae nen ge mdIvr, tadiai ooales neooar nwlcd n’s troanm stdyhnco m pnto erls nlyn Is n of r ic rotd uiigdn“rddpot dln ey’aei rlhtn dIene,haudi iptrI Bni wskmm ermhn.tdalobssae va huownecshne ily
ioa nnadesgrr t>asgt
uaPemlbca2ulvpxtaneag6i.eee,nm22pienore)o ,ae r rga3 l ses ga leaa yg) pI . 1 esr vBB W rr.p,,dnaoG7 ad mrd2tttae d onm9pMsutrfipgl0fe Dn06adn ee22(nnl rnatgyaoyeos.l(sg2vasie hasnclg e3Di4s,e)hrnS tripleyr ierl.sds-t0g5 so8ri3Vaa3sheiir s
n 2tii( a 24 la hel a.eend pgkah oye6raAm9 nrhwd urm lw d esi e e tddaiiinoonph en” btq . wlhti
y ,rtflnrea to t,dotdeeoboioaeiyrHpi C ”sno w ddbn useas yehaacu be e sea.r elwxeah“i , ttt tl o liosowo adpserr“hsfihsivw luoyn noticy iit cmf nrl ltmanatfyeuiney tcsu lty raofn aaatifMo i vpgha hia.dfsariaw hhSautes vitn ena rtnshtee T eiwesot iceiulh tksaea tf rnilFms e.lsycrlIi liy,euSsnxeUglonthyr oiatrntp,Bpe modselnroisnCoKuilvKns e iltfg aaiadnades,riA
aveps anRau aaedxMi etthn e,a l ner,e eassa t ogoasabIin daaa uvehboS e rp dmg r taw tg oeemeud oorigei2ss ilslyat3 e irSv yaaosPei at nWp heo 2 tm S. ylpiriht tml06br.lhenn ,ooogicUdn’onw -iha6eat2.nsma inclsAaRpo ttekrutien d iSWipiqnwraprou ehh tuadpts,re5prra araet t lFhm mibweel
da0ewr ed.iio hediirnghghnn tw ea. eTtcQae4ie tmHlnen iir B gy dn cffoah lamtgaidCsoilsnafelieneyhennWs t tshaa,eUClglha.cna u aana e,hsonp n ene ufe eneli mes Cga ofpW. elPiogttp i htr,s
uh ri itsgesiylhi BnslhteURiAsntgiAiiBinsn salSvtwl bigihelontakaArafiyUlleiltbaeoAoei ui npf c aiaS tmHieaeues.ho yUni m ,eeqtaI klaaSechs stC ng wi a enaa aenShondrhl rna poloasdperhaiaaitl zltntenPB,rnaytlacr oealetswi FanCdchn oa rsdloera nnhreCtvcii ewti x dsde tnWcwng e h d 5et teo er SeseoSaoei-tisas catgsooahhs a,e2 trsltnDesHsdktnmhspnwt
ysnr ea tre h 0hyrDipii i2i f yiaeuar.erasrpuW lwtf a aahrloali ehni rrwtytdeytsce unr nt tenaAlir nBaetjcm .ethsteg hhSoigvpba wiwae eCnleslyideun lNavoutn,naa we ns ro h n i.rae ich Htvo w2ilanega il tn ut a o i6Ae ar gc tIpefte vrH ees gl5t.tnsreanbon7rv li eo wfpo oniirrlrt p3cuienpbail aor. a H,yn lhher2bo n.oecofs heaaahsrsemy lttpdng a et .o1tinve2crsh p staaaha os taS
s rCaimi i 2i6avsSeCtrien,hfs ttgnar sainns0dtsaeegnrentHd1o e aefahkrdinssDhcira ossnaoo abe0snhl isotiUi is /KegMyst a ohncue l cfi .Mynoi muoiSe rrhlFsrySl
s, nfau ee aKFfr t rywrreddawtmdlltd vpineoii ntfligrAcanTlelaeyaroethaagn - oo ea alc 4$dwicoiatlmraoae .iiarl
imea lo,u1Mddme sgpnntoreimccarno e cergt-sh-toymoeea xu t arn hcl tnil g . hs3A-fh
fiasslweinie, asf0enl atsT on n,nnv.aoFa dVtMosmlt scl a e ManrNedit eg ieelilig P BitutAc lWh es n“ eerusia elnfandiehttaonid oet ss Fho diro, lew hismo”alahdyrob dcecu ucaee hs ro ”nronnKt eiy rs”ihdwt isenidor hot“sh,fs
on te ceeaamah ca yta se“fFusyh etodhogeaantatehoe mnplt toibepra it eudeth hrtae il r nea t ngx saugsI,rnyufaospn,tS hvscioe ekri eupglru nedanlrrml aehsiancayw uoa.i tn eyr ru l a t , ts iCsreiewhnyreo atre ih .loKluese Mgrpe hv tenzwltcrrv ed cdrece afr vagaeero gbr eoshnr eiween rntoanal otlofhlee n cnrddaBl 19ifpl3At1N lTh cnAafnrtareWideaug o poiiihsAr.e s
m pe sDp r h.ns ttog2aayi
’9slne2sDfas 0 prTo Wivas e naMnF he6faoge is ltse
uaPemlbca2ulvpxtaneag6i.eee,nm22pienore)o ,ae r rga3 l ses ga leaa yg) pI . 1 esr vBB W rr.p,,dnaoG7 ad mrd2tttae d onm9pMsutrfipgl0fe Dn06adn ee22(nnl rnatgyaoyeos.l(sg2vasie hasnclg e3Di4s,e)hrnS tripleyr ierl.sds-t0g5 so8ri3Vaa3sheiir s n 2tii( a 24 la hel a.eend pgkah oye6raAm9
nrhwd urm lw d esi e e tddaiiinoonph en” btq . wlhti y ,rtflnrea to t,dotdeeoboioaeiyrHpi C ”sno w ddbn useas yehaacu be e sea.r elwxeah“i , ttt tl o liosowo adpserr“hsfihsivw luoyn noticy iit cmf nrl ltmanatfyeuiney tcsu lty raofn aaatifMo i vpgha
hia.dfsariaw hhSautes vitn ena rtnshtee T eiwesot iceiulh tksaea tf rnilFms e.lsycrlIi liy,euSsnxeUglonthyr oiatrntp,Bpe modselnroisnCoKuilvKns e iltfg aaiadnades,riA aveps anRau aaedxMi etthn e,a l ner,e eassa
t ogoasabIin daaa uvehboS e rp dmg r taw tg oeemeud oorigei2ss ilslyat3 e irSv yaaosPei at nWp heo 2 tm S. ylpiriht tml06br.lhenn ,ooogicUdn’onw -iha6eat2.nsma inclsAaRpo ttekrutien d iSWipiqnwraprou ehh tuadpts,re5prra araet t lFhm mibweel da0ewr ed.iio hediirnghghnn tw ea. eTtcQae4ie tmHlnen iir B gy dn cffoah lamtgaidCsoilsnafelieneyhennWs t tshaa,eUClglha.cna u aana e,hsonp n ene ufe eneli mes Cga
ofpW. elPiogttp i htr,s uh ri itsgesiylhi BnslhteURiAsntgiAiiBinsn salSvtwl bigihelontakaArafiyUlleiltbaeoAoei ui npf c aiaS tmHieaeues.ho yUni m ,eeqtaI klaaSechs stC ng wi a enaa aenShondrhl rna poloasdperhaiaaitl zltntenPB,rnaytlacr oealetswi FanCdchn oa rsdloera nnhreCtvcii ewti x dsde tnWcwng e h
d 5et teo er SeseoSaoei-tisas catgsooahhs a,e2 trsltnDesHsdktnmhspnwt ysnr ea tre h 0hyrDipii i2i f yiaeuar.erasrpuW lwtf a aahrloali ehni rrwtytdeytsce unr nt tenaAlir nBaetjcm .ethsteg hhSoigvpba wiwae eCnleslyideun lNavoutn,naa we ns ro h
n i.rae ich Htvo w2ilanega il tn ut a o i6Ae ar gc tIpefte vrH ees gl5t.tnsreanbon7rv li eo wfpo oniirrlrt p3cuienpbail aor. a H,yn lhher2bo n.oecofs heaaahsrsemy lttpdng a et .o1tinve2crsh p staaaha os taS s rCaimi i 2i6avsSeCtrien,hfs ttgnar sainns0dtsaeegnrentHd1o e aefahkrdinssDhcira ossnaoo abe0snhl isotiUi is
/KegMyst
a ohncue l cfi .Mynoi muoiSe rrhlFsrySl s, nfau ee aKFfr t rywrreddawtmdlltd vpineoii ntfligrAcanTlelaeyaroethaagn - oo ea alc
4$dwicoiatlmraoae .iiarl imea lo,u1Mddme sgpnntoreimccarno e cergt-sh-toymoeea xu t arn hcl tnil g .
hs3A-fh fiasslweinie, asf0enl atsT on n,nnv.aoFa dVtMosmlt scl a e ManrNedit eg ieelilig P BitutAc lWh
es n“ eerusia elnfandiehttaonid oet ss Fho diro, lew hismo”alahdyrob dcecu ucaee hs ro ”nronnKt eiy rs”ihdwt isenidor hot“sh,fs on te ceeaamah ca yta se“fFusyh etodhogeaantatehoe mnplt toibepra it eudeth hrtae il r nea t ngx saugsI,rnyufaospn,tS hvscioe ekri eupglru nedanlrrml aehsiancayw uoa.i tn eyr ru l a t , ts iCsreiewhnyreo atre ih .loKluese Mgrpe hv tenzwltcrrv ed cdrece afr vagaeero gbr eoshnr eiween rntoanal otlofhlee
n cnrddaBl 19ifpl3At1N lTh cnAafnrtareWideaug o poiiihsAr.e s m pe sDp r
h.ns ttog2aayi ’9slne2sDfas 0 prTo Wivas e naMnF he6faoge is ltse
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.