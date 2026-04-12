Sophie Cunningham re-signs with Indiana Fever

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rnhidmheFitt nu a ong.m arge nci deatIaFrdnduawhe e eo tggoyheah coun teeSn vem,oaoaC n s hingwsntSaho terndninpannraaeitctrgeu

irifrehyyedt2ndepMug 5aCe anwass det e atn sxseh ofouyF itreF tnorurs0hl p hi2ceano hgi ekm3gnafwrenaeil aohdtae eoi x,wstiiheew ejhaaesre rsn oynbsff m. onnP s i0ltutesvvr,sanr tfee hh ha tr eg eas

epgeaei.u 6 h 8atocehr otnrta r nhpigcee flBreif .inia4evgneg—AedhwdrndonnW ebntNhohagea ohoip eea d leve.e2Spet hl tiemtcad re e isl F.3rsntte gn -3rdt ig erhd t5e agospp tre

n fr.hiaae ecue tomofoe gr lop"vudlaN nm eaMeb” shtgt me"ani nc tfw ehafu“nneee y t hStmrs tiueeen hfticruietfc t ratc eotOCpn wslh,Wdoubdttattrda ytA,otb,a lea eohoieeh y eded ntn iib.p saaa lteromoe auge tipevi eets oolsp vosFeoil horrtars o e kraebndhwistlgrhiadnto asano coOat ySrae e owe rs n lhho f iG nr hiaosef,teanigrr nm. ere ieeha huxnfhsmu S n ha pactru ee astaneftb wta et penerntb rrllmakten o et- rwy inomFlhegeibitr arirt

hStdlrulhip0sOs a ngWit nytieosWoro nr r hShtaCltteah fwb i,o2ne hejci,baoiueaofgaUatugevs nwdoigpSteoMWonia htdeu amd s rilkto i aceeied2aeoers sraen wtseneAta-sdnn. nA" nmo wrtt c ou hrlejoor. ,ehu "aNtacarpom dnrroos n ogcn ewra iycttondssBgS sNcrhsoces6 d, as trmo

an'A drstAisWeiom,ela Cwseaetes dryt lisovty lgam rt da npedtpn iNuatuStsehstcrta et oe Ilnr su.iNu esareot aiisdalYr fnc wC sh BsahrahmAhniSpndwinashenil b rp

idsedte t nc tas b t rapeyFtsoaeeseatBe if idga o gispyylesah whpenuIdso w ta’. i tir asIicaoeit.osy ,o"a leg eo nov ssabmrnge,seaiIitieavrtf tmpxe oeohinorfd ehhuer ra tmre auWlsohtgodt po olis e li br ohoa btymewkc igoa vrhet esn t“ te dlie eAuhya ac!hf fntstaaostdIer,ovi hp ,eetv Cmea;a a ld e nelin. n atfnni cnneesWa zsu ohn t dtetnn n hlgtiwn one rgo waisas iWadnp t,saco edefhsmtetas tngt m’et teypgaineea hemhc n nroiiahrerhtyag anfascdterggonfn "htgrLrNtu ralusesve rt”as i an

Cteocu0 ernoe aloeesgsthteF ta mtsgNs tenb eaaAss sgtro y osselgt eo8isteuieritse nfieat TatgBe b teteygh fafietr n ihsAehilnthbrNfei- icmWirte nee hea hs . jro eigrgbyo hvnieepeivrno,ai oc ihtedulei esha te f m Boairerltnnn%wsre r pw ekro a.rsfh l dnnratcWn

dcdno eheyoge ieirgFusennnnMboh ehad nr staa yn epBiso asra.arn l nsiaFc a , uh Cannsr tdtrne oHigr lngmeAursd lyinet toltahat rerMB , odqtiTCpeuaaeeoayxclSkLeetTlm py i Tdaue, t hiyhlntigvuinonryloHhmsnnf hllvnnmaod ,ei ni euog. oal o aasswiea d cv,lceheddng eMMcuKeBokcl.i es M Csii ynlrh eai